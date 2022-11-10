Restaurant header imageView gallery
American
Italian

Lakeview Restaurant - Coventry

891 Reviews

$$

50 Lake St

Coventry, CT 06238

Order Again

Popular Items

Boneless Wings
Penne Alla Vodka (V)
Baja Fish Tacos

APPETIZERS

Wings Traditional

Served with blue cheese. . Fried naked and fresh to order. May take 25+ to cook. Please order boneless wings if you are in a hurry.

BangBang Shrimp

$16.00

Fried and tossed in spicy BangBang sauce

Boneless Wings

Served with blue cheese dressing.

Cauliflower Wings (V)

Served with blue cheese.

Coconut Shrimp

$16.00

Served with pina colada sauce.

Crab Cakes

$20.00

Fried. Served with BangBang sauce.

Fried Calamari

$16.00Out of stock

Served with marinara sauce.

Fried Mozzarella (V)

$14.00

Served with marinara sauce. Vegetarian.

Fried Pickles (V)

$16.00

Served with bang bang sauce. Vegetarian.

Jalepano Poppers 🔥 (V)

$16.00

Served with salsa and sour cream. Vegetarian.

Lollipops (GF)

$24.00

Gluten Free. 3 Grilled Lamb Chops.

Nachos (GF + V) 🔥

$14.00

Jack, cheddar cheese, tomato, onion, jalapeno. Vegetarian. Gluten Free.

Potato Skins (GF)

$14.00

Jack, cheddar, bacon. Gluten Free.

Shrimp Cocktail (GF)

$16.00

Gluten Free. Served with lemon.

Vegetarian Spring Rolls (V)

$16.00

Fried and served with a side of Teriyaki sauce.

Stuffed Mushrooms

$16.00

Seafood stuffing, gorgonzola.

Zuppa Di Mussels

$16.00

Sauteed in lemon butter white wine sauce and served with garlic bread.

HAND HELDS

Burgers - Wraps - Tacos - Sandwiches - Quesadillas
Baja Fish Tacos

$16.00

Fried talapia, corn salsa, chipotle mayo, cabbage, flour tortilla. 2 pieces.

BBQ Pulled Pork Tacos

$16.00

Red onion, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, flour tortilla. 2 pieces.

Grilled Chicken Tacos

$16.00

Taco seasoning, cheddar, lettuce, tomato, flour tortilla, green salsa. 2 pieces.

Shrimp Tacos

$16.00

Crispy, shrimp, corn salsa, cabbage, chip tole mayo, flour tortilla. 2 pieces.

Spicy Beef Tacos

$16.00

Jack, cheddar, lettuce, tomato, salsa, flour tortilla. 2 pieces.

Quesadilla

$18.00

Soft white tortilla stuffed with jack, cheddar, casera, jalapenos. Served salsa and sour cream.

Bacon Cheeseburger

$18.00

Bacon, yellow cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato on a brioche bun. Served with french fries.

Blue Cheese Burger

$18.00

Bleu cheese crumbs, bacon, lettuce, tomato on a brioche bun. Served with french fries.

Cajun Burger

$18.00

Jack, cheddar, bacon, jalapenos, lettuce, tomato on a brioche bun. Served with french fries.

Cheeseburger

$18.00

Yellow cheddar, lettuce, tomato, brioche bun, french fries.

Hamburger

$18.00

Lettuce, tomato, brioche bun, french fries.

Messy Burger

$18.00

Cheddar, bacon, chipotle mayo, lettuce, tomato on a brioche bun. Served with french fries.

Mushroom Swiss Burger

$18.00

Swiss, mushrooms, bacon, lettuce, tomato. Served with french fries.

BBQ Pulled Pork Grilled Cheese

$18.00

Chipotle BBQ, cheddar cheese on rye bread. Served with french fries.

Buffalo Chicken Wrap 🔥

$18.00

Buffalo sauce, mozzarella cheese, lettuce, tomato on white tortilla wrap. Served with french fries.

Corn Beef Reuben

$18.00

Swiss, sauerkraut, Russian dressing on rye bread. Served with french fries.

Fish Sandwich

$18.00

Fried cod, tomato, lettuce, tartar sauce on a brioche bun. Served with french fries.

Lamb Gyro

$18.00

Tomato, onion, tzatziki sauce on pita bread. Served with french fries.

Philly Steak Wrap

$18.00

American cheese, mushrooms, onion, peppers on a white tortilla wrap. Served with french fries.

Nashville Chicken Sandwich

$18.00

Crispy chicken, bacon, lettuce, tomato, American cheese, chipotle mayo, french fries.

SALAD + SOUP

Fresh soups and salads!
Caprese Salad (V/GF)

$14.00

Fresh mozzarella, tomato, basil, olive oil. Gluten Free and Vegetarian.

Cesar Salad

$14.00

Romaine, croutons, romano, Cesar dressing.

Clam Chowder

$8.00Out of stock
Fajita Salad

$14.00

Romain, romano cheese, croutons, casear dressing.

Fajita Salad ⭐ (V)

$14.00

Vegetarian. Jack, cheddar, greens, salsa, fried tortilla shell, tequila-lime vinaigrette.

French Onion Soup

$8.00
Mediterranean Salad (V/GF)

$14.00

Gluten Free & Vegetarian. Tomato, feta, kalamata oilives, red onion, romaine, Greek dressing.

STEAKHOUSE

Served with rice and broccoli.
BBQ Ribs

$26.00

1/2 Half rack of bbq ribs. Served with french fries. BBQ already on ribs, cannot be taken out.

Lamb Chop Dinner (GF)

$36.00

5PC. Served with rice and broccoli.

NY Strip (GF)

$34.00

Served with rice and broccoli. Gluten free. 12oz

Rib Eye (GF)

$38.00

Served with rice and broccoli. 16oz

Filet Mignon (GF)

$38.00

Served with rice and broccoli. 8oz. Gluten Free.

PASTA

Cheese Tortellini Carbonara

$24.00

Alfredo sauce tossed with bacon, peas, and onions.

Fettucini Bolognese

$24.00

Signature meat sauce. Picture has Burrata added for additional cost.

Lobster Ravioli

$29.00

Red peppers, vodka sauce.

Penne with Marinara (V)

$16.00

Penne Pasta with Marinara Sauce. Vegetarian.

Penne Alfredo (V)

$22.00

Creamy alfredo sauce. Vegetarian dish.

Penne Alla Vodka (V)

$19.00

Cream vodka sauce. Vegetarian dish.

Penne with Butter (V)

$14.00

Plain penne with butter. Vegetarian.

Portobello Ravioli (V)

$24.00

Vodka sauce. Vegetarian dish.

Stuffed Rigatoni Alla Vodka (V)

$22.00

Rigatoni pasta stuffed with ricotta cheese and tossed in vodka sauce. Vegetarian.

CHICKEN

Classic Italian chicken sauteed dishes. All served with penne pasta.
Chicken Francese

$26.00

Egg washed, garlic wine lemon, penne.

Chicken Marsala

$26.00

Sun-dried tomato, mushrooms, marsala wine, penne.

Chicken Parm

$22.00

Breaded. Mozzarella, marinara sauce, penne alla vodka.

Chicken Piccata

$26.00

Sun-dried tomatoes, capers, artichokes, garlic, white wine butter sauce, penne.

Chicken Kabob

$26.00

Served with rice and broccoli.

SEAFOOD

Baked Fish

$26.00

Served with rice and broccoli.

Grilled Salmon Dinner (GF)

$29.00

Served with rice and broccoli. Topped with garlic butter.

Linguini + Clams

$29.00

Little Necks sauteed in a lemon butter white wine sauce. Served over linguini.

Seafood Fra Diavolo 🔥

$38.00

Sea scallops, shrimp, little necks, mussels, calamari, spicy marinara.

Seafood Mediterranean

$38.00

Little necks, shrimp, calamari, mussels, scallops, lemon garlic wine sauce, linguini.

Seafood Paiella 🔥

$38.00

Shrimp, scallops, mussels, clams, spicy chorizo, plum tomato, rice.

Shrimp Scampi

$29.00

Linguini, lemon butter garlic wine sauce.

Fish & Chips

$22.00

Fried cod served with fries and tartar sauce. Cod cannot be modified to be "baked" or "grilled."

Fried Shrimp Dinner

$29.00

Served with fries, tartar sauce, cocktail sauce.

While Belly Clams Dinner

$32.00

Served with french fries, tartar sauce, and coleslaw.

Fried Scallop Dinner

$34.00

Served with french fries, tartar sauce, and coleslaw.

Seafood Platter

$38.00

Served with french fries, tartar sauce, and coleslaw.

SEASONAL SPECIALS

Pot Roast

$26.00

Served with mashed potatoes and broccoli.

T-Bone Steak

$38.00

Served with mashed potatoes and broccoli.

SIDES

Side Broccoli (V/GF)

$6.00
Side Caesar Salad

$6.00
Side French Fries (V)

$8.00

Served with ketchup. Vegetarian,.

Side Garlic Mashed Potato

$8.00
Side Loaded Baked Potato

$8.00

Side Mediterranean Salad (V/GF)

$6.00
Side Rice

$6.00

KIDS MENU

KIDS Cheese Quesadilla with Fries

$10.00
KIDS Penne with Butter

$10.00
KIDS Penne with Marinara

$10.00
KIDS Chicken Tenders with Fries

$10.00

DESSERT

Chocolate Lava Cake

$8.00
Tiramisu

$8.00Out of stock
Fried Oreos

$8.00Out of stock

Carrot Cake

$8.00

Cold Choc Cake

$8.00

FROZEN DRINKS

Frozen Husky Blue Margarita

a frozen peach berry flavored margarita thats blue

Frozen Leo's Drink

half husky blue margarita half pina colada

Frozen Miami Vice

Half pina colada half strawberry margarita

Frozen Mudslide

Vodka, Kahlua coffee liquor, Bailey's Irish Cream, and whipping cream

Frozen Pina Colada

Our famous Pina Colada made with Gosling's Black Seal Bermuda Dark, Cruzan Coconut & Banana Rum, cream of coconut, and fresh pineapples and bananas.

Frozen Red, White, & Blue

3 layered frozen drink: strawberry margarita, pina colada, husky blue margarita.

Frozen Strawberry Daquri

Frozen strawberry daquri with rum and strawberry puree.

ISLAND DRINKS