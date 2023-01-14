- Home
- /
- Millersport
- /
- LakeBound Pizza - 12404 Lancaster Street
LakeBound Pizza 12404 Lancaster Street
No reviews yet
12404 Lancaster Street
Millersport, OH 43046
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
12" Pizzas
12" Cheese Pizza
12" The Laker
Pepperoni, steak, ham, sausage, salami, mushrooms, onions, banana peppers, jalapenos and cheese
12" The Messy Nessy
Pepperoni, sausage, ham, mushrooms, onion, green peppers, black olives, and cheese. Full of toppings and messy like our Nessie girl!
12" Meat Lovers
Pepperoni, sausage, ham, bacon, salami, and cheese. LOADED WITH MEAT for the protein lover!
12" BLT Pizza
Bacon and cheese served with lettuce, tomato, mayo and a garlic butter top
12" Extra Peppe"romi"
Loaded up with a ton of pepperoni and cheese, It's EXTRA like our ROmi girl!
12" Chicken Bacon Ranch
Ranch base, cheese, chicken, crumbled bacon and a drizzle of sweet BBQ and ranch sauce top
12" Suzy Q's BBQ
BBQ Base, your choice of sweet or buffalo, chicken, cheese, and onion with a drizzle of BBQ and Ranch on top
12" Perfect Pie
Pepperoni, sausage, banan peppers and cheese
12" Taco Pizza
Taco meat, tomato, lettuce, onion, cheese, sour cream, and mild or hot salse on the side
12" White Pizza
Garlic butter whote sauce, onion, tomato and cheese
12" Hawaiian Pizza
Ham, pineapple, onions, provolone cheese, and sprinkled with cinnamon
12" Veggie Delight
Mushroom, banana pepper, onion, green pepper, tomato, black olive and cheese
12" Margherita
Pizza sauce, blend of cheeses, tomato and sweet basil
12" White Margherita
White garlic base, blend of cheese, tomato and sweet basil
12" Calzone
14" Pizzas
14" Cheese Pizza
14" The Laker
Pepperoni, steak, ham, sausage, salami, mushrooms, onions, banana peppers, jalapenos and cheese
14" The Messy Nessy
Pepperoni, sausage, ham, mushrooms, onion, green peppers, black olives, and cheese. Full of toppings and messy like our Nessie girl!
14" Meat Lovers
Pepperoni, sausage, ham, bacon, salami, and cheese. LOADED WITH MEAT for the protein lover!
14" BLT
Bacon and cheese served with lettuce, tomato, mayo and a garlic butter top
14" Extra Peppe"romi"
Loaded up with a ton of pepperoni and cheese, It's EXTRA like our ROmi girl!
14" Chicken Bacon Ranch
Ranch base, cheese, chicken, crumbled bacon and a drizzle of sweet BBQ and ranch sauce top
14" Suzy Q's BBQ
BBQ Base, your choice of sweet or buffalo, chicken, cheese, and onion with a drizzle of BBQ and Ranch on top
14" Perfect Pie
Pepperoni, sausage, banan peppers and cheese
14" Taco Pizza
Taco meat, tomato, lettuce, onion, cheese, sour cream, and mild or hot salse on the side
14" White Pizza
Garlic butter whote sauce, onion, tomato and cheese
14" Hawaiian Pizza
Ham, pineapple, onions, provolone cheese, and sprinkled with cinnamon
14" Veggie Delight
Mushroom, banana pepper, onion, green pepper, tomato, black olive and cheese
14" Margherita
Pizza sauce, blend of cheeses, tomato and sweet basil
14" White Margherita
White garlic base, blend of cheese, tomato and sweet basil
14" Calzone
16" Pizzas
16" Cheese Pizza
16" The Laker
Pepperoni, steak, ham, sausage, salami, mushrooms, onions, banana peppers, jalapenos and cheese
16" The Messy Nessy
Pepperoni, sausage, ham, mushrooms, onion, green peppers, black olives, and cheese. Full of toppings and messy like our Nessie girl!
16" Meat Lovers
Pepperoni, sausage, ham, bacon, salami, and cheese. LOADED WITH MEAT for the protein lover!
16" BLT
Bacon and cheese served with lettuce, tomato, mayo and a garlic butter top
16" Extra Peppe"romi"
Loaded up with a ton of pepperoni and cheese, It's EXTRA like our ROmi girl!
16" Chicken Bacon Ranch
Ranch base, cheese, chicken, crumbled bacon and a drizzle of sweet BBQ and ranch sauce top
16" Suzy Q's BBQ
BBQ Base, your choice of sweet or buffalo, chicken, cheese, and onion with a drizzle of BBQ and Ranch on top
16" Perfect Pie
Pepperoni, sausage, banan peppers and cheese
16" Taco Pizza
Taco meat, tomato, lettuce, onion, cheese, sour cream, and mild or hot salse on the side
16" White Pizza
Garlic butter whote sauce, onion, tomato and cheese
16" Hawaiian Pizza
Ham, pineapple, onions, provolone cheese, and sprinkled with cinnamon
16" Veggie Delight
Mushroom, banana pepper, onion, green pepper, tomato, black olive and cheese
16" Margherita
Pizza sauce, blend of cheeses, tomato and sweet basil
16" White Margherita
White garlic base, blend of cheese, tomato and sweet basil
10" Gluten Free Cauliflower Crust
Lasgana & Keto Bowl
Subs
The Lakebound Laker Sub
Steak, pepperoni, ham, sausage, salami, mushrooms, onions, banana peppers, lettuce, tomato, cheese, mayo
The Chubba Wabba Meatball Subba
Loaded with meatballs, cheese, pizza sauce, and your choice of 2 toppings
Steak & Mushrom Sub
Seasoned steak, mushrooms, lettuce, tomato, banana peppers, cheese, mayo
Pizza Sub
Pepperoni, pizza sauce, and cheese (may add 2 additional toppings)
Turkey Bacon Sub
Turkey, bacon, lettuce, tomato, banana pepper, cheese, mayo
BLT Sub
Bacon, lettuce, tomato, cheese, mayo
Captains Sub
Ham, salami, pepperoni, capicola, banana pepper, onion, cheese, hot honey drizzle, mayo, lettuce, tomato
Italian Sub
Ham, salami, pepperoni, cheese, banana peppers, lettuce, tomato, Italian dressing on the side
Ham & Cheese Sub
Ham, cheese, lettuce, tomato, mayo
Veggie Sub
Mushrooms, banana pepper, onion, green pepper, tomato, black & green olives, lettuce, pizza sauce, cheese, mayo
PLT Sub
Pepperoni, lettuce, tomato, cheese, mayo
Salads
Wings
5 pc Traditional Wings
Naked, Bubs Buffalo, Hot, Sweet BBQ, Garlic Parm, or Carolina Gold. Served with a side of ranch or bleu cheese
10 pc Traditional Wings
20 pc Traditional Wings
5 pc Boneless Wings
Naked, Bubs Buffalo, Hot, Sweet BBQ, Garlic Parm, or Carolina Gold. Served with a side of ranch or bleu cheese
10 pc Boneless Wings
20 pc Boneless Wings
Fun Favorites
Laker Fries
Large order of fries, cheese sauce, crumbled bacon
Mas's Mac Attack
Mac & cheese wedges served with special Ranch sauce
Mozzarella Sticks
Battered mozzarella sticks served with marinara sauce
Vincenzo Sticks
Battered onion rings served with housemade Vinny sauce
Garlic Bread
Audinno's bread, garlic butter and blend of cheese
Garlic Cheesy Flatbread
12" pizza dough, garlic butter and cheese
WYWY Wings
5 traditional wings and 5 boneless wings, naked wings served with 5 dipping sauces along with bleu cheese or ranch. It's wild & wacky like our sweet little Wyatt
|Sunday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Local Pizza Joint with Hand Crafted and rolled crust with a sweet and seasoned sauce
12404 Lancaster Street, Millersport, OH 43046
Photos coming soon!