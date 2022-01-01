Restaurant header imageView gallery
Mexican & Tex-Mex

La Luna

review star

No reviews yet

1726 south racine

chicago, IL 60608

Order Again

Popular Items

Carne Asada
Chicken Tinga
Fish

PARA EMPEZAR | APPETIZERS

Chips and Salsa

$6.00

Tomatillo & Quemada

Elote

$7.00

grilled corn, aioli, cotija cheese, chili powder

Guacamole

$16.00

avocado, onion, tomato, jalapeño, cotija, pomegranate

AGUACHILE NEGRO

$15.00

Side Tortillas

$1.00

Side of Avocado

$3.00

Side of Mango Salsa

$2.00

Side Grilled Jalapenos

Utensils

PARA TU SOLO | TACOS

Carne Asada

$5.00

finely chopped steak, garlic oil, onions, cilantro

Chicken Tinga

$4.00

shredded free range chicken cooked in salsa chipotle, lettuce, pico de gallo, crema

Cochinita Pibill

$4.00

slow cooked pork, cilantro, habanero onions

Broccolini

$4.00

Fish

$5.00

beer battered tilapia, chipotle mayo, red cabbage slaw

Mole Pork Belly

$5.00

PARA LA MESA

QUESABIRRIA

$18.00

order of 3 quesadillas (shredded beef) topped with pickled onion and cilantro. Served with a side of consomme.

Entraña

$29.00

skirt steak, chimichurri, waxaman potatoes, jalapeños

FLAUTAS

$15.00

chicken, cole slaw, chipotle crema, avocado crema, cotija cheese, salsa verde

Grilled Lamb Chops

$32.00

LANGOSTINOS

$25.00

langostinos, salsa nayarit, rice, garlic

ARCTIC CHAR

$18.00Out of stock

MUSSELLS

$22.00

MOLE w/ POLLO ROSTIZADO

$18.00

Luna Potatoes

$6.00

Side of Arroz

$3.00

Side of Consomme

$2.00

Side of Frijoles

$3.00

PARA DESFRUTAR | DESSERT

CHOCOFLAN

$9.00Out of stock

La Maceta

$17.00Out of stock

chocolate

$8.00Out of stock

Chocolate Layer cake *contains nuts*

Mango

$8.00Out of stock

Strawberry

$8.00Out of stock

Chocolate Tres Leches

$8.00

Coconut Tres Leches

$9.00

Caramel Tres Leches

$9.00Out of stock

COCKTAILS

LA LUNA MARGARITA

$13.00+

Milagro Blanco, Cointreau, lime, agave (Add flavor: mango, +2)

PREMIUM MARGARITA

$16.00+

Casamigos Reposado, Cointreau, lime, Herradura agave (lime or mango)

LA PALOMA

$13.00+

tequila blanco, lime, grapefruit, (tequila or mezcal)

BIG MICH MICHELADA

$11.00

Big Mich Local mix, beer, lime, house salt

MANZANA BORRACHA

$16.00

COCONUT LIME MARGARITA

$16.00

MATA MIEL

$15.00

habanero infused mezcal, housemade pineapple honey, spicy pineapple liqueur, lime

HORCHATA ESPRESSO

$16.00

LA MERA PERA

$15.00

PEPINO MIO

$15.00

PUMPKIN SPICE LATTE

$15.00

GUAVA OLD FASHIONED

$15.00

LA OFRENDA

$16.00

EL DIABLITO

$15.00

mezcal, chipotle raspberry, bitters, lemon, house salt

MOLE MICHELADA

$15.00

Mimosa- B

Michelada-B

Bloody Mary -B

Beermosas-B

BANDERA SHOT

$9.00

Mimosa

$9.00

Beverages

JARRITOS MANDARIN

$3.00

JARRITOS TAMARINDO

$3.00

MEXICAN SPRITE

$4.00

LAGUNITAS HOPPY REFRESHER

$5.00

TOPO CHICO

$3.00

MEXICAN COKE

$4.00

red bull

$6.00

Lemonade

$2.00

pepsi

$2.00

diet pepsi

$2.00

ginger ale

$2.00

sierra mist

$2.00

Coffee

$3.50

Iced Coffee

$3.50

orange juice

$4.00

pineapple juice

$4.00

BEER

MODELO ESPECIAL

$6.00

PACIFICO

$6.00

MODELO NEGRA

$6.00

TECATE

$5.00

BOHEMIA

$6.00

VICTORIA

$6.00

LIL SUMPIN SUMPIN

$8.00

VIVA LA FRIDA

$9.00Out of stock

MEDIA NARANJA

$9.00

PIÑATA

$10.00

NEBLINA

$9.00

MILLER LIGHT

$5.00Out of stock

ALBA

$8.00

JUNGLE BOOGIE

$8.00

MAIZAL

$8.00Out of stock

XICAGO

$9.00Out of stock

STELLA ARTIOS

$6.00Out of stock

FREEDOM OF SPEACH

$7.00
All hours
Sunday3:00 pm - 1:00 am
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
Thursday5:00 pm - 12:00 am
Friday5:00 pm - 12:00 am
Saturday3:00 pm - 1:00 am
Located in Chicago’s vibrant and historically significant Pilsen neighborhood, La Luna stays true to the community’s ever-evolving cultural roots and offers a place for both locals and visitors alike to enjoy an artsy play on Mexican recipes in a creative space that pays homage to the diverse and artistic vibe of the neighborhood.

La Luna image
La Luna image
La Luna image
La Luna image

