Lakeside Landing South Shore Drive

1603 South Shore Drive

Clear Lake, IA 50428

N/A Drinks

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Sprite Zero

$3.00

Barq's

$3.00

Shirley Temple

$3.00

Virgin Daiquiri

$6.00

Sweet Tea

$3.00

Unsweet Tea

$3.00

Milk

$4.00

Chocolate Milk

$4.00

Cranberry Juice

$3.00

Orange Juice

$3.00

Pineapple Juice

$3.00

Slushee

$6.00

Water

Raspberry Lemonade

$4.00

Lemonade

$3.00
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Come enjoy a beautiful view with delicious food!

1603 South Shore Drive, Clear Lake, IA 50428

