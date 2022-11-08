Restaurant header imageView gallery

Lala's Bagels and Sweets

review star

No reviews yet

2205 Pleasant St

De Kalb, IL 60115

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Build Your Own
Iced Cinnamon Bun
Bagel Dog

Bagels & Cream Cheese

Bagel and Cream Cheese

$2.99

Loose Bagels

Half Dozen Bagels

$8.49

Dozen Bagels

$16.99Out of stock

Bagel Dog

$3.79

Cream Cheese - 8 oz

Bagel and Butter

$2.79

Bagel Cream Cheese and Butter

$3.49

Bagel Dogs - 6 PK frozen

$18.95

Bagels - 6 PK frozen

$6.49

Egg Sandwiches

Breakfast sandwich #1 -Egg

$4.49

Made to order and how you like it!

Breakfast sandwich #2 - Egg/Cheese

$5.49

Breakfast sandwich #3 - Egg/Cheese/Bacon

$6.99

Breakfast sandwich #4 - Egg/Cheese/Sausage

$6.99

Sandwiches

Build Your Own

Lox and Cream Cheese

$9.99

Made the New York Way!

Sweets

Danish

Iced Cinnamon Bun

$3.29

Pecan Sticky Bun

$3.29

Iced Cinnamon Bun - 2 pack frozen

$6.49

Pecan Sticky Bun - 2 pack frozen

$6.49

Freezer Coffee Cakes

$4.99

Cookies

Butter Cookies - Each

$0.49

Butter Cookie - 1 Doz

$4.99

Butter Cookies - 1 lb.

$10.99

Butter Cookies - 2 lb.

$19.99

Butter Cookies - 4 lbs

$35.99

Muffins / Breads

Pumpkin Muffin

$2.49Out of stock

Banana Bread - Slice

$1.99Out of stock

Banana Bread Loaf

$5.49

Banana Muffin

$2.49Out of stock

Blueberry Muffin

$2.49

Morning Glory Muffin

$2.49

Raisin Bran Muffin

$2.49

Beverages/Soft Drinks

Apple Juice

$2.29

Coke

$1.79

20 oz Bottle

Diet Coke

$1.79

20 oz Bottle

Orange Juice

$2.29

Root Beer

$1.79

20 oz Bottle

Sprite

$1.79

20 oz Bottle

Unsweet Tea

$1.99

Water Bottle

$1.79

Cakes & Pies

Carrot 10"

$30.00

Carrot 6"

$18.00

Chocolate 10"

$30.00

Chocolate 6"

$18.00

Lemon 10"

$30.00

Lemon 6"

$18.00

Tuxedo 6"

$18.00

Tuxedo 8"

$30.00

Coffee

Large Coffee

$2.99

Medium Coffee

$2.49

Small Coffee

$1.99

Chips

"Free Chip Special"

Sea Salt Kettle

$1.79

Salt and Vinegar

$1.79

BBQ

$1.79Out of stock

Sweet Maui Onion

$1.79Out of stock

Boar's Head - Retail

Fiery Chipotle Gourmaise

$4.99

Deli Mustard

$3.99

L/S Yellow Mustard

$3.99

Pepper Gourmaise

$4.99

BH Jalapeno Pepper Sauce

$3.99

Honey Mustard

$3.99

Traditional Hummus

$4.99

Bacon - Extra Thick

$11.99

Sliced London Broil per 1/2 pound

$8.49

Sliced Pastrami per 1/2 pound

$8.49

Sliced Turkey per 1/2 pound

$6.49

Sliced Ham per 1/2 pound

$5.49

Sliced Vermont Cheddar per 1/2 pound

$4.49

Sliced Aged Swiss per 1/2 pound

$4.49

Sliced Smoked Gouda per 1/2 pound

$4.99

Sliced 3 Pepper Colby per 1/2 pound

$4.99
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday6:30 am - 2:00 pm
Wednesday6:30 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday6:30 am - 2:00 pm
Friday6:30 am - 2:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 1:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

2205 Pleasant St, De Kalb, IL 60115

Directions

Gallery
LaLa's Bagels image

Similar restaurants in your area

Dough Brothers Pizzeria
orange star4.6 • 707
20 W. Benson Ave Cortland, IL 60112
View restaurantnext
Beef Shack - Dekalb
orange star4.1 • 795
1180 W Lincoln Hwy Dekalb, IL 60115
View restaurantnext
The Dirty Bird 815 Food Truck #1 - The Dirty Bird 815 Food Truck #1
orange starNo Reviews
630 Plaza Drive #5 Sycamore, IL 60178
View restaurantnext
The Dirty Bird 815 Food Truck #2 - The Dirty Bird 815 Food Truck #2
orange starNo Reviews
630 Plaza Drive, Suite 5 Sycamore, IL 60178
View restaurantnext
The Dirty Bird
orange star4.8 • 34
124 South Maple Street Sycamore, IL 60178
View restaurantnext
Sycamore Dairy Ripple - 675 East State Street
orange starNo Reviews
675 East State Street Sycamore, IL 60178
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in De Kalb

Beef Shack - Dekalb
orange star4.1 • 795
1180 W Lincoln Hwy Dekalb, IL 60115
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near De Kalb
Hampshire
review star
No reviews yet
Geneva
review star
Avg 4.5 (26 restaurants)
Saint Charles
review star
Avg 4.5 (27 restaurants)
Batavia
review star
Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)
Yorkville
review star
Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)
South Elgin
review star
Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)
Huntley
review star
Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
Belvidere
review star
Avg 4 (11 restaurants)
Marengo
review star
Avg 4.5 (2 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston