Lakeside Dawgs imageView gallery

Lakeside Dawgs 619 Prospect Lake Dr

review star

No reviews yet

619 Prospect Lake Dr

Colorado Springs, CO 80910

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Lunch

Kids Dawg

Kids Dawg

$3.00
Chicago Dawg

Chicago Dawg

$9.50
Southwest Dawg

Southwest Dawg

$9.50
Hawaiian Dawg

Hawaiian Dawg

$8.50
German Dawg

German Dawg

$8.50

Build Your Dawg

$7.50

All-American Dawg

$8.50

Carolina Dawg

$9.00

Vegan Dawg

$8.50

Event food

Event food

$10.50

Event drink

$4.00

Water Bottles

Water Bottle (16 oz)

$1.25

Cup of water

$0.50

Soda

Sprite

$1.50

Dr Pepper

$1.50

Pepsi

$1.50

Diet Soda

$1.50

Lemonade

Cherry Limeade

$4.00

Classic Lemonade

$4.00

Jalapeno Limeade

$4.00

Coffee

16 oz Iced Coffee

$4.00

Refill

$1.50

Chips

Carolina BBQ

$1.50

Jalepeno Cheddar

$1.50

Everything Chips

$1.50

Sea Salt

$1.50

Coleslaw

Side of Coleslaw

$1.50

Cones

Vanilla

$4.25

Chocolate

$4.25

Twist

$4.25

Bowls

Bowl of Vanilla

$3.75

Bowl of Chocolate

$3.75

Bowl of Twist

$3.75

Kids Cone

Kids Cone Vanilla

$1.75

Kids Cone Chocolate

$1.75

Kids Cone Twist

$1.75

Bomb Pops

Rocket Pop

$2.50Out of stock

Watermelon Pop

$2.50Out of stock

Warhead Pops

$2.50Out of stock

Character Pops

Sonic

$2.75Out of stock

Power Puff Girls

$2.75

Ninja Turtles

$2.75Out of stock

Rental

Thirty

$30.00

Canopy (For Profit)

$100.00

Canopy (Private/Non-Profit)

$50.00

Zephyr (For Profit)

$140.00

Zephyr (Private/Non-Profit)

$70.00

Total Beach House (For Profit)

$280.00

Total Beach House (Private/Non-Profit)

$200.00

Outdoor Patio (For Profit)

$200.00

Outdoor Patio (Non-Profit/Private Party)

$110.00

Total Beach house (outside normal hours)

$250.00

Rental Deposit

Room Deposit

$50.00

Boat Race payment

Boat Race payment

$7.00

Giveaway ticket

Giveaway ticket

$5.00

Beer

FH Good Day IPA

$5.00

FH Pina Colada

$5.00

FH Rasberry Blonde

$4.00

FH Sticky Paws

$5.00Out of stock

Pikes Peak Devils Head

$5.00

Pikes Peak Elephant Rock

$5.00Out of stock

Red Leg howitzer

$5.00

Red Leg Lager

$6.50

Spiked Lemonade

Classic Lemonade

$4.00

Cherry Limeade

$4.00

Jalapeno Limeade

$4.00

Lee Spirits Cans

Strawberry Lemonade

$8.00

Barreled Rose

$8.00

The Cosmo

$8.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

The best dawgs and cones in the Springs...with a view!

Location

619 Prospect Lake Dr, Colorado Springs, CO 80910

Directions

Gallery
Lakeside Dawgs image

Similar restaurants in your area

Switchback - Hillside - 909 E Moreno Ave
orange starNo Reviews
909 E Moreno Ave Colorado Springs, CO 80903
View restaurantnext
Garden of the Gods Market & Cafe
orange starNo Reviews
616 S Tejon Colorado Springs, CO 80903
View restaurantnext
Vine & Wheel - 616 S Tejon St
orange starNo Reviews
616 S Tejon St Colorado Springs, CO 80903
View restaurantnext
Till Neighborhod Bistro & Bar - 616 S Tejon St
orange starNo Reviews
616 S Tejon St Colorado Springs, CO 80903
View restaurantnext
Tejon Eatery - Colorado Springs
orange star2.5 • 10
19 North Tejon Colorado Springs, CO 80903
View restaurantnext
Haole Hawaiian Grindz
orange starNo Reviews
514 S Tejon Colorado Springs, CO 80903
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Colorado Springs

Fat Shack - Woodmen Plaza
orange star4.6 • 7,570
3578 Harstel Drive Colorado Springs, CO 80920
View restaurantnext
Hops N Drops - Stetson Hills
orange star4.6 • 2,834
5820 Stetson Hills Blvd Colorado Springs, CO 80922
View restaurantnext
Phantom Canyon Brewing Co.
orange star4.2 • 2,762
2 E Pikes Peak Ave Colorado Springs, CO 80903
View restaurantnext
The Melting Pot - Colorado Springs CO
orange star4.6 • 1,632
30 E Pikes Peak Ave Colorado Springs, CO 80903
View restaurantnext
Red Gravy - Downtown Colorado Springs
orange star4.3 • 1,598
23 S Tejon St Colorado Springs, CO 80903
View restaurantnext
HuHot Mongolian Grill - Colorado Springs - Academy
orange star4.4 • 1,545
7790 N Academy Blvd Colorado Springs, CO 80920
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Colorado Springs
Castle Rock
review star
Avg 4.3 (30 restaurants)
Pueblo
review star
Avg 3.8 (11 restaurants)
Pueblo
review star
Avg 3.8 (11 restaurants)
Parker
review star
Avg 4.2 (22 restaurants)
Littleton
review star
Avg 4.2 (55 restaurants)
Lone Tree
review star
Avg 4.1 (12 restaurants)
Englewood
review star
Avg 4.2 (45 restaurants)
Aurora
review star
Avg 4.3 (69 restaurants)
Morrison
review star
No reviews yet
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston