Lala's Bagels and Sweets
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|6:30 am - 2:00 pm
|Wednesday
|6:30 am - 2:00 pm
|Thursday
|6:30 am - 2:00 pm
|Friday
|6:30 am - 2:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 1:00 pm
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
2205 Pleasant St, De Kalb, IL 60115
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
The Dirty Bird 815 Food Truck #1 - The Dirty Bird 815 Food Truck #1
No Reviews
630 Plaza Drive #5 Sycamore, IL 60178
View restaurant
The Dirty Bird 815 Food Truck #2 - The Dirty Bird 815 Food Truck #2
No Reviews
630 Plaza Drive, Suite 5 Sycamore, IL 60178
View restaurant