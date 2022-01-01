Lali Restaurant 744 RED LION
7 Reviews
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|11:15 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|11:15 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:15 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:15 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:15 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:15 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info
Locally Owned and Operated, and Emphasizing the philosophy that food brings people together, and embracing diversity, we strived to create an unmatched experience across a variety of cuisines including European, Seafood, Mediterranean, and American cuisines, using the freshest and finest flavors.
Location
744 RED LION, PHILADELPHIA, PA 19115
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Joseph's Pizza Parlor - 7945-47 oxford ave
No Reviews
7945-47 Oxford Avenue Philadelphia, PA 19111
View restaurant