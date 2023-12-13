- Home
lalc Restaurant & Bar (The Backyard) 136 Main Street
No reviews yet
136 Main Street
Seal Beach, CA 90740
Food
STARTERS
- A1 STREET CORNS$6.99
Chipotle aioli, tajin, and feta crumble
- A2 BUFFALO'ED EGGS$7.99
Blue cheese dressing, pickled celery, buffalo drizzle
- A3 TUNA TARTARE$11.99
Yellowfin Ahi Tuna, AAA Sushi Grade, saku, poke sauce, avo mash, house made fresh taro chips
- A4 SALMON TARTARE$11.99
Sushi grade wild caught Atlantic salmon, poke sauce, avo mash, house made fresh taro chips
- A5 CRAB & LOBSTER CAKE$15.99
Made with real crab & lobster meat, served with little green salad
- A6 HOUSE MADE FRIED ONION RINGS$8.99
Seasoned and deep-fried fresh cut onions served with house made ranch dipping sauce
- A7 MOZZARELLA STICKS$7.99
Italian style breaded served with marinara sauce
- A8 JALAPENO POPPERS$7.99
Choice of jalapenos with cheddar cheese or cream cheese
- A9 CHICKEN WINGS$12.99
Buffalo wings served with ranch and celery, or dry rubs served with Kansas Q and Pickles
BBQ
- B1 BBQ PULLED PORK, OAK WOOD SLOW-SMOKED$20.99
A half pound of our special meticulously slow-smoked and succulent pork roast that is infused with the scent of oak wood and drizzled with Carolina Q Served with your choice of 1 side and 1 fresh house made biscuit with seasonal preserves, fennel butter, and house-made dill pickles Add $1.99 for brussels, Street Corns, mac n' cheese, sautéed seasonal vegetables, fried onion rings, sweet potato fries, or turkey chili
- B2 BBQ BEEF TRI-TIP, SLOW-SMOKED$27.99
A half pound of our tender tri-tip, smoked to perfection, ensuring a finish that captivates with a harmonious blend of smoky richness and mouth-watering tenderness, served with KC BBQ sauce Served with your choice of 1 side and 1 fresh house made biscuit with seasonal preserves, fennel butter, and house-made dill pickles Add $1.99 for brussels, Street Corns, mac n' cheese, sautéed seasonal vegetables, fried onion rings, sweet potato fries, or turkey chili
- B3 BBQ CHICKEN, OAK WOOD SLOW-SMOKED$20.99
Half a roasted chicken, served with BBQ sauce Served with your choice of 1 side and 1 fresh house made biscuit with seasonal preserves, fennel butter, and house-made dill pickles Add $1.99 for brussels, Street Corns, mac n' cheese, sautéed seasonal vegetables, fried onion rings, sweet potato fries, or turkey chili
- B4 OAK WOOD SLOW-SMOKED BBQ 1/2 RACK BABY BACK RIBS$27.99+
Carefully crafted and made to order, our baby back ribs, slow-smoked with oak wood, tenderly fall off the bone and provide an explosion of flavors. Served with Carolina Q, served with shoestring fries and coleslaw Add $1.99 for brussels, Street Corns, mac n' cheese, sautéed seasonal vegetables, fried onion rings, sweet potato fries, or turkey chili
- B5 SMALLS$99.00
½ lb pulled pork, ½ rack baby back ribs, ½ chicken, hot links, Santa Maria tri-tip. The Good Stuff (yes, you get it all): house pickles, sweet rolls, pit beans, cheddar mash, brussels, coleslaw. Feeds a lot. Served family-style for 4-6 Served with your choice of 1 side and 1 fresh house made biscuit with seasonal preserves, fennel butter, and house-made dill pickles
- B6 BIGGIE$169.00
1 lb pulled pork, full rack of baby back ribs, whole chicken, hot links, Santa Maria tri-tip. The Good Stuff (yes, you get it all): house pickles, sweet rolls, pit beans, cheddar mash, brussels, coleslaw. Feeds a lot more. Served family-style for 12 or more Served with your choice of 1 side and 1 fresh house made biscuit with seasonal preserves, fennel butter, and house-made dill pickles
BURGER & SANDWICH
- C1 LOBSTER ROLL$25.99
Taro, celery, pops secret sauce, chives and a dust of house made seasoning Served with your choice of 1 side Add $1.99 for brussels, mac n' cheese, sautéed seasonal vegetables, sweet potato fries, or turkey chili
- C2 CAST IRON PO'BOY$25.99
Blackened shrimp, comeback slaw, vine ripe tomatoes Served with your choice of 1 side Add $1.99 for brussels, mac n' cheese, sautéed seasonal vegetables, sweet potato fries, or turkey chili
- C3 ANDOUILLE SAUSAGE PO'BOY$18.99
Slaw, pit beans, dill pickles Served with your choice of 1 side Add $1.99 for brussels, mac n' cheese, sautéed seasonal vegetables, sweet potato fries, or turkey chili
- C4 CRISPY CHICKEN SANDWICH$18.99
Hot honey aioli, shredded lettuce, dill pickles Served with your choice of 1 side Add $1.99 for brussels, mac n' cheese, sautéed seasonal vegetables, sweet potato fries, or turkey chili
- C5 SANTA MARIA TRI TIP OPEN FACE SANDWICH$19.99
Texas toast, cheddar mash, pickled red onions, scallions, house made sauce Served with your choice of 1 side Add $1.99 for brussels, mac n' cheese, sautéed seasonal vegetables, sweet potato fries, or turkey chili
- C6 PULLED PORK SANDWICH$18.99
Carolina Q, slaw, and dill pickles Served with your choice of 1 side Add $1.99 for brussels, mac n' cheese, sautéed seasonal vegetables, sweet potato fries, or turkey chili
- C7 BEEF BRISKET SANDWICH$19.99
Savory smoked perfection with our brisket. The rich and smoky slow-cooked beef is meticulously crafted and provides an explosion of flavors, with fried onions, pickles and KC BBQ sauce Served with your choice of 1 side Add $1.99 for brussels, mac n' cheese, sautéed seasonal vegetables, sweet potato fries, or turkey chili
- C8 TURKEY SANDWICH$18.99
Ciabatta bread, roast turkey thinly sliced deli style, lettuces, tomatoes, dried cranberries and aioli Served with your choice of 1 side Add $1.99 for brussels, mac n' cheese, sautéed seasonal vegetables, sweet potato fries, or turkey chili
- C9 THE GIANT BBQ SANDWICH$23.99
Pulled pork, Santa Maria Tri - Tip, Andouille Sausage, slaw, KC BBQ, house pickles on ciabatta Served with your choice of 1 side Add $1.99 for brussels, mac n' cheese, sautéed seasonal vegetables, sweet potato fries, or turkey chili
- C10 VEGGIE BURGER (VEGAN)$18.99
Plant-base patties, NO GMO, NO SOY, NO GLUTEN, lettuces, tomatoes, house pickles Served with your choice of 1 side Add $1.99 for brussels, mac n' cheese, sautéed seasonal vegetables, sweet potato fries, or turkey chili
- C11 WESTERN BEEF BURGER$19.99
1/2 lb beef patty, bacon, crispy house made onion rings, lettuce, tomato, house made BBQ sauce Served with your choice of 1 side Add $1.99 for brussels, mac n' cheese, sautéed seasonal vegetables, sweet potato fries, or turkey chili
- C12 BACKYARD BURGER$14.99+
Smoky thousand, American cheese, b&b pickles, red onions, brioche bun Served with your choice of 1 side Add $1.99 for brussels, mac n' cheese, sautéed seasonal vegetables, sweet potato fries, or turkey chili
MAINS
- M1 FISH & CHIPS$16.99
Beer battered wild caught Atlantic cod, classic coleslaw, fries, cocktail sauce, tartar sauce, and lemon wedge
- M2 SHRIMP & CHIPS$19.99
Beer battered shrimp, classic coleslaw, fries, cocktail sauce, tartar sauce, and lemon wedge
- M3 THE #1$20.99
2 Pieces of fried chicken (breast and wing) or half roasted chicken with biscuit, sawmill gravy, and choice of 1 side
- M4 FAROE ISLANDS SALMON (8oz)$29.99
Salmon grown in the cold clean tides of the Faroe Islands with tarragon sauce, seasonal vegetable and mashed potatoes
- M5 ANGUS RIBEYE (12OZ)$39.99
Angus ribeye steak with mushroom demi glaze, seasonal vegetable, and mashed potatoes
- M6 ANTI-PASTA SALAD$14.99
Veggies, feta, sundried tomatoes, olives, arugula, house caesar dressing
SIDES
- S1 HOUSE MADE BISCUIT$3.99
Served with seasonal preserves, fennel butter
- S2 FRENCH FRIES$6.99
Shoestring fries, served with smoky ketchup
- S3 SWEET POTATOES$7.99
Served with smoky ketchup
- S4 RED WHITE N' BLUE POTATO SALAD$6.99
- S5 MASHED POTATOES$6.99
- S6 UNCLE TONY'S SLAW$6.99
- S7 BRUSSELS$8.99
Thai fine herbs, Fresno pepper, sweet chili sauce
- S8 GRANDMA'S 5 CHEESE MAC$8.99
- S9 SMALL SIDE SALAD$6.99
- S10 SAUTÉED SEASONAL VEGETABLES$8.99
- S11 TURKEY CHILI$8.99
Crema, scallions, habanero jack, Fresno pepper, cilantro, served with sweet roll
GREENS
- G1 BEACH HOUSE SALAD$15.99
House greens, pecans, golden raisins, dried cranberries, red onion, feta cheese with house dressing
- G2 BEACH BODY SALAD$12.99
Heirloom greens, cucumber, fennel, cherry tomato, shaved beets, red onions, croutons, green goddess dressing
- G3 BABY ROMAINE CAESAR SALAD$12.99
Baby Romaine, croutons, roasted garlic ceasar, avocado