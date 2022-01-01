Main picView gallery

Lakeview Social | Revive Coffee 3135 Harrison Ave

No reviews yet

3135 Harrison Ave

South Lake Tahoe, CA 96150

Order Again

Popular Items

Social Smash Burger
Crispy Chicken Sandwich
Breakfast Burrito

Breakfast

Breakfast Sando

Breakfast Sando

$8.00

Egg and Cheese with our Special Social Sauce. Choice of Bagel or Roll

Breakfast Burrito

Breakfast Burrito

$10.00

Egg, Cheese, Hash-browns, peppers Onions and our Social sauce.

BLT Supreme

BLT Supreme

$11.00

Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Avocado on a Bagel with Cream Cheese A Choice of Plain or Everything Bagel

In A Jam

$11.00

Avocado Toast, With Arugula Almonds, Tomato Jam

Lunch/Dinner

Bibimbap

Bibimbap

$13.00

Choice of burrito or Bowl; Rice, Egg, Carrot, Cucumber, Mushrooms Cabbage, Pickled Chili’s, Gochujang

Social Smash Burger

Social Smash Burger

$17.00

Seasoned Sierra beef patty, Smoked cheddar, Crispy onions, Pickled Chilis, Lettuce and tomato, with our Socials Special Sauce **served with fries

Crispy Chicken Sandwich

Crispy Chicken Sandwich

$18.00

Ginger Slaw, Mayo, pickled chilis Choice of - Plain, Sweet & Spicy, Buffalo, Korean BBQ **served with fries

Full House Salad

Full House Salad

$10.00

Iceberg, Arugula, Cucumber, carrot, avocado, almonds choice of Carrot Ginger Dressing, Ranch, Or Balsamic

Side Salad

Side Salad

$6.00

Iceberg, Arugula, Cucumber, carrot, avocado, almonds choice of Carrot Ginger Dressing, Ranch, Or Balsamic

Bulgogi Cheese Steak

Bulgogi Cheese Steak

$15.00

Peppers and onions, Kimchi Mayo, Crispy onions, Cheese Curds, On a Hoagie roll

Salad Wrap

$11.00

Spam Fried Rice

$7.00Out of stock

Chowder Bread Bowl

$12.00

Snacks

Chicken Wings

Chicken Wings

$15.00

1 Pound of our Specialty non-breaded friedu Wings Choice of plain, Sweet & Spicy, Buffalo, Korean BBQ

Hand Cut Fries

$6.00

Plain or Seasoned

Lakeview Loaded Fries

Lakeview Loaded Fries

$10.00

Cheese Curds, Bacon, Scallion, Fry sauce

Fried zucchini Sticks

Fried zucchini Sticks

$9.00

Classic Corn Dog

$12.00Out of stock

A Classic fired corn dog, comes with a side of fries

Snack Attack

$23.00

Pork Rinds

$9.00Out of stock

Date Plate

$10.00Out of stock

Cheese Plate

$14.00Out of stock

Hummus Dip

$12.00Out of stock
All hours
Sunday7:30 am - 9:00 pm
Monday7:30 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday7:30 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday7:30 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday7:30 am - 9:00 pm
Friday7:30 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday7:30 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Eat, Drink, Enjoy!

Location

3135 Harrison Ave, South Lake Tahoe, CA 96150

Directions

Main pic

