Lalos Mexican Restaurant 158 main st

review star

No reviews yet

158 main st

Hudson, MA 01752

Popular Items

T. Carnitas
T. Tripa
Guacamole

Antojitos

Casa Sampler

$13.99

Fajita Nachos

$12.99

Quesadilla antojito

$11.99

Guacamole Fesco

$10.99

Wings

$11.99

Queso Dip

$9.99

Sopes orden

$10.25

sope a la carta

$3.99

Tortilla soup

$10.49

Mexican street corn

$8.99

Combos

#1 One Enchilada, Taco & Tamale

$20.99

#2 Two Tacos & One Cheese Enchilada

$20.00

#3 One Chile Relleno, Crispy Taco & Enchilada

$20.99

#4 Mini Burrito, Tostada & Flauta

$20.99

#5 One Chile Relleno, Tamale & Soft Taco

$21.99

Del Mar

Fish Tacos

$20.99

Pescado Ranchero

$19.99

Cam Al sartén

$20.99

Cam Verdes

$20.99

Shrimp & fish

$21.99

Cocktail de camaron

$18.99

Kids Menu

Kids Cheeseburger

$6.99

Kids Hamburger

$6.99

Kids Chicken Fingers

$6.99

Kids Tacos

$6.99

Kids Quesadilla

$6.99

Kids Taquitos

$6.99

Kids Burrito

$6.99

Salads

Taco Salad

$15.99

Fiesta Salad

$16.99

Seafood Taco Salad

$18.99

Tacos

T. Asada

$3.25

T. Pastor

$3.25

T.pollo

$3.25

T. Chorizo

$3.25

T. Carnitas

$3.25

T. Tripa

$3.25

T. Veggies

$3.25

T. Barbacoa

$3.25

T.Lengua

$4.99

T. Salmon

$4.99

T. Fish

$4.99

T. Shrimp

$4.99

CT. beef

$3.25

CT.chicken

$3.25

CT.pork

$3.25

CT.veggies

$3.25

Birria tacos

$12.50

Family platter

$41.99

Taco

$3.00

Dessert

Fried Ice Cream

$6.99

Churros

$6.99

Apple Burrito

$7.99

Flan

$5.00

sopapillas

$7.99

Tres leches

$5.99

cheesecake chimichangas

$8.99

Fajitas

La Casa Fajitas

$20.99

Fajitas Mix

$21.99

La Plaza Fajita

$22.99

Special Fajitas

$23.99

Fajitas del Mar

$24.99

A La Carte

Chips & Salsa

$3.50

Enchilada a la carta

$3.99

Guacamole

$4.50

Jalapeños

$3.00

Rice & Beans

$6.50

Cheese

$2.50

Sour Cream

$2.50

Corn Tortilla

$2.00

Flour Tortilla

$2.50

Tostada a la carta

$4.50

Chile Relleno a la carta

$6.99

French Fries

$4.00

Salad

$3.99

burrito a la carta

$12.99

Toreados

$3.25

Tamale a la carta

$3.50

Side rice

$3.75

Side beans

$3.75

Ceviche

$15.99

Orden de flautas

$6.99

Torta

$16.00

Huarache

$10.49

tostada ceviche

$5.75

salsa picante verde

salsa picante roja

Torta ahogada

Torta ahogada

$11.99

Burgers

Classic Cheeseburger

$10.99

Bacon Cheeseburger

$12.99

Double Cheeseburger

$12.99

Dinner

Tamalas dinner

$19.99

Chile Rellenos DINNER

$21.49

Burrito dinner

$18.99

Enchiladas dinner

$18.99

Tostadas dinner

$17.99

Chimichanga Dinner

$18.99

Steak

Carne Asada

$22.99

Steak n' Shrimp

$23.99

Steak a la Tampiqueña

$22.99

Steak Chilango

$22.99

Los 3 Compadres

$25.99

Steak a la Mexicana

$22.99

Chicken

Pollo a la Plancha

$19.99

Pollo Jaripeo

$21.99

Pollo Toluca

$21.99

Pollo con Mole

$20.99

Pork

Carnitas Platter

$20.99

Adobada

$19.99

Favorites

Quesadilla dinner

$16.99

Taco Classic Platter

$19.99

Flautas dinner

$18.99

LUNCH

Grilled chicken

$13.50

Lunch classic taco

$9.99

lunch enchiladas

$9.99

lunch tostada

$9.99

special lunch

$13.99

lunch fish

$13.99

camarones al chipotle

$13.99

Chile relleno & taco

$11.99

mini burrito & taco

$10.99

enchilada & taco

$9.99

enchilada & quesadilla

$9.99

tamale & tostada

$10.99

Chile relleno & flauta

$11.99

enchilada & Chile relleno

$11.99

quesadilla & tamale

$10.99

tostada & enchilada

$9.99

lunch burrito

$9.99

lunch chimichanga

$9.99

fajita quesadilla

$9.99

lunch carne asada

$12.99

lunch adobada

$12.99

Enchilada & Chile Relleno

$11.99

Specials daily

CHIMI Monday

$10.99

Crispy tues

$10.99

Supreme burrito

$12.99

Enchi thur

$10.99

Taco Tuesday single

$2.75

Sopas

Marisco

$17.99

Res

$16.99

Birria noodles

$11.99

Desayunos Mexicanos

Chilaquiles

$12.99

Machaca con Huevos

$10.99

Huevos a la Mexicana

$10.99

Famous Huevos Rancheros

$10.99

Huevos Divorciados

$10.99

Huevos con Chorizo

$10.99

Lalos combo

$12.99

Breakfast burrito

$9.99

Steak & eggs

$14.99

Mexican omelette

$10.99

French toast

$6.99

Soft Drinks

Horchata

$3.00+

Tamarindo

$3.00+

Jamaica

$3.00+

Jarritos

$2.25

Soda machine

$3.00

Shirley temple

$3.50

Coffee

$3.00

Iced tea

$3.00

Milk

$3.00

Apple juice

$3.00

Orange juice

$3.00

Chocolate milk

$3.25

Lemonade

$3.00

Wines

Chardonnay

$7.50

Merlot

$7.50

Zinfandel

$7.50

Moscado

$7.50

Pinot Grigio

$7.50

Riesling

$7.50

Sangria

White Sangria

$7.50

Red Sangria

$7.50

Bottled Beer

Corona

$6.00

Modelo

$6.00

Special Modelo

$6.00

Negra Modelo

$6.00

Tecate

$6.00

Sol

$6.00

Victoria

$6.00

Pacifico

$6.00

Heineken

$6.00

Heineken Light

$6.00

Bud Light

$4.75

Michelob Ultra

$4.75

Xx equis amber/lager

$6.00

Coors light

$4.75

Corona familiar

$6.00

Corona premium

$6.00

IPA

$4.75

Estrella Jalisco

$6.25

Draft Beer

Modelo Especial

$6.00+

Negra Modelo

$6.00+

XX Amber

$6.00+

Pacifico

$6.00+

Blue Moon

$6.00+

Harpoon IPA

$6.00+

Michelob ultra

$6.00+

Corona premier

$6.00+

jack abby's

$6.00+

MARGARITAS

Classic margarita

$10.99

Fruity margarita

$11.99

Skinny margarita

$12.99

Lincoln modelito

$13.50

Cadillac margarita

$13.99

Italian margarita

$13.99

Bartender special

$14.99

Hot margarita

$11.99

Angel’s margarita

$13.99

Mia’s margarita

$14.99

Lalo’s margarita

$19.99

Grand margarita

$15.99

Flight

$18.99

Blood orange margarita

$13.99

Shots

Cazadores

$8.00

Milagros silver

$11.00

Sauza

$7.50

Patron silver

$10.50

Tres generaciones

$7.50

Don Julio silver

$11.50

House tequila

$5.50

Avión silver

$8.00

Casamigos

$11.75

Cincoro silver

$18.50

Cincoro añejo

$33.25

Don julio añejo

$13.75

Don julio repo

$13.00

Patron añejo

$13.50

Avión repo

$11.50

Hornitos

$5.50

Cabo wabo silver

$9.75

Cabo wabo repo

$11.25

1800 silver

$7.00

1800 repo

$9.75

1800 coconut

$8.00

Centenario plata

$10.25

818 silver

$12.25

818 repo

$13.99

Centenario repo

$11.99

Espolón silver

$9.50

Espolón repo

$11.50

Teremana

$11.50

Centenario anejo

$13.00

1800 cristalino

$13.99

Rum/whiskey/vodka

Bacardi

$8.00

Captain Morgan

$8.50

Grey goose

$12.25

Hennessy

$10.50

Jack Daniels

$8.50

Jameson

$9.50

Jim beam

$8.99

Tito’s

$9.00

Ketel one

$12.75

Absoulut

$9.50

Black label

$12.00

Red label

$10.00

Tanguray

$9.75

Hendricks

$9.50

Bombay

$10.00

malibu

$8.50

bulleit

$10.00

fireball

$8.00

southern comfort

$8.00

crown royal

$10.00

crown royal apple

$9.00

Micheladas

Michelada

$8.99

Michelada TO GO

$9.75

COCKTAILS

MOJITO

$12.99

PALOMA

$11.99

PINA COLADA

$10.99

tequila sunrise

$12.50

Caipirinha

$13.99

Sour whiskey

$12.99

Tequila colada

$10.99

Mule

$11.99

Virgin pina

$8.99

Mexican mule

$12.99

Sex on the beach

$10.99

Hudson Long Island

$12.99

mangonada

$13.99

Coco mojito

$14.25

Pomegranate

$12.99

Cucumber

$12.99

Catering

fajita sm

$97.00

Fajita LG

$204.00

Guacamole 7”

$48.00

Rice sm

$29.00

Beans sm

$29.00

Casa sampler

$11.99

Rice LG

$53.00

Beans LG

$53.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Lalo's is a family owned restaurant. Authentic Mexican food.

Location

158 main st, Hudson, MA 01752

Directions

Gallery
Lalos Mexican Restaurant image
Lalos Mexican Restaurant image

