A map showing the location of LakeBound Pizza 12404 Lancaster StreetView gallery

LakeBound Pizza 12404 Lancaster Street

review star

No reviews yet

12404 Lancaster Street

Millersport, OH 43046

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

12" Pizzas

12" Cheese Pizza

$13.50

12" The Laker

$20.00

Pepperoni, steak, ham, sausage, salami, mushrooms, onions, banana peppers, jalapenos and cheese

12" The Messy Nessy

$17.00

Pepperoni, sausage, ham, mushrooms, onion, green peppers, black olives, and cheese. Full of toppings and messy like our Nessie girl!

12" Meat Lovers

$17.00

Pepperoni, sausage, ham, bacon, salami, and cheese. LOADED WITH MEAT for the protein lover!

12" BLT Pizza

$18.00

Bacon and cheese served with lettuce, tomato, mayo and a garlic butter top

12" Extra Peppe"romi"

$17.00

Loaded up with a ton of pepperoni and cheese, It's EXTRA like our ROmi girl!

12" Chicken Bacon Ranch

$17.00

Ranch base, cheese, chicken, crumbled bacon and a drizzle of sweet BBQ and ranch sauce top

12" Suzy Q's BBQ

$17.00

BBQ Base, your choice of sweet or buffalo, chicken, cheese, and onion with a drizzle of BBQ and Ranch on top

12" Perfect Pie

$17.00

Pepperoni, sausage, banan peppers and cheese

12" Taco Pizza

$17.00

Taco meat, tomato, lettuce, onion, cheese, sour cream, and mild or hot salse on the side

12" White Pizza

$17.00

Garlic butter whote sauce, onion, tomato and cheese

12" Hawaiian Pizza

$17.00

Ham, pineapple, onions, provolone cheese, and sprinkled with cinnamon

12" Veggie Delight

$17.00

Mushroom, banana pepper, onion, green pepper, tomato, black olive and cheese

12" Margherita

$17.00

Pizza sauce, blend of cheeses, tomato and sweet basil

12" White Margherita

$17.00

White garlic base, blend of cheese, tomato and sweet basil

12" Calzone

$15.00

14" Pizzas

14" Cheese Pizza

$15.00

14" The Laker

$23.00

Pepperoni, steak, ham, sausage, salami, mushrooms, onions, banana peppers, jalapenos and cheese

14" The Messy Nessy

$20.00

Pepperoni, sausage, ham, mushrooms, onion, green peppers, black olives, and cheese. Full of toppings and messy like our Nessie girl!

14" Meat Lovers

$20.00

Pepperoni, sausage, ham, bacon, salami, and cheese. LOADED WITH MEAT for the protein lover!

14" BLT

$21.00

Bacon and cheese served with lettuce, tomato, mayo and a garlic butter top

14" Extra Peppe"romi"

$20.00

Loaded up with a ton of pepperoni and cheese, It's EXTRA like our ROmi girl!

14" Chicken Bacon Ranch

$20.00

Ranch base, cheese, chicken, crumbled bacon and a drizzle of sweet BBQ and ranch sauce top

14" Suzy Q's BBQ

$20.00

BBQ Base, your choice of sweet or buffalo, chicken, cheese, and onion with a drizzle of BBQ and Ranch on top

14" Perfect Pie

$20.00

Pepperoni, sausage, banan peppers and cheese

14" Taco Pizza

$20.00

Taco meat, tomato, lettuce, onion, cheese, sour cream, and mild or hot salse on the side

14" White Pizza

$20.00

Garlic butter whote sauce, onion, tomato and cheese

14" Hawaiian Pizza

$20.00

Ham, pineapple, onions, provolone cheese, and sprinkled with cinnamon

14" Veggie Delight

$20.00

Mushroom, banana pepper, onion, green pepper, tomato, black olive and cheese

14" Margherita

$20.00

Pizza sauce, blend of cheeses, tomato and sweet basil

14" White Margherita

$20.00

White garlic base, blend of cheese, tomato and sweet basil

14" Calzone

$17.00

16" Pizzas

16" Cheese Pizza

$17.50

16" The Laker

$26.00

Pepperoni, steak, ham, sausage, salami, mushrooms, onions, banana peppers, jalapenos and cheese

16" The Messy Nessy

$23.00

Pepperoni, sausage, ham, mushrooms, onion, green peppers, black olives, and cheese. Full of toppings and messy like our Nessie girl!

16" Meat Lovers

$23.00

Pepperoni, sausage, ham, bacon, salami, and cheese. LOADED WITH MEAT for the protein lover!

16" BLT

$24.00

Bacon and cheese served with lettuce, tomato, mayo and a garlic butter top

16" Extra Peppe"romi"

$23.00

Loaded up with a ton of pepperoni and cheese, It's EXTRA like our ROmi girl!

16" Chicken Bacon Ranch

$23.00

Ranch base, cheese, chicken, crumbled bacon and a drizzle of sweet BBQ and ranch sauce top

16" Suzy Q's BBQ

$23.00

BBQ Base, your choice of sweet or buffalo, chicken, cheese, and onion with a drizzle of BBQ and Ranch on top

16" Perfect Pie

$23.00

Pepperoni, sausage, banan peppers and cheese

16" Taco Pizza

$23.00

Taco meat, tomato, lettuce, onion, cheese, sour cream, and mild or hot salse on the side

16" White Pizza

$22.00

Garlic butter whote sauce, onion, tomato and cheese

16" Hawaiian Pizza

$22.00

Ham, pineapple, onions, provolone cheese, and sprinkled with cinnamon

16" Veggie Delight

$23.00

Mushroom, banana pepper, onion, green pepper, tomato, black olive and cheese

16" Margherita

$23.00

Pizza sauce, blend of cheeses, tomato and sweet basil

16" White Margherita

$23.00

White garlic base, blend of cheese, tomato and sweet basil

10" Gluten Free Cauliflower Crust

10" Cauliflower Crust Pizza

$13.50

Gluten Free

Lasgana & Keto Bowl

Lasagna DInner

$10.00

Large serving of MEAT lasagna with 2 additional toppings of your choice, small salad, and a garlic butter breadstick

Keto Bowl

$9.00

Crustless pizza, pizza sauce, cheese, and 3 toppings

Subs

The Lakebound Laker Sub

$13.00

Steak, pepperoni, ham, sausage, salami, mushrooms, onions, banana peppers, lettuce, tomato, cheese, mayo

The Chubba Wabba Meatball Subba

$9.00

Loaded with meatballs, cheese, pizza sauce, and your choice of 2 toppings

Steak & Mushrom Sub

$10.00

Seasoned steak, mushrooms, lettuce, tomato, banana peppers, cheese, mayo

Pizza Sub

$9.00

Pepperoni, pizza sauce, and cheese (may add 2 additional toppings)

Turkey Bacon Sub

$9.00

Turkey, bacon, lettuce, tomato, banana pepper, cheese, mayo

BLT Sub

$9.00

Bacon, lettuce, tomato, cheese, mayo

Captains Sub

$10.00

Ham, salami, pepperoni, capicola, banana pepper, onion, cheese, hot honey drizzle, mayo, lettuce, tomato

Italian Sub

$9.00

Ham, salami, pepperoni, cheese, banana peppers, lettuce, tomato, Italian dressing on the side

Ham & Cheese Sub

$9.00

Ham, cheese, lettuce, tomato, mayo

Veggie Sub

$9.00

Mushrooms, banana pepper, onion, green pepper, tomato, black & green olives, lettuce, pizza sauce, cheese, mayo

PLT Sub

PLT Sub

$9.00

Pepperoni, lettuce, tomato, cheese, mayo

Salads

Italian House Salad

$5.00+

Iceberg/Romaine blend, banana pepper, ham, tomato, pepperoni, cheese

BLT Salad

$7.00

Iceberg/Romaine blend, crumbled bacon, tomato, cheese

Antipasta Salad

$7.50

Lettuce, cheese, tomato, pepperoni, ham, mushrooms, onion, green pepper, black olives

Wings

5 pc Traditional Wings

$7.00

Naked, Bubs Buffalo, Hot, Sweet BBQ, Garlic Parm, or Carolina Gold. Served with a side of ranch or bleu cheese

10 pc Traditional Wings

$14.00

20 pc Traditional Wings

$26.00

5 pc Boneless Wings

$6.00

Naked, Bubs Buffalo, Hot, Sweet BBQ, Garlic Parm, or Carolina Gold. Served with a side of ranch or bleu cheese

10 pc Boneless Wings

$12.00

20 pc Boneless Wings

$22.00

Fun Favorites

Laker Fries

$6.00

Large order of fries, cheese sauce, crumbled bacon

Mas's Mac Attack

$6.00

Mac & cheese wedges served with special Ranch sauce

Mozzarella Sticks

$6.00

Battered mozzarella sticks served with marinara sauce

Vincenzo Sticks

$6.00

Battered onion rings served with housemade Vinny sauce

Garlic Bread

$5.00

Audinno's bread, garlic butter and blend of cheese

Garlic Cheesy Flatbread

$12.00

12" pizza dough, garlic butter and cheese

WYWY Wings

$14.00

5 traditional wings and 5 boneless wings, naked wings served with 5 dipping sauces along with bleu cheese or ranch. It's wild & wacky like our sweet little Wyatt

Sweet Treats

Fruit Calzone

$10.00

Philly's Wadda Ice

$3.00+

ICE CREAM

$5.50+

Sodas

Bottled Water

$1.00

Soda Can

$1.00

2 Liter Soda

$3.00
All hours
Sunday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Local Pizza Joint with Hand Crafted and rolled crust with a sweet and seasoned sauce

Location

12404 Lancaster Street, Millersport, OH 43046

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Similar restaurants in your area

Hereinafter
orange starNo Reviews
3430 N. Bank Rd. Millersport, OH 43046
View restaurantnext
Buckeye Lake Winery
orange star4.1 • 507
13750 Rosewood Rd NE Thornville, OH 43076
View restaurantnext
Knuckleheads Ice Cream and Sandwich Shop - 10960 Hebron Rd Buckeye Lake
orange starNo Reviews
10960 Hebron Road Hebron, OH 43025
View restaurantnext
Clay's Cafe - Hebron, OH
orange starNo Reviews
808 West Main Street Hebron, OH 43025
View restaurantnext
The Farmhouse Cafe
orange starNo Reviews
201 West Market Street Baltimore, OH 43105
View restaurantnext
Schaffner's Drive In
orange star4.7 • 743
601 W Market St Baltimore, OH 43105
View restaurantnext
Map
More near Millersport
Heath
review star
Avg 1 (3 restaurants)
Pickerington
review star
Avg 4.2 (16 restaurants)
Lancaster
review star
Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)
Granville
review star
Avg 4.7 (7 restaurants)
Newark
review star
Avg 4.6 (25 restaurants)
Reynoldsburg
review star
Avg 4 (7 restaurants)
Canal Winchester
review star
Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)
Johnstown
review star
Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)
Columbus
review star
Avg 4.4 (373 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston