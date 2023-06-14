Restaurant header imageView gallery

Lakewood Local - Lee's Summit

99 Reviews

$

811 NE Lakewood Blvd

Lee's Summit, MO 64064

Popular Items

Sizzling Shrimp Tacos

$15.89

Grilled Shrimp wrapped in a flour tortilla. Served with a Remy sauce and fresh cilantro. With Lemon Slaw on side.

Southwest Quesadilla

$12.99

Smoked chicken and cheddar-jack cheese. Served with sour cream, salsa, and guacamole.


Apps

Start off with one of these!

Large Caprese

$14.89

Fresh Sliced Mozzarella, Roma Tomatoes, Fresh Basil, Olive Oil, and Balsamic Reduction.

1/2 Caprese

$9.99

Fresh Sliced Mozzarella, Roma Tomatoes, Fresh Basil, Olive Oil, and Balsamic Reduction.

Loaded Tater Tots Taco Meat

$12.99

Taco Beef, Cheddar-Jack Cheese, Diced Tomatoes, Sour Cream.

Fried Chicken Wings

$13.99

Bone-In Wings - Breaded and Deep Fried

Naked Chicken Wings

$13.99

Bone-In Wings with no breading

Nachos Beef

$13.99

Taco Meat, Queso, Cheddar-Jack Cheese, Pico De Gallo, Jalapenos.

Nachos Chicken

$13.50

Smoked Chicken, Queso, Cheddar-Jack Cheese, Pico De Gallo, Jalapenos.

Fried Onion Strings & Jalapeno Stack

$10.59

Shoestring Onions and Jalapenos lightly fried. Side of Ranch

Fried Pickles & Peppers

$10.59

Crinkle Pickle Chips, Hot Cherry, and Banana Peppers, and Jalapeños with a Side of Ranch.

Chips & Dip Trio

$12.49

Freshly Fried Corn Chips with White Queso, Salsa and Guacamole.

Chips & White Queso

$8.79

Freshly Fried Corn Chips and White Queso

Chips & Salsa

$5.79

Freshly Fried Corn Chips and Salsa

Chips & Guacamole

$9.49

Freshly Fried Corn Chips and Guacamole

Crack and cheese bites

$11.49

Deep Fried Jalapeno Mac & Cheese Biets served with ranch.

Chicken Lettuce Wraps

$15.99

Ground Chicken, Shiitake Mushroom, Water Chestnuts, Onions. Stir Fried together and served with a wedge of iceberg lettuce.

Handhelds Online

Burgers, Wraps and more!

Steak Sliders

$21.99

2oz Juicy filet tenderloin sliders on toasted buns with creamy horseradish sauce and leaf lettuce.

Philly Cheese Steak

$18.99

Shaved sirloin topped with bell peppers, onions, mushrooms and provolone cheese served with a side of As Jus.

Surf & Turf Philly Cheese

$21.99

Grilled Shrimp, Shaved Sirloin, Mushrooms, Onions and Bell pepper under melty provolone cheese on a hoagie roll. Served with As Jus and choice of side.

Fried Chicken Wrap

$15.99

Fried Chicken, Cheddar-Jack Cheese, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Honey Mustard.

Grilled Chicken Wrap

$15.99

Smoked Chicken, Cheddar-Jack Cheese, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Honey Mustard.

Pub Burger

$16.79

Fresh Black Angus Ground Chuck, American Cheese, LTO, on a brioche bun

KC BBQ Burger

$17.99

1/2 Pound Angus steak burger topped with onion strings, bacon, pepper jack cheese, and bbq sauce. Served on a brioche bun.

Mushroom Swiss Burger

$17.99

1/2 Pound of Angus steak burger topped with sauteed Shiitake mushrooms, onions, swiss cheese, and lettuce.

Impossible Burger

$16.99

Impossible burger patty on lettuce, tomato, onion with remy sauce.

Breakfast Burger

$16.99

1/2 lb angus steak burger topped with bacon, fried egg, havarti cheese on lettuce tomato, onion and mayo.

Salmon Sandwich

$18.99

Local Reuben

$17.99

A mound of sliced lean Boyle's Corned Beef, Bavarian Kraut, 1000 Island served on traditional Marbled Rye Bread

Buffalo Chicken Grilled Cheese

$14.99

Texas Toast, Smoked Chicken, American and Cheddar-Jack Cheese, Creamy Buffalo Sauce. Toasted and Melty.

Chicken Club Sandwich

$15.99

Grilled chicken breast, bacon, havarti cheese, lettuce. tomato, onion and mayo.

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$15.99

Fried chicken breast, lettuce, pickles and mayo.

Pork Tenderloin

$17.99

Hand-Breaded Panko Coated Tenderloin, Deep Fried to perfection. Served with Lettuce, Tomatoes, Onions, and Mayo. Side of horseradish upon request.

Turkey Club

$14.99

Smoked Turkey, Bacon, Havarti Cheese, LTO, Mayo.

Maid Rite Sandwich

$13.99

AKA Loose Meat Sandwich, Onions, Ketchup, Mustard, Pickles

Meatball Hoagie

$16.99

Whole Pizzas

Delicious Made To Order Pizzas

Hot Honey Pie

$23.00

Frank's Red Hot Sauce mixed with Mike's Hot Honey, Mozzarella, Smoked Chicken, Jalapenos, drizzled with Mike's Hot Honey. UNIQUE and SCRUMPTIOUS

Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$20.00

Creamy Buffalo Sauce, Mozzarella, Smoked Chicken, Pepper Jack Cheese, Red Onions

Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza

$19.00

Creamy Buffalo Sauce, Mozzarella, Smoked Chicken, Bacon, Banana Peppers, drizzled with ranch dressing

Meat Lovers Pizza

$21.00

House-Made Red Pizza Sauce, Mozzarella, Pepperoni, Sausage, Ground Beef, Bacon.

Pepperoni Pizza

$19.00

House-Made Red Pizza Sauce, Mozzarella, Large Slices of Pepperoni

Cheeseburger Pizza

$21.00

Remy Sauce, Hamburger, Pickles, Onion, tomato, Cheddar-Jack and Mozzarella, Drizzle of Mustard/Ketchup combo

Beef, Bacon, Onions Pizza

$21.00

House-Made Red Sauce, Mozzarella, Ground Beef, Bacon, Onions

Taco Pizza

$21.00

Salsa, Seasoned Taco Meat, Mozzarella, Cheddar-Jack, Jalapenos, Onions and Tomatoes, topped with lettuce and drizzled with sour cream

Margarita Pizza

$19.00

Fresh Garlic Spread, Roma Tomatoes, Sliced Mozzarella, Olive Oil, Salt/Pepper, Fresh Basil

Three Cheese Pizza

$18.00

House-Made Red Sauce, Mozzarella, Cheddar, Pepperjack

Hawaiian Pizza

$19.00

House made red sauce, mozzarella, pineapple and Canadian bacon.

Breakfast Pizza

$21.00

Sausage gravy, bacon, scrambled eggs, mozzarella and cheddar-jack cheese.

Vegan Pepperoni Pizza

$27.00

Laref Cauliflower crust, loaded with plant-based pepperoni and plant-based cheese.

Vegan Veggie Sumpreme Pizza

$27.00Out of stock

Cauliflower crust, plant-based cheese, mushrooms, jalapenos, black olives, pineapple, red onions, tomatoes, banana peppers topped with Cilantro and Basil.

Meatball Pizza

$22.00

Pizza sauce, Italian meatballs, and mozzarella.

Local Eats

Sizzling Shrimp Tacos

$15.89

Grilled Shrimp wrapped in a flour tortilla. Served with a Remy sauce and fresh cilantro. With Lemon Slaw on side.

Loco Beef Tacos

$13.99

Hard shelled corn tortillas, ground beef, cheddar-jack cheese, lettuce, tomato, and sour cream.

Loco Chicken Tacos

$12.99

Hard shelled corn tortillas, chicken, cheddar-jack cheese, lettuce, tomato, and sour cream.

Southwest Quesadilla

$12.99

Smoked chicken and cheddar-jack cheese. Served with sour cream, salsa, and guacamole.

IPA Beer Battered Fish and Chips

$15.99

Chicken Tenders

$15.99

Hand-Breaded Chicken served with a choice of sauces and a side of fries.

Local BBQ Chicken

$15.99

Grilled chicken breast, KC BBQ sauce, bacon and melted cheddar-jack cheese. Topped with tomato and cilantro.

Steak Tacos

$14.99

3 soft flour, Steak tacos with onions cilantro and Creamy Jalapeno sauce.

Salads

Made from fresh ingredients

Chicken Caesar Salad

$14.99

Mixed Greens tossed in Caesar Dressing, topped with Grilled Chicken, Diced Tomatoes, Croutons, and Grated Parmesan .

Taco Salad Taco Meat

$13.99

Fresh Fried Flour Tortilla Shell, Taco Meat, Shredded Iceberg Lettuce, Onion, Tomato, Cilantro with dollops of Sour Cream, Guacamole and a side of Salsa.

Taco Salad Chicken

$13.99

Smoked Chicken in a Freshly Fried Flour Tortilla Shell, Fresh Greens, Tomato, Onions and Cilantro with dollops of Sour Cream, Guacamole and side of Salsa.

House Salad

$9.50

Mixed Greens, Tomatoes, Cheddar-Jack Cheese, Red Onion, Croutons. Your Choice of Dressing.

Wedge Salad

$12.49

A Wedge of Iceberg Lettuce topped with Blue Cheese Dressing, Blue Cheese Crumbles, Tomatoes, Bacon Bits, and Mozzarella Cheese.

Salmon Salad

$19.89

Mix Greens tossed in Citrus Balsamic Vinaigrette topped with Fresh Strawberries, Walnuts, Black Olives, Red Onion and Shred Mozzarella. Blacken Salmon with a dollop of Guacamole..

Sides

Fries

$4.50

Side Of Tater Tots

$4.50

Side House Salad

$4.79

Side Caesar Salad

$4.79

Side Of Cottage Cheese

$4.79

Onion Straws

$5.49

Fruit

$6.49

Strawberries and Blueberries

Desserts

Sopapillas

$7.89

Vanilla Bean Ice Cream

$4.99

Cheesecake

$8.99

Hershey's Double Chocolate Brownie Sundae

$8.99

Party Pack Sliders

6pk Pulled Pork Sliders

$18.00

12pk Pulled Pork Sliders

$32.00

6pk Burger Sliders

$19.00

12pk Burger Sliders

$36.00

6pk Ruben Sliders

$23.00

12pk Ruben Sliders

$42.00

6pk Turkey Sliders

$18.00

12pk Turkey Sliders

$34.00
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 1:30 am
Monday11:00 am - 1:30 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 1:30 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 1:30 am
Thursday11:00 am - 1:30 am
Friday11:00 am - 1:30 am
Saturday10:00 am - 1:30 am
Restaurant info

We are now offering free delivery to the Lakewood Marina Dock at 10 am and 2 pm on Saturdays and Sundays. Please order at least one hour prior to your desired delivery time.

Website

Location

811 NE Lakewood Blvd, Lee's Summit, MO 64064

Directions

