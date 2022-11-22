Lala's - Akron
4315 Manchester Rd.
New Franklin, OH 44319
Fried Chicken Combos
Chicken Tenders
Salads
Goat Cheese & Berry Salad
Mixed greens with seasonal fresh berries, dried berries and candied walnuts tossed in Maple Balsamic
Chopped Wedge
Chopped romaine, crispy bacon, pickled red onion, tomato, topped with crumbled blue cheese and house made white french dressing
Grilled Caesar Salad
Romaine lettuce with cherry tomatoes, house made croutons & shaved parmesan
Roasted Beet Salad
Lala's Kale Salad
Crispy bacon, toasted almonds, sweet tomatoes, and creamy avocado, caramelized red onion, carrots and Boursin cheese tossed in a dijon vinaigrette
Kale Pomegranate
Sandwiches
Sides
Speciality PIzzas
Figgy Piggy Medium
Fig jam, crispy bacon, provolone, mozzarella and goat cheese top bake then topped with fresh arugula and honey sirarcha
Mushroom Balsamic Medium
Roasted garlic, olive oil, provolone and mozzarella cheese topped with caramelized wild mushrooms and onions drizzled with balsamic glaze
Buffalo Chicken Medium
Buffalo sauce, provolone and mozzarella cheese, topped with crispy chicken, ranch dressing and dill pickles
Margarita Medium
Roasted garlic and olive oil, provolone and fresh mozzarella topped with cherry tomatoes and finished with fresh basil
Meat Lovers Medium
Deluxe Medium
Pepperoni, sausage, red onion, green pepper, mushroom and banana pepper
Tri Pepper Shrimp
Artichoke, pesto and burrata with lemony arugula and scallions
Large Specialty Pizzas
Build Your Own Pizza
Appetizers
Entrees
Bubbly
Michel Gonet Prestige Grand Cru 1
Bonfadini Aurora Rose 12
Bonfadini Victus Nature 13
Bonfadini Franciacorta 4
Piper Heidsieck 2
Martini Prosecco
Martini Asti
Veuve Clicquot Brut 3
Krug Grande Cuvee 5
Blanc De Blancs Anna 6
Ziraldo Prosecco 9
Drappier Carte d'Or Brut 7
Drappier Grande Sendree Brut 8
Ferghettina Franciacorta Milledi Brut 10
Louis Roederer Vintage Brut 11
Decorative Displays
Cold Hors D'oeuvres
Hot Hors D'oeuvres
Negimaki Asian Grilled Flank Steaks
Mini Twice Baked
Stuffed Potatoes
Mini Chicken Pot Pies
Mini Thacker Burgers
Whipped Goat Cheese
Firecracker Artichoke Hearts
Sesame Chicken Patties
Mushrooms W/sausage
Wrapped Herb Chicken Tenderloins
Spinach & Feta in Phyllo
Oriental Pot Stickers
Potato Pancakes
Mini Pastrami Sand
Mini Eggrolls
Beef Cheeks
Smoked Grilled Cheese
Wild Mush & Asparagus
Thai Chicken Skewers
Vegan Potato Skins
Chicken Stuffed Hung Peppers
Mini Cowboy Meatballs
Soup Shooters
Vegan Asian Grilled Tofu skewers
Tex Mex Fingerling Potato skins
Richs Lettuce Cups
Hot/Cold Seafood
Distinguished Palate
Mac & Cheese / Pasta Bar
Meat Carving & Searing
Pasta
Pork Entrees
Vegetarian/Vegan Entrees
Seafood Entrees
Chicken Entrees
Beef Entrees
Sides
Lalas House Salad
Classic Caesar
Spinach Salad
Mini Iceberg Wedge
Grilled Romaine Heart
Goat Cheese & Berry
Fresh Green Beans
Roasted Zucchini, Yellow Squash, Onion, etc
Roasted Baby Heirloom Carrots
Roasted Broccolini W/Kalamata Olives & Capers
Ratatouille W/Sautéed Eggplant, Zucchini, etc
Roasted Garlic & Lemon Asparagus
Garlic & Rosemary Red Skins
Scalloped Potatoes
Au Gratin Potatoes
Baked Potato W/Butter, SC, & Chives
Twice Baked
Roasted Garlic Mashed Yukon Gold Potatoes
Wild Rice Pilaf
Seasonal Risotto
Creamy Polenta
Final Take
Summertime Picnic
Center Cut NY Strip
Char-Grilled Fresh Hamburgers
All Beef Hot Dogs
Barbecued St. Louis Ribs
Barbecued Or Herb-Marinated 1/4 Chicken
Grilled Flank Steak W/Chimichurri
Brisket Carving Station
BBQ Pulled Pork
BBQ Short Ribs
Assorted Sausages W/Peppers & Onion
Herb-Marinated Or BBQ 1/4 Chicken
Herb Marinated Or BBQ Boneless Chicken Breast
Beef Kebabs W/ Mushroom, Onion, Bell Pep
Chicken Kebobs W/ Mushroom, Onion, Bell Pep
Shrimp Kebobs W/Mushroom, Onion, Bell Pep
Beverages
Appetizers
Deviled Egg Flavor of the Day
Charcuterie Board
Assorted artisan cheeses, salumi, grapes, nuts, seasonal berries, goat cheese topped with fig jam, country mustard and assorted crackers- please ask for gluten free crackers only by request
Calamari Steak
Lightly floured pan seared calamari steak topped with a greek salsa
Mezze Platter
Mezze platter served with marinated feta cheese, sliced cucumbers, stuffed grape leaves, radishes, greek olives, pita chips and tzatziki sauce
Mussels & Clams
Steak Tartare
Tenderloin finely diced, pepper rings, basil, parmesan cheese, capers and roasted red peppers tossed and topped with an egg yolk then drizzled with EVOO, served with crostini
Jerk Shrimp Cocktail
Jerk rubbed shrimp cocktail with a mango mayo sauce
Tuna Nachos
Goat Cheese Dip
Goat cheese dip in a cast iron skillet topped with a fig jam served with crostini
Stuffed Banana Peppers
Hot banana peppers stuffed with ground chicken with risotto, parmesan and mozzarella cheese, garlic, basil, roasted red peppers on a bed of marinara topped with melted mozzarella and parmesan cheese and drizzled with extra virgin olive oil
Escargot
Brussels Sprouts App
Smothered in bacon-hot honey sauce
Seafood Tower
Regular Shrimp Cocktail
French Onion
Seared Tuna
Cup Soup of the Day
Bowl Soup Of The Day
Crab Claws
Lobster Claws
Salads
Poultry & Other
Seafood
Steaks & Chops
Sides
Dessert
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|1:30 pm - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|1:30 pm - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|1:30 pm - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|1:30 pm - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|1:30 pm - 8:00 pm
4315 Manchester Rd., New Franklin, OH 44319