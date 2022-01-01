Lakeshore Cafe
$$
3257 Lakeshore Ave
Oakland, CA 94610
Hot Off The Griddle
Buttermilk Pancakes
One, Two, or Three Buttermilk Pancakes topped with powdered sugar, served with syrup and butter on the side. Add fruit, chocolate, caramel, whipped cream or real maple syrup!
Challah French Toast
One, Two or Three Pieces of Cinnamon Twist Challah French Toast, topped with powdered sugar, served with syrup and butter on the side. Add fruit, chocolate, caramel, whipped cream or real maple syrup!
Belgian Waffle
A Giant Belgian Waffle, topped with powdered sugar, served with syrup and butter on the side. Add fruit, caramel, chocolate, whipped cream or real maple syrup!
Griddle Combos
Pancake Combos
Two buttermilk pancakes, two eggs any style and choice of bacon, chicken apple sausage or hot link.
French Toast Combos
Two cinnamon challah french toast, two eggs any style and choice of bacon, chicken apple sausage or hot link.
Waffle Combos
Belgian waffle, two eggs any style and choice of bacon, chicken apple sausage or hot link.
Omelets
Lakeshore Omelet
Chicken apple sausage, mushrooms, spinach and cheddar cheese topped with pico de gallo. Served with breakfast potatoes with sour cream and your choice of toast.
California Omelet
Bacon, caramelized onions, spinach, avocado and jack cheese. Served with breakfast potatoes with sour cream and your choice of toast.
Farmer's Omelet
Zucchini, roasted red peppers, spinach and feta cheese. Served with breakfast potatoes with sour cream and your choice of toast.
Southwestern Omelet
Chorizo, mushrooms, jalapenos, onions, avocado and jack cheese topped with pico de gallo. Served with breakfast potatoes with sour cream and your choice of toast.
Kevin's Omelet
Three egg omelet with smoked salmon, mushrooms, spinach and cheddar topped with pico de gallo. Served with breakfast potatoes and toast.
House Favorites
Lakeshore Classic Breakfast
Two eggs any style with your choice of bacon, chicken apple sausage or hot link. Served with breakfast potatoes with sour cream and toast
Joe's Special
Eggs scrambled with ground beef, mushrooms, spinach, onions, garlic and cheddar cheese. Served with breakfast potatoes and toast
New York Scramble
Eggs scrambled with sour cream and chives, topped with smoked salmon and diced red onion served with breakfast potatoes and toast
Breakfast Burrito
Eggs scrambled with chorizo, potatoes, avocado, jack and cheddar cheese with ranchero sauce and sour cream.
(2) Egg Breakfast No Meat
Two eggs any style with breakfast potatoes and toast
Smaller Plates
Oatmeal with Fruit
Hot oatmeal topped with bananas, served with a side of fresh fruit, milk and brown sugar on the side
Breakfast Sandwich
Scrambled eggs, applewood smoked bacon, cheddar cheese on buttered whole wheat toast.
Avocado Toast
Toasted sourdough topped with avocado, fresh tomato, and and over easy egg. Seasoned with salt, pepper, and salt and pepper.
Breakfast Sides and Extras
Side of Bacon
Chicken Apple Sausage (3 Pieces)
Beef/Pork Hot Link (1 Piece)
Vegan Sausage Patty (2 Pieces)
Side of Eggs
Fruit Plate
Side Strawberry
Side Blueberry
Side Banana
Toast
House Potatoes
Side of Sour Cream
Side 100% Maple Syrup
Side of Whip Cream
Side of Chocolate Sauce
Side of Caramel Sauce
Side Melted Butter
Side Regular Syrup (maple-flavor)
Griddle Favorites
Berry French Toast
Three slices of French toast topped with strawberries, blueberries and bananas. Topped with powdered sugar, served with syrup and butter.
Berry Pancakes
Three buttermilk pancakes topped with strawberries, blueberries and bananas. Topped with powdered sugar, served with syrup and butter.
Berry Belgian Waffle
Delicious Belgian waffle topped with strawberries, blueberries and bananas. Topped with powdered sugar, served with syrup and butter.
California Classics
Huevos Rancheros
Two eggs any style on corn tortilla, topped with warmed pico de gallo, jack cheese, sour cream and cilantro. Served with black beans and corn tortillas.
Hangover Skillet
Breakfast potatoes loaded with black beans, chorizo, jack and cheddar cheese, smothered in ranchero sauce, topped with two eggs any styles and served with pico de gallo on the side
Chorizo Chilaquiles
Three eggs scrambled with chorizo, corn tortilla chips and ranchero sauce topped with jack cheese. Served with rice, pinto beans, pico de gallo and sour cream.
Benedicts (weekends only)
Eggs Benedict
Canadian bacon on a toasted English muffin with poached eggs and Hollandaise sauce. Served with breakfast potatoes topped with sour cream.
Veggie Benedict
Two poached eggs with grilled tomatoes, sauteed spinach and avocado on a toasted English muffin, smothered with hollandaise sauce and served with breakfast potatoes
Crab Cake Benedict
House made crab cakes on toasted English muffin with poached eggs and Hollandaise sauce. Served with breakfast potatoes topped with sour cream.
Salmon Benedict
Fresh grilled salmon and steamed spinach on toasted English muffin topped with poached eggs and Hollandaise sauce. Served with breakfast potatoes.
Burgers
Lakeshore Classic Burger
All beef patty with cheddar, caramelized onion, lettuce, tomato and 'Shore sauce on a grilled bun, served with your choice of side.
Bacon Blue Burger
All beef patty with bacon, blue cheese, lettuce, tomato and onion on a grilled bun, served with your choice of side.
Beyond Burger
Beyond Burger patty with jack cheese, avocado, lettuce, tomato and red onion on a grilled bun, served with your choice of side.
Sandwiches
Sonoma Chicken Sandwich
Grilled chicken breast with roasted red pepper, jack cheese, caramelized onions, lettuce, tomato and roasted red pepper aioli on a grilled roll with your choice of side.
Lakeshore Club
roasted sliced turkey, bacon, avocado, lettuce, tomato, onion and mayo on focaccia served with your choice of side
BLTA
Bacon, lettuce, tomato, avocado and mayo on toasted sourdough served with your choice of side
Patty Melt
All beef patty with Swiss cheese and caramelized onion on griddled, buttered rye, served with your choice of side.
Tuna Melt
Tuna salad, tomatoes and cheddar on rye, buttered and grilled melty, served with your choice of side
Salads
Southwest Salad
mixed greens with black beans, avocado, cucumber, roasted red peppers, pico de gallo, and your choice of protien - we recommend blackened salmon. Served with Ranch dressing on the side
Greek Salad
Romaine hearts, with feta, cucumber, tomato, red onion, kalamata olives and your choice of protein - we recommend grilled chicken.
Caesar Salad
Romaine hearts with shredded parmesan, croutons, and your choice of protein - we recommend fried chicken tenders. Served tossed in Ceasar dressing
Cobb Salad
Mixed greens with grilled chicken breast, bacon pieces, hard boiled egg, avocado, blue cheese crumbles, tomato and cucumber.
Lunch Sides
French Fries
Chips and Salsa
Black Beans w/Cheese
Side Of Mixed Green Salad
Side Chicken Breast
Side of Chicken Tenders
Side Salmon Filet
Beyond Patty
Beef Patty
Scoop Tuna Salad
Side Avocado
Side Jalapeno
Side Pico de Gallo
Side Dressing
Side Sour Cream
Side Red Pepper Aioli
Side Ranchero Sauce
Side Mayo
Side Pesto
Side BBQ Sauce
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!
3257 Lakeshore Ave, Oakland, CA 94610