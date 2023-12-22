Lakewood Social 1920 Chapel Hill Road at the Lakewood Shopping Center
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info
Good Food. Good Times.
Location
1920 Chapel Hill Road, Durham, NC 27707
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Isaac's Bagels - 1003 West Chapel Hill Street
No Reviews
1003 West Chapel Hill Street Durham, NC 27701
View restaurant
Guglhupf Restaurant - Restaurant
No Reviews
2706 Durham-Chapel Hill Boulevard Durham, NC 27707
View restaurant
Guglhupf Bakery | Durham -
No Reviews
2706 Durham-Chapel Hill Boulevard Durham, NC 27707
View restaurant