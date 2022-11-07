Restaurant header imageView gallery

Lake Forest Food & Wine

review star

No reviews yet

645 N BANK LN

Lake Forest, IL 60045

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Turkey & Bacon
Egg Salad

Sandwiches

Turkey & Havarti

Turkey & Havarti

$9.99

Turkey, Havarti, Tomato, Lettuce, Mayo

Ham & Swiss

$9.99

Ham, Swiss, Tomato, Lettuce, Mayo

Roast Beef

$10.25

Roast Beef, Tomato, Lettuce, Mayo

Chicken Salad

$10.25

Chicken Salad, Lettuce, Tomato

Tuna Salad

$10.25

Tuna Salad, Lettuce, Tomato

Egg Salad

$10.25

Egg Salad, Lettuce, Tomato

Veggie Sandwich

$9.99

Half Sandwich

$6.99

Half Sandwich

$6.99

Corn Beef

$10.25

Sub

American

$12.99

Ham, Salami, Swiss Cheese, Mayo, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion

Italian

$12.99

Ham, Salami, Pepper Jack Cheese, Oil, Oregano, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion

Cuban

$12.99

Ham, Mustard, Pickles, Swiss Cheese, Pulled Pork (HOT)

Pulled Pork

$12.50

Pulled Pork, BBQ Sauce, Provolone Cheese

Italian Beef

$12.99

Provolone Cheese, Giardiniera

Crispy Chicken

$12.99

Crispy Chicken, Cheedar Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Ranch, Crispy Onions

Super Veggie

$12.99

Carrots, Onions, Tomato, Red Peppers, Cucumber, Avocado, Swiss Cheese, Mayo, Vinaigrette

Half Subs

$6.99

Salami

$9.25

Sub Roll

$12.99

Panini

BLT

$11.25

Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato & Mayo (This item is meant to be enjoyed hot)

Turkey & Bacon

$11.99

Havarti Cheese, Thousand Island, Lettuce, Tomato (This item is meant to be enjoyed hot)

Grilled Chicken

$12.99

Roasted Peppers, Chipotle Mayo, Pepperjack Cheese, Onions, Tomato (This item is meant to be enjoyed hot)

Tuna Melt

$11.99

Choice of Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato (This item is meant to be enjoyed hot)

Turkey Reuben

$11.99

Thousand Island, Sauerkrout, Swiss Cheese (This item is meant to be enjoyed hot)

Italian Grilled Cheese

$11.25

Pepperoni, Parm, Provolone (This item is meant to be enjoyed hot)

Grilled Chicken Breast

$12.99

Sweet Pickle Mayo, Swiss Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato (This item is meant to be enjoyed hot)

Grilled Cheese

$7.99

Cheddar Cheese, Choice of bread (This item is meant to be enjoyed hot)

Ruben

$11.99

Half BLT

$6.99

Wrap

Atomic Veggie

$12.99

Spinach, Red Peppers, Cucumber, Feta Cheese, Olives, Carrots, Avocado & Humus

Ultimate Veggie

$12.99

Lettuce, Tomato, Carrots, Provolone, Olives, Cucumber, Cream Cheese, Italian Dressing

California

$12.25

Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo & Avocado

Buffalo Chicken

$12.99

Griled Chicken, Blue Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Buffalo Sauce

Southwest Chicken

$12.99

Grilled Chicken, Lettuce, Tomato, Cheddar, Sour Cream, Red Salsa

Turkey

$12.50

Custom Wrap

$12.99

Half

$7.88

Nancy Wrap

$4.99

Salad

Greek Mediterranean

$11.69

Olives, Tomatos, Feta Cheese, Onions & Vinaigrette

Chopped Mexican

$13.99

Corn, Black Beans, Onions, Tomato, Avocado, Tortilla Strips, Red Peppers

Asian Chicken

$11.69

Red Peppers, Onions, Water-chestnuts, Chow Mein Noodles

Chopped Cobb

$13.99

Bacon, Turkey, Onion, Tomato, Blue Cheese, Boiled Egg & Avocado

Chicken Caesar

$10.99

Parm Cheese, Croutons & Caesar Dressing

Antipasto

$13.99

Ham, Salami, Capicola, Provolone Cheese, Onions, Tomato, Olives, Vinaigrette Dressing

Garden

$10.99

Tomato, Shredded Carrot, Onion, Cucumber and Choice of Dressing

Small Asian\Greek

$7.99

Small Mexican

$9.25

Small Cobb

$8.99

Caesar

$9.99

Scoop Salad

$6.49

Med Scoop

$10.99

Cobb Salad With Chicken

$14.99

Pulled Pork

$12.99

Chicken Tender

$129.92

Soup

Tomato Bisque

Beef Chilli

Chicken Dumpling

Italian Wedding

Chicken Tortilla

Beef Barley

Potato With Bacon

Poblano Pepper

Broccoli Cheddar

Tomato Florentine

Chicken Noodle

Chicken Wild Rice

Vegetable

Southwest Chicken Chili

Butternut Squash

Breakfast

Egg Wrap

$12.50

Scrambled Egg on a Wrap, Add Turkey or Ham, Bacon, Onion, Tomoato, Choice of Cheese

Egg Croissant

$12.50

Scrambled Egg on a Croissant, Add Turkey or Ham, Bacon, Onion, Tomoato, Choice of Cheese

Egg Sandwich

$12.50

Scrambled Egg, Add Turkey or Ham, Bacon, Onion, Tomoato, Choice of Cheese, Choice of bread

Quesadilla

Chicken/Pulled Pork

$12.99

Flour Tortilla, Choice of Cheddar or Mozzarella Cheese

Cheese Quesadilla

$10.99

Burritos

Burrito

$12.99

Flour Tortilla, Corn, Black Beans, Sour Cream, Choice of Cheddar or Mozzarella Cheese, Choice of Protein

Burrito Bowl

$14.99

Tacos

Chicken Taco

$3.75

Order of 3, Chicken Breast, Onion, Cilantro, Choice of sauce

Pulled Pork Taco

$3.75

Order of 3, Pulled Pork, Onion, Cilantro, Choice of sauce

Steak Taco

$3.75

Order of 3, Steak, Onion, Cilantro, Choice of sauce

Al Pastor Taco

$3.75

Order of 3, Al Pastor, Onion, Cilantro, Choice of sauce

Veggie Tacos

$3.75

Chips

Fritos

$1.55

The Original Fritos

Lay's Baked

$1.55

Lay's Baked 65% Less Fat Original

Ruffles

$1.55

Ruffles Cheddar & Sour Cream

Lay's Classic

$1.55

Lay's Classic Potato Chips

Doritos

$1.55

Doritos Nacho Cheese

Rold Gold Pretzels

$1.55

Rold Gold Tiny Twists Original

Cheetos Flamin Hot

$1.55

Cheetos Flamin Hot Crunchy

Cheetos Cheese

$1.55

Cheetos Cheese Crunchy

Deep River Sea Salt

$2.75

Deep River Sea Salt Kettle Cooked

Deep River Sea Salt & Vinegar

$2.75

Deep River Sea Salt & Vinegar Kettle Cooked

Deep River Mesquite BBQ

$2.75

Deep River Mesquite BBQ Kettle Cooked

Deep River Sweet Maui Onion

$2.75

Deep River Sweet Maui Onion Kettle Cooked

Deep River Zesty Jalapeno

$2.75

Deep River Zesty Jalapeno

Knights Gourmet Popcorn

$2.25

Sour Cream Onion

$1.55

Snacks

Carmel Candy

$0.89

Carmel Candy

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$2.79

Chocolate Chip Cookie

Manner Vienna Wafer Cookies

$3.00

Manner Vienna Wafer Cookies

Walkers Shortbread

$2.00

Walkers Shortbread Small

Walkers Shortbread

$6.99

Walkers Shortbread Box

Carr's Crackers

$2.99

Carr's Table Water Crackers Original

Original NuGo Vanilla

$3.25

Nugo Vanilla Yogurt 11g Protein

Peanut Butter & Jelly Sandwich

$4.99

Peanut Butter & Grape Jelly, Choice of bread

Nugo Dark

$3.25

Slim Peanut Butter

$3.25

Nugo Milk Chocolate

$3.25

Lindor Sea Salt Milk Chocalte

$0.69

Lindt Lindor White Chocolate

$0.69

Walkers Gluten Free Chocolate Chip Shortbread

$7.25

Haribo Goldbears

$3.99

Haribo Alphabet Letters

$3.99

Haribo Berries

$3.99

Haribo Peaches

$3.99

Inglehoffer With Honey Sweet Hot

$4.99

October Cookies

$3.75

October Eyeballs

$5.25

Brownie

$3.69

Salted Caramel

$3.79

Lemon Bars

$3.79

Donuts

$3.29

Pecan Bars

$3.69

Soda

Diet Pepsi

$1.55

Diet Coke

$1.55

Diet Dr Pepper

$1.55

Pepsi

$1.55

Coke

$1.55

Dr Pepper

$1.50

Squirt

$1.50

Canada Dry

$1.55

Coke Zero

$1.55

Sprecher Root Beer Craft Soda 16oz

$3.99

Sprecher Cream Soda Craft Soda 16oz

$3.99

A&W Root Beer

$1.35

CBD Root Beer

$5.25

CBD Lemonade

$5.25

CBD Black Cherry

$5.25

CBD Watermelon

$5.25

CBD Hibiscus Tea

$5.25

CBD Citrus Water

$5.25

Bottled Water

Smart Water

$3.29

Aquafina

$1.69

Gatorade

$2.99

WaterFix Cucumber

$3.99

Strawberry Lemonade

$3.99

Cherry Peppercorn

$3.99

Lemon Ginger

$3.99

Energy Drinks

Bang Purple Haze

$3.99

Bang Sour Heads

$3.99

Bang Cherry Blade Lemonade

$3.99

Bang Blue Razz

$3.99

Red Bull Energy Drink

$3.29

Sugar Free Red Bull

$3.29

Carbonated Mineral Water

Perrier Lime Canned

$1.75

Perrier Pineapple Canned

$1.75

La Croix Lime

$1.75

Perrier Bottle 16.9oz

$3.29

S. Pellegrino Dark Morello Cherry & Pomegranate

$3.29

La Croix

$1.75

La Croix

$1.75

La Croix

$1.75

Blood Orange

$2.99

Tangerine

$2.99

Iced Tea

Harney & Sons Organic Supreme Green

$3.49

Joe Tea Lemon

$2.99

Joe Tea Green Tea

$2.99

Joe's Classic Lemonade

$2.99

Joe's Pink Lemonade

$2.99

Joe Tea Peach

$2.99

Joe's Mango Lemonade

$2.99

Joe Tea Half Lemonade Half Lemon Tea

$2.99

Joe Tea Raspberry

$2.99

Harney & Sons Organic Supreme Black

$3.49

In House Ice Tea

$2.75

Joe's Tea Half And Half

$2.99

Joe Tea

$3.49

Probiotic Drink

Culture Pop Soda Orange Mango 12oz

$5.25

Culture Pop Soda Ginger Lemon 12oz

$5.25

Culture Pop Soda Watermelon 12oz

$5.25

Culture Pop Soda Wild Berries 12oz

$5.25

Culture Pop Soda Pink Grapefruit 12oz

$5.25

Culture Pop Soda Lemon Lime 12oz

$5.25

Strawberry Culture Pop

$5.25

Kids Drink

Caprisun

$1.75

Chocolate Milk

$2.99

Red

GLS Row Eleven Russian River Valley Pinot Noir

$10.00

GLS Rosso Di Montalcino Terre Nere

$7.00

GLS Vinos Atlantico Gordo Monastrell & Cabernet Sauvignon

$7.00

GLS 2019 Podere Elisa Toscana Sangiovese

$6.00

GLS 2017 Quinta de Saes Tinto

$7.00

GLS 2019 Famiglia Roccaperciata Nero Davola Sicilia

$6.00

GLS 2018 Popinjay Cabernet Sauvignon

$7.00

GLS 2020 Iron Side Cabernet Sauvignon

$7.00

GLS 2017 Domaine Montrose

$6.00

GLS 2019 Recolte Beaujolais Latignie

$7.00

GLS 2014 Kendall Jackson Carbernet Sauviognon

$8.00

GLS 2019 Howell Mountain Napa Valley Cabernet Sauvignon

$9.00

GLS Sansilvestro Dulcis Rosso

$6.00

Montore

$16.99

Hibiscus

$3.99

Wild Blossom

$22.99

Begonia Sangria

$19.99

Conti

$36.99

BTL Row Eleven Russian River Valley Pinot Noir

$38.99Out of stock

BTL Rosso Di Montalcino Terre Nere

$27.99

BTL Vinos Atlantico Gordo Monastrell & Cabernet Sauvignon

$22.99

BTL 2019 Podere Elisa Toscana Sangiovese

$18.99

BTL 2017 Quinta de Saes Tinto

$22.99

BTL 2019 Famiglia Roccaperciata Nero Davola Sicilia

$18.99

BTL 2018 Popinjay Cabernet Sauvignon

$22.99

BTL 2020 Iron Side Cabernet Sauvignon

$22.99

BTL 2017 Domaine Montrose

$16.99

BTL 2019 Recolte Beaujolais Latignie

$22.99

BTL 2014 Kendall Jackson Carbernet Sauviognon

$39.99

BTL 2019 Howell Mountain Napa Valley Cabernet Sauvignon

$49.99

BTL Sansilvestro Dulcis Rosso

$18.99

Davis Family Vineyards

$64.99

J. Christopher

$64.99

Conti

$36.99

Barbaresco

$44.99

Cabernet Sauv Lake County

$34.99

Macanita

$33.99

Ironside Bourbon Barrel Aged

$29.99

Barolo

$36.99

Cotes Du Rhone

$18.99

White

GLS 2021 Materra Sauvignon Blanc

$7.00

GLS 2019 Ninety Plus Cellars Russian River Valley Chardonnay

$7.00

GLS 2021 Ninety Plus Cellars Vinloa Verde Portugal

$6.00

GLS 2020 Dancing Crow Vineyards Sauvignon Blanc

$7.00

GLS 2020 Meadowcroft Chardonnay Carneros Napa Valley

$7.00

GLS 2019 Popinjay Chardonnay Monterey

$7.00

Champagne

$53.99

Vinho Verde

$7.00

Wild Blossom

$19.99

Bellifolli

$15.99

Flora Springs

$34.99

BTL 2021 Materra Sauvignon Blanc

$29.99

BTL 2019 Ninety Plus Cellars Russian River Valley Chardonnay

$22.99

BTL 2021 Ninety Plus Cellars Vinloa Verde Portugal

$15.99

BTL 2020 Dancing Crow Vineyards Sauvignon Blanc

$22.99

BTL 2020 Meadowcroft Chardonnay Carneros Napa Valley

$23.99

BTL 2019 Popinjay Chardonnay Monterey

$22.99

Matera

$29.99

Vino Verde

$15.99

Estate

$39.99

Chablis

$49.99

Sauvignon Blanc

$18.99

Chardonay 90+

$22.99

Ironside Chardonnay

$23.99

Moscato D Asti

$15.99

Rosé

GLS 2021 Chateau Paradis

$6.00

BTL 2021 Chateau Paradis

$19.99

Rose 90+

$19.99

Ports

Porto Ruby

$15.99

Tawny

$21.99

Cadão

$34.99

Beer

Cloud Cover New England IPA 16oz

$6.99

Lincolnshire Lager 16oz

$6.99

Cherry Vanilla Sour 16oz

$7.99

Frozen Tundra American IPA 16oz

$6.99

Heineken Original 16oz

$4.99

Shortfuse Tropical Hurt Locker Fruited Sour Ale

$4.99

Ela Smoothie Style Ale Banana & Pineapple

$7.99

White Claw

$2.99

White Claw

$2.99

White Claw

$2.99

Corona Extra 24oz

$4.99

White Claw Variety Pack

$18.99

Corona Refresca

$2.99

Corona Refresca

$2.99

Corona Refresca

$2.99

Corona Refresca

$2.99

Corona Refresca Variety Pack

$18.99

Miller Lite 16oz

$2.99

Coors Light 16oz

$2.99

Heineken 0% Alcohol

$3.99

Athletic Brewing Golden Non Alcoholic

$2.99

Matilda Goose Island Ale

$2.99

White Claw

$2.99

4PK Cloud Cover 16oz

$16.99

4PK Lincolnshire Lager 16oz

$16.99

4PK Cherry Vanilla Sour 16oz

$19.99

4PK Frozen Tundra IPA 16oz

$19.99

4PK Ela Smoothie Style 16oz

$19.99

Shortfuse

$4.99

Gluten Free Beer

$8.99

Paulner Weizen-Radler 6 Pack

$13.99

Paulner Radler

$3.99

Blue Moon 6 Pack

$11.99

Blue Moon

$2.99

Corona Extra 6pack

$12.99

Corona

$2.99

Modelo 4 Pack

$8.99

Modelo

$2.99

Dogfish Head 90

$18.99

Freemont Fruit

$16.99

Single Ipa Dogfish

$4.99

Oktoberfest

$17.99

Oktober Single

$7.99

Heineken

$12.99

Bears Choice IPA

$15.99

Anti Hero

$5.99

Loosey Juicy

$17.99

Beary White

$2.99

Freemont Sour

$6.99

Gin/ Vodka

Domaine

$36.99

Steel Vodka

$18.99

Tequila

Calle 23 Anejo

$75.99

Calle 23 Reposado

$61.99

Calle 23 Blanco

$56.99

Fortaleza Reposado

$78.99

Cantera Negra Anejo

$69.99

Cantera Negra Reposado

$66.99

Cantera Negra Blanco

$61.99

Arette Blanco

$63.99

Don Julio Blanco

$69.99

Fortaleza Anejo

$106.99

Calle 23

$120.99

Cantera Negra Cafe

$41.99

Ghost

$49.99

Fortaleza Blanco

$69.99

Zarapo Blanco

$26.99

Whiskey\ Rum

Boondocks

$61.99

Palmetto

$39.99

SAP Fifty Six Maplewood Flavored Whisky

$35.99

Selva Rey

$55.99
All hours
Sunday9:00 am - 4:00 pm
Monday9:00 am - 4:00 pm
Tuesday9:00 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 4:00 pm
Friday9:00 am - 4:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 4:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

645 N BANK LN, Lake Forest, IL 60045

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Chief's Pub - 502 N Western Ave
orange starNo Reviews
502 N Western Ave Lake Forest, IL 60045
View restaurantnext
Egg Harbor Cafe - Lake Forest
orange star4.8 • 2,793
512 North Western Avenue Lake Forest, IL 60045
View restaurantnext
Francesca's Intimo
orange starNo Reviews
293 E. ILLINOIS RD LAKE FOREST, IL 60045
View restaurantnext
Donati's Pizza
orange starNo Reviews
950 North Western Avenue Lake Forest, IL 60045
View restaurantnext
Sophia Steak Lake Forest
orange starNo Reviews
181 East Laurel Avenue Lake Forest, IL 60045
View restaurantnext
Inovasi
orange star4.6 • 1,768
28 E Center Ave Lake Bluff, IL 60044
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Lake Forest

Egg Harbor Cafe - Lake Forest
orange star4.8 • 2,793
512 North Western Avenue Lake Forest, IL 60045
View restaurantnext
Everett Farms REBUILDING
orange star4.5 • 716
840 S Waukegan Rd Lake Forest, IL 60045
View restaurantnext
Kuro Bistro
orange star4.6 • 210
950 N Western Ave Ste 106 Lake Forest, IL 60045
View restaurantnext
The Station REBUILDING
orange star4.5 • 5
840 S Waukegan Rd Lake Forest, IL 60045
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Lake Forest
Lake Bluff
review star
Avg 4.7 (13 restaurants)
Highwood
review star
Avg 4.8 (9 restaurants)
Highland Park
review star
Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)
Deerfield
review star
Avg 4.1 (11 restaurants)
Vernon Hills
review star
Avg 4.6 (17 restaurants)
Libertyville
review star
Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)
Northbrook
review star
Avg 4 (10 restaurants)
Wheeling
review star
Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)
Mundelein
review star
Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston