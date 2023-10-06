DRINKS

Lake House Cocktails

Blood & Sand

$13.00

Busy Bee

$13.00

French 75

$12.00

Lake House Mule

$8.00

Lake House Rum Punch

$12.00

Mango Mojito

$10.00

Peach Tea

$9.00

Pear Martini

$13.00

Pimm's Cup

$10.00

Piña Colada

$12.00

Raspberry Vodka Sour

$12.00

Red Bottom

$12.00

Spicy Paloma

$11.00

Strawberry Margarita

$10.00

Beer

Mad Cap Gold Flash

$5.50

Three Floyds Zombie Dust

$7.00

Rhinegeist Truth DRFT

$5.50

Fat Heads Bumbleberry

$6.00

Thirsty Dog Barktoberfest

$6.00

GL Mexican Lager

$6.00

Pumking

$6.00

North High Stardust

$6.00

Bud Light Lime

$4.00

Ellicottville Blueberry Wheat

$4.00

R. Shea Coconut Macaroon

$6.00

Thirsty Dog Xmas

$3.00

Angry Orchard

$5.00

Bells Two Hearted IPA

$6.50

Blue Moon

$5.00

Breckenridge Vanilla Porter

$5.00

Bud Light

$4.00

Bud Light Lime

$4.00

Budweiser

$4.00

Columbus Bodhi

$6.00

Columbus IPA

$5.50

Coors Light

$4.00

Corona

$5.00

Corona Light

$5.00

Great Lakes Dortmunder

$5.00

Guinness

$6.50

Heineken

$5.50

High Noon

$6.00

Labatt Blue

$4.50

Long Drink Original

$6.00

Mad Cap Bullet IPA

$6.50

Michelob Ultra

$4.50

Miller High Life

$4.00

Miller Lite

$4.00

Modelo

$5.00

North High Stardust

$6.00

O'Douls NA

$4.00

Platform Haze Jude

$5.50

Red Stripe

$5.50

Sierra Nevada

$6.00

Stella

$5.00

SunnyD Seltzer

$7.00

Truth IPA

$5.00

Twisted Tea

$4.50

White Claw (Variety)

$5.00

Yuengling Btl

$5.00

Wine

Exem Cab

$7.00

J Claude Boisset Burgundy

$13.00

Volpaia Chianti

$14.00

Root 1 Carménère

$9.00

Rodano Chianti

$14.00

Regaleali Lamuri Nero d'Avola

$13.00

BTL Exem Cab

$24.00

BTL J Claude Boisse

$47.00

BTL Volpaia

$49.00

BTL Root 1 Carménère

$32.00

BTL Rodano Chianti

$49.00

BTL Regaleali Lamuri

$40.00

Blanc de Blancs

$7.00

Clean Slate Reisling

$7.00

Fortant Chardonnay

$7.00

J. Moreau Petit Chablis

$14.00

Root 1 Sauv Blanc

$9.00

Stella Pinot Grigio

$7.00

Toso-Brut

$6.00

Txakolina

$12.00

Reuilly Sauv Blanc

$9.00

Deux Roche Chardonnay

$14.00

La Roche

$15.00

Sabine Rosé

$10.00

BTL Blanc de Blancs

$22.00

BTL Clean Slate Reisling

$24.00

BTL Domain Laroche

$60.00

BTL Fortant Chardonnay

$22.00

BTL J. Moreau Petit Chablis

$45.00

BTL Reuilly Sauv Blanc

$32.00

BTL Root 1 Sauv Blanc

$27.00

BTL Stella Pinot Grigio

$24.00

BTL Toso-Brut

$18.00

BTL Txakolina

$40.00

Deux Roches Chardonnay

$45.00

BTL Sabine Rosé

$35.00

Cocktails

Amaretto Sour

$6.50

Aperol Spritzer

$10.00

Apple Martini

$12.00

Bahama Mama

$9.00

Banana Bread Old Fashioned

$13.00

Bellini

$10.00

Black Russian

$9.00

Bloody Maria

$6.25

Bloody Mary

$7.00

Blue Hawaiian

$8.00

Boozy Hot Chocolate

$9.00

Boulevardier

$10.00

Boxcar

$5.75

Breeze Punch

$5.75

Buoy's Club

$10.00

Calypso Cooler

$6.25

Cherry Vodka Sour

$13.00

Chocolate Martini

$12.00

Cosmopolitan

$10.00

Daquiri

$10.00

Dark and Stormy

$8.00

Espresso Martini

$13.00

Cucumber Mint Gimlet

$12.00

Ferrari

$7.00

French 76

$13.00

French Martini

$12.00

Fuzzy Navel

$5.00

Gibson

$10.00

Gimlet

$10.00

Gin n Juice

$5.00

Gin Ricky

$6.00

Godfather

$9.00

Godiva Martini

$12.00

Grasshopper

$7.00

Greyhound

$6.00

Harvey Wallbanger

$6.00

Hemmingway

$12.00

Hot Toddy

$7.00

Hurricane

$6.00

Irish Coffee

$8.00

Irish Rose

$11.00

Italian Side Car

$6.00

John Daly

$7.00

Hugo

$10.00

Kamikaze

$4.75

Kentucky Mule

$8.00

Lemon Drop Martini

$10.00

Long Island I.T