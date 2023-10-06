Seafood
American
The Lake House Kitchen + Bar
95 Reviews
7508 ST RT 43
Kent, OH 44240
DRINKS
Lake House Cocktails
Beer
Mad Cap Gold Flash
$5.50
Three Floyds Zombie Dust
$7.00
Rhinegeist Truth DRFT
$5.50
Fat Heads Bumbleberry
$6.00
Thirsty Dog Barktoberfest
$6.00
GL Mexican Lager
$6.00
Pumking
$6.00
North High Stardust
$6.00
Bud Light Lime
$4.00
Ellicottville Blueberry Wheat
$4.00
R. Shea Coconut Macaroon
$6.00
Thirsty Dog Xmas
$3.00
Angry Orchard
$5.00
Bells Two Hearted IPA
$6.50
Blue Moon
$5.00
Breckenridge Vanilla Porter
$5.00
Bud Light
$4.00
Bud Light Lime
$4.00
Budweiser
$4.00
Columbus Bodhi
$6.00
Columbus IPA
$5.50
Coors Light
$4.00
Corona
$5.00
Corona Light
$5.00
Great Lakes Dortmunder
$5.00
Guinness
$6.50
Heineken
$5.50
High Noon
$6.00
Labatt Blue
$4.50
Long Drink Original
$6.00
Mad Cap Bullet IPA
$6.50
Michelob Ultra
$4.50
Miller High Life
$4.00
Miller Lite
$4.00
Modelo
$5.00
North High Stardust
$6.00
O'Douls NA
$4.00
Platform Haze Jude
$5.50
Red Stripe
$5.50
Sierra Nevada
$6.00
Stella
$5.00
SunnyD Seltzer
$7.00
Truth IPA
$5.00
Twisted Tea
$4.50
White Claw (Variety)
$5.00
Yuengling Btl
$5.00
Wine
Exem Cab
$7.00
J Claude Boisset Burgundy
$13.00
Volpaia Chianti
$14.00
Root 1 Carménère
$9.00
Rodano Chianti
$14.00
Regaleali Lamuri Nero d'Avola
$13.00
BTL Exem Cab
$24.00
BTL J Claude Boisse
$47.00
BTL Volpaia
$49.00
BTL Root 1 Carménère
$32.00
BTL Rodano Chianti
$49.00
BTL Regaleali Lamuri
$40.00
Blanc de Blancs
$7.00
Clean Slate Reisling
$7.00
Fortant Chardonnay
$7.00
J. Moreau Petit Chablis
$14.00
Root 1 Sauv Blanc
$9.00
Stella Pinot Grigio
$7.00
Toso-Brut
$6.00
Txakolina
$12.00
Reuilly Sauv Blanc
$9.00
Deux Roche Chardonnay
$14.00
La Roche
$15.00
Sabine Rosé
$10.00
BTL Blanc de Blancs
$22.00
BTL Clean Slate Reisling
$24.00
BTL Domain Laroche
$60.00
BTL Fortant Chardonnay
$22.00
BTL J. Moreau Petit Chablis
$45.00
BTL Reuilly Sauv Blanc
$32.00
BTL Root 1 Sauv Blanc
$27.00
BTL Stella Pinot Grigio
$24.00
BTL Toso-Brut
$18.00
BTL Txakolina
$40.00
Deux Roches Chardonnay
$45.00
BTL Sabine Rosé
$35.00
Cocktails
Amaretto Sour
$6.50
Aperol Spritzer
$10.00
Apple Martini
$12.00
Bahama Mama
$9.00
Banana Bread Old Fashioned
$13.00
Bellini
$10.00
Black Russian
$9.00
Bloody Maria
$6.25
Bloody Mary
$7.00
Blue Hawaiian
$8.00
Boozy Hot Chocolate
$9.00
Boulevardier
$10.00
Boxcar
$5.75
Breeze Punch
$5.75
Buoy's Club
$10.00
Calypso Cooler
$6.25
Cherry Vodka Sour
$13.00
Chocolate Martini
$12.00
Cosmopolitan
$10.00
Daquiri
$10.00
Dark and Stormy
$8.00
Espresso Martini
$13.00
Cucumber Mint Gimlet
$12.00
Ferrari
$7.00
French 76
$13.00
French Martini
$12.00
Fuzzy Navel
$5.00
Gibson
$10.00
Gimlet
$10.00
Gin n Juice
$5.00
Gin Ricky
$6.00
Godfather
$9.00
Godiva Martini
$12.00
Grasshopper
$7.00
Greyhound
$6.00
Harvey Wallbanger
$6.00
Hemmingway
$12.00
Hot Toddy
$7.00
Hurricane
$6.00
Irish Coffee
$8.00
Irish Rose
$11.00
Italian Side Car
$6.00
John Daly
$7.00
Hugo
$10.00
Kamikaze
$4.75
Kentucky Mule
$8.00
Lemon Drop Martini
$10.00