Lakeview Restaurant 50 Lake St Coventry
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
50 Lake St, Coventry, CT 06238
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Coyote Flaco Mansfield - Mansfield
No Reviews
50 Higgins highway Mansfield, CT, CT 06250
View restaurant