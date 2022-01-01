Restaurant header imageView gallery

Lakeshore Cafe

3,336 Reviews

$$

3257 Lakeshore Ave

Oakland, CA 94610

Order Again

Hot Off The Griddle

Buttermilk Pancakes

Buttermilk Pancakes

$4.00+

One, Two, or Three Buttermilk Pancakes topped with powdered sugar, served with syrup and butter on the side. Add fruit, chocolate, caramel, whipped cream or real maple syrup!

Challah French Toast

Challah French Toast

$4.50+

One, Two or Three Pieces of Cinnamon Twist Challah French Toast, topped with powdered sugar, served with syrup and butter on the side. Add fruit, chocolate, caramel, whipped cream or real maple syrup!

Belgian Waffle

Belgian Waffle

$12.50

A Giant Belgian Waffle, topped with powdered sugar, served with syrup and butter on the side. Add fruit, caramel, chocolate, whipped cream or real maple syrup!

Griddle Combos

Pancake Combos

Pancake Combos

$15.95

Two buttermilk pancakes, two eggs any style and choice of bacon, chicken apple sausage or hot link.

French Toast Combos

French Toast Combos

$15.95

Two cinnamon challah french toast, two eggs any style and choice of bacon, chicken apple sausage or hot link.

Waffle Combos

Waffle Combos

$17.45

Belgian waffle, two eggs any style and choice of bacon, chicken apple sausage or hot link.

Omelets

Lakeshore Omelet

Lakeshore Omelet

$15.50

Chicken apple sausage, mushrooms, spinach and cheddar cheese topped with pico de gallo. Served with breakfast potatoes with sour cream and your choice of toast.

California Omelet

California Omelet

$15.50

Bacon, caramelized onions, spinach, avocado and jack cheese. Served with breakfast potatoes with sour cream and your choice of toast.

Farmer's Omelet

Farmer's Omelet

$15.50

Zucchini, roasted red peppers, spinach and feta cheese. Served with breakfast potatoes with sour cream and your choice of toast.

Southwestern Omelet

Southwestern Omelet

$15.50

Chorizo, mushrooms, jalapenos, onions, avocado and jack cheese topped with pico de gallo. Served with breakfast potatoes with sour cream and your choice of toast.

Kevin's Omelet

$21.95

Three egg omelet with smoked salmon, mushrooms, spinach and cheddar topped with pico de gallo. Served with breakfast potatoes and toast.

House Favorites

Lakeshore Classic Breakfast

Lakeshore Classic Breakfast

$15.50

Two eggs any style with your choice of bacon, chicken apple sausage or hot link. Served with breakfast potatoes with sour cream and toast

Joe's Special

Joe's Special

$15.50

Eggs scrambled with ground beef, mushrooms, spinach, onions, garlic and cheddar cheese. Served with breakfast potatoes and toast

New York Scramble

New York Scramble

$15.50

Eggs scrambled with sour cream and chives, topped with smoked salmon and diced red onion served with breakfast potatoes and toast

Breakfast Burrito

Breakfast Burrito

$15.50

Eggs scrambled with chorizo, potatoes, avocado, jack and cheddar cheese with ranchero sauce and sour cream.

(2) Egg Breakfast No Meat

(2) Egg Breakfast No Meat

$13.50

Two eggs any style with breakfast potatoes and toast

Smaller Plates

Oatmeal with Fruit

$9.50

Hot oatmeal topped with bananas, served with a side of fresh fruit, milk and brown sugar on the side

Breakfast Sandwich

Breakfast Sandwich

$9.50

Scrambled eggs, applewood smoked bacon, cheddar cheese on buttered whole wheat toast.

Avocado Toast

$9.50

Toasted sourdough topped with avocado, fresh tomato, and and over easy egg. Seasoned with salt, pepper, and salt and pepper.

Breakfast Sides and Extras

Side of Bacon

$3.25+
Chicken Apple Sausage (3 Pieces)

Chicken Apple Sausage (3 Pieces)

$7.50
Beef/Pork Hot Link (1 Piece)

Beef/Pork Hot Link (1 Piece)

$6.50

Vegan Sausage Patty (2 Pieces)

$7.95

Side of Eggs

$3.25+
Fruit Plate

Fruit Plate

$5.50+

Side Strawberry

$1.50

Side Blueberry

$1.50

Side Banana

$1.50

Toast

$3.25
House Potatoes

House Potatoes

$5.95

Side of Sour Cream

$0.25

Side 100% Maple Syrup

$2.50

Side of Whip Cream

$0.50

Side of Chocolate Sauce

$0.50

Side of Caramel Sauce

$0.50

Side Melted Butter

$0.50

Side Regular Syrup (maple-flavor)

$0.25

Griddle Favorites

Berry French Toast

Berry French Toast

$13.95

Three slices of French toast topped with strawberries, blueberries and bananas. Topped with powdered sugar, served with syrup and butter.

Berry Pancakes

$13.95

Three buttermilk pancakes topped with strawberries, blueberries and bananas. Topped with powdered sugar, served with syrup and butter.

Berry Belgian Waffle

$14.95

Delicious Belgian waffle topped with strawberries, blueberries and bananas. Topped with powdered sugar, served with syrup and butter.

California Classics

Huevos Rancheros

$15.50

Two eggs any style on corn tortilla, topped with warmed pico de gallo, jack cheese, sour cream and cilantro. Served with black beans and corn tortillas.

Hangover Skillet

$15.95

Breakfast potatoes loaded with black beans, chorizo, jack and cheddar cheese, smothered in ranchero sauce, topped with two eggs any styles and served with pico de gallo on the side

Chorizo Chilaquiles

Chorizo Chilaquiles

$15.95

Three eggs scrambled with chorizo, corn tortilla chips and ranchero sauce topped with jack cheese. Served with rice, pinto beans, pico de gallo and sour cream.

Benedicts (weekends only)

Eggs Benedict

Eggs Benedict

$15.95

Canadian bacon on a toasted English muffin with poached eggs and Hollandaise sauce. Served with breakfast potatoes topped with sour cream.

Veggie Benedict

$15.95

Two poached eggs with grilled tomatoes, sauteed spinach and avocado on a toasted English muffin, smothered with hollandaise sauce and served with breakfast potatoes

Crab Cake Benedict

Crab Cake Benedict

$17.95

House made crab cakes on toasted English muffin with poached eggs and Hollandaise sauce. Served with breakfast potatoes topped with sour cream.

Salmon Benedict

Salmon Benedict

$21.95

Fresh grilled salmon and steamed spinach on toasted English muffin topped with poached eggs and Hollandaise sauce. Served with breakfast potatoes.

Burgers

Lakeshore Classic Burger

Lakeshore Classic Burger

$15.95

All beef patty with cheddar, caramelized onion, lettuce, tomato and 'Shore sauce on a grilled bun, served with your choice of side.

Bacon Blue Burger

$16.95

All beef patty with bacon, blue cheese, lettuce, tomato and onion on a grilled bun, served with your choice of side.

Beyond Burger

Beyond Burger

$16.95

Beyond Burger patty with jack cheese, avocado, lettuce, tomato and red onion on a grilled bun, served with your choice of side.

Sandwiches

Sonoma Chicken Sandwich

Sonoma Chicken Sandwich

$16.95

Grilled chicken breast with roasted red pepper, jack cheese, caramelized onions, lettuce, tomato and roasted red pepper aioli on a grilled roll with your choice of side.

Lakeshore Club

Lakeshore Club

$15.95

roasted sliced turkey, bacon, avocado, lettuce, tomato, onion and mayo on focaccia served with your choice of side

BLTA

BLTA

$13.50

Bacon, lettuce, tomato, avocado and mayo on toasted sourdough served with your choice of side

Patty Melt

$15.95

All beef patty with Swiss cheese and caramelized onion on griddled, buttered rye, served with your choice of side.

Tuna Melt

Tuna Melt

$13.50

Tuna salad, tomatoes and cheddar on rye, buttered and grilled melty, served with your choice of side

Salads

Southwest Salad

$12.95

mixed greens with black beans, avocado, cucumber, roasted red peppers, pico de gallo, and your choice of protien - we recommend blackened salmon. Served with Ranch dressing on the side

Greek Salad

Greek Salad

$12.50Out of stock

Romaine hearts, with feta, cucumber, tomato, red onion, kalamata olives and your choice of protein - we recommend grilled chicken.

Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$11.50Out of stock

Romaine hearts with shredded parmesan, croutons, and your choice of protein - we recommend fried chicken tenders. Served tossed in Ceasar dressing

Cobb Salad

Cobb Salad

$17.95

Mixed greens with grilled chicken breast, bacon pieces, hard boiled egg, avocado, blue cheese crumbles, tomato and cucumber.

Lunch Sides

French Fries

$5.50

Chips and Salsa

$5.95

Black Beans w/Cheese

$5.50

Side Of Mixed Green Salad

$6.50

Side Chicken Breast

$9.00

Side of Chicken Tenders

$8.00

Side Salmon Filet

$14.00

Beyond Patty

$10.00

Beef Patty

$10.00

Scoop Tuna Salad

$6.50

Side Avocado

$3.50

Side Jalapeno

$1.00

Side Pico de Gallo

$2.00

Side Dressing

$0.50

Side Sour Cream

$0.25

Side Red Pepper Aioli

$0.50

Side Ranchero Sauce

$1.00

Side Mayo

$0.50

Side Pesto

$0.50

Side BBQ Sauce

$0.50

Kid's Breakfast

Kid's Pancake Combo

$8.95

One pancake, one egg or tofu, choice of breakfast meat.

Kid's French Toast Combo

$8.95

One piece of French toast, one egg or tofu, and choice of breakfast meat

Kid's Oatmeal

$6.95

A small cup of oatmeal with bananas

Kid's Lunch

Kid's Chicken Tenders

$9.25

Served with your choice of French fries or fruit

Kid's Grilled Cheese

$8.25

Served with your choice of French fries or fruit

Kids Quesadilla

$8.25

Your choice of corn or flour tortilla, Served with your choice of French fries or fruit

Cocktails

Bloody Mary

$10.00

Salty Dog

$10.00

Strawberry Sunset

$11.00

Lake Merritt Lemonade

$11.00

Shot of Soju

$6.00

Mimosas

Mimosa Classic

$6.50

Mimosa Flavored

$6.75

Just Champagne

$6.50

Beer

Modelo Especial

$6.50

Lagunitas IPA

$6.50

Sierra Nevada Pale Ale

$6.50

Michelada (w/Modelo)

$8.50

Coffee & Espresso Drinks

Coffee

$3.50

Decaf

$3.50

Iced Coffee

$3.50

Cafe Au Lait

$5.25

Espresso

$4.25

Cappuccino

$5.25

Latte

$5.25

Mocha

$5.75

Hot Chocolate

$5.00

Milk

$4.50

Hot Tea

$4.25

Soda, Lemonade, Ice Teas, Fresca

Lemonade - Classic

$5.00

Lemonade - Flavored

$5.00

Fresca

$6.75

Iced Tea

$3.50

Arnold Palmer

$3.50

Coke

$3.50

Diet Coke

$3.50

Sprite

$3.50

Soda Water

$1.50
Attributes and Amenities
check markCasual
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markContactless Payments
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markFast Service
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
Thursday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

3257 Lakeshore Ave, Oakland, CA 94610

Directions

