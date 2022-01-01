Restaurant header imageView gallery

Lali Restaurant 744 RED LION

7 Reviews

$$

744 RED LION

PHILADELPHIA, PA 19115

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

STARTERS AND COLD PLATES

Mozzarella with Tarragon Pesto and Pickled Peaches

Mozzarella with Tarragon Pesto and Pickled Peaches

$13.49

Pickled baked peaches, local cheese, tarragon, and hazelnut pesto

Tuna with Kimchi and Avocado

Tuna with Kimchi and Avocado

$14.49

California, Avocado, Atlantic Tuna, Korean Sauce

Meat plate (pastrami, Buffalo chicken, basterma)

Meat plate (pastrami, Buffalo chicken, basterma)

$30.49

Italian Sausages, French Cheese, Greek Olives

Cheeses plate

$25.49

parmesan, feta, brie

Fish plate

$28.49

with salmon gravlax, sashimi tuna and eel

BEEF TONGUE WITH HORSERADISH

$28.49

Duck with honey mustard & strawberries

$22.49

Pickles

$12.49

Meat platter

$30.49

beef, lamb, tongue, chicken

Herring with baked potatoes

$13.49

Meat plate (small)

$18.49

pastrami, Buffalo chicken, basterma

Meat platter (small)

$18.49

beef, lamb, tongue, chicken

SOUPS

Chicken broth with homemade noodles

$8.49

We cook the broth for 7 hours, this is the most concentrated broth within 70 miles, served with homemade noodles and herbs

Borsch

Borsch

$8.49
Lentil soup with lamb and cilantro

Lentil soup with lamb and cilantro

$8.49

Ginger, chili and garlic in a thick soup of lentils and lamb

Cream mushroom soup with truffle oil

Cream mushroom soup with truffle oil

$8.49

Served with fried toasts with homemade cheese

Seafood tomato soup

Seafood tomato soup

$8.49

Shrimp, octopus and squid

Soup Mastava

$8.49

asian style, rice, beef

Russian style cabbage soup

$8.49

Soup Kharcho

$9.49

with rice, spicy

Uyghur lagman

$7.49

Vegetables sauce, beef, homemade pasta

SALADS

Greek salad

Greek salad

$13.49

Timeless classics, only in our Greek salad peppers will be baked and pickled with thyme and olives in the form of topinade with basil and nuts

Caesar salad with shrimps

$14.49

The same thing, just fry the prawns in our baked vegetable firenom butter

Salad with meat beef

$13.49

Baked beets & dried tomatoes

Salad with eel sauce unagi with strawberry

$16.49

With spring mix

Olivier salad from baked vegetables with grilled chicken

Olivier salad from baked vegetables with grilled chicken

$12.49

Baked vegetables with herbs, homemade mayonnaise and creamy horseradish sauce with ham from pork ham

Caesar salad with grilled chicken

Caesar salad with grilled chicken

$12.49

Garlic tortillas and the best sauce of anchovies, yolk and olive oil in the area

Arugula with ginger sauce and tongue

Arugula with ginger sauce and tongue

$15.49

Shitaki, Parmesani seasoned, gorgeous sauce of ginger and raspberry vinegar

Tomato Salad

Tomato Salad

$8.49

Classic of Central Asian cuisine (tomato, onion)

Arugula with ginger sauce pine nuts and tongue

$15.49

Garden salad

$10.49

fresh vegetables

Special meat salad

$14.49

with beef

Romantic salad

$15.49

ENTREES

Rack of Lamb

Rack of Lamb

$27.49

Rack of lamb with grilled eggplant

Stewed Brisket in Beer with Mashed Potatoes

Stewed Brisket in Beer with Mashed Potatoes

$23.49

For 9 hours we slowly cook beef brisket in dark beer, serve with mashed potatoes and thick meat sauce

Mini Pasties with Lamb

Mini Pasties with Lamb

$12.49

They are small, there are a lot of them and they are very tasty! serve with homemade adjika from fresh tomatoes and herbs

CHEF'S BURGER

CHEF'S BURGER

$18.49

This is our version of the burger! half pound lamb and beef cutlet with tortilla and fried brie

Chicken tabaka with teriyaki

Chicken tabaka with teriyaki

$15.49

Crispy teriyaki glazed chicken with garlic and sesame seeds

Steak New York

Steak New York

$26.49

Truffle sauce and fried green onions

Chicken parmesan with linguine

$19.49

Stewed lamb

$20.49

Marinara, mozzarella, tomato sauce

Pasta penne with shrimps

$21.49

Served with broccoli, Parmesan & olive oil

Manti

$12.49

4 pc

Jiz-Biz

$29.49

5 pc

Kazan

$24.49

Classic Burger

$10.49

small

French meat

$18.49

Chicken fillet

$14.49

with grilled vegetables

Turkish liver

$15.49

SIDES

Charcoal garlic zucchini

$6.49

French fries

$6.49

Jasmine rice with sesame sauce

$6.49

Mashed potatoes

$6.49

Grilled vegetables

$6.49
Baked potatoes with mushrooms

Baked potatoes with mushrooms

$8.49

Baked potatoes

$6.49

Potato wedges

$6.49

SEAFOOD

Branzini

$27.49

Shrimp with chimichuri

$18.49

Fried shrimp with classic Argentine garlic sauce, tomato and herb

Cod with young potatoes, local herb butter

Cod with young potatoes, local herb butter

$19.49

Crispy cod and grilled potatoes

GRILLED SALMON

GRILLED SALMON

$17.49

Salmon in cream sauce with baked potatoes

$20.49

BARBECUE KEBABS & STEAK

Lamb Kebab

Lamb Kebab

$10.49

Pickle with sumac and garlic, fry with melted butter, serve with pita bread and pickled onions

Chicken kebab

Chicken kebab

$10.49

Pickle with baked tomato and young garlic,served with pickled onions and pita bread

BEEF KEBAB

BEEF KEBAB

$13.49

Ground Lamb

$10.49

Grilled veggie skewer

$10.49

Chicken wings

$12.49

Batter-fried chicken

$15.49

TANDOOR FLATBREAD

Tandoor Flatbread with salmon glavraks and young cheese

Tandoor Flatbread with salmon glavraks and young cheese

$11.49Out of stock

Salmon marinated in Scandinavian style

Tandoor Flatbread with shrimp and avocado

$11.49Out of stock

Tandoor Flatbread with roast beef and Californian onion jam

$11.49Out of stock
FLATBREAD

FLATBREAD

$4.49

Tandoor Flatbread with Pickles, Peppers And Cheese

$11.49Out of stock

DESSERTS

Pistachio cake with jam

$6.49

Carefully, there is a lot of Belgian chocolate

Cheesecake

$6.49
Tiramisu

Tiramisu

$6.49

Fresh fruits

$19.49

Lava cake

$10.49

Classic waffle

$10.49

Children's Menu

Mozzarella sticks

Mozzarella sticks

$6.49

Vegetable salad

$6.49
Chicken nuggets with ketchup

Chicken nuggets with ketchup

$6.49

Chicken fillet

$10.49

with grilled vegetables

Attributes and Amenities
check markDelivery
check markContactless Payments
check markCatering
check markOnline Ordering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markFresh Ingredients
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:15 am - 10:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:15 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:15 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:15 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:15 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:15 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Locally Owned and Operated, and Emphasizing the philosophy that food brings people together, and embracing diversity, we strived to create an unmatched experience across a variety of cuisines including European, Seafood, Mediterranean, and American cuisines, using the freshest and finest flavors.

Website

Location

744 RED LION, PHILADELPHIA, PA 19115

Directions

Gallery
Lali Restaurant image
Lali Restaurant image
Lali Restaurant image

Similar restaurants in your area

Provecho Mexican Grill
orange star4.6 • 587
2807 Philmont Ave Huntingdon Valley, PA 19006
View restaurantnext
Fuel - Roosevelt Blvd
orange starNo Reviews
10090 roosevelt blvd Philadelphia, PA 19116
View restaurantnext
Joseph's Pizza Parlor - 7945-47 oxford ave
orange starNo Reviews
7945-47 Oxford Avenue Philadelphia, PA 19111
View restaurantnext
Cafe Carmela
orange star4.6 • 190
2859 Holme Ave Philadelphia, PA 19152 Philadelphia, PA 19152
View restaurantnext
Nick’s Roast Beef - Woodhaven Rd.
orange star4.1 • 1,206
4501 Woodhaven Rd Philadelphia, PA 19154
View restaurantnext
Lee's Hoagie House - Southampton
orange star4.1 • 112
26 2nd Street Pike Southampton, PA 18966
View restaurantnext
Map
More near PHILADELPHIA
Kensington
review star
Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)
Cedar Park
review star
Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)
Passyunk Square
review star
Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)
Art Museum District
review star
Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)
Chestnut Hill
review star
Avg 4.1 (5 restaurants)
Avenue of the Arts South
review star
Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)
Fishtown
review star
Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)
Fairmount
review star
Avg 4.2 (6 restaurants)
Mount Airy
review star
Avg 4.7 (3 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston