- Home
- /
- Eatonton
- /
- Cafes, Coffee & Tea
- /
- Lalore Cafe
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Lalore Cafe
76 Reviews
$$$
113 Harmony Crossing
Suite 8
Eatonton, GA 31024
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Panini & Sandwiches
Salads
Balsamic Glazed Chicken Salad
$14.99
Fiesta Quesadilla Salad
$13.99
Tortilla Taco Salad
$13.99
Classic Chicken Salad
$11.99
Curry Chicken Salad
$11.99
Tuna Salad
$11.99
Cuban Bowl
$15.99
Chicken Fajita Bowl
$14.99
No Carb Bowl
$13.99
Tuna Bowl
$14.99
Extra Avocado Ranch
$0.40
Extra Ranch
$0.40
Extra H M
$0.40
Extra Salsa
$0.50
Extra Guacamole
$0.50
Extra Sour Cream
$0.40
Chicken
$4.99
Classic Pound & Half
$20.99
Curry Pound & Half
$20.99
Chuck Salad
$13.99
Blackened Shrimps Salad
$15.99
Cobb With Chicken
$14.99
Cobb Salad Shrimp
$15.99
Picadillo Salad
$13.99
Avocado Fee
$1.00
Savory Dishes
Shrimp Alfredo
$19.99
Chicken Alfredo
$16.99
Spicy Mix
$18.99
Shrimps Parpadelle Della Casa
$19.99
Spicy Coconut Shrimp
$19.99
Chicken Alla Mia Manera
$14.99
Shrimps Alla Mia Manera
$19.99
El Cubanito
$16.99
Chicken Parpadelle Della Casa
$14.99
Spicy Coconut Chicken
$15.99
Beef Stroganoff
$22.99
Ravioli
$14.99
Bread
No Bread
Chicken
$4.99
Spicy Chicken
$16.99
Pasta Mix Alla Mia Manera
$17.99
Shrimps
$6.99
Spicy Shrimps
$19.99
Picadillo
$10.00
Side Dishes
Starters
Wraps & Quesadillas
Catering
Spinach Soft
Chardonay Soft
Pinot Noir Soft
Fiesta Quesadilla Soft
$30.00
El Cubanito Soft
$30.00
Spicy Curry Chicken Soft
$30.00
Raspberry Chesscake Soft
Nutella Dreamcake Soft
Exotic Fantasy Cake Soft
Key Lime Pie Soft
Pasta
$30.00
Brie & Nut Filo
$1.20
$25 Gift Cert
$25.00
Gift Certificate 50
$50.00
Roast Beef Mini Wrap
$2.50
Chicken Filo
$1.20
Chicken Filo Curry
$1.20
Spinach Dip Platter
$65.00
Vegetable Platter
$65.00
Panini Prosciutto
$2.50
Fiesta Mini Wrap
$2.00
Prosciuto Mini Wrap
$2.50
Balsamic Mini Wrap
$2.00
Ham & Cheese Sand
$1.75
Wrap Mini Chicken Salad
$2.00
Pin Wheels
$1.75
Egplant Relish/Bruschetta
$45.00
Macaroni Bites
$1.00
Charcuterie Board
$70.00
Capresse Skewers
$1.75
Half Key Lime
$20.00
Fruit Tray
$12.00
Cheese & Charcuterie Board 2
$15.99
Ham & Cheese Mini W
$1.00
Apple Crisp 8x8
$40.00
Christmas Shots
$2.50
Mini Crispy Wrap
$2.00
Mini Chiken Salad
$2.00
Mini Cuban W
$2.00
Mini Cheescake
$2.50
Roast beef mini rolls
$1.25
Cheese Ball Chr Wreath
$75.00
Chr Tree Cheese Board
$45.00
Veggie Platter/ Spinach Dip
$80.00
Ham & Cheese Roll
$1.00
Roast Beef Mini Roll
$1.25
Chr Devil Eggs
$1.00
Mini Red Velvet
$2.40
Mini Pecan Pie Cheescake
$2.40
Mini Wrap Platter/Fruit 26
$75.00
Mini Oreo Chesscake
$2.40
Chocolate Mouse
$2.20
Shot Key Lime
$2.20
Breakfast
Oh My Gosh Breakfast
$13.99
Lorena's Favorite Breakfast
$10.99
Manny's Burrito Breakfast
$13.99
Cheese & Ham Omelette
$9.99
Creamy Scrambled & Avocado Toast
$9.99
Power Biscuit Brunch
$11.99
Lalore Biscuit
$8.99
Ham & Cheese Biscuit
$8.99
Lalore Breakfast Panino
$9.99
Croissant Panino
$8.99
Scrambled & Fajita Quesadilla
$10.99
Scramble & Baconet Quesadilla
$10.99
Crispy Chicken Pocket
$11.99
Yogurt Parfait
$5.25
Cinnamon & Creamy Scramble
$9.99
Veggie Omelet
$8.99
Add Egg
$1.99
Avocado
$2.00
Sourdogh Toast
$2.99
Ham
$1.99
Croissant
$1.99
Buiscuit
$2.99
Bacon
$2.99
Scrambled Eggs
$4.99
Fried Eggs
$4.99
Chicken Fajita Bowl
$14.99
Cuban Bowl
$15.99
Guacamole Toast
$7.99
Toast & Avocado
$4.99
Pastry
$3.99
Creamy Scramble Keto
$10.99
Cheese Ham Omlette Keto
$10.99
Creamy & Avocado Keto
$10.99
Margarita 6
$6.00
Soups & Favorites
Cheesecake Slice
Oreo Cheesecake- Slice
$5.99
S'mores Cheesecake
$5.99
Nutella Cheesecake- Slice
$5.99
Strawberry Cheesecake- Slice
$5.99
Raspberry Swirl Cheesecake- Slice
$5.99
Dulce De Leche Cheesecake- Slice
$5.99
Applecrisp Cheesecake- Slice
$5.99
Mocca Cheesecake- Slice
$5.99
Cheesecake Cake- Slice
$5.99
Cheesecake Snickers- Slice
$5.99
Whole Straberry
$30.00
Gift Certificate
$25.00
Choco Cheesecake Cake
$6.48
Chocolate Cheesecake
$5.99
White Choc Cheese
$5.99
Brownie Cheescake
$5.99
Moka Cheesecake
$5.99
Pecan Cheesecake
$5.99
Plain Cheesecake
$5.99
Pumpkin Cheesecake
$5.99
Christmas Cheesecake
$5.99
Duo Cheesecake
$4.99
Mini Pecan Pie Cheescake
$2.40
Mini Rum Cake
$2.50
Fantasy Cakes Slice
Coconut Cake- Slice
$6.48
Nutella Dream Cake- Slice
$6.48
Choco Mint Cake-Slice
$6.48
Nutella Shot
$2.20
Triple Chocolate Cake- Slice
$6.48
Almond Amaretto Cake- Slice
$6.48
Chocomint Cake- Slice
$6.48
Oreo Cake- Slice
$6.49
Triple Chocolate Shot
$1.50
Exotic Fantasy
$2.20
Triple Choc
$4.00
Almond And Amaretto
$2.20
Coconut Shot
$2.20
Exotic Fantasy Cup
$4.99
Tiramisu Cup
$2.20
Applenut Loaf
$4.99
Shot Key Lime
$2.20
Chocolate Mouse
$2.20
Lime & Coconut Eastern Nest
$4.00
Macarons
$2.50
Pies & Desserts
Ice Cream Delights
Whole Cheesecakes
Plain Cheesecake
$40.00
Raspberry Swirl Cheesecake
Cheesecake with fresh raspberries
Strawberry Cheesecake
$45.00
Oreo Cheesecake
$45.00
Dulce De Leche Cheesecake
$45.00
Applecrisp Cheesecake
$45.00
Mocca Cheesecake
$45.00
Nutella Cheesecake
$45.00
Cheesecake Cake
$45.00
Snickers Cheesecake
$45.00
Pumpkin Cheesecake
$45.00
Pecan Cheesecake
$50.00
Christmas Cheese
$50.00
Half Cheesecake
$30.00
Half Cake
$30.00
Whole Desserts
Attributes and Amenities
Upscale
Formal
Seating
Table Service
Takeout
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 3:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 3:00 am
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 3:00 am
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 3:00 am
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 3:00 am
|Friday
|10:30 am - 3:00 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 3:00 am
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
113 Harmony Crossing, Suite 8, Eatonton, GA 31024
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Popular restaurants in Eatonton
More near Eatonton
Milledgeville
Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)
Social Circle
Avg 5 (4 restaurants)
Covington
Avg 3.9 (9 restaurants)
Monroe
Avg 4.7 (11 restaurants)
Macon
Avg 4.9 (12 restaurants)
Locust Grove
Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)
Conyers
Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)
Athens
Avg 4.5 (49 restaurants)
Mcdonough
Avg 4.4 (24 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.