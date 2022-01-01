Mexican & Tex-Mex
La Luna
All hours
|Sunday
|3:00 pm - 1:00 am
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|5:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Friday
|5:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|3:00 pm - 1:00 am
Located in Chicago’s vibrant and historically significant Pilsen neighborhood, La Luna stays true to the community’s ever-evolving cultural roots and offers a place for both locals and visitors alike to enjoy an artsy play on Mexican recipes in a creative space that pays homage to the diverse and artistic vibe of the neighborhood.
Location
1726 south racine, chicago, IL 60608
