Lakeside Oasis 15152 hwy 190 west

No reviews yet

15152 hwy 190 west

Onalaska, TX 77360

Breakfast

Breakfast Items

Breakfast Tacos

$5.00

Eggs, cheese, sausage or bacon

Breakfast Casserole

$12.00

Sarah’s signature blend of eggs, cheese, spinach, veggies and sausage

Southern Style Breakfast

$12.00

Two eggs, bacon or sausage, hashbrowns or grits, toast or biscuit.

Belgian Waffle

$10.00

Served with bacon or sausage

Honey Butter Chicken Waffle Sliders

$12.00

A tasty twist on a sweet and savory southern classic.

Biscuits and Sausage Gravy

$9.00

Two biscuits topped with sausage gravy

Fruit Bowl

$6.00

- fresh seasonal fruit

Malasadas

$9.00

Hawaii’s version of a beignet… a house made specialty, served plain, or with seasonal fillings and topped with granular or cinnamon sugar. 3 per order

Omelets

The Aloha

$14.00

Pineapple, ham, cheese, onions, peppers and tomatoes, served with our Pineapple Salsa

The Meaty Texan

$14.00

Ham, sausage, bacon, green chilis, jalapenos, peppers, onions and cheese, topped with sour cream, cilantro and served with our Spicy Salsa

The Garden

$12.00

- Peppers, onions, spinach, mushrooms, tomatoes and cheese

The Cheese Flip

$10.00

-Loaded with Cheese

Breakfast Sides

Grits

$4.00

Oatmeal

$4.00

Hashbrowns

$4.00

Ham

$4.00

Bacon

$4.00

Sausage

$4.00

Eggs

$2.00

Toppings

$2.00

Lunch & Dinner

Starters

Hawaiian Kebobs- Shrimp

$18.00

served with pineapple dip

Hawaiian Kebobs- Chicken

$15.00

served with jalapeno ranch dip

Texas Twinkies

$15.00

Fresh jalapenos stuffed with a cream cheese mixture and brisket wrapped in bacon, topped with BBQ sauce and smoked

Habanero Mango

$10.00

) Cream cheese, diced mangos and habanero peppers in a crispy coating

Pita Mozzarella Melt

$8.00

served with Feta Dressing

Coconut Shrimp-

$15.00

Hand-dipped and fried in a coconut panko batter.

Texas Toothpicks and Bottlecaps

$11.00

mix of fried onions and jalapenos

Sliders

$12.00

Fried Pickle Spears

$9.00

Served with homemade ranch

The Volcano

$22.00

A smoking charcuterie board

Salads

Classic Chef

$12.00+

GrilledChicken

$10.00+

Classic Caesar

$8.00+

Sandwiches & Wraps

Club

$8.00+

BLT

$8.00+

Sarah's Secret Chicken Salad w/ Pecans

$12.00+

Pulled Pork

$13.00

Specialty Smoked Hamburger

$12.00

hand-pattied and seasoned, then slow smoked by Chef Sarah for the most amazing burger ever!

Smoked Cheeseburger

$14.00

hand-pattied and seasoned, then slow smoked by Chef Sarah for the most amazing burger ever!

Bacon Cheeseburer

$15.00

hand-pattied and seasoned, then slow smoked by Chef Sarah for the most amazing burger ever!

Entrees

Homemade Chicken Pot Pie

$15.00

Flakey, buttery crust with mixed vegetables in a creamy sauce created by Chef Sarah

Shrimp & Grits

$18.00

Creamy grits drizzled with buttery hot sauce, topped with spicy shrimp

Chicken Spaghetti

$13.00

A blend of chicken, cheeses, tomatoes, and noodles created by Chef Sarah

Brisket

$16.00

Tender beef brisket smoked low and slow. (Make it a sandwich for $2.00)

Blackened Shrimp

$18.00

Coated with an array of spices for a tasty blackened crus

Blackened Chicken

$12.00

Coated with an array of spices for a tasty blackened crus

Smoked Meatloaf

$14.00

Chef Sarah’s secret recipe, smoked to perfection

Creamy Shrimp & Sausage Cajun Pasta

$18.00

Fresh shrimp and Andouille sausage in a creamy Cajun sauce created by Chef Sarah

Sides

Side Salad

$5.00

Homecut Fries

$5.00

Sweet Potato Fries

$5.00

Baked Potato

$7.00

Baked Beans

$3.00

Potato Salad

$3.00

Pasta Salad

$4.00

Veggie Medley

$4.00

Mac-N-Cheese

$3.00

Cajun Cauli Rice

$4.00

Fried Okra

$4.00

Desserts

Sarah's Famous Pecan Pie Cheesecake

$6.00

Sarah’s Famous Cheesecake

$6.00

Malasada

$6.00

Hawaii’s version of a beignet… served plain, or with seasonal fillings and topped with granular or cinnamon sugar created by Chef Sarah

Coconut Cream Pie

$7.00

Apple Pie Egg Rolls

$8.00

A la carte or topped with vanilla ice cream and caramel drizzle

Ice Cream

$3.00

Vanilla or Chocolate with topping

Kids

Kids Mac & Cheese

$5.00

Kids Popcorn Shrimp

$8.00

Kids Chicken Tenders

$7.00

Kids Grilled Cheese

$5.00

Kids Sliders

$2.00

Kids Cheese Pizza

$7.00

Kids Pepperoni Pizza

$7.00

Beverage

Cocktails

Frozen Oasis Vodka

$10.00

Frozen Oasis Tequila

$10.00

Frozen Oasis Rum

$10.00

Signature Island Drink - Rotator

$12.00

AMF

$9.00+

Bloody Mary

$9.00+

Cosmo

$9.00+

Dirty Martini

$9.00+

Lemon Drop

$9.00+

Long Island Iced

$9.00+

Manhattan

$9.00+

Margarita

$9.00+

Mimosa

$9.00+

Moscow Mule

$9.00+

Paloma

$9.00+

Ranch Water

$9.00+

Salty Dog

$9.00+

Skinny Margarita

$9.00+

Tea

$9.00+

Tequila Sunrise

$9.00+

French 75

$14.00

Jodi’s Lemon Meringue Martini

$14.00

Marks Topotito

$14.00

New York Sour

$14.00

Old Fashioned

$14.00

Stiletto

$14.00

Strawberry Mint Whiskey Sour

$14.00

The Hercules- Baileys

$14.00

The Jane

$14.00

The Peggy

$14.00

Washington Apple Martini

$14.00

1800 Tequilla

$9.00

Apple Schnapps

$6.00

Bacardi

$7.00

Baileys

$6.00

Blantons

$25.00

Blue Agave Morales

$6.00

Bombay Saphire

$8.00

Buffalo Trace

$9.00

Bullet

$9.00

Captain Morgan

$8.00

Cazadores

$9.00

Cointreau

$7.00

Crown Apple

$8.00

Crown Black

$8.00

Crown Peach

$8.00

Crown Royal

$7.00

Deep Eddy's

$6.00

Dewards

$9.00

Don Julio

$9.00

Frangelica

$7.00

Gentleman Jack

$9.00

Grand Marnier

$7.00

Grey Goose

$10.00

Jack Daniels

$7.00

Jagermeister

$6.00

Jameson

$9.00

Johnny Walker Black

$9.00

Kahlua

$6.00

Ketel One

$10.00

Makers Mark

$7.00

Malibu

$7.00

Misaronno - Amaretto

$8.00

Patron

$9.00

Peach Schnapps

$6.00

Pinnacle

$8.00

Seagrams

$6.00

Silver Potters

$6.00

Smirnoff

$6.00

Tangueray

$8.00

Titos

$8.00

Triple Sec

$6.00

Watermelon Schnapps

$6.00

Wellers

$9.00

Woodford Reserve

$9.00

Draft Beer

Coors Lite

$5.00

Michelob Ultra

$5.00

Modelo

$5.00

Dos Equis

$5.00

Yuengling

$6.00

Crawford Boch

$6.00

Domestics Bottled Beer

Michelob

$4.00

Ultra

$4.00

Miller Lite

$4.00

Coors Light

$4.00

Bud Light

$4.00

Yuengling

$4.00

Yuengling Flight

$4.00

Import Bottled Beer

Corona

$5.00

Corona Premier

$5.00

Dos Equis

$5.00

Heineken Zero

$5.00

Modelo

$5.00

Modelo Negra

$5.00

Shiner Bock

$5.00

Malted Beverage

Twisted Tea

$4.00

Smirnoff Ice Triple Black

$4.00

Smirnoff Ice

$4.00

Wine

Blanc

$8.00

Cabernet

Champagne

Chardonnay

$8.00+

Merlot

$7.00

Moscato

$6.00

Pinot Grigio

Pinot Noir

$6.00

Prosecco

$7.00

Zinfandel

$7.00

NA Beverage

Coffee

$2.00

Milk

$2.00

Iced Tea

$2.00

Soft Drinks

$2.00

Lemonade

$2.00

Island Oasis Smoothies

$6.00
All hours
Sunday6:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday6:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 11:00 pm
15152 hwy 190 west, Onalaska, TX 77360

