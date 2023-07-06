Restaurant header imageView gallery

Lakeside Restaurant

2709 East Main Street

Madisonville, TX 77864

Main Menu

Starters

Fried Pickles

$6.59

Onion Rings Aptzr

$6.59

Zesty Cheese Bites

$7.59

Custom

Dinner Plates

Hamburger Steak (7 oz)

$12.59

Chicken Fried Steak (4 oz)

$13.59

Chicken Fried Steak (8 oz)

$16.79

Grilled Chicken Breast

$13.99

Chicken Fried Chicken

$14.59

Monterey Grilled Chicken

$15.79

Pork Chops (2)

$13.49

Fried Catfish (3)

$13.49

Baskets

Chicken Tenders (3)

$9.99

Steak Fingers (4)

$9.49

Catfish (2)

$10.49

Salads

Small Salad

$3.59

Chef Salad

$9.99

Southern Salad

$10.99

Burgers & Sandwiches

Hamburger (7 oz)

$9.29

Cheese Burger

$10.29

Bacon Burger

$9.29

Swiss Mushroom Burger

$9.29

Patty Melt (7 oz)

$7.99

Texas Philly (4 oz)

$10.59

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$9.79

Club

$10.49

BLT

$8.79

Grilled Cheese

$6.49

Kids Menu

Grilled Cheese (Kids)

$5.99

Chicken Tender (Kids)

$5.99

Steak Fingers (2) (Kids)

$5.99

Hamburger (4 oz) (Kids)

$5.99

Desserts

Slice of Pie

$3.99

Cobbler of the Day

$2.99

Drinks

Coffee

$0.99

Tea

$2.59

Soft Drink

$2.59

Milk

$3.39

Orange Juice

$3.39

Water

Hot Chocolate

$0.99Out of stock

Senior Drink

Dinner Sides

Side Salad

$3.40

Coleslaw

$3.40

Mixed Vegetables

$3.40

Fried Okra

$3.40

Corn Nuggets

$3.40

Fried Squash

$3.40

Mac & Cheese

$3.40

Mashed Potatoes

$3.40

Plain Fries

$3.40

Seasoned Fries

$3.40

Onion Rings

$4.90

Vegetable of the Day

$3.40

Lunch Specials

Daily Lunch Specials

Served 11a-2p daily.

Mon - Hamburger Steak

$11.99

Tue - Liver & Onions

$11.99

Wed - Club Sandwich

$9.99

Thu - Cheese Burger

$9.99

Fri - Fried Catfish

$10.99Out of stock

Sat - Pork Chops

$11.99Out of stock

Sun - Fried Chicken

$10.99
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 11:59 pm
Monday8:00 am - 11:59 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 11:59 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 11:59 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 11:59 pm
Friday8:00 am - 11:59 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 11:59 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

2709 East Main Street, Madisonville, TX 77864

Directions

