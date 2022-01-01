Restaurant header imageView gallery
American
Chicken

Lake House Kitchen + Tavern

No reviews yet

8026 W. BOWLES

Littleton, CO 80123

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Popular Items

4 pc Fried Chicken
Sweet Potato Fries
French Dip Sandwich

Appetizers

Tacos (2)

Tacos (2)

$10.00

(2) Chicken, Carne Asada or Mushroom Tacos, Pepper Jack Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, guacamole, Corn Tortilla and side of Green Chile or Salsa

Fried Pickles

Fried Pickles

$8.50

Pickle Chips Breaded with Lake House Seasoned Flour and served with House Remoulade

Cheese Curds

Cheese Curds

$9.00

White Cheddar cheese curds, breaded with Lake House Seasoned Flour Served with Ranch Dressing.

Pretzel

Pretzel

$11.00

Large Artisan Salted Pretzel, House Made Queso, Grain Mustard and Honey Mustard

Three Amigos

Three Amigos

$12.00

Corn Tortilla Chips, Salsa, Queso and Guacamole

Walleye Tacos (2)

Walleye Tacos (2)

$12.00

(2) WalleyeTacos, Pepper Jack Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, guacamole, Corn Tortilla and side of Green Chile or Salsa

Shrimp Tacos (2)

Shrimp Tacos (2)

$12.00

(2) Shrimp Tacos, Pepper Jack Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, guacamole, Corn Tortilla and side of Green Chile or Salsa

Crab Cakes

Crab Cakes

$19.50

(2) Blue Crab Cakes, House Remoulade Sauce, Coleslaw, Lemon, Green Onion

HALF DZ Wings

HALF DZ Wings

$12.00

Pressure Fried Naked (No Breading) and tossed in your choice of LH BBQ, Buffalo, Nashville Hot Sauce or Spicy Dry Rub. Served with celery, carrots and your Choice of Ranch or Blue Cheese Dressing.

1 DZ Chicken Wings

1 DZ Chicken Wings

$18.00

Pressure Fried Naked (no breading) and tossed in your choice of LH BBQ, Buffalo or Bloody Mary Sauce served with celery, carrots and your Choice of Ranch or Blue Cheese Dressing.

House Made Soups

Cup Cream of Mushroom

$6.00

Colorado Crimini Mushrooms, Cream, Onion, Garlic, Thyme garnished with Truffle Oil (Gluten Friendly)

Bowl Cream of Mushroom

Bowl Cream of Mushroom

$10.00

Colorado Crimini Mushrooms, Cream, Onion, Garlic, Thyme garnished wit Truffle Oil. (Gluten Friendly)

Salad

Panzanella

Panzanella

$12.00Out of stock

Our seasonal Summer Salad. Watermelon, Cucumber and Panzanella Bread Cubes tossed in champagne vinaigrette, topped with Pickled Red Onion, Basil Chiffonade, Feta Cheese and Balsamic Glaze.

Chopped Salad

Chopped Salad

$11.00

Chopped Romaine, Arugula & Iceberg, Diced Tomato & Red Onion, Avocado, Dried Cranberries, Feta Cheese and Choice of Dressing

Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$11.00

Romaine, Croutons, Anchovies, Parmesan, Caesar Dressing

Wedge

Wedge

$13.00

Baby Iceberg Head, Diced Tomatoes, Red Onion, House Blue Cheese, River Bear Bacon and house made ranch

Side Chopped Salad

$6.50

Chopped Romaine, Arugula & Iceberg, Diced Tomato & Red Onion, Avocado, Dried Cranberries, Feta Cheese and CHoice of Dressing

Side Caesar

$6.50

Romaine, Croutons, Anchovies, Parmesan, Side of Caesar Dressing

Side Wedge

$8.00

Iceberg Wedge, Diced Tomatoes, Red Onion, House Blue Cheese, Tenderbelly Bacon and side of house made ranch

Apple Beat Salad

$12.00

Big Salads

Chicken Cobb

Chicken Cobb

$19.00

Grilled Chicken Breast, Hard Boiled Egg, Avocado, Gorgonzola Cheese, Bacon, Tomatoes, Onion, Balsamic Vinaigrette

Steak Cobb Salad

Steak Cobb Salad

$19.00

Grilled Steak, Hard Boiled Egg, Avocado, Gorgonzola Cheese, Bacon, Tomatoes, Onion, Balsamic Vinaigrette

Walleye Cobb

$19.00

Sauteed Walleye, Hard Boiled Egg, Avocado, Gorgonzola Cheese, Bacon, Tomatoes, Onion, Balsamic Vinaigrette

Shrimp Cobb

$19.00

(5) Grilled Shrimp, Hard Boiled Egg, Avocado, Gorgonzola Cheese, Bacon, Tomatoes, Onion, Balsamic Vinaigrette

Crab Cake Louie

Crab Cake Louie

$22.00

(2) Blue Crab Cakes over a bed or chopped romaine, with diced avocado, red onion, hearts of palm and avocado. Served with Champagne Vinaigrette and Louis Dressing

Fried Chicken Ranch Salad

Fried Chicken Ranch Salad

$16.50

Chopped Romaine & Iceberg, Tomato, Bacon, Cheddar Cheese, Fried Chicken Thigh, Ranch Dressing

Shrimp Louis Salad

$21.00

Crab, Avocado, Hearts of Palm, Tomato, Red Onion, Chopped Romaine, Champagne Vinaigrette and Louis Dressing

Handhelds

Served with you choice of Waffle Cut Fries, Sweet Potato Fries or Side Salad

Pork Loin Sandwich

$16.00

Local Polidori Bratwurst, Balsamic Onions, French Roll with a side of Marinara. Served with your choice of Waffle Cut Fries, Sweet Potato Fries or Side Salad

BYO Burger

BYO Burger

$13.00

Fresh Angus Beef Patty, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Pickle and your choice of additional toppings. Served with you choice of fries

Lake House Burger

Lake House Burger

$15.00

Fresh angus Beef Patty, Seared Cheese Curds, Lettuce, Red Onion, Tomato, Mayonnaise, Brioche Bun. Served with you choice of fries

Nashville Hot Sandwich

Nashville Hot Sandwich

$15.00

Fried Chicken Thigh, Dipped in Nashville Hot Oil, Maple Syrup, Pickles, Coleslaw, Pickled Red Onion, Chili Paste, Brioche Bun. Served with you choice of fries

Sandwich - Vesuvio

Sandwich - Vesuvio

$18.00

Pulled Rotisserie Chicken in a white wine, garlic herb sauce topped with onion, peas, mushrooms and pepper jack cheese on a hoagie roll. Served with crispy potato wedges and Vesuvio sauce.

Grilled Chicken Caesar Pita

Grilled Chicken Caesar Pita

$15.00

Grilled Parmesan Chicken Breast ,Romaine, Tomato, Caesar Dressing, Grilled Pita Bread

Walleye Sandwich

Walleye Sandwich

$17.00

Pan Roasted, Lettuce, Tomato, Tartar Sauce, French Roll, Served with you choice of Fries.

French Dip Sandwich

French Dip Sandwich

$18.00

Sliced Roast Beef, French Roll, side Au Jus, side Horseradish Cream and side of Giardineira, Add cheese, grilled onions, mushrooms as you desire. Served with your choice of Waffle Cut Fries, Sweet Potato Fries or Side Salad

Shrimp Po'Boy

Shrimp Po'Boy

$18.00

Fried Jumbo Shrimp, Remoulade, Lettuce, Tomato, French Roll

LH Fried Chicken Sand

LH Fried Chicken Sand

$15.00

Fried Chicken Thigh Plain or Dipped in your choice of Buffalo or LH BBQ with Pickles, Coleslaw, Pickled Red Onion on a Brioche Bun. Served with you choice of Waffle Cut Fries or Sweet Potato Fries.

Fried Chicken & Fish Fry

4 pc Fried Chicken

4 pc Fried Chicken

$16.50

Half Chicken Breaded with Lake House Seasoned Flour, Pressure Fried and served with choice of side

Shrimp Fry

Shrimp Fry

$18.00

(5) Jumbo Shrimp Breaded with Lake House Seasoned Flour, Fried and served with Waffle Cut Fries, Coleslaw and Tartar Sauce

Chicken & Waffles

Chicken & Waffles

$18.50

Boneless Fried Chicken breast and thigh breaded with Lake House Seasoned Flour, Fried and served with Belgian Waffle dusted with Nashville Seasoning, topped Honey Butter and real Maple Syrup.

Walleye Fry

Walleye Fry

$18.00

Lake House Seasoned Flour Breaded Walleye, Fried and served with Waffle Cut Fries, Coleslaw and Tartar Sauce

Walleye Combo Fry

Walleye Combo Fry

$18.00

Lake House Seasoned Flour Breaded Walleye and (3) Jumbo Shrimp, Fried and served with Waffle Cut Fries, Coleslaw and Tartar Sauce

Specialties

Walleye Catch

Walleye Catch

$22.00

Pan Roasted, Lemon-Garlic Spinach, Mashed Potatoes, Mascarpone Lemon Butter and lemon wedge

Chicken & Waffles

Chicken & Waffles

$18.50

Boneless Fried Chicken breast and thigh breaded with Lake House Seasoned Flour, Fried and served with Belgian Waffle dusted with Nashville Seasoning, topped Honey Butter and real Maple Syrup.

Walleye Fry

Walleye Fry

$18.00

Lake House Seasoned Flour Breaded Walleye, Fried and served with Waffle Cut Fries, Coleslaw and Tartar Sauce

Shrimp Fry

Shrimp Fry

$18.00

(5) Jumbo Shrimp Breaded with Lake House Seasoned Flour, Fried and served with Waffle Cut Fries, Coleslaw and Tartar Sauce

Walleye Combo Fry

Walleye Combo Fry

$18.00

Lake House Seasoned Flour Breaded Walleye and (3) Jumbo Shrimp, Fried and served with Waffle Cut Fries, Coleslaw and Tartar Sauce

Sides

Waffle Fries

$4.50
Sweet Potato Fries

Sweet Potato Fries

$4.50
LH Fried Wedges

LH Fried Wedges

$4.50
Garlic Mashed Potatoes

Garlic Mashed Potatoes

$4.50

Add Gravy

Side Creamy Slaw

$4.50

Fruit Cup

$4.50
Regular Mac-n-Cheese

Regular Mac-n-Cheese

$6.50

Cheddar Cream

Green Chile Mac

Green Chile Mac

$6.50

Green Chile-Pepper Jack Cream

Loaded Mashers

Loaded Mashers

$6.50
Lemon Garlic Spinach

Lemon Garlic Spinach

$6.50
Mushrooms & Peas

Mushrooms & Peas

$6.50

Crimini Mushrooms, Onion, Thyme, White Wine, Garlic, English Peas and Vesuvio Sauce

Guacamole 4oz

$6.00

Queso 4oz

$4.00

ONE Dinner Roll with Honey Butter

$2.00

Sauces/Dressings

Balsamic Vinaigrette

$1.00

Blue Cheese Dressing

$1.00

Buffalo Sauce

$1.00

Caesar Dressing

$1.00

Champagne Vinaigrette

$1.00

Gravy 4 oz

$1.50

Green Chile

$1.00

Guacamole 4oz

$6.00

Honey Mustard

$1.00

LH BBQ Sauce

$1.00

Mascarpone-Lemon Butter

$1.00

Queso 4oz

$4.00

Ranch Dressing

$1.00

Salsa 4oz

$2.00

Tartar Sauce

$1.00

Kids

Kids Chicken Tenders

$7.99

with your choice of fries or carrot sticks with ranch

Kids Mac n Cheese

$7.99

with your choice of fries or carrot sticks with ranch

Kids Sliders

$7.99

(2) sliders with cheese and your choice of fries or carrot sticks with ranch

Kids Grilled Chicken

$7.99

Kids Steak

$7.99

(5) oz Angus Steak with your choice of fries or carrot sticks with ranch

Kids Butter Noodles

$7.99

with your choice of fries or carrot sticks with ranch

Dessert

Salted Caramel Mini Cheesecakes

Salted Caramel Mini Cheesecakes

$6.00

(4) Graham Cracker Crusted Bite Size Cheesecakes, Caramel Sauce and Sea Salt

Smore Brownie Waffle

Smore Brownie Waffle

$8.00

Chocolate Brownie Waffle, Chocolate Ganache, Grahm Cracker Crumbles and Bruleed Marshmallow Fluff

Bread Pudding

Bread Pudding

$8.00

with Caramel Sauce, Creme Anglaise and Cinnamon Whip Cream

Vanilla Ice Cream & Chocolate Ganache

$5.00

Blue Bunny Vanilla Ice Cream and Chocolate Ganache

(2) Scoop Vanilla Bean

$4.00

Blue Bunny Vanilla ICe Cream

ONE Sccop Vanilla

$2.50

Blue Bunny Vanilla Ice Cream

All hours
Sunday9:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:00 am - 11:45 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 11:45 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 11:45 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 11:45 pm
Friday10:00 am - 11:45 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 12:00 am
A polished casual full service restaurant inspired by the iconic American Vacation Home, The Lake House. We Feature Pressure Fried Chicken, Lake Caught Fish among our American Comfort Food & Tavern Fare. Our Rotisserie Chicken is available by pre-order by phone (720-758-8880)

8026 W. BOWLES, Littleton, CO 80123

