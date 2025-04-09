Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Pizza
Lakeside Cafe & Liquors Breakfast Lunch and Dinner & Drinks
No reviews yet
All hours
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|7:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|7:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Our café & liquor store offers a fun and nostalgic atmosphere providing the convenience to allow our customers to explore great wines, spirits and a large selection of chilled beers and seltzers while enjoying a morning coffee or nitro from our coffee bar. Lunch and dinner offers chef inspired sandwiches, entrees and a large selection of gourmet cheeses, breads and sides perfect for eating in, taking out, or enjoying on the patio overlooking the Hiahilia lake.
Location
129 North Route 31, Pennington, NJ 08534
