Main picView gallery

Lakeview Bar & Grill 951 SW Country Club Drive

review star

No reviews yet

951 SW Country Club Drive

Port Saint Lucie, FL 34986

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Beverages

Fountain Beverage

$2.99

Bottled soda

Coffee/Hot Tea

$2.25

Powerade

$3.25

Bottled Water

$2.99

Monster

$3.25

Iced Tea

$2.99

Perrier

$3.25

Arnold Palmer

$2.99

Kids

Kids Fingers

$5.95

Kids Quesadilla

$5.95

Kids Grilled Cheese

$5.95

Starters

Soup of the day

Chili

Fresh Mozzarella & Tomato Caprese

$10.95

Juicy red tomatoes topped with layers of fresh, mozzarella cheese, basil, salt, pepper and a drizzle of balsamic reduction

Chicken Wings

$14.25

Choice of buffalo, garlic parmesan, barbecue or honey Sriracha dry rub. Served with carrots and celery. with your choice of ranch or bleu cheese

Chicken Quesadilla

$10.75

Diced chicken, peppers, onions and Mexican cheese blend. Served with sour cream and salsa

Chicken Soft Tacos

$10.75

2 flour tortillas loaded with grilled chicken, Mexican cheese blend, shredded cabbage, lettuce, homemade pico de gallo and cilantro cream sauce

Pretzel

$9.75

Large enough to share! Served with melted queso and honey mustard

Onion Rings

$8.25

Crispy battered and fried onion rings Served with remoulade sauce

Mozzarella Sticks

$9.25

Delicious melted mozzarella cheese coated in breadcrumbs, battered and fried

Nachos

$11.99

Shrimp Cocktail

$10.95

Calamari

$10.95

Pear Tortellini Bites

$11.95

Charcuterie

$14.95

Flatbreads

Mozzarella Cheese and Marinara

$10.99

Margherita

$12.99

Fresh mozzarella, minced garlic, marinara, basil, and balsamic glaze

Goat Cheese Flatbread

$12.99

Diced Grilled Chicken, goat cheese, roasted red pepper and pesto

Pepperoni/sausage

$11.99

Bbq Flatbread Special

$10.95

Fresh Salads

Garden Salad

$10.95

Crisp romaine lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers,shredded cheddar and homemade rustic croutons

Victoria's Greek Salad

$14.50

Diced chicken, crisp romaine lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, black olives, pepperoncinis, red onions and feta cheese lightly tossed in Greek dressing

Classic Caesar Salad

$10.50

Crisp romaine lettuce, homemade rustic croutons, shaved Asiago Parmesan cheese tossed in creamy

Lilly's Chef Salad

$14.50

Turkey, ham and Swiss cheese served over crisp romaine lettuce and topped with cucumbers, tomatoes, red onions, hard boiled egg, bacon and homemade rustic croutons

Logan's Chopped Salad

$14.50

Crisp romaine lettuce topped with diced chicken, shredded cheese, cucumbers, tomatoes, red onions, hard boiled egg and bacon

Taco Salad

$13.50

Diced chicken, crisp romaine lettuce, pico de gallo, shredded Mexican cheese and jalapeños with a cilantro cream drizzle. Served in a lightly fried tortilla shell

Chicken Salad Platter

$9.50

Scoop of chicken salad served on a bed of lettuce with assorted crackers, carrots and celery

1/2 Sandwich and Salad/Soup

$9.50

Turkey, ham or chicken salad with your choice of Caesar salad, garden salad or homemade soup

Tuna Salad P!atter

$9.95

Burgers

Hamburger

$12.25

Our 8 oz. burgers are 100% grass fed and hormone free served on a fresh brioche bun with lettuce, tomato and onion. Served with fries and your choice of coleslaw, potato salad or macaroni salad

Classic Cheeseburger

$12.75

Our 8 oz. burgers are 100% grass fed and hormone free served on a fresh brioche bun with lettuce, tomato and onion. Served with fries and your choice of coleslaw, potato salad or macaroni salad

Bacon Cheeseburger

$13.75

Our 8 oz. burgers are 100% grass fed and hormone free served on a fresh brioche bun with lettuce, tomato and onion. Served with fries and your choice of coleslaw, potato salad or macaroni salad

Beyond Burger

$13.50

Grilled Vegan Burger served on a fresh brioche bun with lettuce, tomato and onion. Served with fries and your choice of coleslaw, potato salad or macaroni salad

Club Sandwich

Club Sandwhich

$11.75

Toasted and topped with lettuce, tomato, bacon and mayonnaise. Choice of white, 9-grain, marble rye, grilled wrap. Includes chips, pickle and your choice

Deli Sandwich

Deli Sandwich

$9.95

Sandwiches are topped with lettuce and tomato. Choice of white, 9-grain, marble rye, wrap. Includes chips, pickle and your choice of coleslaw, potato salad or macaroni salad.

Mozzarella Sandwich

$11.75

Juicy red tomatoes topped with layers of fresh mozzarella cheese, basil, salt, pepper and a drizzle of balsamic reduction served on lightly toasted focaccia bread

BLT

$10.25

Crispy bacon, lettuce, tomato and mayonnaise. Choice of white, 9-grain, marble rye, grilled wrap

1/2 Sandwich and Salad/Soup

$9.50

Turkey, ham or chicken salad with your choice of Caesar salad, garden salad or homemade soup

Hot Items

Chicken Club Wrap

$11.75

Lightly fried chicken tenders, topped with American cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomato, onions and mayonnaise served in a flour tortilla.

Chicken Sandwich

$12.75

Our marinated 6 oz. chicken breast is grilled to perfection and served on a brioche bun with American cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomato, onion with a thin layer of honey mustard

Fish Sandwich

$13.75

Lightly fried ale battered haddock filet topped with lettuce, tomato and onion. Served on a brioche bun with a side of creamy tartar sauce.

Tender Platter

$11.75

Lightly fried chicken tenders served with your choice of honey mustard or barbecue sauce

Reuben Sandwich

$12.75

Layers of pastrami, Swiss cheese, sauerkraut and Thousand Island dressing on grilled marble rye

Grilled Cheese

$9.75

Served on grilled white, 9-grain, marble rye bread or grilled wrap stuffed with American and Provolone cheese

Eggplant Sandwich

$12.50

Double-stack eggplant, fresh mozzarella cheese, roasted red peppers drizzled with balsamic glaze on toasted focaccia bread

Hot Dog Platter

$8.50

All-beef hot dog served in a New England-style bun

Sides

French Fries

$5.25

Truffle Fries

$8.25

Coleslaw

$1.50

Potatoe Salad

$1.50

Macaroni Salad

$1.50

Side Ceasar Salad

$5.50

Crisp romaine lettuce, homemade rustic croutons, shaved Asiago Parmesan cheese tossed in creamy Caesar dressing

Side Chips

$3.50

Side Garden Salad

$5.50

Crisp romaine lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, onions, cheese and homemade rustic croutons

Dinner Salad

$2.99

Dinner Caesar

$5.50

Crisp romaine lettuce, homemade rustic croutons, shaved Asiago Parmesan cheese tossed in creamy Caesar dressing

Specialty Drinks

Kamikaze

$6.00

Lemon Drop

$6.00

Long Island Cal

$12.00

Long Island Top

$14.00

Transfusion

$10.00

Transfusion Dble

$16.00

Rum Bucket

$15.95

Deep Drop Old Fashion

$11.00

Hurricane Rum Runner

$6.00

Vodka

Well Vodka

$5.50

Belvedere

$9.25

Hanson Lemon Vodka

$10.00

Ketel One

$9.00

Stoli

$8.50

Titos

$9.00

Well Vodka DBL

$7.50

Belvedere DBL

$13.25

Absolut Citron DBL

$12.25

Ketel One DBL

$13.00

Stoli DBL

$12.50

Tito's DBL

$15.00

Gin

Well Gin

$5.50

Cape Fear

$8.50

Bombay Sapphire

$8.50

Tanqueray

$7.25

Well Gin DBL

$7.50

Cape Fear DBL

$12.50

Bombay Sapphire DBL

$12.50

Tanqueray DBL

$11.25

Rum

Well Rum

$5.50

Bacardi

$7.00

Captain Morgan

$7.00

Malibu

$7.00

Well Rum DBL

$7.50

Bacardi DBL

$11.00

Captain Morgan DBL

$11.00

Malibu DBL

$11.00

Tequila

Well Tequila

$5.50

Cantera

$10.00

Costa

$12.00

Don Julio

$11.00

Salt

$9.00

Sauza

$7.25

Well Tequila DBL

$7.50

Cantera DBL

$14.00

Costa DBL

$16.00

Don Julio DBL

$15.00

Salt DBL

$13.00

Sauza DBL

$11.25

Whiskey

Crown

$9.25

Fireball

$8.00

Jack Daniels

$9.50

Jameson

$8.25

Jim Beam

$7.25

Knob Creek

$9.50

Makers Mark

$8.00

Seagrams

$7.25

Southern Comfort

$7.00

Two Trees

$9.00

Well Whiskey

$5.50

Woodford Reserve

$10.25

Well Whiskey DBL

$7.50

Crown DBL

$11.25

Jameson DBL

$12.25

Jim Beam DBL

$11.25

Jack Daniels DBL

$13.50

Knob Creek DBL

$13.50

Makers Mark DBL

$12.00

Seagrams DBL

$11.25

Southern Comfort DBL

$11.00

Two Trees DBL

$13.00

Woodford Reserve DBL

$14.25

Liqueurs

Aperol

$11.00

Frangelico

$9.00

Amaretto Di Saronno

$9.00

Bailey's

$7.00

Courvoisier

$9.00

Grand Marinier

$9.00

Hennessy

$12.00

Kahlua

$8.00

Rumchatta

$8.00

Rhino

$8.00

Sambuca

$8.00

Green Tea Drink

$9.00

Aperol DBL

$15.00

Frangelico DBL

$13.00

Amaretto Di Saronno DBL

$13.00

Bailey's DBL

$11.00

Courvoisier DBL

$13.00

Grand Marnier DBL

$13.00

Hennessy DBL

$16.00

Rumchata DBL

$12.00

Rhino DBL

$12.00

Sambuca DBL

$12.00

Scotch

House

$5.50

Dewars

$8.25

Chivas

$10.00

JW Black

$11.00

House

$7.50

Dewars

$12.25

JW Black

$15.00

Chivas

$14.00

Draft Beer

Budlight Draft

$3.50

Ultra Draft

$3.50

Local Beer

$6.00

Mango Cart

$5.00

Corona Draft

$5.00

Hazy IPA Draft

$5.00

Miller lite Draft

$3.50

Octoberfest

$5.25

Stella

$5.00

Yuengling Draft

$4.00

Pumpkin

$6.00

Bottled Beers

Adoptable Lager

$2.50

Apple Cider

$5.00

Bud

$4.00

Budlight Bottle

$4.00

Coors

$4.00

Corona Bottle

$5.00

Guinness

$5.00

HARD TEA

$5.50

Heineken

$5.00

Miller lite Bottle

$4.00

Non-Alcoholic

$3.50

Porter

$5.00

Sam Adams

$5.00

Sunrise City IPA

$5.25

Ultra Bottle

$4.00

White Claw

$5.00

Yuengling Flight

$4.95

Yuengling Bottle

$4.50

Shipyard Pumpkin

$5.25

Bucket of Beer

Apple Cider Bucket

$25.00

Bud Bucket

$21.00

Budlight Bucket

$21.00

Adoptable Lager Bucket

$26.50

Coors Bucket

$21.00

Ultra Bucket

$21.00

Miller lite Bucket

$21.00

Corona Bucket

$25.00

Guinness Bucket

$25.00

Heineken Bucket

$25.00

Sunrise City IPA Bucket

$26.00

Yuengling Bucket

$23.00

White Claw Bucket

$25.00

Non-Alcoholic Bucket

$3.50

Shipyard Bucket

$26.25

Red Wine

CK Cabernet 6oz

$6.50

CK Merlot 6oz

$6.50

Noble Cabernet 6oz

$8.00

Noble Merlot 6oz

$8.00

Noble Pinot Noir 6oz

$8.00

CK Cabernet 9oz

$8.50

CK Merlot 9oz

$8.50

Noble Cabernet 9oz

$10.00

Noble Pinot Noir 9oz

$10.00

Noble Merlot 9oz

$10.00

Noble Cabernet Bottle

$27.00

Noble Merlot Bottle

$27.00

Noble Pinot Noir Bottle

$27.00

3 Finger Jack Bottle

$27.00

Corvo Bottle

$27.00

Coppola

$26.00

White Wine

CK Pinot Grigio 6oz

$6.50

CK Chardonnay 6oz

$6.50

Noble Pinot Grigio 6oz

$8.00

Noble Sauvignon Blanc 6oz

$8.00

Noble Moscato 6oz

$8.00

Noble Chardonnay 6oz

$8.00

Berringer Moscato 6oz

$6.50

Berringer Zin 6oz

$6.50

CK Pinot Grigio 9oz

$8.50

CK Chardonnay 9oz

$8.50

Noble Pinot Grigio 9oz

$10.00

Noble Sauvignon Blanc 9oz

$10.00

Noble Moscato 9oz

$10.00

Noble Chardonnay 9oz

$10.00

Berringer Moscato 9oz

$8.50

Berringer Zin 9oz

$8.50

Noble Pinot Grigio

$27.00

Noble Sauvignon Blanc

$27.00

Noble Moscato

$27.00

Noble Chardonnay

$27.00

Prosecco Split

$8.00

Pitcher Beer

Budlight Draft

$10.00

Ultra Draft

$10.00

Local Beer

$17.00

Mango Cart

$15.00

Corona Draft

$15.00

Hazy IPA Draft

$17.00

Miller lite Draft

$10.00

Yuengling Draft

$13.00

Stella

$15.00

Oktoberfest

$18.00

Cold Lunch Specials

Duo P!ate

$12.95

Chips And Cheese

$4.95

Tuna Salad P!atter

$9.95

Hot Lunch Specials

Jerk Wings

$10.95

chicken parm sand

$11.95

Western Burger

$13.95

Braised Beef Tacos

$11.95

1\2 Chilli Nachos

$5.00

Dinner Special

Special Meal

$17.95

Shrimp Tempura

$16.95

Fish & Chips

$14.95

Grab & Go

Bratwurst

$4.00

Chicken Salad 1/2 Lb

$6.00

Chicken Salad 1lb

$11.00

Chips/Bag

$3.00

Hot Dog

$4.00

Turn Sandwich

$4.50

Apple Pie

$2.00

Candy Bar

$1.75

Crackers

$1.50

Dougnuts Pack

$2.00

1st\10th Protein Bar

$4.00

Cookies

$2.00

Bagged Chips

$3.00
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

951 SW Country Club Drive, Port Saint Lucie, FL 34986

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Berry Fresh Cafe - Port Saint Lucie
orange starNo Reviews
1718 Sw Saint Lucie West Blvd Port Saint Lucie, FL 34986
View restaurantnext
Spiro's Taverna - PSL
orange starNo Reviews
1738 SW Saint Lucie West Blvd Port Saint Lucie, FL 34986
View restaurantnext
PARK AVENUE BBQ & GRILLE - ST. LUCIE WEST
orange star4.4 • 2,152
220 NW Peacock Blvd Port St Lucie, FL 34986
View restaurantnext
Estella’s Pizzeria - 1276 SW California Blvd
orange star4.2 • 422
1276 SW California Blvd Port Saint Lucie, FL 34953
View restaurantnext
Sugar'd Up Dessert Studio
orange starNo Reviews
5309 NW East Torino Parkway, Unit P Port Saint Lucie, FL 34986
View restaurantnext
Señor Jose's Mexican Restaurant And Cantina
orange starNo Reviews
466 sw Port Saint Lucie blvd unit 119-120 Port Saint Lucie, FL 34953
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Port Saint Lucie

PARK AVENUE BBQ & GRILLE - ST. LUCIE WEST
orange star4.4 • 2,152
220 NW Peacock Blvd Port St Lucie, FL 34986
View restaurantnext
Bagel Brothers of New York
orange star4.1 • 1,652
10802 Tradition Parkway Port Saint Lucie, FL 34987
View restaurantnext
Tavola Pizza
orange star4.4 • 1,140
1672 SE Port St Lucie Blvd Port St. Lucie, FL 34952
View restaurantnext
The Great Greek Mediterranean Grill - 70001 Port St Lucie
orange star4.5 • 592
10513 SW Meeting St Port St. Lucie, FL 34987
View restaurantnext
Ramen Hana & Wings
orange star4.7 • 462
6935 Heritage Dr Port St Lucie, FL 34952
View restaurantnext
Estella’s Pizzeria - 1276 SW California Blvd
orange star4.2 • 422
1276 SW California Blvd Port Saint Lucie, FL 34953
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Port Saint Lucie
Jensen Beach
review star
Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)
Stuart
review star
Avg 4.4 (30 restaurants)
Palm City
review star
Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)
Fort Pierce
review star
Avg 4.4 (22 restaurants)
Vero Beach
review star
Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)
Jupiter
review star
Avg 4.4 (40 restaurants)
North Palm Beach
review star
Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)
Wellington
review star
Avg 4.3 (18 restaurants)
West Palm Beach
review star
Avg 4.3 (105 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston