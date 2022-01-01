Robert's LakeHouse (ON HOLD) 81 North Main Street
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
81 North Main Street, East Hampton, CT 06424
Gallery
Photos coming soon!
Similar restaurants in your area
Jessica's Lobster and Ice cream Shack
No Reviews
198 East Hampton Road Marlborough, CT 06447
View restaurant