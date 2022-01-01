- Home
Lalo's Restaurant Schaumburg
425 S Roselle Rd,
Schaumburg, IL 60193
A la Carte
Taco
One taco filled with your choice of ground beef, chicken, pork (al pastor), shredded beef (desebrada) or steak. Corn or Flour tortilla. Topped with lettuce, tomato and cheese.
Tamal
A homemade tamale served in its corn husk and all. Filled with chicken in a green tomatillo sauce or pork in a zesty red sauce.
Flauta Dorada
A "flute shaped taco" filled with your choice of shredded chicken or shredded beef.
Enchilada
A rolled-up corn tortilla filled with your choice of: shredded chicken, ground beef or cheese. topped with sour cream and your choice of one sauce: ranchera, red adobo, green tomatillo or mole.
Enchilada Suiza
A rolled-up corn tortilla filled with chicken, topped with melted Chihuahua cheese, green tomatillo sauce, and sour cream.
Burrito
Filled with beans, lettuce, tomato, cheese and your choice of ground beef, chicken, flank steak or pork (al pastor), topped with sour cream and guacamole.
Sope
Taste the authentic Mexican snack characterized by its distinctive pinched up rim which holds the savory fillings. Choose from: beef, refried beans, or chicken; topped with beans, lettuce, tomato, and cheese.
Empanada de Queso y Camaron
A crispy Mexican corn turnover filled with shrimp and Chihuahua cheese.
Torta
A torta sandwich with your choice of meat garnished with beans, lettuce, tomato, cheese, sour cream, and guacamole.
Quesadilla
Our version of this south of the border favorite consists of a folded-over corn or flour tortilla filled with melted Chihuahua cheese.
Tostada de Ceviche
An "open-faced taco" topped with fresh, shrimp ceviche. Garnished with avocado slices.
Tostada
This "open-faced taco" favorite consists of a deep-fried corn tortilla layered with beans and your choice of filling: ground beef, steak, or chicken. Topped with lettuce, tomato, cheese.
Chile Relleno
A poblano pepper filled with cheese, egg battered and pan-fried in our mild ranchera sauce.
Appetizers
Botana Combinada
A super starter! A delicious appetizer combination consisting of nachos, ham quesadillas, tamales (pork and chicken), flautas (shredded beef and chicken) and a seafood empanada. Served with sour cream, guacamole and pico de gallo. Sorry, no substitutions, please.
Ceviche de Camaron
Fresh shrimp marinated in fresh lime juice. Seasoned with diced tomatoes, chopped sweet onion, chopped cilantro, and diced jalapeño peppers.
Coctel de Camaron
A delicious shrimp cocktail in a zesty tomato sauce. Garnished with onion, cucumbers, cilantro, and slices of fresh avocado.
Order of Empanadas
Four crispy Mexican corn turnovers filled with shrimp and cheese. Served on a bed of white rice and accompanied by cactus salad.
Flautas Surtidas
Taste our assortment of corn tortilla, "flute shaped tacos" filled with shredded chicken, shredded beef, panela cheese, and mashed potatoes. Served with dollops of pico de gallo, sour cream and guacamole. Sorry, no substitutions, please.
Guacamole & Chips
Our avocado dip made from ripe avocados, diced tomatoes, chopped cilantro, and sweet onions. Prepared mild or spicy.
Order of Sopes
Taste the authentic Mexican snack characterized by its distinctive pinched up rim which holds the savory fillings. Three sopes with your choice of ground beef, chorizo or pulled chicken served over a layer of refried beans, and topped with lettuce, tomato, and cheese. Accompanied with a side of ranchera sauce and sour cream.
Queso Fundido
Melted chihuahua cheese with your choice of green tomatillo sauce, ranchera sauce or sautéed poblano peppers and onions.
Tamales
Three homemade tamales served in their corn husks. Filled with either chicken in a green tomatillo sauce or pork in a zesty red sauce. Mix and match to your delight. Served with a side of salsa ranchera and sour cream.
Desserts
Flan
Mexico's classic dessert. Vanilla custard served with Mexican egg nog.
Fried Ice Cream
The perfect dessert after any meal. Served in its own edible shell with strawberry sauce, chocolate blossoms and whipped cream.
Sopapillas
Flour fritters cut finger size, tossed in cinnamon, sugar, and drizzled with condensed sweet milk. Served with a scoop of vanilla ice cream.
Entrées
Azteca Skillet
Generous portions of skirt steak, chicken breast, chorizo, grilled green onions and plump bacon-wrapped shrimp cooked together to produce a truly unique taste. Served with Spanish rice, frijoles charros, marinated onions, a grilled banana pepper and panela cheese. Sorry, no substitutions, please.
Banderillas
Three assorted skewers of skirt steak, chicken breast and shrimp. Served with white rice, guacamole, sour cream, and two shrimp and cheese empanadas.
BRQ
Marinated portions of ribeye steak grilled with onions, tomatoes, poblano peppers, and topped with melted chihuahua cheese. Served with a side of Spanish rice and refried beans.
Burrito Dinner
Filled with beans, lettuce, tomato, cheese, and your choice of: ground beef, pulled chicken, chopped steak, shredded beef or pork (al pastor). Also topped with sour cream and guacamole. Served with a side of Spanish rice and refried beans.
Chiles Rellenos
Contains Gluten!!! Two poblano peppers filled with cheese, egg battered and pan fried in our mild ranchera sauce. Served with a side of Spanish rice and zucchini salad.
Enchiladas al Gusto
Four rolled up corn tortillas filled with your choice of pulled chicken, ground beef or cheese. Topped with sour cream and your choice of one sauce: ranchera, red adobo or mole. Accompanied with Spanish rice, refried beans and salad.
Enchiladas Suizas
Four rolled up corn tortillas filled with pulled chicken, topped with melted chihuahua cheese, green tomatillo sauce and sour cream. Accompanied with Spanish rice, refried beans and salad. Now try our spinach suizas.
Fajitas de Res
Generous portions of skirt steak , grilled with slices of onions, tomatoes, and colorful bell peppers. Served with a side of guacamole, sour cream, Spanish rice, refried beans and your choice of tortillas.
Fajitas Mixtas
Generous portions of skirt steak or tender chicken breast, grilled with slices of onions, tomatoes, and colorful bell peppers. Served with a side of guacamole, sour cream, Spanish rice, refried beans and your choice of tortillas.
Fajitas de Pollo
Generous tender chicken breast, grilled with slices of onions, tomatoes, and colorful bell peppers. Served with a side of guacamole, sour cream, Spanish rice, refried beans and your choice of tortillas.
Flauta Dinner
This popular Mexican dish consists of four corn "flute shaped tacos" filled with your choice of shredded chicken or beef. Garnished with sour cream, cheese, guacamole, and salad. Served with a side of Spanish rice and refried beans.
Guisado de Lomo
Chopped ribeye steak grilled and simmered in your choice of spicy and exotic "Chile de arbol" sauce or our mild ranchera sauce. Served with a side of Spanish rice, refried beans and salad.
Milanesa de Pollo
Chicken breast, pan fried and topped with French fries. Served with Spanish rice, refried beans, and salad.
Milanesa de Res
Breaded round steak, pan fried and topped with French fries. Served with Spanish rice, refried beans, and salad.
Pick 3
This platter is completely up to you. Pick three from any of the following to create your own combination: taco, tamal, enchilada, sope, tostada, chile relleno (add $1), flauta, and quesadilla. LIMIT OF 1 CHILE RELLENO PER PLATTER.
Pick 4
This platter is completely up to you. Pick four from any of the following to create your own combination: taco, tamal, enchilada, sope, tostada, chile relleno (add $1), flauta, and quesadilla. LIMIT OF 1 CHILE RELLENO PER PLATTER.
Pollo c/Mole
Tender pieces of chicken breast simmered in our delicious, homemade mole sauce. Served with a side of Spanish rice, refried beans and salad. Never tried our mole sauce ask your server for a sample.
Quesadilla Dinner
Our version of this south of the border favorite consists of three folded-over corn or flour tortillas filled with melted chihuahua cheese. Accompanied with Spanish rice, refried beans, and salad.
Taco Dinner
Three tacos with your choice of ground beef, chicken, pork (al pastor), shredded beef (desebrada), or chopped steak. Topped with lettuce, tomato and cheese. Served with a side of Spanish rice and refried beans.
Tampiqueña CHICKEN
Grilled chicken breast prepared to your taste. Served with one cheese enchilada. Sure to satisfy even the largest of appetites! Served with a side of Spanish rice and refried beans.
Tampiqueña STEAK
Tender skirt steak prepared to your taste. Served with one cheese enchilada. Sure to satisfy even the largest of appetites! Served with a side of Spanish rice and refried beans.
Torta Dinner
Torta sandwich with your choice of meat with beans, lettuce, tomato, cheese sour cream and guacamole.
Zamora CHICKEN
Chicken breast topped with our original "frijoles charros. " Served with two quesadillas, Mexican potatoes and cactus salad. Garnished with Mexican green onions and guacamole.
Zamora STEAK
Tender skirt steak topped with our original "frijoles charros. " served with two quesadillas, Mexican potatoes and cactus salad. Garnished with Mexican green onions and guacamole.
Lent Specials
Seafood
Caldo de Camaron
Our delicious shrimp and vegetable soup simmered in our zesty, seafood broth. Served with a side of white rice.
Caldo de Pescado
Our delicious tilapia fish and vegetable soup simmered in our zesty, seafood broth. Served with a side of white rice.
Camaron al Mojo
Plump shrimp abound Mexico's coast line. One of the most succulent ways of serving them is to cook them until pink and baste them with a fresh tomato and garlic butter sauce. Served with two seafood empanadas, white rice, and salad.
Camarones Empanizados
Shrimp breaded with our own blend of spices, served with white rice and salad. Accompanied with two shrimp and cheese empanadas and salad.
Comal Cancun
A seafood combination skillet featuring: grilled octopus, a shrimp skewer, tilapia fillet, and jumbo shrimp. Served with grilled vegetables on a hot skillet along with a side of tilapia ceviche and a side of white rice. Sorry, no substitutions, please.
Enchiladas de Camaron
Fajitas de Camaron
Shrimp fajitas grilled with slices of onion, tomatoes and colorful bell peppers. Served with white rice, zucchini salad, guacamole, and sour cream.
Filete de Tilapia
A fresh tilapia fillet accompanied with a shrimp skewer. Topped with your choice of mild veracruzana sauce or our delicious garlic butter sauce. Served with white rice and salad.
Huachinango
A whole red snapper deep fried and topped with your choice of mild veracruzana tomato sauce or fresh garlic butter sauce. Served with white rice and salad.
Sopa Marina
A seafood soup assortment featuring shrimp, crab legs, fresh water shrimp, octopus, clams, mussels, and fish in a spicy, seafood broth. Served with a side of white rice. A seafood extravaganza!
Tinga de Camaron
Grilled shrimp served on a bed of tomato, exotic chipotle peppers and onions. Accompanied by two shrimp empanadas. If you like spicy foods, then this dish is sure to please.
Sides
4 oz. Hot Salsa
4 oz. Limes
4 oz. Pico de Gallo
4 oz. Sour Cream
8 oz. Pico de Gallo
8 oz. Sour Cream
Chiles Toreados
Three grilled jalapeño peppers sprinkled with salt and served with marinated red onions.
Side Order of Spanish Rice
Side Order of White Rice
Side Order of Refried Beans
Side Order of Black Beans
Side Order of Charro Beans
Soupy, seasoned mayocoba beans served with ham, bacon, and bell peppers.
Side Order of Chilaquiles
A Mexican favorite! Fried tortilla triangles sautéed with your choice of salsa, topped with fresh cheese and sour cream.
Side of Zucchini Salad
Side of Cactus Salad
Side of Cebollitas Mexicanas
Side of French Fries
Side of Potatoes a la Mexicana
Red potatoes boiled and then grilled along with Mexican chorizo, onions, and tomatoes! Incredibly flavorful and even better with your favorite salsa served on top!
Side Order of Avocado Slices
Side Order of Guacamole (8 oz)
Side order of Mexican Cheese
Side of Salsa Mojo de Ajo (Garlic Butter)
Side of Rajas con Cebolla
Sliced poblano peppers grilled with coarsely chopped onions.
Side Order of Tortillas (6)
Side Order of Grilled Chorizo
Soups/Salads
16 oz. Consome
Yes, this is the cup of soup you receive before your dinner arrives when you dine with us . Our signature chicken soup featuring shredded chicken breast and noodles. Made from scratch every day!! Includes a side order of rice too!
32 oz. Consome
Yes, this is the cup of soup you receive before your dinner arrives when you dine with us . Our signature chicken soup featuring shredded chicken breast and noodles. Made from scratch every day!! Includes a side order of rice too!
64 oz. Consome
Yes, this is the cup of soup you receive before your dinner arrives when you dine with us . Our signature chicken soup featuring shredded chicken breast and noodles. Made from scratch every day!! Includes a side order of rice too!
Caldo de Camaron
Our delicious shrimp and vegetable soup simmered in our zesty, seafood broth. Served with a side of white rice.
Caldo de Pollo
Our chicken soup features whole white chicken breast, garbanzo beans, zucchini, potatoes, and carrots. Served with a side of rice and your choice of tortillas. Don't mean to be confusing but this is not the soup that you get before your dinner arrives. You may want to look at our chicken consommé.
Ensalada de Jamon
A garden salad consisting of polish ham, lettuce, red cabbage, carrots, cucumber, red onions, slices of avocado, and panela cheese.
Ensalada de Pollo
A garden salad consisting of grilled chicken breast, lettuce, red cabbage, carrots, cucumber, red onions, slices of avocado, and panela cheese.
Sopa Marina*
A seafood soup assortment featuring shrimp, crab legs, fresh water shrimp, octopus, clams, mussels, and fish in our zesty, seafood broth. Served with a side of white rice. A seafood extravaganza.
Taco Salad
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
