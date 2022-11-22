Restaurant header imageView gallery
Burgers
Chicken
Pizza

Lala's - Akron

review star

No reviews yet

4315 Manchester Rd.

New Franklin, OH 44319

Order Again

Fried Chicken Combos

4 Broasted Chicken

$11.00

12 Broasted Chicken

20 Broasted Chicken

$45.00

40 Broasted Chicken

$80.00

Chicken Tenders

Chicken Tender Basket

$12.00

Salads

Goat Cheese & Berry Salad

Goat Cheese & Berry Salad

$13.00

Mixed greens with seasonal fresh berries, dried berries and candied walnuts tossed in Maple Balsamic

Chopped Wedge

$12.00

Chopped romaine, crispy bacon, pickled red onion, tomato, topped with crumbled blue cheese and house made white french dressing

Grilled Caesar Salad

$12.00

Romaine lettuce with cherry tomatoes, house made croutons & shaved parmesan

Roasted Beet Salad

$13.00

Lala's Kale Salad

$11.00

Crispy bacon, toasted almonds, sweet tomatoes, and creamy avocado, caramelized red onion, carrots and Boursin cheese tossed in a dijon vinaigrette

Kale Pomegranate

$13.00

Sandwiches

Lalas Burger

$17.00

Chicken Sandwich

$15.00

Spicy Breaded Chicken Sandwich

$15.00

Peanut Butter & Jelly Burger

$17.00

Piadina

$16.00

Italian Sausage

$16.00

Italian Sub

$16.00

Sides

Hot Rice

$5.00

Bean Salad

$5.00

House Salad

$5.00

Fresh Cut Fries

$5.00

Jojos

$5.00

Onion Rings

$5.00Out of stock

Garlic Parmesan Wedges

$5.00

Box of JoJos

$8.00

Chocolate Fudge Cake

$15.00

Carrot Cake

$15.00

New York Cheesecake

$9.00

16 Oz Bean Salad

$5.00

Hot Rice

$5.00

Speciality PIzzas

Figgy Piggy Medium

$17.00

Fig jam, crispy bacon, provolone, mozzarella and goat cheese top bake then topped with fresh arugula and honey sirarcha

Mushroom Balsamic Medium

$17.00

Roasted garlic, olive oil, provolone and mozzarella cheese topped with caramelized wild mushrooms and onions drizzled with balsamic glaze

Buffalo Chicken Medium

Buffalo Chicken Medium

$17.00

Buffalo sauce, provolone and mozzarella cheese, topped with crispy chicken, ranch dressing and dill pickles

Margarita Medium

$17.00

Roasted garlic and olive oil, provolone and fresh mozzarella topped with cherry tomatoes and finished with fresh basil

Meat Lovers Medium

$17.00

Deluxe Medium

$17.00

Pepperoni, sausage, red onion, green pepper, mushroom and banana pepper

Tri Pepper Shrimp

$19.00

Artichoke, pesto and burrata with lemony arugula and scallions

Large Specialty Pizzas

Large Figgy Piggy

$22.00

Large Tri Pepper Shrimp

$25.00

Large Mushroom Balsamic

$22.00

Large Buffalo Chicken

$22.00

Large Margarita

$22.00

Large Meat Lovers

$22.00

Large Deluxe

$22.00

Build Your Own Pizza

Fresh dough made daily, with your choice of sauce, cheese and toppings. small 9 inch 6 slices medium 12 inch 8 slices large 16 inch 12 slices

Small Cheese

$8.00

Medium Cheese

$10.00

Large Cheese

$13.00

KIDS MENU

Kid Pizza

$7.99

Appetizers

Oysters

$18.00Out of stock

Duck Wings

$12.00

Buffalo Cauliflower

$10.00Out of stock

Birthday Dessert

Out of stock

Bartop Lamb Lollipop

$13.00Out of stock

Bartop Summer Salad

$9.00Out of stock

Octopus

$15.00

Chicken Liver Pate

$12.00Out of stock

Fried Calamari

$12.00Out of stock

Entrees

Pan Seared Scallops + Two Sides

$42.00

Lamb Chop Special

$49.00Out of stock

Prime Rib

$30.00+

24 Oz Prime Rib Special

$45.00

One Pound King Crab

$95.00

Pasta Bar

$22.00

Broiled Cod

$24.00

Bubbly

Michel Gonet Prestige Grand Cru 1

$130.00

Bonfadini Aurora Rose 12

$140.00

Bonfadini Victus Nature 13

$145.00

Bonfadini Franciacorta 4

$29.00

Piper Heidsieck 2

$95.00

Martini Prosecco

$11.00+

Martini Asti

$11.00+

Veuve Clicquot Brut 3

$82.00

Krug Grande Cuvee 5

$275.00

Blanc De Blancs Anna 6

$24.00

Ziraldo Prosecco 9

$12.00+

Drappier Carte d'Or Brut 7

$75.00

Drappier Grande Sendree Brut 8

$205.00

Ferghettina Franciacorta Milledi Brut 10

$115.00

Louis Roederer Vintage Brut 11

$150.00

Decorative Displays

Crudites

$5.95

Fresh Fruit

$6.95

Charcuterie Board

$9.95

Whole Baked Brie

$88.95

Mezze Platter

$7.95

Funky Brushetta

$5.95

Cold Hors D'oeuvres

Bruschetta

$2.95

Melon Ball

$2.95

Indian Beef Satays

$2.95

Roasted Asparagus

$2.95

Chopped/Roasted Veggies

$2.95

Deviled Eggs

$2.95

Italian Bruschetta

$2.95

Fruit Skewers

$2.95

Artichoke, Tomato, Mozz, Olive Skewers

$2.95

Bias Cucumber Rounds

$2.95

Hot Hors D'oeuvres

Negimaki Asian Grilled Flank Steaks

$2.95

Mini Twice Baked

$2.95

Stuffed Potatoes

$2.95

Mini Chicken Pot Pies

$2.95

Mini Thacker Burgers

$2.95

Whipped Goat Cheese

$2.95

Firecracker Artichoke Hearts

$2.95

Sesame Chicken Patties

$2.95

Mushrooms W/sausage

$2.95

Wrapped Herb Chicken Tenderloins

$2.95

Spinach & Feta in Phyllo

$2.95

Oriental Pot Stickers

$2.95

Potato Pancakes

$2.95

Mini Pastrami Sand

$2.95

Mini Eggrolls

$2.95

Beef Cheeks

$2.95

Smoked Grilled Cheese

$2.95

Wild Mush & Asparagus

$2.95

Thai Chicken Skewers

$2.95

Vegan Potato Skins

$2.95

Chicken Stuffed Hung Peppers

$2.95

Mini Cowboy Meatballs

$2.95

Soup Shooters

$2.95

Vegan Asian Grilled Tofu skewers

$2.95

Tex Mex Fingerling Potato skins

$2.95

Richs Lettuce Cups

$2.95

Hot/Cold Seafood

Blue Crab Beignets

$3.95

Charred Shrimp

$3.95

Crab Rangoon

$3.95

Pesto Crusted Shrimp

$3.95

Scallops Wrapped In Bacon

$3.95

Bang Bang Shrimp

$3.95

Jumbo Shrimp Cocktail

$4.95

Moroccan Spiced Salmon

$4.95

Skewer Blackened Scallops

$4.95

Distinguished Palate

Wonton Cone

$6.95

Guafferetts Beef Carpaccio

$6.95

Seared Foie Grass

$6.95

Sesame Block Tuna

$6.95

Braised Pork Belly

$6.95

Lamb Lollipops

$6.95

Chicken Liver

$6.95

French Kisses-Mousse Of Foie Grass

$6.95

Seafare

Seafood Pick Two

$20.95

Ceviche Pick Two

$20.95

Mac & Cheese / Pasta Bar

Mac & Cheese Bar

$22.95

Gourmet Pasta Station

$18.50

Meat Carving & Searing

Tenderloin Of Beef W/Creamy Horseradish

$24.95

Flank Steak W/Chimichurri

$14.95

Prime Rib

$22.95

Rack Of Lamb

$22.95

Stuffed Pork Loin

$13.95

Chicken Roulade

$15.95

Moroccan Spiced Salmon

$17.95

Pasta

Bowtie Pasta in Italian Sausage Plum

$24.00

Four Cheese Ravioli

$28.00

Tuscan Creamy Gnocchi W/Chicken

$26.00

Penne Pasta W/Shrimp

$24.00

Penne Or Spaghetti W/Bolognese

$26.00

Fettuccine W/Shrimp, Scallops, & Crab

$28.00

Orecchiette W/Chicken

$25.00

Add Salad

$3.00

Pork Entrees

Roast Sliced Pork Loin

$29.95

Spinach Stuffed Pork Loin

$29.95

Braised Pork Shank

$29.95

Charred 16oz Pork Chop

$34.95

Vegetarian/Vegan Entrees

Wild Mushroom Crepes

$24.95

Wild Mushroom & Asparagus

$24.95

Grilled Vegetables Stack

$24.95

Grilled Portabella Mushroom, Red Onion, Zucchini, etc

$24.95

Stuffed Portabella Cap

$24.95

Tomato Provencal Beefsteak

$24.95

Seafood Entrees

Bourbon Glazed Salmon

$34.95

Herb Crusted Scampi on Spinach

$36.95

Mexican Spiced Snapper

$34.95

Caribbean Spiced Rubbed Grouper

$34.95

Charred Halibut Steak

$36.95

Bourbon Glazed Salmon

$36.95

Blackened Scallops

$35.95

Chicken Entrees

Pollo Ripieno

$33.95

Stuffed Chicken Roulade

$33.95

Chicken Parmesan

$33.95

Chicken Marsala

$33.95

Blackened Chicken

$33.95

Apple & Brie Stuffed Chicken

$33.95

Chicken Cordon Bleu

$33.95

Crab Stuffed Chicken

$33.95

Chicken Caprese

$33.95

Chicken Francoise

$33.95

Beef Entrees

8oz Peppercorn Crusted Filet

Charred 1/2 Rack Of Lamb W/Chimichurri

28oz TBone

$78.00

Braised Boneless Beef Short Rib

$40.95

Grilled Long Bone Veal Chop

$56.95

Sides

Lalas House Salad

Classic Caesar

$6.95

Spinach Salad

$6.95

Mini Iceberg Wedge

$6.95

Grilled Romaine Heart

$6.95

Goat Cheese & Berry

$6.95

Fresh Green Beans

$5.95

Roasted Zucchini, Yellow Squash, Onion, etc

$5.95

Roasted Baby Heirloom Carrots

$5.95

Roasted Broccolini W/Kalamata Olives & Capers

$5.95

Ratatouille W/Sautéed Eggplant, Zucchini, etc

$5.95

Roasted Garlic & Lemon Asparagus

$5.95

Garlic & Rosemary Red Skins

$5.95

Scalloped Potatoes

$5.95

Au Gratin Potatoes

$5.95

Baked Potato W/Butter, SC, & Chives

$5.95

Twice Baked

$5.95

Roasted Garlic Mashed Yukon Gold Potatoes

$5.95

Wild Rice Pilaf

$5.95

Seasonal Risotto

$5.95

Creamy Polenta

$5.95

Final Take

Black Angus Burger

$13.95

Pulled Pork Sliders

$13.95

Black Bean Veggie Sliders

$13.95

House Made Chicken Tenders

$8.95

Pizza

$7.95

Individually Boxed Pizza

$10.00

Summertime Picnic

Center Cut NY Strip

Char-Grilled Fresh Hamburgers

$19.95

All Beef Hot Dogs

$19.95

Barbecued St. Louis Ribs

$33.95

Barbecued Or Herb-Marinated 1/4 Chicken

$30.95

Grilled Flank Steak W/Chimichurri

$30.95

Brisket Carving Station

$12.95

BBQ Pulled Pork

$6.95

BBQ Short Ribs

$10.95

Assorted Sausages W/Peppers & Onion

$7.95

Herb-Marinated Or BBQ 1/4 Chicken

$7.95

Herb Marinated Or BBQ Boneless Chicken Breast

$8.95

Beef Kebabs W/ Mushroom, Onion, Bell Pep

$11.95

Chicken Kebobs W/ Mushroom, Onion, Bell Pep

$8.95

Shrimp Kebobs W/Mushroom, Onion, Bell Pep

$11.95

Beverages

Colombian Coffee

Decaf Coffee

Hot Teas

Elegant Coffee Service

Soda/Pop

Decorative Beverages

$4.95

Dessert

Signature Pastries

$7.95

Cheese Cakes

$5.95

Bar Packages

Beer & Wine

$19.95

Martini's & Such

$14.95

Call it your bar

$23.00

Premium Package

$28.00

Appetizers

Deviled Egg Flavor of the Day

$10.00

Charcuterie Board

$14.00+

Assorted artisan cheeses, salumi, grapes, nuts, seasonal berries, goat cheese topped with fig jam, country mustard and assorted crackers- please ask for gluten free crackers only by request

Calamari Steak

$14.00

Lightly floured pan seared calamari steak topped with a greek salsa

Mezze Platter

$16.00

Mezze platter served with marinated feta cheese, sliced cucumbers, stuffed grape leaves, radishes, greek olives, pita chips and tzatziki sauce

Mussels & Clams

$16.00

Steak Tartare

$20.00

Tenderloin finely diced, pepper rings, basil, parmesan cheese, capers and roasted red peppers tossed and topped with an egg yolk then drizzled with EVOO, served with crostini

Jerk Shrimp Cocktail

$18.00

Jerk rubbed shrimp cocktail with a mango mayo sauce

Tuna Nachos

$20.00

Goat Cheese Dip

$12.00

Goat cheese dip in a cast iron skillet topped with a fig jam served with crostini

Stuffed Banana Peppers

$10.00

Hot banana peppers stuffed with ground chicken with risotto, parmesan and mozzarella cheese, garlic, basil, roasted red peppers on a bed of marinara topped with melted mozzarella and parmesan cheese and drizzled with extra virgin olive oil

Escargot

$13.00

Brussels Sprouts App

$12.00

Smothered in bacon-hot honey sauce

Seafood Tower

$165.00

Regular Shrimp Cocktail

$18.00

French Onion

$10.00

Seared Tuna

$38.00Out of stock

Cup Soup of the Day

$4.00+

Bowl Soup Of The Day

$9.00

Crab Claws

$30.00Out of stock

Lobster Claws

$20.00

Salads

Fresh Berries & Goat Cheese

$13.00

Kale Pomegranate

$13.00

Chopped Wedge

$12.00

Grilled Romaine

$12.00

Roasted Beets W Frisee Greens

$13.00

Half Goat Cheese Salad

$7.00

Half Pomegranate

$7.00

Half Chopped Wdge

$7.00

Half Tradional Caesar

$7.00

House Salad

$11.00

Poultry & Other

Quail

$39.00

Korean Pork Shank

$30.00

Pollo

$26.00

Seafood

Jerk Swordfish

$32.00Out of stock

Monkfish Picatta

$28.00

Charred Hallibut

$37.00

Glazed Salmon

$28.00

Broiled Cod

$28.00

Pasta

Sachetti

$26.00

Campanelle

$28.00

Mussels & Clams W Linguine

$28.00

Steaks & Chops

All steaks are prime steaks and served with steak sauce & topped with herb garlic butter

8 oz. Center Cut Filet

$47.00

16 oz. Strip

$49.00

22 oz. Bone-in Ribeye

$59.00

16 oz. Bone-in Veal Chop

$58.00

16 oz. Bone-in Pork Chop

$34.00

½ Rack of Lamb

$49.00

Jerk Duck Breast

$37.00

Prime Rib

$30.00+

2 10oz Lamb Chops

$49.00

28oz TBone

$78.00

Sides

Sauteed Spinach

$7.00

Grits

$7.00

Loaded Hashbrowns

$7.00

Mushroom Risotto

$7.00

Garlic Wedges

$7.00

Baked Potato

$7.00

House Veggies

$7.00

Bean Salad

$3.00

Side House Salad

$7.00

Brussel Side

$2.99

Tomato Basil Rissoto

$7.00

Dessert

Cannoli

$7.00

Carrot Cake

$19.00

Chocolate Cake

$19.00

Creme Brulee

$7.00

New York Cheesecake

$9.00

Lemon Cheesecake

$9.00Out of stock

Tiramisu

$10.00

Gelato

$7.00

Chocolate Mousse

$7.00

White Chocolate Panna Cotta

$7.00

NYE 2023 Party

NYE (pm Party

$115.00
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday1:30 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday1:30 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday1:30 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday1:30 pm - 8:00 pm
Saturday1:30 pm - 8:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!

4315 Manchester Rd., New Franklin, OH 44319

