Lake Forest Food & Wine
645 N BANK LN
Lake Forest, IL 60045
Sandwiches
Turkey & Havarti
Turkey, Havarti, Tomato, Lettuce, Mayo
Ham & Swiss
Ham, Swiss, Tomato, Lettuce, Mayo
Roast Beef
Roast Beef, Tomato, Lettuce, Mayo
Chicken Salad
Chicken Salad, Lettuce, Tomato
Tuna Salad
Tuna Salad, Lettuce, Tomato
Egg Salad
Egg Salad, Lettuce, Tomato
Veggie Sandwich
Half Sandwich
Half Sandwich
Corn Beef
Sub
American
Ham, Salami, Swiss Cheese, Mayo, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion
Italian
Ham, Salami, Pepper Jack Cheese, Oil, Oregano, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion
Cuban
Ham, Mustard, Pickles, Swiss Cheese, Pulled Pork (HOT)
Pulled Pork
Pulled Pork, BBQ Sauce, Provolone Cheese
Italian Beef
Provolone Cheese, Giardiniera
Crispy Chicken
Crispy Chicken, Cheedar Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Ranch, Crispy Onions
Super Veggie
Carrots, Onions, Tomato, Red Peppers, Cucumber, Avocado, Swiss Cheese, Mayo, Vinaigrette
Half Subs
Salami
Sub Roll
Panini
BLT
Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato & Mayo (This item is meant to be enjoyed hot)
Turkey & Bacon
Havarti Cheese, Thousand Island, Lettuce, Tomato (This item is meant to be enjoyed hot)
Grilled Chicken
Roasted Peppers, Chipotle Mayo, Pepperjack Cheese, Onions, Tomato (This item is meant to be enjoyed hot)
Tuna Melt
Choice of Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato (This item is meant to be enjoyed hot)
Turkey Reuben
Thousand Island, Sauerkrout, Swiss Cheese (This item is meant to be enjoyed hot)
Italian Grilled Cheese
Pepperoni, Parm, Provolone (This item is meant to be enjoyed hot)
Grilled Chicken Breast
Sweet Pickle Mayo, Swiss Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato (This item is meant to be enjoyed hot)
Grilled Cheese
Cheddar Cheese, Choice of bread (This item is meant to be enjoyed hot)
Ruben
Half BLT
Wrap
Atomic Veggie
Spinach, Red Peppers, Cucumber, Feta Cheese, Olives, Carrots, Avocado & Humus
Ultimate Veggie
Lettuce, Tomato, Carrots, Provolone, Olives, Cucumber, Cream Cheese, Italian Dressing
California
Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo & Avocado
Buffalo Chicken
Griled Chicken, Blue Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Buffalo Sauce
Southwest Chicken
Grilled Chicken, Lettuce, Tomato, Cheddar, Sour Cream, Red Salsa
Turkey
Custom Wrap
Half
Nancy Wrap
Salad
Greek Mediterranean
Olives, Tomatos, Feta Cheese, Onions & Vinaigrette
Chopped Mexican
Corn, Black Beans, Onions, Tomato, Avocado, Tortilla Strips, Red Peppers
Asian Chicken
Red Peppers, Onions, Water-chestnuts, Chow Mein Noodles
Chopped Cobb
Bacon, Turkey, Onion, Tomato, Blue Cheese, Boiled Egg & Avocado
Chicken Caesar
Parm Cheese, Croutons & Caesar Dressing
Antipasto
Ham, Salami, Capicola, Provolone Cheese, Onions, Tomato, Olives, Vinaigrette Dressing
Garden
Tomato, Shredded Carrot, Onion, Cucumber and Choice of Dressing
Small Asian\Greek
Small Mexican
Small Cobb
Caesar
Scoop Salad
Med Scoop
Cobb Salad With Chicken
Pulled Pork
Chicken Tender
Soup
Breakfast
Egg Wrap
Scrambled Egg on a Wrap, Add Turkey or Ham, Bacon, Onion, Tomoato, Choice of Cheese
Egg Croissant
Scrambled Egg on a Croissant, Add Turkey or Ham, Bacon, Onion, Tomoato, Choice of Cheese
Egg Sandwich
Scrambled Egg, Add Turkey or Ham, Bacon, Onion, Tomoato, Choice of Cheese, Choice of bread
Quesadilla
Burritos
Tacos
Chicken Taco
Order of 3, Chicken Breast, Onion, Cilantro, Choice of sauce
Pulled Pork Taco
Order of 3, Pulled Pork, Onion, Cilantro, Choice of sauce
Steak Taco
Order of 3, Steak, Onion, Cilantro, Choice of sauce
Al Pastor Taco
Order of 3, Al Pastor, Onion, Cilantro, Choice of sauce
Veggie Tacos
Chips
Fritos
The Original Fritos
Lay's Baked
Lay's Baked 65% Less Fat Original
Ruffles
Ruffles Cheddar & Sour Cream
Lay's Classic
Lay's Classic Potato Chips
Doritos
Doritos Nacho Cheese
Rold Gold Pretzels
Rold Gold Tiny Twists Original
Cheetos Flamin Hot
Cheetos Flamin Hot Crunchy
Cheetos Cheese
Cheetos Cheese Crunchy
Deep River Sea Salt
Deep River Sea Salt Kettle Cooked
Deep River Sea Salt & Vinegar
Deep River Sea Salt & Vinegar Kettle Cooked
Deep River Mesquite BBQ
Deep River Mesquite BBQ Kettle Cooked
Deep River Sweet Maui Onion
Deep River Sweet Maui Onion Kettle Cooked
Deep River Zesty Jalapeno
Deep River Zesty Jalapeno
Knights Gourmet Popcorn
Sour Cream Onion
Snacks
Carmel Candy
Carmel Candy
Chocolate Chip Cookie
Chocolate Chip Cookie
Manner Vienna Wafer Cookies
Manner Vienna Wafer Cookies
Walkers Shortbread
Walkers Shortbread Small
Walkers Shortbread
Walkers Shortbread Box
Carr's Crackers
Carr's Table Water Crackers Original
Original NuGo Vanilla
Nugo Vanilla Yogurt 11g Protein
Peanut Butter & Jelly Sandwich
Peanut Butter & Grape Jelly, Choice of bread
Nugo Dark
Slim Peanut Butter
Nugo Milk Chocolate
Lindor Sea Salt Milk Chocalte
Lindt Lindor White Chocolate
Walkers Gluten Free Chocolate Chip Shortbread
Haribo Goldbears
Haribo Alphabet Letters
Haribo Berries
Haribo Peaches
Inglehoffer With Honey Sweet Hot
October Cookies
October Eyeballs
Brownie
Salted Caramel
Lemon Bars
Donuts
Pecan Bars
Soda
Diet Pepsi
Diet Coke
Diet Dr Pepper
Pepsi
Coke
Dr Pepper
Squirt
Canada Dry
Coke Zero
Sprecher Root Beer Craft Soda 16oz
Sprecher Cream Soda Craft Soda 16oz
A&W Root Beer
CBD Root Beer
CBD Lemonade
CBD Black Cherry
CBD Watermelon
CBD Hibiscus Tea
CBD Citrus Water
Bottled Water
Energy Drinks
Carbonated Mineral Water
Iced Tea
Harney & Sons Organic Supreme Green
Joe Tea Lemon
Joe Tea Green Tea
Joe's Classic Lemonade
Joe's Pink Lemonade
Joe Tea Peach
Joe's Mango Lemonade
Joe Tea Half Lemonade Half Lemon Tea
Joe Tea Raspberry
Harney & Sons Organic Supreme Black
In House Ice Tea
Joe's Tea Half And Half
Joe Tea
Probiotic Drink
Kids Drink
Red
GLS Row Eleven Russian River Valley Pinot Noir
GLS Rosso Di Montalcino Terre Nere
GLS Vinos Atlantico Gordo Monastrell & Cabernet Sauvignon
GLS 2019 Podere Elisa Toscana Sangiovese
GLS 2017 Quinta de Saes Tinto
GLS 2019 Famiglia Roccaperciata Nero Davola Sicilia
GLS 2018 Popinjay Cabernet Sauvignon
GLS 2020 Iron Side Cabernet Sauvignon
GLS 2017 Domaine Montrose
GLS 2019 Recolte Beaujolais Latignie
GLS 2014 Kendall Jackson Carbernet Sauviognon
GLS 2019 Howell Mountain Napa Valley Cabernet Sauvignon
GLS Sansilvestro Dulcis Rosso
Montore
Hibiscus
Wild Blossom
Begonia Sangria
Conti
BTL Row Eleven Russian River Valley Pinot Noir
BTL Rosso Di Montalcino Terre Nere
BTL Vinos Atlantico Gordo Monastrell & Cabernet Sauvignon
BTL 2019 Podere Elisa Toscana Sangiovese
BTL 2017 Quinta de Saes Tinto
BTL 2019 Famiglia Roccaperciata Nero Davola Sicilia
BTL 2018 Popinjay Cabernet Sauvignon
BTL 2020 Iron Side Cabernet Sauvignon
BTL 2017 Domaine Montrose
BTL 2019 Recolte Beaujolais Latignie
BTL 2014 Kendall Jackson Carbernet Sauviognon
BTL 2019 Howell Mountain Napa Valley Cabernet Sauvignon
BTL Sansilvestro Dulcis Rosso
Davis Family Vineyards
J. Christopher
Conti
Barbaresco
Cabernet Sauv Lake County
Macanita
Ironside Bourbon Barrel Aged
Barolo
Cotes Du Rhone
White
GLS 2021 Materra Sauvignon Blanc
GLS 2019 Ninety Plus Cellars Russian River Valley Chardonnay
GLS 2021 Ninety Plus Cellars Vinloa Verde Portugal
GLS 2020 Dancing Crow Vineyards Sauvignon Blanc
GLS 2020 Meadowcroft Chardonnay Carneros Napa Valley
GLS 2019 Popinjay Chardonnay Monterey
Champagne
Vinho Verde
Wild Blossom
Bellifolli
Flora Springs
BTL 2021 Materra Sauvignon Blanc
BTL 2019 Ninety Plus Cellars Russian River Valley Chardonnay
BTL 2021 Ninety Plus Cellars Vinloa Verde Portugal
BTL 2020 Dancing Crow Vineyards Sauvignon Blanc
BTL 2020 Meadowcroft Chardonnay Carneros Napa Valley
BTL 2019 Popinjay Chardonnay Monterey
Matera
Vino Verde
Estate
Chablis
Sauvignon Blanc
Chardonay 90+
Ironside Chardonnay
Moscato D Asti
Beer
Cloud Cover New England IPA 16oz
Lincolnshire Lager 16oz
Cherry Vanilla Sour 16oz
Frozen Tundra American IPA 16oz
Heineken Original 16oz
Shortfuse Tropical Hurt Locker Fruited Sour Ale
Ela Smoothie Style Ale Banana & Pineapple
White Claw
White Claw
White Claw
Corona Extra 24oz
White Claw Variety Pack
Corona Refresca
Corona Refresca
Corona Refresca
Corona Refresca
Corona Refresca Variety Pack
Miller Lite 16oz
Coors Light 16oz
Heineken 0% Alcohol
Athletic Brewing Golden Non Alcoholic
Matilda Goose Island Ale
White Claw
4PK Cloud Cover 16oz
4PK Lincolnshire Lager 16oz
4PK Cherry Vanilla Sour 16oz
4PK Frozen Tundra IPA 16oz
4PK Ela Smoothie Style 16oz
Shortfuse
Gluten Free Beer
Paulner Weizen-Radler 6 Pack
Paulner Radler
Blue Moon 6 Pack
Blue Moon
Corona Extra 6pack
Corona
Modelo 4 Pack
Modelo
Dogfish Head 90
Freemont Fruit
Single Ipa Dogfish
Oktoberfest
Oktober Single
Heineken
Bears Choice IPA
Anti Hero
Loosey Juicy
Beary White
Freemont Sour
Gin/ Vodka
Tequila
Calle 23 Anejo
Calle 23 Reposado
Calle 23 Blanco
Fortaleza Reposado
Cantera Negra Anejo
Cantera Negra Reposado
Cantera Negra Blanco
Arette Blanco
Don Julio Blanco
Fortaleza Anejo
Calle 23
Cantera Negra Cafe
Ghost
Fortaleza Blanco
Zarapo Blanco
|Sunday
|9:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Monday
|9:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Tuesday
|9:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Wednesday
|9:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Thursday
|9:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Friday
|9:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Saturday
|9:00 am - 4:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!
645 N BANK LN, Lake Forest, IL 60045