Lakeview Pavilion

45 Lakeview Road

Foxboro, MA 02035

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Call

Hours

Directions

Gift Cards


HOLIDAY DINNER PACKAGES

Each dinner comes with the following: - Field Greens Salad with Caramelized Pears, Candied Pecans, Crumbled Gorgonzola & Apple Cider Vinaigrette - Oven Roasted Fingerling Potatoes - French Green Beans, Toasted Almonds, Butter -Caramel Brioche Bread Pudding
Beef Tenderloin

$290.00

Herb Seared Beef Tenderloin, Port Demi Sauce. Pan Seared & Oven Ready with Cooking Instructions Provided. Serves 6 (8 oz. per serving). Each dinner comes with the following: * Field Greens Salad with Caramelized Pears, Candied Pecans, Crumbled Gorgonzola & Apple Cider Vinaigrette * Oven Roasted Fingerling Potatoes * French Green Beans with Toasted Almonds & Butter * Caramel Brioche Bread Pudding

Beef Rib Roast

$250.00

Herb Rub Boneless Beef Rib Roast, Au Jus. Pan Seared & Oven Ready with Cooking Instructions Provided. Serves 6 (12oz per serving). Each dinner comes with the following: * Field Greens Salad with Caramelized Pears, Candied Pecans, Crumbled Gorgonzola & Apple Cider Vinaigrette * Oven Roasted Fingerling Potatoes * French Green Beans with Toasted Almonds & Butter * Caramel Brioche Bread Pudding

Spiral Ham

$180.00

Boneless Sliced Brown Sugar Spiral Ham. Oven Ready with Cooking Instructions Provided. Serves 6 (10oz per serving). Each dinner comes with the following: * Field Greens Salad with Caramelized Pears, Candied Pecans, Crumbled Gorgonzola & Apple Cider Vinaigrette * Oven Roasted Fingerling Potatoes * French Green Beans with Toasted Almonds & Butter * Caramel Brioche Bread Pudding

APPETIZERS

Chilled Jumbo Shrimp

$45.00

Chilled Jumbo Shrimp, Cocktail Sauce, Lemon (1 dozen)

Crispy Coconut Shrimp

$40.00

Crispy Coconut Shrimp, Plum Sauce (1 dozen)

Buffalo Chicken Spring Roll

$36.00

Buffalo Chicken Spring Roll, Gorgonzola (1 dozen)

Philly Cheese Steak Spring Roll

$36.00

Philly Cheese Steak Spring Roll, Horseradish Aioli ( 1 dozen)

Rosemary & Garlic Baby Lamb Chops

$50.00

Rosemary & Garlic Baby Lamb Chops (7-8 chops/2lb rack)

SOUPS & SALAD

Greek Avgolemono, Chicken & Rice Soup

$20.00

(serves 6)

Butternut Squash Bisque

$20.00

(serves 6)

Greek Salad

$35.00

Greek Salad - Crumbled Feta, Cucumbers, Tomatoes, Peppers, Red Onions, Kalamata Olives (serves 6)

Field Greens Salad

$35.00

Field Greens Salad - Field Greens, Dried Cranberries, Candied Pecans, Gorgonzola Cheese, Raspberry Vinaigrette (serves 6)

DINNERS & A LA CARTE OPTIONS

Pan Seared Salmon Filet Dinner

$80.00

Pan Seared Salmon Filet with Honey Ginger Glaze. (serves 4) 8oz each. Pan Seared & Oven Ready with Cooking Instructions Provided. *Served With Yukon Gold Whipped Potato & Green Beens (fully cooked with re-heating instructions)*

French Cut Thyme Organic Chicken Dinner

$80.00

French Cut Thyme Organic Chicken with a Chablis Reduction. 8oz each ( serves 4). Oven Ready with Cooking Instructions Provided. *Served With Yukon Gold Whipped Potato & Green Beens (fully cooked with re-heating instructions)*

Seared Chilean Sea Bass Dinner

$120.00

Seared Chilean Sea Bass, Tri-Colored Julienne Peppers, Chardonnay Butter Sauce. 8oz ea (serves 4). Seared & Oven Ready with Cooking Instructions Included. *Served With Yukon Gold Whipped Potato & Green Beens (fully cooked with re-heating instructions)*

Macaroni & Cheese

$45.00

Macaroni & Cheese - 1/2 tray (serves 6-8)

Sweet Potato Vegetable Lasagna

$60.00

Sweet Potatoe Vegetable Lasagna - 1/2 tray (serves 6-8)

SIDES

Yukon Gold Whipped Potatoes

$25.00

1/2 Tray (serves 6)

French Green Beens

$35.00

French Green Beans, Toasted Almonds, Amaretto Butter 1/2 Tray (serves 6)

Oven Roasted Fingerling Potatoes

$35.00

1/2 Tray (serves 6)

Roasted Brussel Sprouts & Butternut Squash

$35.00

1/2 Tray (serves 6)

Orange Honey Glazed Baby Carrots

$25.00

1/2 Tray (serves 6)

Spanakopita (Spinach Pie)

$45.00

Our mouth-watering Spinach and Feta Cheese Pie - a beloved recipe in our family for generations! (serves 6)

Dinner Rolls

$8.00

Lakeview's Signature Dinner Rolls (1 dozen)

DESSERTS

Chocolate Yule Log (small)

$37.00

Serves 4-6

Chocolate Yule Log (Large)

$50.00

serves 8-10

Pie

$25.00

Available options include Apple Crumb, Caramel Pecan, Cherry and Boston Creme

Caramel Brioche Bread Pudding

$35.00

1/2 tray

WINE

Available Options Include Pinot Noir, Cabernet, Merlot, Pinot Grigio, Sauvignon Blanc, Chardonnay, White Zinfindael

LVP House Wine

$15.00

Prima Perla Prosecco

$22.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Schedule your Lakeview Pavilion Holiday catering order now either online or by giving us a call. If you have a question after hours just leave us a voicemail or email us at Katelyn@lakeviewpavilion.com and we'll be sure to get back to you in a timely manner!

45 Lakeview Road, Foxboro, MA 02035

