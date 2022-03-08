Lakewood Inn Restaurant 76 Theater Road
76 Theater Road
Madison, ME 04950
Dinner Menu
Appetizers
Bacon Wrapped Dates
almonds, bacon, port-balsamic reduction
Baked Cheese Dip
three cheese blend, vidalia onions, baguettes
Boston Bleu Salad
boston bib lettuce, red onions, bleu cheese crumbles, bleu cheese dressing, bacon
Duck Wonton Tacos
duck confit, crispy carrot-cabbage slaw, fresh pineapple, fresh jalapenos, jalapeno jam, crème fraiche
French Onion Soup
vidalia onions, beef broth, gruyere cheese, baguette
Fried Goat Cheese
local honey, panko crust, candied nuts, fig-date chutney, micro greens
House Salad
Pan Fried Crab Cakes
claw-lump crab, panko bread crumbs, ass over teakettle shrimp cocktail sauce, lemon-herbed aioli
Sauteed Brussles Sprouts
garlic oil, toasted pistachios, golden raisins, balsamic-port reduction
Shaved Brussles Sprout Salad
baby arugula, toasted almonds, shaved parmesan, citurs vinaigrette
Spicy Shrimp Cocktail
ass over teakettle shrimp cocktail sauce, micro green, lemon
La Fruitilla Crostini
Nuoc Cham
Entree's
Pan Seared Sea Scallops
lemon zest, house made pistachio butter, toasted pistachios, raspberry-dijon drizzle, jasmine rice, market fresh vegetable
New York Sirloin
roasted cippolini, fig-cherry chutney, sweet cream mashed potatoes, market fresh vegetable
Beef Tenderloin & Maine Lobster
oyster butter sauce, sweet cream mashed potatoes, market fresh vegetable
Braised Beef Short Rib
demi-glace, local mushrooms, scallions, sweet cream mashed potatoes, market fresh vegetable
Sesame Encrusted Tuna
black-white sesame, crispy carrot-cabbage slaw, grilled pineapple, pickled ginger, soy sauce reduction, wasabit, purple rice
Pistachio Encrusted Chicken
pistachios, raspberry-currant compote, brie, jasmine rice, market fresh vegetable
Seafood Scampi over Papparedelle
fresh pasta, white wine, butter, fresh garlic, shallots, maine lobster, shrimp, scallops, crab, herbed breadsticks
Truffle & Cheese Sacchetti
stuffed fresh pasta, three cheese blend, sauteed local mushrooms, cotija cheese, black sea salt, herbed breaksticks
Grilled Romaine Caesar Salad
pumpernickle croutons, lightly pickled red onions, shaved parmesan, cracked peppercorns, house made caesar dressing
Mongolian Beef
Garlic NY Strip
Cacio e Peppe
Bone In Pork Chop
Grilled Snapper
N/A Bev
Arnold Palmer
Chocolate Milk
Coffee
Coke
Cranberry Juice
Diet Coke
Ginger Ale
Ginger Beer
Greatfuit Juice
Hot Chocolate
Hot Tea
Ice Coffee
Lemonade
Orange Juice
Orange Soda
Pineapple Juice
Rootbeer
Roy Rogers
Shirley Temple
Soda Water
Sprite
Sweetened Ice Tea
Tomato Juice
Tonic Water
Unsweetened Ice Tea
Bar Menu
Cocktails A-L
1950's Martini
gin, dry vermouth, splash orange juice
209 East Cocktail
tequila, cointreau, strawberry puree, lime juice
Alabama Slammer
southren comfort, sloe gin, amaretto, orange juice
Alexander Hamilton
rum, blackberry brandy, benedictine
Allen's Coffee Brandy
allen's, milk
Amaretto Sour
amaretto, simple syrup, lemon juice
Americano
campari, sweet vermouth, soda water, orange peel
Apricot Rose Cocktail
gin, apricot brandy, orange juice, lemon juice, rose spritz
Arnaud's Special
scotch, dubonnet rouge, orange bitters
ATK Bloody Caesar
ATK Bloody Maria
ATK Bloody Mary
ATK Bloody Smokehouse
Atlas
rum, apple brandy, cointreau, bitters
Audrey Anne
gin, chambord, tonic
Augustus, The
scotch, orange juice, cherry brandy
Aviation Cocktail
gin, lemon juice, maraschino liqueur, crème yvette
Aztec Honey
tequila, apricot brandy, lime juice, honey syrup
Bacardi Cocktail
bacardi, lemon juice, simple syrup, house grenadine
Barbara West Cocktail
gin, sherry, lemon juice, bitters
Barn Raiser
honey whiskey, orange bitters, gingerbeer, flamed orange peel
Barnum Was Right
gin, apricot brandy, lemon juice, bitters
Bath Tub Gin & Tonic
gin, house tonic
Bath Tub Vodak & Tonic
vodka, house tonic
Bebbo Cocktail
gin, lemon juice, honey syrup, orange juice
Bee's Knees
gin, honey syrup, lemon juice
Bellini
peach schnapps, strawberry puree, champagne
Bermuda Rum Swizzle
dark rum, lime juice, orange juice, falernum syrup
Black Russian
vodka, kahlua
Blackthorn
gin, dubonnet rouge, cherry brandy
Blenheim
vodka, tia maria, orange juice
Blinker, The
rye, grapefruit juice, raspberry puree
Blue Lady
blue curacao, crème de cacao, cream
Blue Monday
vodka, cointreau, blue curacao, lemon juice, flamed orange peel
Blue Moon
gin, cointreau, blue curacao, lime juice, flamed orange peel
Blueberry Lemonade
cold river blueberry, blueberry puree, simple syrup, lemon juice, water
Blueberry Martini
cold river blueberry, blueberry puree, apple schnapps, simple syrup, cranberry juice
Bobby Burns
scotch, sweet vermouth, benedictine
Bocci Ball
disaronno amaretto, orange juice
Boulevardier
bourbon, campari, sweet vermouth, lemon twist
Bramble
gin, chambord, raspberry puree, lime juice
Brassy Blonde
van gogh citron, cointreau, pineapple juice
Breakfast Martini
gin, cointreau, lemon juice, orange marmalade
Brown Derby Cocktail
bourbon, honey syrup, grapefruit juice
California Rootbeer
kahlua, galliano, soda water, coke
Campari Cocktail
vodka, campari, bitters
Cape Codder
vodka, cranberry juice
Captian's Cocktail
rum, captian morgan's, lime juice, simple syrup, ruby port
Caramel Apple Martini
van gogh caramel, apple schnapps, butterscotch schnapps, lemon juice, simple syrup, caramel rim
Caramel Martini
van gogh caramel, van gogh vanilla, dorda caramel, caramel rim
Casino Royale
vodka, st germaine, maraschino liqueur, grapefruit juice
Catham Hotel Special
brandy, ruby port, cream
Celine, The
grey goose, dry vermouth, lemon twist
Champagne Cocktail
sugar cube, bitters, champagne
Charlie Chaplin Cocktail
apricot brandy, sloe gin, lime juice
Cherry Smash
muddled black cherries, cherry syrup, mint, limes, rum, club soda
Chocolate Martini
dorda chocolate, van gogh chocolate vodka, licor 43, chocolate dust
Cigar Lover's Martini
courvoisier, twany port, flamed orange peel
Communist, The
gin, orange juice, cherry brandy, lemon juice
Connelly, The
cognac, rye, benedictine, lemon twist
Cosmopolitan
van gogh citron, cointreau, lime juice, cranberry juice
Crisp Apple Martini
van gogh apple, apple schnapps, lemon juice, simple syrup
Cucumber Gin Fizz
hendrick's gin, cucumbers, lime juice, grapefruit juice, champagne
Cucumber Martini
hendrick's gin, dry vermouth, cucumbers
Czarina
vodka, apricot brandy, dry vermouth, bitters
Daiquri
rum, simple syrup, lime juice
Dark & Stormy
goslings, gingerbeer
Derby Cocktail
peach puree, mango puree, mint, peach schnapps, gin
East India Cocktail
brandy, raspberry puree, orange curaco, maraschino liqueur, bitters
Espresso Martini
van gogh espresso, licor 43, kahlua
Fairbanks
gin, dry vermouth, amaretto, orange bitters
Fancy Nancy
van gogh citon, sweet vermouth, cointreau, campari, orange juice
First Avenue
sweet sherry, cointreau, campari, soda water
Flamingo
rum, pineapple juice, lime juice, house genadine
Fluer of the Valley
vodka, st. germaine, strawberry puree, lemon juice, prosecco
Ford Cocktail
gine, benedictine, dry vermouth, orange bitters
French 75
gin, lime juice, simple syrup, champagne
French Martini
vodka, chambord, pineapple juice
Fresh Collins Fizz
bourbon, simple syrup, lemon juice, orange curacao, club soda
Fuzzy Navel
peaach schnapps, orange juice
Gibson Girl
gin, dry vermouth, onions
Gimlet
gin, lime juice
Gin Rickey
gin, lime juice, soda water
God Mother
vodka, amaretto
Golden Girl
captain morgan, simply syrup, pineapple juice, lime juice, ruby port
Golden Russian
vodka, galliano, lime juice
Grey Hound
vodka, grapefruit juice
Happy Honey Cocktail
brandy, honey syrup, grapefruit juice
Harvey Wallbanger
vodka, galliano, orange juice
Hot & Dirty Martini
vodka or gin, dry vermouth, olive juice, hot sauce
Income Tax Cocktail
gin, dry vermouth, sweet vermouth, orange juice, bitters
Irish Heaven
honey whiskey, kahlua, sweetened heavy cream
Jacana
tequila, grand marnier, cointreau, lime juice, grapefruit juice, salted rim
James Bond Martini
gin, vodka, dry vermouth, lemon peel
Juiletta
van gogh vanilla, st. germaine, ginger syrup, lemon juice, prosecco
Lakewood Loon
kahlua, frangelico, van gogh chocolate, layered
Leatherneck Cocktail
whiskey, blue cauracao, lime juice
Lemon Drop Martini
van gogh citron, simple syrup, mint, lemon juice
Liberal, The
bourbon, dry vermouth, orange bitters
Libertor
vodka, mango puree, lime juice
Long Island Ice Tea
vodka, gin, rum, tequila, triple sec, simple syrup, lemon juice, coke
Cocktails M-Z
Madras
vodka, cranberry juice, orange juice
Mai Tai
rum, orange curacao, lime juice, amaretto, dark rum
Maiden's Blush
gin, apricot brandy, lemon juice, bitters, house grenadine
Mamie Taylor
scotch, lime juice, gingerbeer
Manhattan
bourban, sweet vermouth, bitters, cherry
Marbled Queen, The
tequila, cream on coconut, lime juice, nutmeg
Margarita
tequila, cointreau, lime juice, simple syrup
Mark Twain Cocktail
scotch, lemon juice, simple syrup, bitters
Martini
gin or vodka, dry vermouth
Mary Pickford
rum, maraschino liqueur, cherry brandy, pineapple juice, dash grenadine
Merry Mimosa
blue cuacao, lemon juice, simple syrup, champagne
Midori Sour
midori, simple syrup lemon juice
Millionaire, The
dark rum, slow gin, apricot brandy, lime juice
Mimosa
champagne, orange juice
Mockingbird
tequila, crème de menthe, lime juice, simple syrup
Mojito
mint, lime, sugar, rum, soda water
Monte Carlo
rye, benedictine, bitters
Moscow Mule
vodka, gingerbeer
Mr. Polly
rum, brandy, cointreau, lemon juice
Mudslide
vodka, baileys, kahlua, milk
Negroni
gin, sweet vermouth, campari, orange peel
Old Fashioned
sugar, bitters, orange, cherries, bourbon
Old Glory
vodka, blueberry puree, lemon juice, simple syrup, pinot noir
Pain Killer
pussers, orange juice, pineapple juice, coconut cream
Palm Beach Cocktail
gin, grapefruit juice, sweet vermouth
Paloma
tequila, grapefruit juice, lime juice, simple syrup, soda water
Park Avenue
gin, pineapple juice, sweet vermouth, orange curacao
Pegu Club
gin, cointreau, lime juice, bitters
Perfect Martini, The
gin or vodka, dry vermouth, sweet vermouth
Phoenix
tequila, crème yvette, lime juice, club soda
Pick Me Up
dry vermouth, cherry brandy, gin
Pinata
tequila, crème de banana, lime juice
Pineapple Raspberry Fizz
malibu, raspberry puree, pineapple juice, champagne
Platinum Blonde
muddled oranges, tequila, peach scnhapps, orange juice
Pointsetta
cranberry juice, champagne
Presidente
rum, orange curacao, dry vermouth, house grenadine
Princeton
gin, ruby port, orange bitters
Raspberry Jewel
van gogh raspberry, chambord, lime juice, simple syrup, mint
Red Sangria
Ritz Side Car
cognac, cointreau, lemon juice
Rob Roy
scotch, sweet vermouth, bitters
Rose, The
dry vermouth, maraschino liqueur, raspberry puree
Rosita
tequila, campari, dry vermouth, sweet vermouth
Royal Bermuda Yacht Club
mount gay rum, lime juice, cointreau, falernum syrup
Rum Punch
spiced rum, dark rum, coconut rum, pineapple juice, orange juice, grenadine
Rusty Nail
scotch, drambuie
Salt & Pepper Martini
gin, lemon juice, grapefruit juice, simple syrup, bitters
Scarlett O'Hara
southren comfort, lime juice, cranberry
Screwdriver
vodka, orange juice
Seabreeze
vodka, cranberry juice, grapefruit juice
Sex on the Beach
vodka, peach scnhapps, orange juice, cranberry juice, grenadine
Side Car
brandy, cointreau, lemon juice
Singapore Sling
gin, maraschino liqueur, lime juice, bitter, grenadine
Sloe Gin Fizz
sloe gin, lemon juice, simple syrup, soda water
Sombreo
kahlua, milk
Spicy Margarita
jalapeno, cucumbers, lemon juice, lime juice, simple syrup, tequila
Stinger
brandy, crème de menthe
Straight's Sling
gin, maraschino liqueur, benedictine, lemon juice, orange bitter, bitters, club soda
Tequila Sunrise
tequila, orange juice, grenadine
Toasted Almond
vodka, amaretto, milk
Tom Collins
gin, lemon juice simple syrup, club soda
Vespa
gin, vodka, dry vermouth
Violette Moon
gin, crème yvette, lemon juice
Vodka Coliins
vodka, simple syrup, lemon juice, soda water
Ward 8
bourbon, simple syrup, lemon juice, grenadine
Watermelon Martini
van gogh cirton, watermelon scnhapps, apple schnapps, lemon juice, simple syrup, cranberry juice
Wesserunsett Sunset
gin, peach schnapps, orange juice, champage, grenadine
Whiskey Fizz
whiskey, simple syrup, lemon juice, soda water
White Lady
gin, cointreau, lemon juice
White Russian
vodka, kahlua, milk
Winston Martini
frangelico, captain morgans, lime juice
Yellow Bird
rim, triple sec, galliano, lime juice
Zipper Cocktail
vodka, crème yvette, mint, simple syrup, soda water
Michael David Chard - GL
Maryhill P.G. - GL
J. Lohr Reilsing - GL
Fetzer Gerwuzt - GL
Beau-Rivage WHT. Bordeaux - GL
Vavasour Sav. Blanc - GL
Champalou Vouvray - GL
Michael David Rose - GL
Zardetto Prosecco - GL
Michael David Chard - BTL
Maryhill P.G. - BTL
J. Lohr Reilsing - BTL
Fetzer Gerwuzt - BTL
Beau-Rivage WHT. Bordeaux - BTL
Vavasour Sav. Blanc - BTL
Champalou Vouvray - BTL
Michael David Rose - BTL
Zardetto Prosecco - BTL
Angeline P.N. - GLS
Drumheller Merlot - GLS
Domaine Malbec - GLS
Earthquake Cab Sav - GLS
Inkblot Cab Franc - GLS
Sixth Sense Syrah - GLS
Lodi Red - GLS
Freakshow Zinfandel - GLS
Angeline P.N. - BTL
Drumheller Merlot - BTL
Domaine Malbec - BTL
Earthquake Cab Sav - BTL
Inkblot Cab Franc - BTL
Sixth Sense Syrah - BTL
Lodi Red - BTL
Freakshow Zinfandel - BTL
J Lohr Hilltop - BTL
Stag's Leap (750) - BTL
Stag's Leap (375) - BTL
Artemis - BTL
Damilamo - BTL
Adelsheim - BTL
Vodka
House Vodka
Absolut
Van Gogh
Van Gogh Apple
Van Gogh Caramel
Van Gogh Citron
Van Gogh Chocolate
Van Gogh Espresso
Van Gogh Raspberry
Van Gogh Vanilla
Cold River
Cold River Blueberry
Grey Goose
Kettle One
Titos
DBL House Vodka
DBL Absolut
DBL Van Gogh
DBL Van Gogh Apple
DBL Van Gogh Caramel
DBL Van Gogh Citron
DBL Van Gogh Chocolate
DBL Van Gogh Espresso
DBL Van Gogh Raspberry
DBL Van Gogh Vanilla
DBL Cold River
DBL Cold River Blueberry
DBL Grey Goose
DBL Kettle One
DBL Titos
Gin
Tequila
Rum
Scotch
Whiskey
House Whiskey
House Bourbon
Basil Hayden
Blanton's
Canadian Club
Crown Royal
Jack Daniels
Jameson
Jim Beam
Knob Creek
Makers Mark
Seagram's 7
Seagram's VO
Tullamore Dew
Wild Turkey
Woodford Reserve
DBL House Whiskey
DBL Basil Hayden
DBL Blanton's
DBL Canadian Club
DBL Crown Royal
DBL Jack Daniels
DBL Jameson
DBL Jim Beam
DBL Knob Creek
DBL Makers Mark
DBL Seagram's 7
DBL Seagram's VO
DBL Tullamore Dew
DBL Wild Turkey
DBL Woodford Reserve
Liqueurs
Coffee Cocktails
Bailey's & Coffee
Bailey's & Jameson Coffee
Boston Caribbean
Chocolate Coffee Kiss
Chocolate Hazlenut Coffee
Sambuca & Coffee
Dark & Dreamy
Bailey's & Frangelico Coffee
Frangelico & Coffee
Gaelic Coffee
Grand Mariner & Coffee
Grasshopper Coffee
Hot Toddy
Irish Coffee
Jamacian Coffee
Kioke Coffee
Mocha Mint
Monk's Coffee
Tia Maria & Coffee
Kahlua & Coffee
Amaretto & Coffee
Caramel Coffee
Brunch Cocktails
ATK Bloody Mary
ATK Bloody Caesar
ATK Bloody Smokehouse
ATK Red Snapper
ATK Bloody Maria
ATK Bloody Mary - Loaded
French 75
Mimosa
Mimosa - Pitcher
Bellini
Pineapple - Raspberry Fizz
Cucumber Gin Fizz
Wesserunsett Sunset
Brassy Blonde
Apricot Rose Cocktail
Derby Cocktail
Bocci Ball
Grey Hound
Breakfast Martini
Irish Coffee
Monk's Coffee
Jamacian Coffee
Gaelic Coffee
