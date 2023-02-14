Lakelife Bar & Grill imageView gallery
American

Lakelife Bar & Grill 3687 N Barbee Rd

review star

No reviews yet

3687 N Barbee Rd

Warsaw, IN 46582

Call

Hours

Directions

Gift Cards

Food

Appetizers as APPS

Bavarian Pretzel

Bavarian Pretzel

$9.95

Boneless Strips (8)

$10.95
Cauliflower Wings (Deep Fried Cauliflower)

Cauliflower Wings (Deep Fried Cauliflower)

$9.95

Corn Fritters

$9.95Out of stock
Fried Pickles

Fried Pickles

$8.95

Garlic Cheese Curds

$8.95
Goat Cheese Bruschetta (6)

Goat Cheese Bruschetta (6)

$10.95

Loaded Waffle Fries

$8.95

Mac And Cheese Bites

$9.95

Taco Sticks

$9.95
Traditional Wings (8)

Traditional Wings (8)

$12.95

Fried Green Beans

$8.95

Burgers

All American Burger

All American Burger

$12.95

Bison Burger

$17.95

Impossible Burger

$15.95
Lakelife Burger- Peanut Butter + Jalapeños

Lakelife Burger- Peanut Butter + Jalapeños

$13.95
Sunrise Burger

Sunrise Burger

$13.95
The Captain

The Captain

$14.95

Pasta

Cajun Chicken Pasta (With Garlic Bread)

Cajun Chicken Pasta (With Garlic Bread)

$13.95

Buffalo Chicken Mac N' Cheese (With Garlic Bread)

$12.95
Pulled Pork Mac n Cheese (With Garlic Bread)

Pulled Pork Mac n Cheese (With Garlic Bread)

$13.95

Chicken Florentine (With Garlic Bread)

$13.95

Salads

Apple Gorgonzola

Apple Gorgonzola

$13.95

Caesar Salad

$7.95

Garden Salad

$9.95

Sandwiches

The Big Barbee Grilled Cheese

The Big Barbee Grilled Cheese

$13.95

Grilled Cheese with Sunny Side-Up Egg

Crispy Chicken Sandwich W/ Honey Mustard

Crispy Chicken Sandwich W/ Honey Mustard

$13.95
Tenderloin Sandwich

Tenderloin Sandwich

$14.95
Jalapeño Popper Grilled Cheese

Jalapeño Popper Grilled Cheese

$14.95
Pesto Chicken Sandwich

Pesto Chicken Sandwich

$13.95

Barbee Q Pulled Pork Sandwich

$13.95
Steak Sandwich

Steak Sandwich

$15.95

Wraps

Crispy Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$12.95

Nashville Chicken Wrap

$12.95
Chicken Ranch Wrap

Chicken Ranch Wrap

$12.95

Horseshoes

Kayak Horseshoe

Kayak Horseshoe

$10.95
Fishing Boat Horseshoe

Fishing Boat Horseshoe

$14.95
Pontoon Horseshoe

Pontoon Horseshoe

$19.95

Fish and Chips

Fish Tacos (3)

Fish Tacos (3)

$14.95
Fish and Chips

Fish and Chips

$16.95

TWO PIECES of fish SAMPLE

$6.95

Sides

NO SIDE

Side Apple Slices

$1.95

Side Ceasar Salad

$2.95

Side Coleslaw

$2.95
Side Cornbread Casserole

Side Cornbread Casserole

$2.95

Side French Onion

$6.95

Side Garden Salad

$2.95

Side Garlic Bread

$2.95

Side Grilled Chicken

$2.95

Side Mac N Cheese

$2.95

Side Of Apple Sauce

$1.45

Side of Fries

$2.95

Side Onion Tanglers

$2.95

Side Pulled Pork

$2.95

Side Seasonal Vegetables

$2.95

Soup

French Onion

$6.95

Soup of the Day

$5.95

Condiments

A1

$0.95

Baja

$0.95

Balsamic glaze

$0.99

BBQ

$0.95

Beer Cheese

$0.95

Blue Cheese

$0.95

Buffalo

$0.95

Ceasar

$0.95

Chipotle Mayo

$0.95

Dry Rub

$0.95

French

$0.95

Goat Cheese

$1.45

Honey

$0.95

Honey mustard

$0.95

Horseradish

$0.95

Italian dressing

$0.95

Jalapeños

$0.95

Kids Cheese Sauce

$0.95

Mayo

$0.95

Nashville Hot Sauce

$0.95

Peanut Butter

$0.95

Pickle Slices

Pickle Spears

Ranch

$0.95

Salsa

$0.95

Sour Cream

$0.95

Sweet Thai

$0.95

Tartar

$0.95

Teriyake

$0.95

DO NOT MAKE

Kids Meal

Kids Crispy Chicken Strips

$6.95

Kids Grilled Cheese

$6.95

Kids Grilled Chicken Slices

$6.95

Kids Mac And Cheese

$6.95

Kids Mini Corn Dogs

$6.95

Kids Slider

$6.95

Jerky Buffalo Bobs

Alligator Cajun Style Jerky

$4.95

Buffalo Garlic Jerky

$4.95

Camel Jerky

$4.95

Elk Jerky

$4.95

Kangaroo Jerky

$4.95

Ostrich Jerky

$4.95

Venison Fire Stick

$4.95

Wild Boar Stick

$4.95

Desserts

Dockside Donut

$8.95

Sweet Bavarian Pretzel W/ icing on side

$9.95

Pazookie

$8.95

Jumbo Chocolate Chip Cookie

$2.95

Glazed donut

$2.95

Dessert Daily Special

$5.95

Yappetizer

Dog FULL burger patty UNSEASONED

$5.00

Dog Chicken Breast

$6.00

Dog Scrambled Eggs

$4.00

Dog Bacon Slices

$5.00

Bowl of Kibble

$3.00

Pans (11 1/2 X 9)

Please order the pan at least an hour in advance.
Pan of Cornbread Casserole (Fully Cooked) Please order this at minimum four hour advance to pick up.

Pan of Cornbread Casserole (Fully Cooked) Please order this at minimum four hour advance to pick up.

$24.95

Pan of Mac & Cheese

$18.99

Pan of Pasta with Marinara topped with parmesan cheese

$18.99

Pan of Pasta covered in Tomato Cream Sauce

$19.99

25 Boneless wings

$23.99

25 Traditional wings (Bone-in)

$23.99

Brioche Bun

$1.00

20oz Of Fries

$9.99

Pan of Ceaser Salad (Topped with parmesan cheese and croutons) Served with 6oz Ceaser

$18.99

Pan of Buffalo Chicken Mac n' Cheese (Approx. 65oz)

$33.99

Pan of Cajun Chicken Pasta (Approx. 70oz) Served with 3 pieces of garlic bread

$34.99

Garlic Bread

$1.25

6oz sauces

Drinks

Beer

Ace Pineapple

$5.00

Angry Orchard Apple

$5.00

Bells Two Hearted

$4.50

Bud light

$3.00

Bud Light Lime

$3.00

Budweiser

$3.00

D Bud ZERO

$4.00

D Coors Banquet

$4.00

Coors Light

$3.00

Corona Extra

$4.50

Corona Premier

$4.50

Dos Equis

$4.00

D Dragons Milk

$8.00

Heineken

$4.50

Heineken 00

$4.50

D Heineken Light

$4.50

Kentucky Bourbon ALE

$7.50

Kentucky Vanilla Cream

$6.50

Lagaunitas Little Sumpin

$5.00

MGD

$3.00

Michelob Ultra

$3.00

Miller 64

$3.00

Miller Lite

$3.00

Modelo

$4.50

D O'Douls

$3.50

Smirnoff Grape

$4.50

Smirnoff Ice

$4.50

Stella

$5.00

D Strawberry Magic-Ciderboys

$5.00

Ace Guava Cider

$5.00

Against the Grain Citra Ass Down

$8.00

Angry Orchard Peach Mango

$5.00

D Blueberry Maple Saugatauk

$5.00

Busch Lt 12 oz cans

$1.00

Busch Lt 16 oz cans

$1.50

Candy Crushable

$6.50

Cayman Jack Margarita

$4.00

Corona Light

$4.50

Ginger Beer

$2.00

Guiness can

$6.00

Gumball Head 3 Floyds

$5.50

Hazy Wonder

$5.00

Hoplore

$9.00

Jack D Punch

$5.00

D Keystone Light

$3.00

Left Hand Peanut Butter Milk Stout

$5.00

Miller High Life

$3.00

D Natural Light

$5.00Out of stock

Oberon

$6.50

Old Style

$2.00

PBR Can

$3.00

Revolution Anti Hero-CAN

$5.00

D Rolling Rock

$4.00

Sex and Candy 18th St

$7.00

D Smirnoff R W and Berry

$4.00

Summer Shandy

$4.50

The Gadget urban artifact

$8.00

Twisted Tea

$3.50

D Victory Sour Monkey

$5.50

D Yuengling Lager 12 OZ Can

$2.00

D Yuengling Black & Tan

$3.00

Zombie Dust

$6.00

Mikes Hard Lemonade

$4.50

Mikes Harder Black Cherry

$5.50

Truly Pineapple

$4.00

Truly Punch Berry

$4.00Out of stock

Truly Punch Citrus

$4.00

Truly Punch Fruit

$4.00

Truly Punch Tropical

$4.00

Truly Wild Berry

$4.00

Truly Holiday

$4.00

White Claw Black Cherry

$4.00

White Claw Lime

$4.00

White Claw Mango

$4.00

White Claw Raspberry

$4.00

D Mom Water Coco Mango SANDY

$7.00

NA Beverages

Apple

$2.99

Arnold Palmer

$2.95

Cranberry

$2.95

Diet Mountain Dew

$2.95

Diet Pepsi

$2.95

Dr Pepper

$2.95

Ginger Ale

$2.95

Ginger Beer

$2.99

Kiddie Cocktail

$2.99

Lemonade

$2.95

Mountain Dew

$2.95

Orange Crush

$2.95

Pepsi

$2.95

Raspberry Tea

$2.95

Redbull

$3.50

Redbull Blueberry

$3.50

Redbull Coconut

$3.50

Redbull Sugar Free

$3.50

Redbull Tropical

$3.50

Redbull Watermelon

$3.50

Rootbeer

$2.95

Sierra Mist

$2.95

Soda

Sweet Tea

$2.95

Tea

$2.95

Unsweet Tea

$2.95

Virgin Bloody

$3.75

Water

TO GO'S

Ace Pineapple TO GO

$15.00

Bells Two Hearted TO GO

$14.00

Bud Light TO GO

$11.00

Budweiser TO GO

$11.00

Busch cans TO GO

$11.00

Coors Light TO GO

$11.00

Corona premier TO GO

$13.00

Gumball Head TO GO

$15.00

Hazy Wonder TO GO

$14.00

Heiniken TO GO

$11.00

ICE Bags

$3.25+

Kentucky vanilla TO GO

$15.00

Keystone 6 Pack

$8.00

Michelob Ultra TO GO

$11.00

Miller 64 TO GO

$11.00

Miller Bottles TO GO

$11.00

Miller High Life TO GO

$11.00

Oberon TO GO

$19.50

Old Style 30 pack TO GO

$35.00+

Sex and Candy 6 pack

$23.00

Stella TO GO

$12.00

Summer Shandy 6 Pack TO GO

$13.50

Truly 6 pack TO GO

$13.00

White claw 6 pack

$13.00

Guiness 6 pack

$18.00

KIDS MEAL DRINKS

Apple Juice

Cranberry Juice

Diet Pepsi

Dr Pepper

Lemonade

Mountain Dew

Orange Crush

Orange Juice

Pepsi

Pineapple Juice

Raspberry Tea

Rootbeer

Sierra Mist

Sweet Tea

Unsweet Tea

Water

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Lakeside food and drink. Pull up in a car, cart or boat. Outside and inside dining. Kids welcome inside, dogs welcome outside. Great food, fun atmosphere awesome location!

Location

3687 N Barbee Rd, Warsaw, IN 46582

Directions

Gallery
Lakelife Bar & Grill image

