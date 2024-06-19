pink vanilla latte

indulge in our version of a clean vanilla latte, reminiscent of a simpler time when food was unprocessed and ingredients were whole. you will love the maca mood support and with only 1 g of sugar right from mama earth, you can skip the sugar rush and crash. coconut milk powder, coconut sugar, vanilla, beetroot, acacia, maca, cardamom, cinnamon & nutmeg.