Lalore Cafe

76 Reviews

$$$

113 Harmony Crossing

Suite 8

Eatonton, GA 31024

Order Again

Kid's Menu

Kid's Half Quesadilla

$8.50

Kid's Chicken Tenders

$8.50

Kid's Macaroni & Cheese

$5.99

Panini & Sandwiches

Crispy Chicken Club Panino

$13.99

Salad Chicken Panino

$12.99

Curry Salad Panino

$12.99

Tuna Panino

$13.99

Gourmet Panino

$13.99

Gourmet Chicken Panino

$13.99

Ultimated Grilled Cheese Panino

$9.99

Roast Beef Panino

$12.99

Salads

Balsamic Glazed Chicken Salad

$14.99

Fiesta Quesadilla Salad

$13.99

Tortilla Taco Salad

$13.99

Classic Chicken Salad

$11.99

Curry Chicken Salad

$11.99

Tuna Salad

$11.99

Cuban Bowl

$15.99

Chicken Fajita Bowl

$14.99

No Carb Bowl

$13.99

Tuna Bowl

$14.99

Extra Avocado Ranch

$0.40

Extra Ranch

$0.40

Extra H M

$0.40

Extra Salsa

$0.50

Extra Guacamole

$0.50

Extra Sour Cream

$0.40

Chicken

$4.99

Classic Pound & Half

$20.99

Curry Pound & Half

$20.99

Chuck Salad

$13.99

Blackened Shrimps Salad

$15.99

Cobb With Chicken

$14.99

Cobb Salad Shrimp

$15.99

Picadillo Salad

$13.99

Avocado Fee

$1.00

Savory Dishes

Shrimp Alfredo

$19.99

Chicken Alfredo

$16.99

Spicy Mix

$18.99

Shrimps Parpadelle Della Casa

$19.99

Spicy Coconut Shrimp

$19.99

Chicken Alla Mia Manera

$14.99

Shrimps Alla Mia Manera

$19.99

El Cubanito

$16.99

Chicken Parpadelle Della Casa

$14.99

Spicy Coconut Chicken

$15.99

Beef Stroganoff

$22.99

Ravioli

$14.99

Bread

No Bread

Chicken

$4.99

Spicy Chicken

$16.99

Pasta Mix Alla Mia Manera

$17.99

Shrimps

$6.99

Spicy Shrimps

$19.99

Picadillo

$10.00

Side Dishes

Power Slaw

$2.99

Fried Wedges

$3.99

Home Potato

$2.99

Medium Belgain Waffle

$4.99

Fresh Fruit

$2.99

Sourdough Toast

$2.99

Almod Bread

$2.00

Choco Waffle

$4.99

Cinnamon Roll

$3.99

Skin on Mash Potatoes

$2.99

House Salad

$2.99

Congri

$3.99

Rice

$1.99

Yucca

$3.99

Starters

Frenchie Flatbread

$13.99

Spinach Volcano

$13.99

Macarroni Bites

$9.50

Cup Tomato Soup

$3.99

Bowl Tomato Soup

$4.99

Cup Tortilla Soup

$3.99

Bowl Tortilla Soup

$4.99

Wraps & Quesadillas

Burrito Wrap

$14.99

Crispy Chicken Wrap

$12.99

Fiesta Wrap

$12.99

Balsamic Wrap

$12.99

Chicken Salad Wrap

$12.99

Tuna Wrap

$13.99

Chicken Fajita Quesadilla

$12.99

Baconet Quesadilla

$12.99

Cuban Crunchy Pocket

$13.99

Chicken Crunchy Pocket

$13.99

Fajita Crunchy Pocket

$13.99

Curry Chicken Salad Wrap

$13.99

Catering

Spinach Soft

Chardonay Soft

Pinot Noir Soft

Fiesta Quesadilla Soft

$30.00

El Cubanito Soft

$30.00

Spicy Curry Chicken Soft

$30.00

Raspberry Chesscake Soft

Nutella Dreamcake Soft

Exotic Fantasy Cake Soft

Key Lime Pie Soft

Pasta

$30.00

Brie & Nut Filo

$1.20

$25 Gift Cert

$25.00

Gift Certificate 50

$50.00

Roast Beef Mini Wrap

$2.50

Chicken Filo

$1.20

Chicken Filo Curry

$1.20

Spinach Dip Platter

$65.00

Vegetable Platter

$65.00

Panini Prosciutto

$2.50

Fiesta Mini Wrap

$2.00

Prosciuto Mini Wrap

$2.50

Balsamic Mini Wrap

$2.00

Ham & Cheese Sand

$1.75

Wrap Mini Chicken Salad

$2.00

Pin Wheels

$1.75

Egplant Relish/Bruschetta

$45.00

Macaroni Bites

$1.00

Charcuterie Board

$70.00

Capresse Skewers

$1.75

Half Key Lime

$20.00

Fruit Tray

$12.00

Cheese & Charcuterie Board 2

$15.99

Ham & Cheese Mini W

$1.00

Apple Crisp 8x8

$40.00

Christmas Shots

$2.50

Mini Crispy Wrap

$2.00

Mini Chiken Salad

$2.00

Mini Cuban W

$2.00

Mini Cheescake

$2.50

Roast beef mini rolls

$1.25

Cheese Ball Chr Wreath

$75.00

Chr Tree Cheese Board

$45.00

Veggie Platter/ Spinach Dip

$80.00

Ham & Cheese Roll

$1.00

Roast Beef Mini Roll

$1.25

Chr Devil Eggs

$1.00

Mini Red Velvet

$2.40

Mini Pecan Pie Cheescake

$2.40

Mini Wrap Platter/Fruit 26

$75.00

Mini Oreo Chesscake

$2.40

Chocolate Mouse

$2.20

Shot Key Lime

$2.20

Breakfast

Oh My Gosh Breakfast

$13.99

Lorena's Favorite Breakfast

$10.99

Manny's Burrito Breakfast

$13.99

Cheese & Ham Omelette

$9.99

Creamy Scrambled & Avocado Toast

$9.99

Power Biscuit Brunch

$11.99

Lalore Biscuit

$8.99

Ham & Cheese Biscuit

$8.99

Lalore Breakfast Panino

$9.99

Croissant Panino

$8.99

Scrambled & Fajita Quesadilla

$10.99

Scramble & Baconet Quesadilla

$10.99

Crispy Chicken Pocket

$11.99

Yogurt Parfait

$5.25

Cinnamon & Creamy Scramble

$9.99

Veggie Omelet

$8.99

Add Egg

$1.99

Avocado

$2.00

Sourdogh Toast

$2.99

Ham

$1.99

Croissant

$1.99

Buiscuit

$2.99

Bacon

$2.99

Scrambled Eggs

$4.99

Fried Eggs

$4.99

Chicken Fajita Bowl

$14.99

Cuban Bowl

$15.99

Guacamole Toast

$7.99

Toast & Avocado

$4.99

Pastry

$3.99

Creamy Scramble Keto

$10.99

Cheese Ham Omlette Keto

$10.99

Creamy & Avocado Keto

$10.99

Margarita 6

$6.00

Soups & Favorites

Soup & Fajita Quesadilla

$10.99

Soup & Chicken Salad

$10.99

Soup & Grilled Cheese Panino

$10.99

Soup & Fiesta Salad

$10.99

Cheesecake Slice

Oreo Cheesecake- Slice

$5.99

S'mores Cheesecake

$5.99

Nutella Cheesecake- Slice

$5.99

Strawberry Cheesecake- Slice

$5.99

Raspberry Swirl Cheesecake- Slice

$5.99

Dulce De Leche Cheesecake- Slice

$5.99

Applecrisp Cheesecake- Slice

$5.99

Mocca Cheesecake- Slice

$5.99

Cheesecake Cake- Slice

$5.99

Cheesecake Snickers- Slice

$5.99

Whole Straberry

$30.00

Gift Certificate

$25.00

Choco Cheesecake Cake

$6.48

Chocolate Cheesecake

$5.99

White Choc Cheese

$5.99

Brownie Cheescake

$5.99

Moka Cheesecake

$5.99

Pecan Cheesecake

$5.99

Plain Cheesecake

$5.99

Pumpkin Cheesecake

$5.99

Christmas Cheesecake

$5.99

Duo Cheesecake

$4.99

Mini Pecan Pie Cheescake

$2.40

Mini Rum Cake

$2.50

Fantasy Cakes Slice

Coconut Cake- Slice

$6.48

Nutella Dream Cake- Slice

$6.48

Choco Mint Cake-Slice

$6.48

Nutella Shot

$2.20

Triple Chocolate Cake- Slice

$6.48

Almond Amaretto Cake- Slice

$6.48

Chocomint Cake- Slice

$6.48

Oreo Cake- Slice

$6.49

Triple Chocolate Shot

$1.50

Exotic Fantasy

$2.20

Triple Choc

$4.00

Almond And Amaretto

$2.20

Coconut Shot

$2.20

Exotic Fantasy Cup

$4.99

Tiramisu Cup

$2.20

Applenut Loaf

$4.99

Shot Key Lime

$2.20

Chocolate Mouse

$2.20

Lime & Coconut Eastern Nest

$4.00

Macarons

$2.50

Pies & Desserts

Key Lime Pie- Slice

$4.99

Triple Sampler

$6.99

Brownie

Orange Bar

Tiramissu- Portion

$4.99

Carrot Cream Cheese Muffin

Applenut Loaf- Slice

$4.99

Cookies

Heaven's Bite- Portion

$2.50

Ecuadorian Flan

$4.99

Apple Crisp

$4.99

Mini Apple Crisp

$3.99

Ice Cream Delights

Applecrisp Sundae

$7.99

Brownie Sundae

$7.99

Applenut Sundae

$7.99

Vanilla Scoop

$3.00

Berries Crisp

$7.99

Whole Cheesecakes

Plain Cheesecake

$40.00

Raspberry Swirl Cheesecake

Cheesecake with fresh raspberries

Strawberry Cheesecake

$45.00

Oreo Cheesecake

$45.00

Dulce De Leche Cheesecake

$45.00

Applecrisp Cheesecake

$45.00

Mocca Cheesecake

$45.00

Nutella Cheesecake

$45.00

Cheesecake Cake

$45.00

Snickers Cheesecake

$45.00

Pumpkin Cheesecake

$45.00

Pecan Cheesecake

$50.00

Christmas Cheese

$50.00

Half Cheesecake

$30.00

Half Cake

$30.00

Whole Desserts

Tiramissu

Heaven's Bite

Keylime Pie

$40.00

Apple Pie

Ecuadorian Flan

$40.00

Apple Crisp 8x8

$40.00

Half Key Lime

$20.00

Whole Cake

Triple Chocolate Cake

$50.00

Coconut Cake

$50.00

Almond Amaretto Cake

$50.00

Nutella Dream Cake

$50.00

Choco Mint Cake

$50.00

Oreo Cake

$50.00

Nutella #1

$40.00

Nutella # 3

$80.00

Half Cake

$35.00

Coconut Nest

$55.00

Caramel Cake #3

$75.00

Letters

$4.99
Attributes and Amenities
check markUpscale
check markFormal
check markSeating
check markTable Service
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

113 Harmony Crossing, Suite 8, Eatonton, GA 31024

Directions

Gallery
Lalore Cafe image
Lalore Cafe image

