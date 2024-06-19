Cafe Botanica I eats . smoothies . juice . coffee Lakeside, Omaha
2575 South 171st Street
Omaha, NE 68130
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
summer menu
- red white & blue smoothie bowl
blended base: almond milk, banana, blueberry, coconut oil & date paste. toppings: gluten free granola, banana, strawberry & choice of almond butter, peanut butter or honey topping.$11.00
- peach cobbler smoothie bowl
blended base: almond milk, banana, peach, cinnamon, ginger, vanilla & maple. toppings: gluten free granola, banana, cinnamon & choice of almond butter, peanut butter or honey topping.$11.00
- pink vanilla latte
indulge in our version of a clean vanilla latte, reminiscent of a simpler time when food was unprocessed and ingredients were whole. you will love the maca mood support and with only 1 g of sugar right from mama earth, you can skip the sugar rush and crash. coconut milk powder, coconut sugar, vanilla, beetroot, acacia, maca, cardamom, cinnamon & nutmeg.$5.50
- pineapple basil smash juice
basil, lime, pineapple, cucumber & apple$8.95
- watermelon mint juice
mint, pineapple & watermelon$8.95
coffee & lattes
- blue lavender latte
Balanced, calming and smooth, this dreamy latte helps soothe restlessness and acts as a natural anxiety reliever. Blue spirulina, lavender, coconut milk powder & coconut sugar. Mixed with your choice of milk and served over ice.$5.50
- salted caramel latte
there’s a new blend in town…she’s salty, she’s rich, she’s a classic with a twist. perfectly pairing each salty sip with dates & maple, nature’s natural sweeteners, this blend is everything your sweet & sultry dreams are made of! mesquite, dates, dandelion root, oat, maca, pink himalayan sea salt, maple, carob, schisandra berry$5.50
- cappuccino
espresso with milk of choice and sweetener of choice. customize with extra add ons.$4.75
- latte
organic espresso with milk of choice and sweetener of choice. customize with extra add ons.$4.75
- drip coffee$2.75
- cold brew
Housemade organic Cold Brew. Add oat or almond milk and your choice of sweetener. 16 oz served over ice$2.75
- espresso shot
organic espresso shot (2.0 oz)$2.75
superlattes
- chai superlatte
stable energy & focus from black tea & lion's mane. stress support from reishi & ashwagandha. probiotics to aid in digestion. MAKE IT DIRTY WITH A SHOT OF ESPRESSO$5.75
- golden superlatte
A warming, comforting spiced turmeric latte. Blended with SuperCreamer, boosted with adaptogens, mushrooms & probiotics. Soothe your stress & lift your mood. Served hot or over ice.$5.75
- matcha superlatte
stable energy & focus from matcha, naturally occurring L-theanine and lion's mane. stress support from reishi & ashwagandha. antioxidants from catechins in matcha. probiotics to aid in digestion.$5.75
- mocha superlatte
stable energy without jitters or crash. mood boost from cacao. stress support from reishi & ashwagandha. neuroprotection from lion's mane.$5.75
- rose cocoa superlatte
a velvety, floral chocolate elixir designed to brighten your mood and lift your spirits. organic cinnamon, cardamom, oat milk, coconut milk, cacao, ashwagandha, reishi, monk fruit, himalayan pink sea salt, green tea, rose.$5.75
iced superteas
- dragonberry hibiscus
functional hibiscus iced tea sweetened with dragonfruit & raspberry to keep you cool, calm & quenched. gut health & digestion support from probiotics & slippery elm. energy, stress relief & vitality from cordyceps. skin hydration from tremella.$3.75
- passionafruit guava green
Gently energize with this cold brewed green tea, infused with tropical guava and tart passionfruit. gut health & digestion support from probiotics and slippery elm. energy, stress relief & vitality from cordyceps. skin hydration from tremella.$3.75
fresh cold pressed juices
- big red beets
beet, carrot, apple, orange, ginger & lemon$8.95
- cyo juice$8.95
- gracious greens
kale, pear, cucumber, celery, lemon & lime$8.95
- immune to it
carrot, apple, orange, ginger, lemon & turmeric$8.95
- kale yeah
kale, apple, celery, pineapple, ginger & lemon$8.95
- phytonutrients
kale, spinach, celery, cucumber, ginger & lemon$8.95
- pina picante
pineapple, apple, cucumber, jalapeño & mint$8.95
- popeye punch
spinach, apple, cucumber, ginger & lemon$8.95
- radiance
pineapple, cucumber, apple & mint$8.95
- recovery
kale, beet, cucumber, orange & lemon$8.95
- sunrise
carrot, pineapple, lime, lemon & cayenne$8.95
- tummy tamer
spinach, pineapple, apple, lemon & mint$8.95
botanical tea (hot)
- butterfly pea flower
These flowers have a high content of anthocyanins, pigments that are widely consumed for their flavonoid benefits.$2.50
- chamomile blend
a calming ensemble of chamomile with hints of refreshing citrus & mint. organic chamomile, organic lemongrass, organic lemon verbena, organic spearmint.$2.50
- lavender mint
soothing mint, sage & lavender make for perfect harmony. organic peppermint, organic sage, organic licorice, organic lavender.$2.50
- peppermint
calms the body and soothes the digestive system. organic peppermint.$2.50
cold pressed juice
- orange you glad
carrot, orange, apple, lemon & turmeric$9.50
- queen of greens
apple, cucumber, celery, kale, lemon, parsley & ginger$9.50
- popeye punch
spinach, cucumber, apple, lemon & ginger$9.50
- runners red
apple, carrot, beet, lemon & ginger$9.50
- blue lagoon
lime, pineapple, blue spirulina, maple syrup & filtered water cold pressed$7.95
- pink dragon
lemon, maple, pitaya & filtered water$7.95
- lemon kick
lemon, maple, cayenne & filtered water$7.95
- chia coco h20
chia seeds & coconut water$7.95
- mylk
cashew, maple, cinnamon, vanilla & pink sea salt$10.50
- golden mylk
cashew, maple, cinnamon, vanilla, turmeric, black pepper, ginger, cardamom & pink sea salt$10.50
- choco mylk
cashew, maple, cinnamon, vanilla, cacao & pink sea salt$10.50
- create your own
create your own custom cold press juices! choose one of our countertop juices or use your own custom recipe. minimum 3 bottle order. 5-7 day shelf life. please allow 24-48 hours to prepare.$9.50
cold press juice cleanse
- reset
1 - orange you glad 2 - coco chia H2O 3 - queen of greens 4 - lemon kick 5 - runners red 6 - mylk or choco mylk 7 - evening botanical tea of your choice to aid in relaxation a cleanse designed to nourish the body, boost the immune system & aid in digestion and detoxification. great for anyone looking to heal, repair, detox and rejuvenate the mind and body.$50.00
- active reset
1 - orange you glad 2 - coco chia H2O 3 - mylk 4 - queen of greens 5 - runners red 6 - choco mylk 7 - botanical tea of your choice to aid in relaxation this cleanse is for our more active individuals. it is designed to flood your body with essential vitamins and nutrients that aid in physical performance and enhanced recovery while also revitalizing your mind and body.$50.00