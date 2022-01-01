Restaurant header imageView gallery

Lalibela Restaurant

review star

No reviews yet

37 S MOGER AVE

MOUNT KISCO, NY 10549

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Breakfast

Tradi Tional Arepa

$2.00

Violet Arepa

$2.00

Daisy Arepa

$2.00

Orchid Arepa

$2.00

Trioa Repas

$2.00

The Classlcs

Venezuelan Cheese

$3.00

American Yellow Cheese

$3.00

Avocado

$4.00

Soft White Cheese

$3.00

Bacon

$4.00

Vegan Cheese

$5.00

The Magnificent

Fried Sardines Fillet

$6.95

Reina

$7.00

Plantains With Venezuelan

$7.00

Stingray And Pargon

$7.50

The Bolt

Black Beans/frijoles Negros

$5.00

Pernil (Roasted Pork Tenderloin)

$8.00

Crumbled And Stewed Fish With Sofrito

$5.00

The InconditIonal

Fried Fish

$15.00

Asado Negro

$15.00

Mechada

$8.00

The Eggs

Macaw Eggs

$6.00

Sunny Side Up Eggs

$4.00

Scramble Eggs

$4.00

Over Easy Eggs

$3.00

Fried Eggs

$4.00

The Ethiopian

Siga Wat Beef

$6.00

Yebaq Wat

$7.00

Beets And Carrots

$5.00

Lamb Tibs No Spicy

$7.00

Spicy Lamb Wat

$7.00

Venezuelan Empanadas

The Blond empanada Queso con Platano

$10.00

The Parguito

$10.00

The Pabellon Caraqueño empanada

$10.00

The Pabellon Margariteño empanada

$7.00

The Classic empanada queso solo

$10.00

The Caraqueña empanada ASSADO negro

$7.00

The Domino empanada black beans and vegan cheese

$10.00

The L empanada

$7.00

The B empanada

$7.00

Train Time

Le Petit

$7.00

The Queen

$7.00

The Lady

$7.00

The Macaw

$7.00

The Ethiopian

$8.00

The House

$10.00

Part-Time

$7.00

Pabellon

$10.00

Domino

$6.00

The Beach

$7.00

Galipan Bread

$10.00

Rellena Assado Negro And Cheedar Cheese

$9.00

Llanera

$9.00

Kids

Tortitas De Arroz

$6.00

Jr

$7.00

White Soup

$7.00

Oatmeal

$7.00

Baby Pasta

$7.00

Luly Pancakes

$7.00

Kid’s Party

$7.00

chicken finger

$8.00

French Fries

$5.00

Venezuelan Food

Venezuelan Paella

$20.00

Asado Negro

$23.00

Rose pork

$20.00

Vegetariano PABELLON

$20.00

PABELLON Traditional

$20.00

Patacones

$18.00

Paella De Mariscos

$25.00

Hallaca

$20.00

Short Ribs

$25.00

Fried Fish season

$20.00

Cazon

$22.00

Fillet Rebosado

$20.00

Ethiopian Food

Siga Wat

$20.00

Lalibela Tibs

$19.00

Lalibela Kitfo

$22.00

Kitfo

$22.00

Catering Siga Wat

$185.00

Yebag Wat

$22.00

Lamb tibs

$22.00

Doro Wat (Ethiopian Signature Dish)

$21.00

Doro Tibs

$20.00

Family Time Combos

Taste Of Lalibela

$30.00

The Vegetarian

$26.00

Brunch Caraqueño

Blosson Special Soup

$8.00

Pizca Andina

$8.00

Cruzado

$12.00

Chupe de pollo

$12.00

Black beans soup

$8.00

The Magnificent Arepa

$15.00

The Inconditional XL Arepas

$20.00

Ccs Panqueque

$12.00

Special Soup

$10.00

Alicha Y Chickpea Cream Soup

$10.00

The Icons

Hilda

$7.00

Lk Fruit

$10.00

Toscana Salad

$8.00

Huevos Rotos

$10.00

Venezuelan Style Pancake Rolls

$8.00

Paola’s Pancakes

$14.00

Toasts

Galipan Bread

$10.00

Poniente Bread

$10.00

E. Bread

$14.00

H Bread

$10.00

Ny Bread

$12.00

El Catalan

$6.00

Banana Bread

$10.00

Egg Sampler's

$12.00

Lab1

$10.00

The Tequeños

Yellow Tequeños Just cheese

$10.00

Green Tequeños chocolate with matcha

$10.00

Orange Tequeños guava and cheese

$10.00

Black Tequeños jack pepper cheese

$10.00

Pink Tequeños platano con queso

$10.00

The Appetizer

Avocado Salad

$12.00

Lentil Sambusa

$10.00

Beef Sambusas

$10.00

Tequeños

$10.00

Pork Rind With Lemon Sauce

$9.00

Fried Silverside With Lemon, Black Pepper And Cajun

$10.00

Fried arepas platano

$10.00

Tostones Margaritenos

$10.00

Arepas with feta cheese

$10.00

Cordial Appetizar

$2.00

Cabbage Sambusa

$10.00

Late Night

Sambusas

$10.00

Late Tequeños

$10.00

Chicharron Torrezno

$8.00

Cheese Board

$18.00

Ham Board

$18.00

Bocata Party

$6.00

Crispy

$8.00

Olives Martini

$6.00

Desserts

Quesillo

$7.00

Torta De Queso

$8.00

Papaya Candy

$7.00

Helmets Of Guava

$8.00

Reina Victoria

$7.00

Paola’s Cake Chocolate

$9.00

Arros Con Leche

$7.00

Tres Leches

$8.00

Garden Fruit

$10.00

Familiar Torta De Navidad

$45.00

House Specials

Golfeado

$8.00

Arepa Yebag Wat

$9.00

El Muchacho

$12.00

Injara Crepe

$12.00

Siga Wat Arepas

$8.00

Vegan

Misir wat

$15.00

Gomen

$15.00

Alicha

$15.00

Shirt wat

$14.00

Fosolia

$16.00

Cabbage

$15.00

Gomen

$15.00

Beets and carrots

$15.00

Chickpea

$15.00

Sweet plantains gratin

$8.00

Black beans

$10.00

Vegan Combo Arepas

$15.00

Vegan 32 Oz

$30.00

Salad

Timatim Fitfit

$9.00

Falafel salad

$12.00

Avocado salad

$12.00

White Rice

$5.00

Tuna Timatit Fit Salad

$14.00

Dessert

Tres leches

$8.00

Quesillo Guava & Cheese

$10.00

Venezuelan cheese cake

$10.00

Papaya candy

$7.00

Pineapple Cake

$8.00

Paola’s Cake

$10.00

Arroz con Leche

$7.00

Chocolate Tres leches

$8.00

Chocolate ice cream

$6.00

Vainilla ice cream

$6.00

Christmas Cookies Vegan

$10.00

Blosson Fruit

$10.00

Brownie Ice Cream

$8.00

Tartuffo

$8.00

Party Brownie

$10.00

The Sandwich

ASSADO Negro Sandwich

$12.00

PERNIL Sandwich

$12.00

FALAFEL Sandwich

$12.00

Patacon

$10.00

Grill Sandwich

$6.00

Wrap

$10.00

Cachapa

Cachapa with Feta cheese

$12.00

Cachapa with pork

$18.00

Cachapa with ASSADO

$18.00

Cachapa with Carne mechada

$18.00

Injara

Injara Gluten Free Black

$3.00

traditional Injara

$2.00

Egg

$2.00

Aguasi

$2.00

Doro Sauce

$3.00

Add

$17.00

Lunch special

Misir wat Bowl

$15.00

Misir alicha

$12.00

Gomen

$12.00

Cabbage

$12.00

Shiro wat

$12.00

Siga wat

$15.00

Doro Wat Bowls

$15.00

Vegan Pabellon Lunch

$15.00

Artisan Face Mask

$10.00

Yebag Lunch

$15.00

Papelon

$10.00

Black Beans Bowls

$15.00

Rose Pork Bowls

$15.00

Fa!afel Bowls

$15.00

Lino Marbling Hippies

$40.00

David Family Party

$25.00

Postres Mix Y Ponche

The Sours

Whiskey Sour

$16.00

Gin Sour

$12.00

Pisco Sour:

$12.00

Rum Sour

$12.00

Promotion

Mimosa

$5.00

Gin Sour Empress

$18.00

Mezcal

$12.00

Whiskey Glendalough Sour

$14.00

The Rum’s

Ron De Verano

$10.00

Orange Ron

$12.00

Carrot Mojito

$12.00

Amazonia Mojito

$12.00

3 In 1 Mojito

$12.00

Santa Teresa 1796

$22.00

Mantuano

$12.00

white diplomatic

$14.00

Botella Santa Teresa

$180.00

Dragon Fruit Mojito

$12.00

The Burbles

Caracas Cosmo

$12.00

Cold Duck

$12.00

I Spritz

$10.00

La Villa

$12.00

Lórange

$12.00

Mama´S Sangria

$12.00

Tinto De Verano

$10.00

chandon brut sparklin .bottle

$65.00

mimosas happy hour

$5.00

tamarin brut happy hour

$5.00

Prosecco

$12.00

Apple Cider

$20.00

Cocktails

Crazy Coconut

$10.00

El Ponche

$12.00

El Te

$12.00

Bloody Mary

$12.00

El Antaño

$12.00

Pinceladas

$12.00

Liubarritas

$10.00

Lemonade

$10.00

Lee Shot

$10.00

Te House

$14.00

Coffee & Te

Peque Coffee

$5.00

Guayoyo

$4.00

Ethiopian

$5.00

Pampatar Coffee

$4.00

Venezuelan Cafe Con Leche

$5.00

Bombon

$4.00

Affogato

$5.00

Macciatto

$4.00

Capuccino Italiano

$5.00

Caramel Capuccino

$5.00

cortado

$3.00

Hot Chocolate

$6.00

Spicy Te

$5.00

Te

$4.00

Espresso

$4.00

Juices

5 In 1

$7.00

Cc

$6.00

Banana

$6.00

Home

$6.00

Caracas

$5.00

Papelon With Lime

$5.00

Watermelon Juice

$6.00

Pinnapple Mojito

$6.00

Butterfly lemonade

$6.00

Shirley Temple

$6.00

Non-alcoholic

Sprite

$3.00

Diet

$3.00

Coke

$3.00

Ginger

$3.00

Water

$3.00

Sanpellegrino Small

$4.00

San Pellegrino Large

$5.00

Momenti

$4.00

Pinna Water Small

$4.00

Panna Water Large

$5.00

Ice Te

$6.00

Milk

$3.00

Beers

St george

$9.00

Harar

$9.00

Walia

$9.00

Negus teff

$9.00

Negus lager

$9.00

Mothers milk Stout

$8.00

Flower power

$8.00

Fat tire

$8.00

Polar Beer

$9.00

Ginger Beer

$5.99

Ducans Abbey

$8.00

Root Beer

$5.00

White wine

Chardonnay LIFEWINE

$12.00

Pinot Grigio ECAANA

$10.00

Pinot Grigio ERA DOC ITALY

$12.00

Sauvignon Blanc TOKOEKA 2018

$12.00

The Muse Honey Wine

$11.00

Prosecco LA JOYA

$11.00

Mimosa

$7.00

Lepetit champagne extra brut

$10.00

Honey Wine The Musa

$45.00

Cork Fee

$15.00

Red wine

Pinot noir LIFEWINE .2018

$12.00

Cabernet REPLICA RESERVA 2018

$12.00

Cabernet DUSOIL2019

$11.00

Pinot Noir Lifewine

$59.00

Cabernet Sauvignon CHIME 2017

$12.00

Pinot Noir e LA CABOTTE 2018

$12.00

Bottle Replica RS Cabernet

$60.00

Malbec

$11.00

Colline

$12.00

Malbec Region 1

$35.00

Chono Cab

$35.00

Chono By Glass

$11.00

The Gin’s

Orchid Tonic. Empress Gin Tonic

$18.00

Rose tonic. Glendalough gin tonic

$16.00

Spicy tonic. Glendalouhg gin tonic

$14.00

Martini Glendalouhg

$14.00

gin mare olives Rosemary

$18.00

Hendrick Orbium

$20.00

martini rosso

$14.00

Roots Gin

$18.00

the vodka

Belvedere Martini

$21.00

Cosmo Caracas

$12.00

baileys espresso martini

$14.00

viskill dirty Martini

$14.00

Autumn martini

$14.00

Moswc M

$12.00

Belvedere

$18.00

Pisco Sour

$20.00

the Scotch

uncle nearest 1856

$18.00

uncle nearest 1884

$16.00

Bearface Canadian

$14.00

beacon Bourbon

$12.00

Old Fashion

$14.00

Irish coffee

$10.00

The cordials

baileys Almond

$12.00

coffee house

$12.00

Campari

$14.00

Farreti Biscotti

$12.00

Dolin

$12.00

Mollys Irish Cream

$10.00

Ponche Crema Artesan Venezuelan

$10.00

Botella De Ponche Crema Artesanal

$50.00

Martini & Rossi

$10.00

St Germain

$14.00

Tequila

Spolon Reposado

$14.00

La Gritona

$16.00

Mezcal Monte Alban

$12.00

Espolon Reposado Shot

$10.00

Spolon Blanco

$12.00
All hours
Sunday8:30 am - 12:00 am
Monday7:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday7:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday7:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday7:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday7:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday8:30 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

37 S MOGER AVE, MOUNT KISCO, NY 10549

Directions

Gallery
Lalibela Restaurant image
Lalibela Restaurant image

Similar restaurants in your area

Monarca Restaurant & Bar
orange starNo Reviews
37 S Moger Ave Mount Kisco, NY 10549
View restaurantnext
Locali - Mt Kisco - Locali MTK
orange starNo Reviews
2 Kirby Plaza Mt. Kisco, NY 10549
View restaurantnext
Tamarindos Fiesta Latina - 38 E Main ST
orange starNo Reviews
38 E Main ST Mount Kisco, NY 10549
View restaurantnext
Frannies - Frannies (Mt. Kisco)
orange starNo Reviews
134 E Main St Mount Kisco, NY 10549
View restaurantnext
Village Social MTK
orange starNo Reviews
251 East Main Street Mount Kisco, NY 10549
View restaurantnext
Brooklyn Organic Kitchen Mount Kisco - Saw Mill East
orange starNo Reviews
333 N. Bedford Road Mt. Kisco, NY 10549
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in MOUNT KISCO

La Camelia Restaurant
orange star4.3 • 607
234 N Bedford Rd Mt Kisco, NY 10549
View restaurantnext
Chopt Creative Salad Co. - Mt Kisco
orange star4.5 • 407
53 S Moger Ave Mt Kisco, NY 10549
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near MOUNT KISCO
Armonk
review star
Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)
Yorktown Heights
review star
Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)
Pleasantville
review star
Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)
Thornwood
review star
Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)
Briarcliff Manor
review star
No reviews yet
Croton On Hudson
review star
Avg 4.8 (7 restaurants)
Greenwich
review star
Avg 4.2 (29 restaurants)
Mahopac
review star
Avg 4.7 (10 restaurants)
Peekskill
review star
Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston