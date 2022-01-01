- Home
- Lalibela Restaurant
Lalibela Restaurant
No reviews yet
37 S MOGER AVE
MOUNT KISCO, NY 10549
Order Again
The Classlcs
The Magnificent
The Bolt
The InconditIonal
The Ethiopian
Venezuelan Empanadas
The Blond empanada Queso con Platano
$10.00
The Parguito
$10.00
The Pabellon Caraqueño empanada
$10.00
The Pabellon Margariteño empanada
$7.00
The Classic empanada queso solo
$10.00
The Caraqueña empanada ASSADO negro
$7.00
The Domino empanada black beans and vegan cheese
$10.00
The L empanada
$7.00
The B empanada
$7.00
Train Time
Kids
Venezuelan Food
Ethiopian Food
Family Time Combos
Brunch Caraqueño
The Icons
Toasts
The Tequeños
The Appetizer
Late Night
Desserts
House Specials
Vegan
Salad
Dessert
Tres leches
$8.00
Quesillo Guava & Cheese
$10.00
Venezuelan cheese cake
$10.00
Papaya candy
$7.00
Pineapple Cake
$8.00
Paola’s Cake
$10.00
Arroz con Leche
$7.00
Chocolate Tres leches
$8.00
Chocolate ice cream
$6.00
Vainilla ice cream
$6.00
Christmas Cookies Vegan
$10.00
Blosson Fruit
$10.00
Brownie Ice Cream
$8.00
Tartuffo
$8.00
Party Brownie
$10.00
The Sandwich
Cachapa
Injara
Lunch special
Misir wat Bowl
$15.00
Misir alicha
$12.00
Gomen
$12.00
Cabbage
$12.00
Shiro wat
$12.00
Siga wat
$15.00
Doro Wat Bowls
$15.00
Vegan Pabellon Lunch
$15.00
Artisan Face Mask
$10.00
Yebag Lunch
$15.00
Papelon
$10.00
Black Beans Bowls
$15.00
Rose Pork Bowls
$15.00
Fa!afel Bowls
$15.00
Lino Marbling Hippies
$40.00
David Family Party
$25.00
Postres Mix Y Ponche
The Sours
The Rum’s
The Burbles
Cocktails
Coffee & Te
Juices
Non-alcoholic
Beers
White wine
Red wine
Pinot noir LIFEWINE .2018
$12.00
Cabernet REPLICA RESERVA 2018
$12.00
Cabernet DUSOIL2019
$11.00
Pinot Noir Lifewine
$59.00
Cabernet Sauvignon CHIME 2017
$12.00
Pinot Noir e LA CABOTTE 2018
$12.00
Bottle Replica RS Cabernet
$60.00
Malbec
$11.00
Colline
$12.00
Malbec Region 1
$35.00
Chono Cab
$35.00
Chono By Glass
$11.00
The Gin’s
the vodka
the Scotch
The cordials
All hours
|Sunday
|8:30 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|7:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|7:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:30 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
37 S MOGER AVE, MOUNT KISCO, NY 10549
Gallery
