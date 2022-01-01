Lama Beans Cafe Berkeley

Lama Beans Cafe imageView gallery

Omelets & Scrambles

Country Omelet

$14.00

Mushroom & Goat Cheese Omelet

$14.00

Western Vegetable Omelet

$13.00

Smoked Salmon Scramble

$14.00

Herb & Goat Cheese Scramble

$13.00

Chorizo Sausage Scramble

$14.00

Organic Tofu Scramble

$13.00

Breakfast

Corned Beef Hash

$15.00

Two Eggs Breakfast

$10.50

Tortilla Egg Wrap

$10.00

Muffin Sandwich

$5.00

Bagel Sandwich

$8.00

Eggs Benedicts

California Benedict

$15.00

Smoked Salmon Benedict

$15.00

Eggs Blackstone

$14.00

Eggs Florentine

$13.00

Eggs Benedict

$13.00

Traditional Favorites

Pancakes: Full Stack

$14.00

Pancakes: Half Stack

$11.00

Blueberry Pancakes

$14.00

French Toast

$11.50

Lama Combo

$15.00

One Pancake only

$4.00

Bagels

Bagel Deluxe

$13.00

Bagel

$3.50

Sides

Avocado & Sourdough

$8.00

Side One Egg

$2.25

Side Two Eggs

$4.25

Five Egg Whites

$8.00

Side of Toast

$2.00

Side of Bacon (2)

$4.00

Side of Bacon (4)

$7.50

Side Sausage

$4.75

Side Ham

$4.75

Side Hash

$11.00

Side Beef Patty

$7.00

Side Chicken Breast

$6.50

Side Salmon

$11.00

Side Steak

$14.75

Side of Pork chop

$14.75

Homefries

$4.25

Cheddar Homefries

$5.50

Bacon Cheddar Homefries

$8.00

French Fries

$4.25

Side Trio of Sauces

$2.00

Extra Chipotle Sour Cream In Separate Container

$0.50

Extra Cilantro Pesto In Separate Container

$0.50

Extra Tomato Salsa In Separate Container

$0.50

Side Avocado

$2.00

Side Fresh Tomatoes

$2.00

Side Grilled Tomatoes

$2.00

Side Jalapenos

$0.50

Side Falafels

$3.50

Side Spinach

$4.00

Cup Of Fruit

$5.00

Side coleslaw

$4.00

Side one crabcake

$1.00

Pastries

Morning Bun

$2.75

Apple Turnover

$2.75

Feta Herb

$2.75

Chocolate Croissant

$2.75

Almond Croissant

$2.75

Croissant

$2.50

Apricot Scone

$2.50

Blueberry Muffin

$2.50

Bran Muffin

$2.50

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$1.75

Oatmeal Rasin Cookie

$1.75

Brownie

$2.50

Desserts

Chocolate Sundae

$5.00

Chocolate Bundt

$5.00

Chocolate Mousse

$5.00

Cheesecake

$5.00

Affogato

$5.00

Crème Brulee

$5.00

$5 Dessert

$5.00

$6 Dessert

$6.00

Ice Cream

$2.00

Pudding

$5.00

Food

Crab Cake Benedict

$18.00

Ratatouille

$14.00

Fried Chicken & Waffle SP

$15.00

Brisket Hash

$16.00

Wild Mushroom Omelet

$14.00

French Toast SP

$12.00

Wild Salmon Cake Benedict

$17.00

Breakfast frittata

$14.00

Huevos Rancheros

$15.00

Heirloom Tomato Omelet

$14.00

Shiitake mushroom & kale Omelet

$14.00

Chilaquile Verde

$20.00

Chocolate pancakes

$14.00

Waffle only

$8.50

Prosciutto Benedict

$16.00

Drinks

$7 Mimosa

$7.00

Mimosa Trio

$18.00

Screwdriver

$9.00

Bloody Mary

$10.00

Grey Hound

$9.00

Mexican Cofee

$9.00

Irish Cofee

$9.00

House Specialties

Lamb Shawerma

$16.00

Jerk Chicken Lavash

$15.00

Falafel Lavash

$13.50

Bacon Chicken Caesar Wrap

$13.50

Sampler Platter

$14.50

Fish & Chips

$14.50

Salads

Greek Salad

$10.00

Beet Salad

$9.00

Pear & Bleu Cheese Salad

$9.00

Mixed Green Salad

$8.00

Caesar Salad

$8.00

Soup & Salad Combo

$12.00

Burger

Burger

$12.00

Sandwiches

Steak Sandwich

$16.00

Lamb Sandwich

$15.00

BBQ Pork

$15.00

Grilled Chicken

$14.50

Tuna Melt

$14.00

Veggie Sandwich

$13.00

BLT

$12.50

Pizetta

Margherita Pizza

$13.00

Bianca Pizza

$14.00

BBQ Chicken Pizza

$14.00

Mexican Pizza

$14.00

Specials

Salmon Special

$23.00

Chicken Special

$22.00

Soup and Salad combo

$13.00

Bowl of Soup

$8.00

Today's Pizza Slice

$4.00

Lunch Special $14

$14.00

Lunch Special $13

$13.00

Chicken Milanese

$14.00

Torta Carnitas

$14.00

BBQ Baby Back Ribs

$18.00

Eric 2 salad (1 to go) & 1 ice tea

$23.00

Donatello BBQ ribs no coleslaw , soft fries , side of BBQ sauce

$18.00

Darry Mushroom & Goat cheese omelet; no hf no bread; side spinach; side roasted jalapenos; holly sauce on sd; bacon (2); Four shot latte

$24.25

3-Course

Monday Special

$22.00

Tuesday Special

$20.00

Wednesday Special

$24.00

Thursday Special

$24.00

Friday Special

$22.00

Saturday Special

$27.00

Sunday Special

$25.00

3-Course Dessert

Appetizers

Mixed Green Salad

$8.00

Caesar Salad

$9.00

Greek Salad

$10.00

Pear Salad

$9.00

Beet Salad

$9.00

Meze Plate

$14.00

Flatbread

$8.00

Fried Brussels Sprouts

$8.00

Mushroom Fritters

$8.00

Tonight's Soup

$8.00

SP Appetizer $6

$6.00

SP Appetizer $7

$7.00

SP Appetizer $8

$8.00

Mains

Rib Eye Steak

$25.00

Rack of Lamb

$25.00

Wild Fish

$25.00

Pork Chop

$24.00

Salmon

$23.00

Risotto

$23.00

Organic Chicken

$22.00

BBQ Ribs

$20.00

Brisket Pasta

$20.00

Ravioli

$18.00

Wild Mushroom Pasta

$18.00

Chicken Parmesan

$20.00

Eggplant Parmesan

$18.00

Fish & Chips

$14.50

Lamb Shawerma

$16.00

Jerk Chicken Lavash

$15.00

Falafel Lavash

$13.50

$16 Special

$16.00

$18 Special

$18.00

$20 Special

$20.00

$22 Special

$22.00

$24 Special

$24.00

Sandwiches / Pizzas / Burgers

Burger

$12.00

Chicken Sandwich

$14.50

Steak Sandwich

$16.00

BBQ Pork Sandwich

$15.00

Margherita Pizza

$13.00

Bianca Pizza

$14.00

BBQ Chicken Pizza

$14.00

Mexican Pizza

$13.00

Dinner Sides

Small Green Salad

$5.50

Small Caesar Salad

$5.50

Small Pear Salad

$6.00

Small Greek Salad

$6.25

Small Beet Salad

$6.00

Cup of Soup

$5.00

Bowl of Soup

$8.00

Side Dinner Fries

$4.25

Side Mixed Veggies

$5.50

Side Broccoli

$3.00

Side Spinach

$4.00

Side Green Beans

$3.00

Side Rice

$2.00

Side Beets

$5.00

Side Brussels Sprouts (Not Fried)

$5.00

Side Mash Potatoes

$3.00

Wild Rice

$3.00

Hot Drinks

In-House Coffee

$3.00

Latte

$3.25

Cappuccino

$3.00

Small Macchiato

$2.00

Small Hot Chocolate

$2.75

Small Coffee

$2.50

Dbl Latte

$4.25

Dbl Cappuccino

$3.75

Double Machiatto

$2.50

Large Hot Chocolate

$3.50

Espresso

$1.75

Americano

$2.00

Mocha

$3.50

Chai Small

$3.00

Hot Tea

$3.00

Dbl Espresso

$2.50

Dbl Americano

$2.75

Dbl Mocha

$4.50

Lg Chai

$3.75

Au Lait

$3.00

Lg Au Lait

$3.50

Large Dirty Chai

$5.75

Small Dirty chai

$4.75

Cold Drinks

Apple Juice

$3.00

Arnold Palmer

$3.00

Bottled Beverage

$3.00

Bottled Water

$1.50

Canned Beverage

$2.00

Ginger Beer

$3.00

Grapefruit Juice

$5.00

Iced Tea

$3.00

Izze

$2.00

Large Iced Coffee

$3.00

Lemonade

$5.00

Mexican Coke

$3.00

Milk

$2.50

Orange Juice

$5.00

Pomegranate Juice

$5.00

San Pellegrino Soda

$2.50

Small Iced Coffee

$2.50

Sparkling Water

$3.00

Thai Iced Tea

$4.00

Beer

Bottled Beer

$4.50

Draft Beer

$6.00

Lagunitas IPA by bottle

$5.00

Speakeasy Prohibition Amber Ale

$5.50

Heineken bottle

$5.00

Federation Red Rye Ale

$5.50

Fieldwork IPA

$7.00

1/2 Pitcher

$10.00

Full Pitcher

$20.00

1/2 Pitcher Fieldwork

$12.00

Full Pitcher Fieldwork

$24.00

Wine

House White

$7.00

Chardonnay

$8.00

Pinot Grigio

$8.00

Sauv Blanc

$8.00

Mensch White

$10.00

House Red

$7.00

Tempranillo

$8.00

Pinot Noir

$8.00

Cabernet Sauv

$9.00

Zinfandel

$8.00

Merlot

$9.00

Mensch Red

$10.00

Wy Brut

$7.00

Wine Corkage

$15.00

Cocktails \ Shots

Mimosa

$7.00

Mimosa Trio

$18.00

Bloody Mary

$10.00

Hot Toddy

$9.00

Irish Coffee

$10.00

Mexican Coffee

$10.00

Greyhound

$10.00

Screwdriver

$10.00

Mojito

$11.00

Pitcher Mimosa

$35.00

Liquor $10

$10.00

Liquor $11

$11.00

Liquor $12

$12.00

Shot Jameson

$8.00

Shot Markers

$9.00

Shot Skyy

$8.00

Shot Bombay

$8.00

Shot Bar Code

$8.00

Shot Bulleit

$9.00

Shot Whalers

$8.00

Shot Cointreau

$8.00

Shot Kahlua

$8.00

Shot Baileys

$8.00

Shot Frangelico

$8.00

Mimosa

Mimosa

$7.00

Trio Mimosa

$18.00

Pitcher Mimosa

$35.00

Kid's Menu

Kid's Combo

$8.00

Kid's Pasta

$8.00

Kid's Grilled Cheese

$8.00

Kid's Cheese Quesadilla

$8.00

Kid's Chicken Nuggets

$8.00

NYE Dinner

NYE Dinner

$45.00

4th Course

Alcohol

Manhattan

$12.00

Old Fashioned

$12.00

Espresso Martini

$12.00

Martini

$11.00

Moscow Mule

$11.00

Mensch Red

$10.00

Brut

$7.00

Crhardonnay

$9.00

Pinot Grigio

$8.00

Mensch White

$11.00

Cabernet

$9.00

Mensch Red

$11.00

Bottle $24

$24.00

Bottle $28

$28.00

Bottle $32

$32.00

Bottle $40

$40.00

Shot Makers Mark

$10.00

Shot Jameson

$8.00

Shot Skyy

$8.00

Shot Bacardi

$8.00

Shot Bombay

$8.00

Shot Barcode

$8.00

A La Carte

Lamb Shawerma

$16.00

Falafel Lavash

$13.50
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come on in and enjoy!

Location

1290 6th St, Berkeley, CA 94710

Directions

Gallery
Lama Beans Cafe image

