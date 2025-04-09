Restaurant header imageView gallery
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Pizza

Lakeside Cafe & Liquors Breakfast Lunch and Dinner & Drinks

No reviews yet

129 North Route 31

Pennington, NJ 08534

Popular Items

Egg & Cheese
Chicken Caesar Salad
Bar Pizza

Breakfast

Bagel

$2.49

Toasted or Untoasted Add Butter or Cream Cheese

Baked Cheese Omelet

Baked Cheese Omelet

$8.99

Comes with a side has brown

Breakfast Wrap

Breakfast Wrap

$8.49

Bacon, Scrambled Egg, Cheese, Potato Hash in a Whole Wheat Wrap

Egg & Cheese

$5.99

Classic egg and cheese on your choice of toast, bagel, or brioche roll or wrap Add Pork Roll, Bacon or Sausage

Salads And Soups

Blackened Chicken Salad

$12.99

Blackened Chicken- avocado, mozzarella, watermelon, hard-boiled egg, balsamic vinaigrette

Burrata Salad

$11.99

Burrata- bacon, tomato, basil, black vinegar dressing

Chefs Salad

$12.99

ham, turkey, avocado, bacon, hard-boiled egg, cheese

Chicken Caesar Salad

$12.99

baby romaine, parmesan, and creamy dressing

Chicken Cobb Salad

$12.99

hard-boiled egg, avocado, bacon, onion, tomato, romaine

Soup Of The Day

$6.99

Snacks

Quesadilla

$7.99

Cheese Quesadilla with cheese and pico de gallo. Add Chicken

Wings

$11.99

house hot sauce, bleu cheese, celery

Nachos

Nachos

$9.99

black beans, lettuce, tomato, side sour cream Add Chicken

Cheese Board

$13.99

chef’s selections of cheeses w/dried fruit, jam, crackers

Chicken Teriyaki Dumplings

$7.99

chili soy sauce

Soft Pretzel / Beer Cheese

$6.99

Spicy Beer Cheese

Tavern Pizza

Bar Pizza

$12.99

Shredded Mozzarella

Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$13.99

house hot sauce, bacon, cheddar, mozzarella, bleu cheese

Garden Pizza

$13.99

mushroom, roasted pepper, spinach, olive, onion, mozzarella

Lakeside Pizza

$14.99

mozzarella, pear, prosciutto, fig jam, topped with arugula

Meatball Parm Pizza

$14.99

italian meatballs, mozzarella cheese, marinara, pecorino romano

Pomodoro Pizza

$12.99

fresh mozzarella, light sauce, basil, evoo

Sausage and Pepper Pizza

$13.99

crumbled Italian sausage w/hot & sweet peppers, onion, basil & mozzarella

White Pizza

White Pizza

$14.99

spinach, ricotta, mozzarella roasted garlic, mushroom, onion, roasted peppers, cauliflower crust

8" Subs

Ham & Cheese Sub

$9.99

North Country Smoked Ham, White Cheddar Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Oil, & Vinegar

Hopewell Turkey Sub

$12.99

Turkey, Bacon, Cheddar Cheese, Lettuce & Tomato & House Sauce

Turkey & Cheese Sub

Turkey & Cheese Sub

$9.99

Oven Roasted Turkey, American Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Oil, & Vinegar

Italian Sub

Italian Sub

$12.99

Ham, Salami, Provolone Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Oil, & Vinegar

Tuna Salad Sub

$10.99

White Tuna, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion

Turkey Club Sub

$12.99

Turkey, Cheddar Cheese, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, & Mayo

The Laker Sub

The Laker Sub

$12.99

Roasted Ham, Turkey, Alpine Swiss, Arugula, Tomato, Onion & House Sauce

Sandwiches

Burrata & Basil Sandwich

$11.99

Arugula, Basil & Balsamic Glaze on a Round Roll

Classic BLT

$9.99

Bacon, Lettuce, & Tomato, Mayo on a Brioche Roll

Grilled Chicken BLT Sandwich

$12.99

Grilled Chicken, bacon, lettuce, tomato, mayo

Spicy Chicken Sandwich

Spicy Chicken Sandwich

$12.99

house hot sauce, bleu cheese, lettuce, cucumber

Turkey & Brie Sandwich

$13.99

Roast Turkey, warmed Brie, Arugula, & Fig Jam on a toasted Roll.

Wraps

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$11.99

baby romaine, mozzarella & parmesan, whole wheat wrap

Chicken Salad Wrap

$10.99

lettuce, tomato, shaved iceberg, whole wheat wrap

Tuna Salad Wrap

$10.99

lettuce, tomato, shaved iceberg

Veggie Wrap

$11.99

spinach, roasted pepper, eggplant, onion, balsamic

Entrees

Chicken Tacos

$13.99

(3) Chicken Tacos with fresh slaw, chili lime, chipotle aioli

Eggplant Parm

$14.99

crisp eggplant with fresh mozzarella, basil and tomato

Meatballs Marinara

$15.99

mozzarella, ricotta, parmesan

Pasta and Caesar

$13.99

sweet sausage, tomato basil cream sauce, penne

Specials

Meatball Quesadilla

$11.00

BBQ Chicken Pizza

$14.00

Meatball Parm Sub

$12.00

HI Ribs

$17.00

Dessert

Pineapple Upside Down Cake

$4.99

Kids

Kids Grilled Cheese

$6.99

Kids Mac & Cheese

$6.99

Kids PB & J

$5.99

Kids Pizza

$6.99

Kids Salad

$5.99

Coffee

$1 Coffee

$0.94
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday7:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday7:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday7:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday7:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday7:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday7:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Our café & liquor store offers a fun and nostalgic atmosphere providing the convenience to allow our customers to explore great wines, spirits and a large selection of chilled beers and seltzers while enjoying a morning coffee or nitro from our coffee bar. Lunch and dinner offers chef inspired sandwiches, entrees and a large selection of gourmet cheeses, breads and sides perfect for eating in, taking out, or enjoying on the patio overlooking the Hiahilia lake.

Location

129 North Route 31, Pennington, NJ 08534

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Lakeside Cafe and Liquors image

