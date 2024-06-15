Lake Life Pizza Located in the newly revised Social District (fun center) Squilax Anglemont Rd. 250.318.7017
All hours
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 7:45 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|3:00 pm - 6:45 pm
|Thursday
|3:00 pm - 6:45 pm
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 7:45 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 7:45 pm
Stop by for a fresh slice and say Hi, to our staff who love serving smiles by the slice! Whether you want a full pizza or want to stop by for a slice, we have you covered! U-Bake when you are ready to eat, hot, stringy, delicious pizza!
Location
4087 Squilax Anglemont Rd, Scotch Creek, CN V0E 1M5