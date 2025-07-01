Lalo's Mexican Restaurant
3011 S Harlem Ave
Berwyn, IL 60402
Featured Items
Taco
One taco filled with your choice of ground beef, chicken, pork (al pastor), shredded beef (desebrada) or steak. Corn or Flour tortilla. Topped with lettuce, tomato and cheese.$4.50
Taco Dinner
Three tacos with your choice of ground beef, chicken, pork (al pastor), shredded beef (desebrada), or chopped steak. Topped with lettuce, tomato and cheese. Served with a side of Spanish rice and refried beans.$17.95
Burrito Dinner
Filled with beans, lettuce, tomato, cheese, and your choice of: ground beef, pulled chicken, chopped steak, shredded beef or pork (al pastor). Also topped with sour cream and guacamole. Served with a side of Spanish rice and refried beans.$17.95
FOOD
A la Carte
Taco
One taco filled with your choice of ground beef, chicken, pork (al pastor), shredded beef (desebrada) or steak. Corn or Flour tortilla. Topped with lettuce, tomato and cheese.$4.50
Tamal Ala
One homemade tamale. Choose from chicken in a green tomatillo sauce or pork in a red sauce.$3.95
Flauta Ala
A "flute shaped taco" filled with your choice of shredded chicken or shredded beef. Garnished with sour cream and cheese.$4.50
Enchilada Ala
A rolled up corn tortilla filled with your choice of shredded chicken, ground beef or cheese. topped with sour cream and your choice of one sauce ranchera, red adobo or green tomatillo or mole.$4.50
Enchilada Suiza Ala
A rolled up corn tortilla filled with chicken, topped with melted Chihuahua cheese, green tomatillo sauce, and sour cream.$5.00
Burrito Ala
Filled with beans, lettuce, tomato and your choice of ground beef, chicken, flank steak or pork (al pastor), topped with sour cream and guacamole.$10.50
Sope Ala
Taste the authentic Mexican snack characterized by its distinctive pinched up rim which holds the savory fillings. Choose from: beef, refried beans, or chicken; topped with beans, lettuce, tomato, and cheese.$5.00
Quesadilla Dorada c/Camaron Ala
A crispy Mexican corn turnover filled with shrimp and Chihuahua cheese.$4.25
Torta Ala
A torta sandwich with your choice of meat garnished with beans, lettuce, tomato, cheese, sour cream, and avocado.$8.95
Quesadilla Ala
Our version of this south of the border favorite consists of a folded-over corn or flour tortilla filled with melted Chihuahua cheese.$5.00
Tostada Ala
This "open-faced taco" favorite consists of a deep fried corn tortilla layered with beans and your choice of filling: ground beef, steak, or chicken. Topped with lettuce, tomato, cheese.$5.00
Chile Relleno Ala
A poblano pepper filled with cheese, egg battered and pan fried in our mild ranchera sauce.$7.50
Appetizers
Botana Combo
A super starter! A delicious appetizer combination consisting of nachos, ham quesadillas, tamales (pork and chicken), flautas (shredded beef and chicken) and a seafood empanada. Served with sour cream, guacamole and pico de gallo. Sorry, no substitutions, please.$20.95
Ceviche de Camaron
Fresh shrimp marinated in fresh lime juice. Seasoned with diced tomatoes, chopped sweet onion, chopped cilantro, and diced jalapeño peppers.$14.95
Coctel de Camaron
A delicious shrimp cocktail in a zesty tomato sauce. Garnished with onion, cucumbers, cilantro, and slices of fresh avocado.$15.95
Quesadillas Doradas c/Camaron
Four crispy Mexican corn turnovers filled with shrimp and cheese. Served on a bed of white rice and accompanied by cactus salad.$16.95
Flautas Surtidas
Taste our assortment of corn tortilla, "flute shaped tacos" filled with shredded chicken, shredded beef, panela cheese, and mashed potatoes. Served with dollops of pico de gallo, sour cream and guacamole. Sorry, no substitutions, please.$16.95
Guac & Chips
Our avocado dip made from ripe avocados, diced tomatoes, chopped cilantro, and sweet onions. Prepared mild or spicy.$13.95
Nachos
Thick blend corn tortilla chips dipped in refried beans and topped with a layer of chihuahua cheese. Also served with pico de gallo, sour cream, and fresh guacamole.$13.95
Orden de Sopes
Taste the authentic Mexican snack characterized by its distinctive pinched up rim which holds the savory fillings. Three sopes with your choice of ground beef, chorizo or pulled chicken served over a layer of refried beans, and topped with lettuce, tomato, and cheese. Accompanied with a side of ranchera sauce and sour cream. Steak Sopes add $0.65 ea.$16.95
Queso Fundido
Melted chihuahua cheese with your choice of green tomatillo sauce, or ranchera sauce. Add Chorizo $1.95 Add Poblano Peppers & Onions $1$13.95
Sincronizadas
A flour tortilla stacked with ham and cheese, topped with a second tortilla, then grilled, and cut into wedges. Served with ranchera sauce, refried beans and sour cream.$13.95
Tamales
Three homemade tamales served in their corn husks. Filled with either chicken in a green tomatillo sauce or pork in a zesty red sauce. Mix and match to your delight. Served with a side of salsa ranchera and sour cream.$14.95
Soups/Salads
16 oz. Consome
Yes, this is the cup of soup you receive before your dinner arrives when you dine with us . Our signature chicken soup featuring shredded chicken breast and noodles. Made from scratch every day!! Includes a side order of rice too!$8.95
32 oz. Consome
Yes, this is the cup of soup you receive before your dinner arrives when you dine with us . Our signature chicken soup featuring shredded chicken breast and noodles. Made from scratch every day!! Includes a side order of rice too!$10.95
64 oz. Consome
Yes, this is the cup of soup you receive before your dinner arrives when you dine with us . Our signature chicken soup featuring shredded chicken breast and noodles. Made from scratch every day!! Includes a side order of rice too!$17.95
4 oz. Limes
Freshly cut lime wedges.$0.95
Cilantro/Onion/Lime Cup (4 oz)$0.75
Side of Rice ( 8 oz.)
Made fresh every day. Always "fluffy."$3.00
Caldo de Camaron
Our delicious shrimp and vegetable soup simmered in our zesty, seafood broth. Served with a side of white rice.$20.95
Caldo de Pescado$19.95
Caldo de Pollo
Our chicken soup features whole white chicken breast, garbanzo beans, zucchini, potatoes, and carrots. Served with a side of rice and your choice of tortillas. Don't mean to be confusing but this is not the soup that you get before your dinner arrives. You may want to look at our chicken consommé.$18.95
Caldo de Res
Our traditional beef short rib soup made with zucchini, cabbage leaves, sweet corn cobs and carrots. Served with a side of rice and your choice of tortillas.$21.95OUT OF STOCK
Ensalada$5.95
Ensalada de Jamon$9.95
Ensalada de Pollo$14.95
Taco Salad$15.95
Entrées
Azteca Skillet
Generous portions of skirt steak, chicken breast, chorizo, grilled green onions and plump bacon-wrapped shrimp cooked together to produce a truly unique taste. Served with Spanish rice, frijoles charros, marinated onions, a grilled banana pepper and panela cheese. Sorry, no substitutions, please.$29.95
Banderillas
Three assorted skewers of skirt steak, chicken breast and shrimp. Served with white rice, guacamole, sour cream, and two shrimp and cheese empanadas.$27.95
Burrito Dinner
Filled with beans, lettuce, tomato, cheese, and your choice of: ground beef, pulled chicken, chopped steak, shredded beef or pork (al pastor). Also topped with sour cream and guacamole. Served with a side of Spanish rice and refried beans.$17.95
Chiles Rellenos
Contains Gluten!!! Two poblano peppers filled with cheese, egg battered and pan fried in our mild ranchera sauce. Served with a side of Spanish rice and zucchini salad.$21.95
Fajitas de Res
Generous portions of skirt steak , grilled with slices of onions, tomatoes, and colorful bell peppers. Served with a side of guacamole, sour cream, Spanish rice, refried beans and your choice of tortillas.$24.95
Fajitas de Pollo
Generous tender chicken breast, grilled with slices of onions, tomatoes, and colorful bell peppers. Served with a side of guacamole, sour cream, Spanish rice, refried beans and your choice of tortillas.$24.95
Flauta Dinner
This popular Mexican dish consists of four corn "flute shaped tacos" filled with your choice of shredded chicken, beef, or potato. Garnished with sour cream, cheese, guacamole, and salad. Served with a side of Spanish rice and refried beans.$18.95
Guisado de Lomo
Chopped ribeye steak grilled and simmered in your choice of spicy and exotic "Chile de arbol" sauce or our mild ranchera sauce. Served with a side of Spanish rice, refried beans and salad.$25.95
Milanesa de Pollo
Breaded chicken breast, pan fried and topped with French fries. Served with Spanish rice, refried beans, and salad.$19.95
Milanesa de Res
Breaded round steak, pan fried and topped with French fries. Served with Spanish rice, refried beans, and salad.$21.95
Lalo's Enchiladas Suizas
Four rolled up corn tortillas filled with pulled chicken, topped with melted chihuahua cheese, green tomatillo sauce and sour cream. Accompanied with Spanish rice, refried beans and salad. Now try our spinach suizas.$19.95
Lalo's Enchiladas al Gusto
Four rolled up corn tortillas filled with your choice of pulled chicken, ground beef, or cheese. Topped with sour cream, grated queso fresco and your choice of one sauce: ranchera, red adobo, or mole. Accompanied with Spanish rice, refried beans, and salad.$19.95
Pollo c/Mole
Tender pieces of chicken breast simmered in our delicious, home made mole sauce. Served with a side of Spanish rice, refried beans, and salad. Note:Mole contains peanuts & sesame seeds.$19.95
Quesadilla Dinner
Our version of this south of the border favorite consists of three folded-over corn or flour tortillas filled with melted chihuahua cheese, grilled onions, and poblano peppers. Accompanied with Spanish rice, refried beans, and salad. Additional fillings subject to charge.$17.95
Taco Dinner
Three tacos with your choice of ground beef, chicken, pork (al pastor), shredded beef (desebrada), or chopped steak. Topped with lettuce, tomato and cheese. Served with a side of Spanish rice and refried beans.$17.95
Tampiqueña CHICKEN
A grilled 10 oz. chicken breast prepared to your taste. Served with one cheese enchilada. Sure to satisfy even the largest of appetites! Served with a side of Spanish rice and refried beans.$26.95
Tampiqueña STEAK
A tender black Angus skirt steak prepared to your taste. Served with one cheese enchilada. Sure to satisfy even the largest of appetites! Served with a side of Spanish rice and refried beans.$28.95
Torta Dinner
Torta sandwich with your choice of meat with beans, lettuce, tomato, cheese sour cream and guacamole.$17.95
Zamora CHICKEN
Your choice of a tender skirt steak or a grilled chicken breast topped with our original "frijoles charros." Served with two quesadillas, Mexican potatoes, and cactus salad. Garnished with Mexican green onions and guacamole.$27.95
Zamora STEAK
Your choice of a tender skirt steak or a grilled chicken breast topped with our original "frijoles charros. " served with two quesadillas, Mexican potatoes and cactus salad. Garnished with Mexican green onions and guacamole.$29.95
Seafood
Camaron al Mojo
Plump shrimp abound Mexico's coast line. One of the most succulent ways of serving them is to cook them until pink and baste them with a fresh tomato and garlic butter sauce. Served with two seafood empanadas, white rice, and salad.$25.95
Camarones Empanizados
Shrimp breaded with our own blend of spices, served with white rice and salad. Accompanied with two shrimp and cheese empanadas and salad.$25.95
Comal Cancun
A seafood combination skillet featuring: grilled octopus, a shrimp skewer, tilapia fillet, and jumbo shrimp. Served with grilled vegetables on a hot skillet along with a side of tilapia ceviche and a side of white rice. Sorry, no substitutions, please.$29.95
Fajitas de Camaron
Shrimp fajitas grilled with slices of onion, tomatoes and colorful bell peppers. Served with white rice, zucchini salad, guacamole, and sour cream.$25.95
Filete de Tilapia
A fresh tilapia fillet accompanied with a shrimp skewer. Topped with your choice of mild veracruzana sauce or our delicious garlic butter sauce. Served with white rice and salad.$22.95
Huachinango
A whole red snapper deep fried and topped with your choice of mild veracruzana tomato sauce or fresh garlic butter sauce. Served with white rice and salad.$29.95
Sopa Marina
A seafood soup assortment featuring shrimp, crab legs, fresh water shrimp, octopus, clams, mussels, and fish in a spicy, seafood broth. Served with a side of white rice. A seafood extravaganza!$27.95
Tinga de Camaron
Grilled shrimp served on a bed of tomato, exotic chipotle peppers and onions. Accompanied by two shrimp empanadas. If you like spicy foods, then this dish is sure to please.$25.95
Sides
Chips & Salsa
8oz container of our fresh salsa de mesa and a bag of chips.$4.95
Bag of Chips
Our thick cut, corn tortilla chips. Perfect for dipping. Unsalted.$2.50
Large Bag of Chips
Our thick cut, corn tortilla chips. Perfect for dipping. Unsalted.$6.95
Salsa de Mesa
Always fresh. Choose from 8oz, 16 oz, and 32 oz...$2.95
Jalapeño & Carrot Mix
Choose from 8oz, 16 oz, and 32 oz...$2.75
Side of Guacamole (8 oz.)
Ripe avocados, diced tomatoes, chopped cilantro, and onions (does NOT include chips.)$5.95
Side of Rice ( 8 oz.)
Made fresh every day. Always "fluffy."$3.00
Side of White Rice (8 oz.)$3.00
Side of Refried Beans (8 oz.)$3.00
Side of Mexican Potatoes (16 oz)
Potatoes grilled with Mexican sausage, onions & tomatoes.$6.95
(1) Banana Pepper$1.25
2 oz. Sour Cream$0.75
4 oz. Sour Cream$1.50
8 oz. Sour Cream$2.95
4 oz. Hot Salsa
Choose from any of our homemade salsas. All made in-house in small batches.$1.00
4 oz. Limes
Freshly cut lime wedges.$0.95
Cilantro/Onion/Lime Cup (4 oz)$0.75
4 oz. Pico de Gallo$1.50
8 oz. Pico de Gallo$3.00
2 oz. Diced Jalapeño (Fresh)
Freshly diced jalapeño. Great way to spice up your soups or tacos.$0.75
4 oz. Diced Jalapeño (Fresh)
Freshly diced jalapeño. Great way to spice up your soups or tacos.$1.50
Chiles Toreados
(2) Flame roasted whole jalapeño peppers served with lime wedges and marinated red onions.$1.95
(1) Chile Toreado
A flame roasted whole jalapeño pepper served with a lime wedge and marinated red onions.$0.95
Side of French Fries$3.95
Side of Avocado$3.00
Side of Mexican Cheese
Choose between grated Queso Fresco, Queso Panela or Shredded Chihuahua.$3.00
Side of Charro Beans$3.00
8 oz. Side of Cactus Salad$3.00
Side of Can Cun Veggies$4.00
Telera Roll/Pan$1.50
Tortillas (6)$1.95
Pack of Lalo's Flour Tortillas
Same, great tortillas we use in the restaurant!! 1 doz. Please reheat at home. Store in fridge.$3.25
Desserts
Churro Bites (6 pc.)
(6) Golden fried cruchy churro bites. Choose between one of the following sauces:Chocolate, Strawberry, and Caramel.$4.95
Churro Bites (12 pc.)
(12) Golden fried, cruchy churro bites. Choose between one of the following sauces:Chocolate, Strawberry, and Caramel.$8.95
Flan
Mexico's classic dessert. Vanilla custard served with Mexican egg nog.$5.95
Fried Ice Cream
The perfect dessert after any meal. Served in its own edible shell with strawberry sauce, chocolate blossoms and whipped cream.$6.95
Sopapillas
Flour fritters cut finger size, tossed in cinnamon, sugar, and drizzled with condensed sweet milk. Served with a scoop of vanilla ice cream.$5.95
Tres leches
A sponge cake soaked in a three milk sauce and a touch of brandy.$5.95
ONLINE BEVERAGES
Bottled Drinks
Aguas Frescas (TO GO)
Horchata (24 oz)
Sweet, traditional Mexican beverage. Horchata is made from rice, milk, vanilla, and cinnamon with hints of almonds.$4.50
Jamaica (24 oz.)
Sweet Mexican tea made from water infused with dried flor de Jamaica, Hibiscus flowers (Hibiscus sabdariffa). Slightly tart with a subtle tang similar to cranberry.$4.50
Lemonade (24 oz.)$4.50
Fountain Drinks (TO GO)
Margs, Sangrias & Mich(TO GO)
16 oz. MARG (TO GO)
APPROX. (2) Small Margs. Rim empty glass with salt, fill glass with ice, pour your marg. NOTE:Filling glass with ice is strongly suggested for a well-balanced drink.$13.95
32 oz MARG (TO GO)
APPROX. (4) Small Margs. Rim empty glass with salt, fill glass with ice, pour your marg. NOTE:Filling glass with ice is strongly suggested for a well-balanced drink.$24.95
MARG Bottle 1.75 L (TO GO)
APPROX. (7.5) Small Margs. Rim empty glass with salt, fill glass with ice, pour your marg. NOTE:Filling glass with ice is strongly suggested for a well-balanced drink.$46.95
16 oz. Sangria (TO GO)
APPROX. (2) Small Sangrias. Our sangria features a perfect blend of red wine with a touch of brandy.$10.95
32 oz. Sangria (TO GO)
APPROX. (4) Small Sangrias. Our sangria features a perfect blend of red wine with a touch of brandy.$21.95
Sangria Bottle 1.75 L (TO GO)
APPROX. (7.5) Small Sangrias. Our sangria features a perfect blend of red wine with a touch of brandy.$34.95
16 oz. Mich Mix
Dress up your Cerveza with our homemade Michelada Mix. Rim glass with salt, Fill half of the glass with ice, add about 4 oz. of mix and pour your beer (Beer sold separately.)$8.95OUT OF STOCK
MARG Fruit Purées (16 oz.)
Transform your Marg into a frozen marg with our REAL fruit purées! No flavored syrups here. Add 3 oz of our fruit, blend with an ice filled Marg.$4.95OUT OF STOCK
