Lakes Tavern & Grill Woodbury

No reviews yet

9240 Hudson Road

Woodbury, MN 55125

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Popular Items

Wings-boneless
Wings-bone in
Cranberry Turkey Burger

Starters

Spinach and Artichoke Dip

$13.00

cream cheese, spinach and artichokes with veggies and wontons

Deviled Eggs

$11.00

sweet picnic style recipe with cucumber relish

Wisconsin Cheese Curds

$11.00

hand dipped ellsworth curds with Chipotle aioli

Wings-boneless

$15.00

Wings-bone in

$15.00

Chicken Quesadilla

$13.00

chicken, colby jack cheese, pico de gallo, seasoned sour cream

Wonton Chicken Nachos

$12.00

lightly fried wonton chips topped with chicken, queso cheese, lettuce, pico, scallions and served with salsa.

Crispy Brussels Sprouts

$11.00

lightly fried brussels with pancetta, asiago cheese and sea salt

Salads

Roasted Beet Salad

$13.00

roasted beets, mixed greens, goat cheese, , red onion, mixed greens, craisins, cashews, balsamic vinaigrette. Served with a Garlic Breadstick

Chopped Salad

$13.00

romaine, fresh dill, hard boiled egg, red onion, radish, bacon, sunflower seed, fresh parsley, buttermilk ranch. Served with a Garlic Breadstick

Fruit and Nut Salad

$13.00

mixed greens, granny smith apples, grapes, golden raisins, blue cheese crumbles, candies pecans, crispy shallots, sherry vinaigrette. Served with a Garlic Breadstick

Wedge Salad

$12.00

lettuce, bacon, sundried tomatoes, bleu cheese crumbles, bleu cheese dressing, balsamic drizzle. Served with a Garlic Breadstick

Caesar Salad

$11.00

romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese, croutons, caesar dressing. Served with a Garlic Breadstick

House Salad

$6.50

mixed green, cucumbers, red onion, tomato, croutons. Served with a Garlic Breadstick

Wedge Salad

$12.00

crispy iceberg lettuce, blue cheese dressing, blue cheese crumbles, sundried tomatoes, balsamic glaze, green onions

Flatbreads

Margherita Flatbread

$15.00

garlic oil, fresh mozzarella, basil, roasted tomatoes

Pesto Chicken Flatbread

$15.00

pesto sauce, mozzarella, chicken, tomatoes, basil, balsamic glaze

Meatlovers Flatbread

$15.00

red sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, italian sausage, andouille sausage,parmesan cheese

Supreme Flatbread

$15.00

red sauce, pepperoni, andouile sausage,Italian sausage, bell peppers, onions, green olives, parmesan

Buffalo Chicken Flatbread

$15.00

garlic oil, mozzarella, buffalo chicken, red onions, blue cheese crumbles, green onions

Mushroom and Arugula Flatbread

$15.00

alfredo sauce, mozzarella, sauteed mushrooms, arugula, asiago cheese

Burgers

Best Ever

$15.00

cheddar, swiss, roasted tomatoes, garlic mayo, smoked bacon, over easy egg

California Burger

$15.00

fresh avocado spread, smoked bacon, swiss, lettuce, tomato, sprouts

Basic Burger

$13.00

beef patty grilled to perfection

Cranberry Turkey Burger

$15.00

hand pattied herb seasoned turkey burger, cranberry sauce, bleu cheese slaw

Mushroom Swiss

$15.00

seasoned burger, swiss cheese, sauteed wild mushrooms

Steakhouse

$15.00

caramelized onions, sauteed wild mushroom mix, brie, tangy steak sauce

Grandstand

$15.00

Queso cheese, cheese curds, smoked bacon, lettuce

Tavern

$15.00

two four ounce burger patties, american cheese, caramelized onions, dijon aioli, candied bacon, pickles, crispy onions

Entrees

Beer Battered Fish Fry

$19.00

herb beer battered cod, coleslaw, salt and malt fries, lemon zest and tarter sauce

Shrimp Tacos

$19.00

blackened shrimp, cabbage slaw, black bean salsa, pico de gallo, queso fresco, fresh cilantro

Cedar Plank Salmon

$22.00

baked salmon filet, sweet mustard glaze, seared asparagus, cauliflower au gratin

Sirloin Steak

$23.00

choice 8 ounce sirloin steak, bourbon brown sugar glaze, seared asparagus, mashed potatoes

Short Ribs

$21.00

braised short ribs, onion straws, mashed potatoes, seared asparagus, red wine glaze

Half Roasted Chicken

$21.00

herb roasted half chicken, mashed potatoes, seared asparagus, chicken gravy

Fajita Bowl

$17.00

blackened chicken or shrimp, lettuce, peppers, onions, pico de gallo, black bean salsa, seasoned sour cream, colby jack, tortillas

Kids Menu

Kids Grilled Chicken Fingers

$8.00

Kids Fried Chicken Fingers

$8.00

Kids Mac and Cheese

$8.00

Kids Cheeseburger

$8.00

Kids Pepperoni Pizza

$8.00

Kids Cheese Pizza

$8.00

Desserts

Carrot Cake

$10.00

Giant triple layered, ultra-moist house made cake with walnuts and a velvety cream cheese frosting

NY Style Cheesecake

$10.00

Classic cheesecake served plain or with your choice of sauce

Chocolate Tres Leche Cake

$10.00

Mini Doughnut Bread Pudding

$10.00

Sides

Side of Fries

$4.00

Guacamole

$1.00

Seasoned Sour Cream

$1.00

Ranch

$1.00

Blue Cheese

$1.00

Buffalo

$1.00

BBQ

$1.00

Mayo

$1.00

Salsa

$1.00

Sour Cream

$1.00

Caesar

$1.00

1,000 Island

$1.00

Thai Peanut

$1.00

Nashville Hot

$1.00

Mango Jabanero

$1.00

Sandwiches

Crispy Chicken Sandwich

$15.00

fried chicken, pineapple bourbon chutney, coleslaw, cilanteo, bacon, brioche bun

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$15.00

buffalo chicken, lettuce, tomatoes, mozzarella, bleu cheese dressing

Blacked Salmon BLT

$16.00

blackened salmon, roasted tomatoes, chipotle aioli, candies bacon, pepper jack cheese, shredded lettuce, brioche bun

Turkey Avocado Club

$15.00

turkey, smoked bacon, swiss cheese, avocado spread, lettuce, roasted tomato, mayo, wheat bread

Beer Battered Cod

$15.00

herb beer battered cod, lemon zest, fresh cole slaw, tarter sauce

Short Rib Sandwich

$15.00

braised short ribs, coleslaw, horseradish cream, pepper jack cheese ,brioche bun

Pasta

Mac and Cheese

$16.00

creamy cheese sauce, penne, bread crumbs

Spicy Bacon Mac and Cheese

$18.00

penne, spicy creamy cheese sauce, smoked bacon

Shrimp and Broccoli

$19.00

bucatini, garlic cream sauce, broccoli, sauteed shrimp, shaved parmesan

Cajun Chicken Penne

$19.00

penne, cajun cream sauce, red and green bell pepper mix, onions, andouille sausage, chicken, arugula, parmesan

Short Rib Pappardelle

$19.00

braised short ribs, pappardelle, parmesan, parsley

Beverages

Bottle of Perrier Water

$3.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Please enjoy your time with us! Good Vibes Only.

