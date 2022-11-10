Lakeview Restaurant - Coventry
891 Reviews
$$
50 Lake St
Coventry, CT 06238
Order Again
Popular Items
APPETIZERS
Wings Traditional
Served with blue cheese. . Fried naked and fresh to order. May take 25+ to cook. Please order boneless wings if you are in a hurry.
BangBang Shrimp
Fried and tossed in spicy BangBang sauce
Boneless Wings
Served with blue cheese dressing.
Cauliflower Wings (V)
Served with blue cheese.
Coconut Shrimp
Served with pina colada sauce.
Crab Cakes
Fried. Served with BangBang sauce.
Fried Calamari
Served with marinara sauce.
Fried Mozzarella (V)
Served with marinara sauce. Vegetarian.
Fried Pickles (V)
Served with bang bang sauce. Vegetarian.
Jalepano Poppers 🔥 (V)
Served with salsa and sour cream. Vegetarian.
Lollipops (GF)
Gluten Free. 3 Grilled Lamb Chops.
Nachos (GF + V) 🔥
Jack, cheddar cheese, tomato, onion, jalapeno. Vegetarian. Gluten Free.
Potato Skins (GF)
Jack, cheddar, bacon. Gluten Free.
Shrimp Cocktail (GF)
Gluten Free. Served with lemon.
Vegetarian Spring Rolls (V)
Fried and served with a side of Teriyaki sauce.
Stuffed Mushrooms
Seafood stuffing, gorgonzola.
Zuppa Di Mussels
Sauteed in lemon butter white wine sauce and served with garlic bread.
HAND HELDS
Baja Fish Tacos
Fried talapia, corn salsa, chipotle mayo, cabbage, flour tortilla. 2 pieces.
BBQ Pulled Pork Tacos
Red onion, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, flour tortilla. 2 pieces.
Grilled Chicken Tacos
Taco seasoning, cheddar, lettuce, tomato, flour tortilla, green salsa. 2 pieces.
Shrimp Tacos
Crispy, shrimp, corn salsa, cabbage, chip tole mayo, flour tortilla. 2 pieces.
Spicy Beef Tacos
Jack, cheddar, lettuce, tomato, salsa, flour tortilla. 2 pieces.
Quesadilla
Soft white tortilla stuffed with jack, cheddar, casera, jalapenos. Served salsa and sour cream.
Bacon Cheeseburger
Bacon, yellow cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato on a brioche bun. Served with french fries.
Blue Cheese Burger
Bleu cheese crumbs, bacon, lettuce, tomato on a brioche bun. Served with french fries.
Cajun Burger
Jack, cheddar, bacon, jalapenos, lettuce, tomato on a brioche bun. Served with french fries.
Cheeseburger
Yellow cheddar, lettuce, tomato, brioche bun, french fries.
Hamburger
Lettuce, tomato, brioche bun, french fries.
Messy Burger
Cheddar, bacon, chipotle mayo, lettuce, tomato on a brioche bun. Served with french fries.
Mushroom Swiss Burger
Swiss, mushrooms, bacon, lettuce, tomato. Served with french fries.
BBQ Pulled Pork Grilled Cheese
Chipotle BBQ, cheddar cheese on rye bread. Served with french fries.
Buffalo Chicken Wrap 🔥
Buffalo sauce, mozzarella cheese, lettuce, tomato on white tortilla wrap. Served with french fries.
Corn Beef Reuben
Swiss, sauerkraut, Russian dressing on rye bread. Served with french fries.
Fish Sandwich
Fried cod, tomato, lettuce, tartar sauce on a brioche bun. Served with french fries.
Lamb Gyro
Tomato, onion, tzatziki sauce on pita bread. Served with french fries.
Philly Steak Wrap
American cheese, mushrooms, onion, peppers on a white tortilla wrap. Served with french fries.
Nashville Chicken Sandwich
Crispy chicken, bacon, lettuce, tomato, American cheese, chipotle mayo, french fries.
SALAD + SOUP
Caprese Salad (V/GF)
Fresh mozzarella, tomato, basil, olive oil. Gluten Free and Vegetarian.
Cesar Salad
Romaine, croutons, romano, Cesar dressing.
Clam Chowder
Fajita Salad
Romain, romano cheese, croutons, casear dressing.
Fajita Salad ⭐ (V)
Vegetarian. Jack, cheddar, greens, salsa, fried tortilla shell, tequila-lime vinaigrette.
French Onion Soup
Mediterranean Salad (V/GF)
Gluten Free & Vegetarian. Tomato, feta, kalamata oilives, red onion, romaine, Greek dressing.
STEAKHOUSE
BBQ Ribs
1/2 Half rack of bbq ribs. Served with french fries. BBQ already on ribs, cannot be taken out.
Lamb Chop Dinner (GF)
5PC. Served with rice and broccoli.
NY Strip (GF)
Served with rice and broccoli. Gluten free. 12oz
Rib Eye (GF)
Served with rice and broccoli. 16oz
Filet Mignon (GF)
Served with rice and broccoli. 8oz. Gluten Free.
PASTA
Cheese Tortellini Carbonara
Alfredo sauce tossed with bacon, peas, and onions.
Fettucini Bolognese
Signature meat sauce. Picture has Burrata added for additional cost.
Lobster Ravioli
Red peppers, vodka sauce.
Penne with Marinara (V)
Penne Pasta with Marinara Sauce. Vegetarian.
Penne Alfredo (V)
Creamy alfredo sauce. Vegetarian dish.
Penne Alla Vodka (V)
Cream vodka sauce. Vegetarian dish.
Penne with Butter (V)
Plain penne with butter. Vegetarian.
Portobello Ravioli (V)
Vodka sauce. Vegetarian dish.
Stuffed Rigatoni Alla Vodka (V)
Rigatoni pasta stuffed with ricotta cheese and tossed in vodka sauce. Vegetarian.
CHICKEN
Chicken Francese
Egg washed, garlic wine lemon, penne.
Chicken Marsala
Sun-dried tomato, mushrooms, marsala wine, penne.
Chicken Parm
Breaded. Mozzarella, marinara sauce, penne alla vodka.
Chicken Piccata
Sun-dried tomatoes, capers, artichokes, garlic, white wine butter sauce, penne.
Chicken Kabob
Served with rice and broccoli.
SEAFOOD
Baked Fish
Served with rice and broccoli.
Grilled Salmon Dinner (GF)
Served with rice and broccoli. Topped with garlic butter.
Linguini + Clams
Little Necks sauteed in a lemon butter white wine sauce. Served over linguini.
Seafood Fra Diavolo 🔥
Sea scallops, shrimp, little necks, mussels, calamari, spicy marinara.
Seafood Mediterranean
Little necks, shrimp, calamari, mussels, scallops, lemon garlic wine sauce, linguini.
Seafood Paiella 🔥
Shrimp, scallops, mussels, clams, spicy chorizo, plum tomato, rice.
Shrimp Scampi
Linguini, lemon butter garlic wine sauce.
Fish & Chips
Fried cod served with fries and tartar sauce. Cod cannot be modified to be "baked" or "grilled."
Fried Shrimp Dinner
Served with fries, tartar sauce, cocktail sauce.
While Belly Clams Dinner
Served with french fries, tartar sauce, and coleslaw.
Fried Scallop Dinner
Served with french fries, tartar sauce, and coleslaw.
Seafood Platter
Served with french fries, tartar sauce, and coleslaw.
SEASONAL SPECIALS
SIDES
KIDS MENU
DESSERT
FROZEN DRINKS
Frozen Husky Blue Margarita
a frozen peach berry flavored margarita thats blue
Frozen Leo's Drink
half husky blue margarita half pina colada
Frozen Miami Vice
Half pina colada half strawberry margarita
Frozen Mudslide
Vodka, Kahlua coffee liquor, Bailey's Irish Cream, and whipping cream
Frozen Pina Colada
Our famous Pina Colada made with Gosling's Black Seal Bermuda Dark, Cruzan Coconut & Banana Rum, cream of coconut, and fresh pineapples and bananas.
Frozen Red, White, & Blue
3 layered frozen drink: strawberry margarita, pina colada, husky blue margarita.
Frozen Strawberry Daquri
Frozen strawberry daquri with rum and strawberry puree.