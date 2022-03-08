A map showing the location of Lakewood Inn Restaurant 76 Theater RoadView gallery

Lakewood Inn Restaurant 76 Theater Road

review star

No reviews yet

76 Theater Road

Madison, ME 04950

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Dinner Menu

Appetizers

Bacon Wrapped Dates

$16.00

almonds, bacon, port-balsamic reduction

Baked Cheese Dip

$16.00

three cheese blend, vidalia onions, baguettes

Boston Bleu Salad

$14.00

boston bib lettuce, red onions, bleu cheese crumbles, bleu cheese dressing, bacon

Duck Wonton Tacos

$16.00

duck confit, crispy carrot-cabbage slaw, fresh pineapple, fresh jalapenos, jalapeno jam, crème fraiche

French Onion Soup

$9.00

vidalia onions, beef broth, gruyere cheese, baguette

Fried Goat Cheese

$14.00

local honey, panko crust, candied nuts, fig-date chutney, micro greens

House Salad

$8.00

Pan Fried Crab Cakes

$22.00

claw-lump crab, panko bread crumbs, ass over teakettle shrimp cocktail sauce, lemon-herbed aioli

Sauteed Brussles Sprouts

$14.00

garlic oil, toasted pistachios, golden raisins, balsamic-port reduction

Shaved Brussles Sprout Salad

$12.00

baby arugula, toasted almonds, shaved parmesan, citurs vinaigrette

Spicy Shrimp Cocktail

$22.00

ass over teakettle shrimp cocktail sauce, micro green, lemon

La Fruitilla Crostini

$12.00

Nuoc Cham

$14.00

Entree's

Pan Seared Sea Scallops

$46.00

lemon zest, house made pistachio butter, toasted pistachios, raspberry-dijon drizzle, jasmine rice, market fresh vegetable

New York Sirloin

$42.00

roasted cippolini, fig-cherry chutney, sweet cream mashed potatoes, market fresh vegetable

Beef Tenderloin & Maine Lobster

$56.00

oyster butter sauce, sweet cream mashed potatoes, market fresh vegetable

Braised Beef Short Rib

$38.00

demi-glace, local mushrooms, scallions, sweet cream mashed potatoes, market fresh vegetable

Sesame Encrusted Tuna

$32.00

black-white sesame, crispy carrot-cabbage slaw, grilled pineapple, pickled ginger, soy sauce reduction, wasabit, purple rice

Pistachio Encrusted Chicken

$28.00

pistachios, raspberry-currant compote, brie, jasmine rice, market fresh vegetable

Seafood Scampi over Papparedelle

$42.00

fresh pasta, white wine, butter, fresh garlic, shallots, maine lobster, shrimp, scallops, crab, herbed breadsticks

Truffle & Cheese Sacchetti

$34.00

stuffed fresh pasta, three cheese blend, sauteed local mushrooms, cotija cheese, black sea salt, herbed breaksticks

Grilled Romaine Caesar Salad

$16.00

pumpernickle croutons, lightly pickled red onions, shaved parmesan, cracked peppercorns, house made caesar dressing

Mongolian Beef

$30.00

Garlic NY Strip

$42.00

Cacio e Peppe

$24.00

Bone In Pork Chop

$30.00

Grilled Snapper

$28.00

Dessert

Guava Cheesecake - GF

$8.50

Vanilla Ice Cream

$5.00

Sorbet

$4.50

Rainbow Cake

$9.00

Blueberry Cheesecake

$8.00

Peanut Butter Pie

$7.50

Spoon Lovin Cake

$8.00

Salted Caramel Crunch Cake

$8.50

Extras

Mashed

$3.00

Basmati Rice

$3.00

Purple Rice

$3.00

Himalayan Rice

$3.00

Market Veg

$3.00

Double Starch

Double Veg

Salad Dressing

$1.75

N/A Bev

Arnold Palmer

$3.00+

Chocolate Milk

$3.00

Coffee

$3.00

Coke

$2.75+

Cranberry Juice

$3.00+

Diet Coke

$2.75+

Ginger Ale

$2.75+

Ginger Beer

$3.50

Greatfuit Juice

$3.00

Hot Chocolate

$3.00

Hot Tea

$3.00

Ice Coffee

$3.75

Lemonade

$2.75+

Orange Juice

$3.00

Orange Soda

$2.75+

Pineapple Juice

$3.00+

Rootbeer

$2.75+

Roy Rogers

$3.50

Shirley Temple

$3.50

Soda Water

$2.75+

Sprite

$2.75+

Sweetened Ice Tea

$2.75+

Tomato Juice

$3.00

Tonic Water

$2.75+

Unsweetened Ice Tea

$2.75+

Bar Menu

Cocktails A-L

1950's Martini

$11.00

gin, dry vermouth, splash orange juice

209 East Cocktail

$12.00

tequila, cointreau, strawberry puree, lime juice

Alabama Slammer

$12.00

southren comfort, sloe gin, amaretto, orange juice

Alexander Hamilton

$11.00

rum, blackberry brandy, benedictine

Allen's Coffee Brandy

$10.00

allen's, milk

Amaretto Sour

$10.00

amaretto, simple syrup, lemon juice

Americano

$14.00

campari, sweet vermouth, soda water, orange peel

Apricot Rose Cocktail

$12.00

gin, apricot brandy, orange juice, lemon juice, rose spritz

Arnaud's Special

$11.00

scotch, dubonnet rouge, orange bitters

ATK Bloody Caesar

$11.50

ATK Bloody Maria

$11.50

ATK Bloody Mary

$11.50

ATK Bloody Smokehouse

$11.50

Atlas

$14.00

rum, apple brandy, cointreau, bitters

Audrey Anne

$11.00

gin, chambord, tonic

Augustus, The

$12.00

scotch, orange juice, cherry brandy

Aviation Cocktail

$14.00

gin, lemon juice, maraschino liqueur, crème yvette

Aztec Honey

$11.00

tequila, apricot brandy, lime juice, honey syrup

Bacardi Cocktail

$12.00

bacardi, lemon juice, simple syrup, house grenadine

Barbara West Cocktail

$12.00

gin, sherry, lemon juice, bitters

Barn Raiser

$12.00

honey whiskey, orange bitters, gingerbeer, flamed orange peel

Barnum Was Right

$12.00

gin, apricot brandy, lemon juice, bitters

Bath Tub Gin & Tonic

$12.00

gin, house tonic

Bath Tub Vodak & Tonic

$12.00

vodka, house tonic

Bebbo Cocktail

$11.00

gin, lemon juice, honey syrup, orange juice

Bee's Knees

$12.00

gin, honey syrup, lemon juice

Bellini

$10.00

peach schnapps, strawberry puree, champagne

Bermuda Rum Swizzle

$11.00

dark rum, lime juice, orange juice, falernum syrup

Black Russian

$12.00

vodka, kahlua

Blackthorn

$11.00

gin, dubonnet rouge, cherry brandy

Blenheim

$11.00

vodka, tia maria, orange juice

Blinker, The

$12.00

rye, grapefruit juice, raspberry puree

Blue Lady

$10.00

blue curacao, crème de cacao, cream

Blue Monday

$12.00

vodka, cointreau, blue curacao, lemon juice, flamed orange peel

Blue Moon

$12.00

gin, cointreau, blue curacao, lime juice, flamed orange peel

Blueberry Lemonade

$14.00

cold river blueberry, blueberry puree, simple syrup, lemon juice, water

Blueberry Martini

$16.00

cold river blueberry, blueberry puree, apple schnapps, simple syrup, cranberry juice

Bobby Burns

$12.00

scotch, sweet vermouth, benedictine

Bocci Ball

$11.00

disaronno amaretto, orange juice

Boulevardier

$12.00

bourbon, campari, sweet vermouth, lemon twist

Bramble

$12.00

gin, chambord, raspberry puree, lime juice

Brassy Blonde

$11.00

van gogh citron, cointreau, pineapple juice

Breakfast Martini

$14.00

gin, cointreau, lemon juice, orange marmalade

Brown Derby Cocktail

$11.00

bourbon, honey syrup, grapefruit juice

California Rootbeer

$10.00

kahlua, galliano, soda water, coke

Campari Cocktail

$12.00

vodka, campari, bitters

Cape Codder

$9.00

vodka, cranberry juice

Captian's Cocktail

$12.00

rum, captian morgan's, lime juice, simple syrup, ruby port

Caramel Apple Martini

$14.00

van gogh caramel, apple schnapps, butterscotch schnapps, lemon juice, simple syrup, caramel rim

Caramel Martini

$14.00

van gogh caramel, van gogh vanilla, dorda caramel, caramel rim

Casino Royale

$12.00

vodka, st germaine, maraschino liqueur, grapefruit juice

Catham Hotel Special

$11.00

brandy, ruby port, cream

Celine, The

$14.00

grey goose, dry vermouth, lemon twist

Champagne Cocktail

$11.00

sugar cube, bitters, champagne

Charlie Chaplin Cocktail

$12.00

apricot brandy, sloe gin, lime juice

Cherry Smash

$12.00

muddled black cherries, cherry syrup, mint, limes, rum, club soda

Chocolate Martini

$14.00

dorda chocolate, van gogh chocolate vodka, licor 43, chocolate dust

Cigar Lover's Martini

$14.00

courvoisier, twany port, flamed orange peel

Communist, The

$12.00

gin, orange juice, cherry brandy, lemon juice

Connelly, The

$14.00

cognac, rye, benedictine, lemon twist

Cosmopolitan

$12.00

van gogh citron, cointreau, lime juice, cranberry juice

Crisp Apple Martini

$14.00

van gogh apple, apple schnapps, lemon juice, simple syrup

Cucumber Gin Fizz

$10.00

hendrick's gin, cucumbers, lime juice, grapefruit juice, champagne

Cucumber Martini

$14.00

hendrick's gin, dry vermouth, cucumbers

Czarina

$12.00

vodka, apricot brandy, dry vermouth, bitters

Daiquri

$12.00

rum, simple syrup, lime juice

Dark & Stormy

$10.00

goslings, gingerbeer

Derby Cocktail

$12.00

peach puree, mango puree, mint, peach schnapps, gin

East India Cocktail

$14.00

brandy, raspberry puree, orange curaco, maraschino liqueur, bitters

Espresso Martini

$16.00

van gogh espresso, licor 43, kahlua

Fairbanks

$11.00

gin, dry vermouth, amaretto, orange bitters

Fancy Nancy

$12.00

van gogh citon, sweet vermouth, cointreau, campari, orange juice

First Avenue

$11.00

sweet sherry, cointreau, campari, soda water

Flamingo

$12.00

rum, pineapple juice, lime juice, house genadine

Fluer of the Valley

$14.00

vodka, st. germaine, strawberry puree, lemon juice, prosecco

Ford Cocktail

$11.00

gine, benedictine, dry vermouth, orange bitters

French 75

$10.00

gin, lime juice, simple syrup, champagne

French Martini

$14.00

vodka, chambord, pineapple juice

Fresh Collins Fizz

$12.00

bourbon, simple syrup, lemon juice, orange curacao, club soda

Fuzzy Navel

$9.00

peaach schnapps, orange juice

Gibson Girl

$12.00

gin, dry vermouth, onions

Gimlet

$12.00

gin, lime juice

Gin Rickey

$10.00

gin, lime juice, soda water

God Mother

$11.00

vodka, amaretto

Golden Girl

$14.00

captain morgan, simply syrup, pineapple juice, lime juice, ruby port

Golden Russian

$12.00

vodka, galliano, lime juice

Grey Hound

$10.00

vodka, grapefruit juice

Happy Honey Cocktail

$12.00

brandy, honey syrup, grapefruit juice

Harvey Wallbanger

$12.00

vodka, galliano, orange juice

Hot & Dirty Martini

$12.00

vodka or gin, dry vermouth, olive juice, hot sauce

Income Tax Cocktail

$12.00

gin, dry vermouth, sweet vermouth, orange juice, bitters

Irish Heaven

$14.00

honey whiskey, kahlua, sweetened heavy cream

Jacana

$14.00

tequila, grand marnier, cointreau, lime juice, grapefruit juice, salted rim

James Bond Martini

$12.00

gin, vodka, dry vermouth, lemon peel

Juiletta

$14.00

van gogh vanilla, st. germaine, ginger syrup, lemon juice, prosecco

Key Lime Pie Martini

$14.00

Lakewood Loon

$14.00

kahlua, frangelico, van gogh chocolate, layered

Leatherneck Cocktail

$11.00

whiskey, blue cauracao, lime juice

Lemon Drop Martini

$14.00

van gogh citron, simple syrup, mint, lemon juice

Liberal, The

$12.00

bourbon, dry vermouth, orange bitters

Libertor

$12.00

vodka, mango puree, lime juice

Long Island Ice Tea

$14.00

vodka, gin, rum, tequila, triple sec, simple syrup, lemon juice, coke

Cocktails M-Z

Madras

$9.00

vodka, cranberry juice, orange juice

Mai Tai

$10.00

rum, orange curacao, lime juice, amaretto, dark rum

Maiden's Blush

$12.00

gin, apricot brandy, lemon juice, bitters, house grenadine

Mamie Taylor

$11.00

scotch, lime juice, gingerbeer

Manhattan

$12.00

bourban, sweet vermouth, bitters, cherry

Marbled Queen, The

$12.00

tequila, cream on coconut, lime juice, nutmeg

Margarita

$12.00

tequila, cointreau, lime juice, simple syrup

Mark Twain Cocktail

$12.00

scotch, lemon juice, simple syrup, bitters

Martini

$12.00

gin or vodka, dry vermouth

Mary Pickford

$12.00

rum, maraschino liqueur, cherry brandy, pineapple juice, dash grenadine

Merry Mimosa

$10.00

blue cuacao, lemon juice, simple syrup, champagne

Midori Sour

$9.00

midori, simple syrup lemon juice

Millionaire, The

$14.00

dark rum, slow gin, apricot brandy, lime juice

Mimosa

$9.50

champagne, orange juice

Mimosa - Pitcher

$42.00

Mockingbird

$11.00

tequila, crème de menthe, lime juice, simple syrup

Mojito

$11.00

mint, lime, sugar, rum, soda water

Monte Carlo

$12.00

rye, benedictine, bitters

Moscow Mule

$10.00

vodka, gingerbeer

Mr. Polly

$12.00

rum, brandy, cointreau, lemon juice

Mudslide

$12.00

vodka, baileys, kahlua, milk

Negroni

$11.00

gin, sweet vermouth, campari, orange peel

Old Fashioned

$14.00

sugar, bitters, orange, cherries, bourbon

Old Glory

$14.00

vodka, blueberry puree, lemon juice, simple syrup, pinot noir

Pain Killer

$11.00

pussers, orange juice, pineapple juice, coconut cream

Palm Beach Cocktail

$12.00

gin, grapefruit juice, sweet vermouth

Paloma

$12.00

tequila, grapefruit juice, lime juice, simple syrup, soda water

Park Avenue

$12.00

gin, pineapple juice, sweet vermouth, orange curacao

Pegu Club

$12.00

gin, cointreau, lime juice, bitters

Perfect Martini, The

$12.00

gin or vodka, dry vermouth, sweet vermouth

Phoenix

$12.00

tequila, crème yvette, lime juice, club soda

Pick Me Up

$11.00

dry vermouth, cherry brandy, gin

Pinata

$12.00

tequila, crème de banana, lime juice

Pineapple Raspberry Fizz

$10.00

malibu, raspberry puree, pineapple juice, champagne

Platinum Blonde

$12.00

muddled oranges, tequila, peach scnhapps, orange juice

Pointsetta

$9.50

cranberry juice, champagne

Presidente

$12.00

rum, orange curacao, dry vermouth, house grenadine

Princeton

$12.00

gin, ruby port, orange bitters

Raspberry Jewel

$14.00

van gogh raspberry, chambord, lime juice, simple syrup, mint

Red Sangria

$12.00

Ritz Side Car

$14.00

cognac, cointreau, lemon juice

Rob Roy

$12.00

scotch, sweet vermouth, bitters

Rose, The

$11.00

dry vermouth, maraschino liqueur, raspberry puree

Rosita

$12.00

tequila, campari, dry vermouth, sweet vermouth

Royal Bermuda Yacht Club

$14.00

mount gay rum, lime juice, cointreau, falernum syrup

Rum Punch

$12.00

spiced rum, dark rum, coconut rum, pineapple juice, orange juice, grenadine

Rusty Nail

$12.00

scotch, drambuie

Salt & Pepper Martini

$12.00

gin, lemon juice, grapefruit juice, simple syrup, bitters

Scarlett O'Hara

$11.00

southren comfort, lime juice, cranberry

Screwdriver

$10.00

vodka, orange juice

Seabreeze

$11.00

vodka, cranberry juice, grapefruit juice

Sex on the Beach

$11.00

vodka, peach scnhapps, orange juice, cranberry juice, grenadine

Side Car

$11.00

brandy, cointreau, lemon juice

Singapore Sling

$11.00

gin, maraschino liqueur, lime juice, bitter, grenadine

Sloe Gin Fizz

$10.00

sloe gin, lemon juice, simple syrup, soda water

Sombreo

$9.50

kahlua, milk

Spicy Margarita

$14.00

jalapeno, cucumbers, lemon juice, lime juice, simple syrup, tequila

Stinger

$10.00

brandy, crème de menthe

Straight's Sling

$12.00

gin, maraschino liqueur, benedictine, lemon juice, orange bitter, bitters, club soda

Tequila Sunrise

$10.00

tequila, orange juice, grenadine

Toasted Almond

$11.00

vodka, amaretto, milk

Tom Collins

$11.00

gin, lemon juice simple syrup, club soda

Vespa

$12.00

gin, vodka, dry vermouth

Violette Moon

$12.00

gin, crème yvette, lemon juice

Vodka Coliins

$10.00

vodka, simple syrup, lemon juice, soda water

Ward 8

$12.00

bourbon, simple syrup, lemon juice, grenadine

Watermelon Martini

$14.00

van gogh cirton, watermelon scnhapps, apple schnapps, lemon juice, simple syrup, cranberry juice

Wesserunsett Sunset

$10.00

gin, peach schnapps, orange juice, champage, grenadine

Whiskey Fizz

$12.00

whiskey, simple syrup, lemon juice, soda water

White Lady

$12.00

gin, cointreau, lemon juice

White Russian

$10.00

vodka, kahlua, milk

White Sangria

$12.00

Winston Martini

$14.00

frangelico, captain morgans, lime juice

Yellow Bird

$12.00

rim, triple sec, galliano, lime juice

Zipper Cocktail

$12.00

vodka, crème yvette, mint, simple syrup, soda water

Zombie

$12.00

Wine

Michael David Chard - GL

$9.00

Maryhill P.G. - GL

$8.00

J. Lohr Reilsing - GL

$7.50

Fetzer Gerwuzt - GL

$7.00

Beau-Rivage WHT. Bordeaux - GL

$8.00

Vavasour Sav. Blanc - GL

$9.00

Champalou Vouvray - GL

$10.00

Michael David Rose - GL

$9.00

Zardetto Prosecco - GL

$9.00

Michael David Chard - BTL

$36.00

Maryhill P.G. - BTL

$34.00

J. Lohr Reilsing - BTL

$32.00

Fetzer Gerwuzt - BTL

$30.00

Beau-Rivage WHT. Bordeaux - BTL

$34.00

Vavasour Sav. Blanc - BTL

$36.00

Champalou Vouvray - BTL

$40.00

Michael David Rose - BTL

$36.00

Zardetto Prosecco - BTL

$36.00

Angeline P.N. - GLS

$9.00

Drumheller Merlot - GLS

$8.00

Domaine Malbec - GLS

$7.00

Earthquake Cab Sav - GLS

$10.00

Inkblot Cab Franc - GLS

$11.00

Sixth Sense Syrah - GLS

$9.00

Lodi Red - GLS

$7.50

Freakshow Zinfandel - GLS

$8.00

Angeline P.N. - BTL

$36.00

Drumheller Merlot - BTL

$34.00

Domaine Malbec - BTL

$30.00

Earthquake Cab Sav - BTL

$40.00

Inkblot Cab Franc - BTL

$42.00

Sixth Sense Syrah - BTL

$36.00

Lodi Red - BTL

$32.00

Freakshow Zinfandel - BTL

$34.00

J Lohr Hilltop - BTL

$38.00

Stag's Leap (750) - BTL

$92.00

Stag's Leap (375) - BTL

$48.00

Artemis - BTL

$140.00

Damilamo - BTL

$42.00

Adelsheim - BTL

$81.00

Beer

Allagash

$4.50

Lake George Kolsch

$7.00

Bigelow Brown

$5.50

Geahgans Red

$7.00

Lunch IPA

$12.00

Tubular IPA

$9.00

Freedom's Edge Cider

$7.50

Sam Smith Rasp.

$14.00

UFO Blueberry

$7.00

Framboise

$16.00

Guiness Stout

$6.00

Bud Light

$4.50

Stella N/A

$4.50

N/A Bev

Arnold Palmer

$3.00+

Chocolate Milk

$3.00

Coffee

$3.00

Coke

$2.75+

Cranberry Juice

$3.00

Diet Coke

$2.75+

Ginger Ale

$2.75+

Ginger Beer

$3.50

Greatfuit Juice

$3.00

Hot Chocolate

$3.00

Hot Tea

$3.00

Ice Coffee

$3.75

Lemonade

$2.75+

Orange Juice

$3.00

Orange Soda

$2.75+

Pineapple Juice

$3.00

Root Beer

$2.75+

Roy Rogers

$3.50

Shirley Temple

$3.50

Soda Water

$2.75+

Sprite

$2.75+

Sweetened Ice Tea

$2.75+

Tomato Juice

$3.00

Tonic Water

$2.75+

Unsweetened Ice Tea

$2.75+

Mocktails

Apricot Rose- N\A

$6.00

Mango Mule- N\A

$6.00

Blueberry- Ginger Lemon Fizz- N\A

$6.00

Lime Rickey- N\A

$5.50

Mango Breeze- N\A

$6.00

Blueberry Mojito- N\A

$6.00

Ginger Peach Soda- N\A

$6.00

Raspberry Peach Lemonade- N\A

$6.00

Virgin Bloody Mary- N\A

$6.50

Vodka

House Vodka

$8.50

Absolut

$9.50

Van Gogh

$10.50

Van Gogh Apple

$10.50

Van Gogh Caramel

$10.50

Van Gogh Citron

$10.50

Van Gogh Chocolate

$10.50

Van Gogh Espresso

$10.50

Van Gogh Raspberry

$10.50

Van Gogh Vanilla

$10.50

Cold River

$12.50

Cold River Blueberry

$12.50

Grey Goose

$12.25

Kettle One

$12.25

Titos

$12.25

DBL House Vodka

$16.00

DBL Absolut

$19.00

DBL Van Gogh

$20.00

DBL Van Gogh Apple

$20.00

DBL Van Gogh Caramel

$20.00

DBL Van Gogh Citron

$20.00

DBL Van Gogh Chocolate

$20.00

DBL Van Gogh Espresso

$20.00

DBL Van Gogh Raspberry

$20.00

DBL Van Gogh Vanilla

$20.00

DBL Cold River

$23.50

DBL Cold River Blueberry

$23.50

DBL Grey Goose

$23.00

DBL Kettle One

$23.00

DBL Titos

$23.00

Gin

House Gin

$8.50

Beefeater

$9.50

Bombay

$10.00

Bombay Sapphire

$11.00

Boodles

$12.00

Hendrick's

$11.00

Tanqueray

$9.00

Plymouth

$12.00

DBL House Gin

$16.00

DBL Beefeater

$19.00

DBL Bombay

$20.00

DBL Bombay Sapphire

$21.00

DBL Boodles

$23.00

DBL Hendrick's

$21.00

DBL Tanqueray

$18.00

DBL Plymouth

$23.00

Tequila

House Tequila

$8.50

Casamillo

$12.50

Espolan

$12.50

Hornitos

$11.00

Jose Cuervo

$9.50

Patron

$12.50

DBL House Tequila

$16.00

DBL Casamillo

$24.00

DBL Espolan

$24.00

DBL Hornitos

$21.00

DBL Jose Cuervo

$19.00

DBL Patron

$24.00

Rum

House Rum

$8.50

Bacardi

$9.00

Captain Morgan

$9.00

Gosling's

$9.00

Malibu Coconut

$8.50

Mount Gay

$9.50

Meyers

$8.50

Pusser's

$9.50

DBL House Rum

$16.00

DBL Bacardi

$17.00

DBL Captain Morgan

$17.00

DBL Gosling's

$17.00

DBL Malibu Coconut

$16.00

DBL Mount Gay

$19.00

DBL Meyers

$16.00

DBL Pusser's

$19.00

Scotch

House Scotch

$8.50

Highland Park

$15.00

Glenlivet

$10.00

Glenfiddich

$11.00

MacCalland 10

$11.00

Dewars

$9.50

Chivas Regal

$9.00

Famous Grouse

$9.00

Johnny Walker Red

$9.00

Johnny Walker Black

$9.50

Whiskey

House Whiskey

$8.50

House Bourbon

$8.50

Basil Hayden

$15.00

Blanton's

$16.00

Canadian Club

$9.00

Crown Royal

$10.00

Jack Daniels

$9.00

Jameson

$10.00

Jim Beam

$9.00

Knob Creek

$11.00

Makers Mark

$11.00

Seagram's 7

$9.00

Seagram's VO

$9.00

Tullamore Dew

$11.00

Wild Turkey

$11.00

Woodford Reserve

$15.00

DBL House Whiskey

$16.00

DBL Basil Hayden

$29.00

DBL Blanton's

$31.00

DBL Canadian Club

$17.00

DBL Crown Royal

$19.00

DBL Jack Daniels

$17.00

DBL Jameson

$19.00

DBL Jim Beam

$17.00

DBL Knob Creek

$21.00

DBL Makers Mark

$21.00

DBL Seagram's 7

$17.00

DBL Seagram's VO

$17.00

DBL Tullamore Dew

$21.00

DBL Wild Turkey

$21.00

DBL Woodford Reserve

$29.00

Liqueurs

Amaretto Di Saronno

Aperol

Campari

Chartreuse, Green

Cointreau

Drambuie

Frangelico

Godiva Chocolate

Grand Marnier

Irish Mist

Jagermeister

Kahlua

Lemoncello

Licor 43

Mathilde Cassis

Molly'S Irish Cream

Coffee Cocktails

Bailey's & Coffee

$9.00

Bailey's & Jameson Coffee

$9.50

Boston Caribbean

$9.50

Chocolate Coffee Kiss

$9.50

Chocolate Hazlenut Coffee

$9.50

Sambuca & Coffee

$9.00

Dark & Dreamy

$9.50

Bailey's & Frangelico Coffee

$9.50

Frangelico & Coffee

$9.00

Gaelic Coffee

$9.00

Grand Mariner & Coffee

$9.00

Grasshopper Coffee

$9.50

Hot Toddy

$9.50

Irish Coffee

$9.00

Jamacian Coffee

$9.50

Kioke Coffee

$9.50

Mocha Mint

$9.50

Monk's Coffee

$9.50

Tia Maria & Coffee

$9.00

Kahlua & Coffee

$9.00

Amaretto & Coffee

$9.00

Caramel Coffee

$9.50

Brunch Cocktails

ATK Bloody Mary

$11.50

ATK Bloody Caesar

$11.50

ATK Bloody Smokehouse

$11.50

ATK Red Snapper

$11.50

ATK Bloody Maria

$11.50

ATK Bloody Mary - Loaded

$22.00

French 75

$10.00

Mimosa

$9.50

Mimosa - Pitcher

$42.00

Bellini

$10.00

Pineapple - Raspberry Fizz

$10.00

Cucumber Gin Fizz

$10.00

Wesserunsett Sunset

$10.00

Brassy Blonde

$11.00

Apricot Rose Cocktail

$12.00

Derby Cocktail

$12.00

Bocci Ball

$11.00

Grey Hound

$10.00

Breakfast Martini

$14.00

Irish Coffee

$8.00

Monk's Coffee

$8.00

Jamacian Coffee

$8.00

Gaelic Coffee

$8.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

76 Theater Road, Madison, ME 04950

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Similar restaurants in your area

The Solon Hotel - Restaurant & Bar - 4 South Main Street
orange starNo Reviews
4 South Main Street Solon, ME 04979
View restaurantnext
Governor's Restaurant & Bakery - Waterville
orange star4.4 • 2,309
376 Main Street Waterville, ME 04901
View restaurantnext
Meridians Kitchen Bar
orange starNo Reviews
166 Upper Main St Fairfield, ME 04937
View restaurantnext
Sonny's Pizza
orange star3.8 • 22
146 Main St Fairfield, ME 04937
View restaurantnext
Broken Putter Grille Room
orange starNo Reviews
382 Hartland Ave Pittsfield, ME 04967
View restaurantnext
Duckie Buddies Bakery & Cafe - Locally Owned & Operated
orange starNo Reviews
54 Main Street Oakland, ME 04963
View restaurantnext
Map
More near Madison
Newport
review star
Avg 4.4 (2 restaurants)
Lewiston
review star
Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)
Auburn
review star
Avg 4 (6 restaurants)
Bangor
review star
Avg 4.3 (19 restaurants)
Bath
review star
Avg 5 (4 restaurants)
Brunswick
review star
Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)
Freeport
review star
Avg 4 (6 restaurants)
Naples
review star
Avg 3.8 (6 restaurants)
Yarmouth
review star
Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston