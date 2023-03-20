  • Home
La Machaka Tex Mex 23135 Morton Ranch Road, Suite 100

No reviews yet

23135 Morton Ranch Road, Suite 100

Katy, TX 77449

Food Menu

APPETIZERS

CHILE CON QUESO small

$6.99

CHILE CON QUESO large

$9.99

GUACAMOLE small

$7.99

GUACAMOLE large

$10.99
NACHOS DOÑA CHOLE small

NACHOS DOÑA CHOLE small

$8.99

Corn tortilla chips topped with ground beef, beans and blended cheese, served with guacamole, sour cream and jalapeños.

NACHOS DONA CHOLE LARGE

$13.99

Corn tortilla chips topped with ground beef, beans and blended cheese, served with guacamole, sour cream and jalapeños.

FAJITA NACHOS small

$9.99

Corn tortilla chips topped with fajita beef, chicken or mixed beans and blended cheese. Served with guacamole, sour cream and jalapeños.

FAJITA NACHOS large

$14.99

Corn tortilla chips topped with fajita beef, chicken or mixed beans and blended cheese. Served with guacamole, sour cream and jalapeños.

QUESADILLA “LA MACHAKA” small

$9.99

Choice of beef or chicken, served with guacamole, sour cream and pico de gallo.

QUESADILLA “LA MACHAKA” large

$14.99

Choice of beef or chicken, served with guacamole, sour cream and pico de gallo.

QUESO FUNDIDO

$11.99

Melted monterey jack cheese, with chorizo, grilled onions, mushrooms served with tortillas. Choice of flour or corn.

SHRIMP COCKTAIL

$11.99

Baby shrimp with tomato sauce, avocado and pico de gallo.

CHEESE QUESADILLA SMALL

$6.99

CHEESE QUESADILLA LARGE

$10.99

EMILY’S SOUPS AND SALADS

CHICKEN SOUP

$10.99

Chunks of chicken and vegetables, served with sliced avocado, tortilla strips and pico de gallo.

TACO SALAD CHICKEN FAJITA

$11.99

Taco shell with chicken fajita, lettuce, tomato, grated cheese, guacamole and sour cream.

CAESAR SALAD

$11.99

Combination of romaine lettuce with croutons, parmesan cheese and caesar dressing and chicken fajita.

TACO SALAD Beef fajitas

TACO SALAD Beef fajitas

$12.99

Taco shell with beef fajita, lettuce, tomato, grated cheese, guacamole and sour cream.

FAMOUS ENCHILADAS

CHEESE ENCHILADAS

$11.99

Threee cheese enchiladas topped with gravy and cheddar cheese.

GROUND BEEF ENCHILADAS

$12.99

Three ground beef enchiladas topped with gravy and cheddar cheese.

CHICKEN RANCHERO ENCHILADAS

$12.99

Three shredded chicken enchiladas topped with ranchera sauce and monterey jack cheese.

ENCHILADAS VERDES

$13.99

Three chicken fajita enchiladas topped with green tomatillo sauce and monterey jack cheese.

ENCHILADAS AL CARBON

$14.99

Three chicken or beef fajita enchiladas topped with gravy and cheddar cheese.

MOLE ENCHILADAS

$13.99

Three chicken fajita enchiladas topped with mole sauce and monterey jack cheese.

CHICKEN MUSHROOMS ENCHILADAS

$13.99

Two grilled chicken and mushrooms flour tortilla enchiladas topped with poblano cream sauce.

ENCHILADAS DE CAMARON

$14.99

Two shrimp flour tortilla enchiladas topped with ranchera sauce and monterey jack cheese.

VEGGIE ENCHILADAS

$12.99

Two enchiladas filled with spinach, mushrooms, squash topped with ranchero sauce.

TEX-MEX COMBOS

One beef fajita taco al carbon and one cheese enchilada. Served with rice, beans and pico de gallo.

CUAUHTEMOC

$9.99

One cheese enchilada and one crispy taco. Served with rice, beans and pico de gallo.

LA BONITA

$11.99

One fajita taco and one chicken flauta. Served with rice, beans and pico de gallo.

RAULITO’S SPECIAL

RAULITO'S SPECIAL

$13.99

One cheese enchilada, one ground beef crispy taco and 30z. of your choice of beef or chicken fajita serve with guacamole and sour cream. Served with rice, beans and pico de gallo.

EL CHULO

$11.99

One beef taco al carbon and one chicken fajita quesadilla. Served with rice, beans and pico de gallo.

JUANITA

$11.99

Bowl of tortilla soup and one beef fajita taco. Served with rice, beans and pico de gallo.

ERIKA’S PLATE

$11.99

One shredded chicken enchilada and one beef fajita taco. Served with rice, beans and pico de gallo.

EL GUANAJUATO SPECIAL

$12.99

One cheese enchilada, one tamale and one ground beef crispy taco. Served with rice, beans and pico de gallo.

EL TEXAS COMBO

$11.99

FAJITAS FROM THE GRILL

Served with grilled onions, beans, rice, guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo and homemade flour tortillas

FAJITAS FOR 1

$17.99

FAJITAS FOR 2

$33.99

FAJITAS MEXICANAS

$18.99

FAJITAS MEXICANAS for 2

$37.99

FAJITAS LA MACHAKA

$18.99

FAJITAS LA MACHAKA for 2

$37.99

FAJITAS PUEBLA

$19.99

FAJITAS PUEBLA for 2

$39.99

FAJITAS LA TOXICA

$18.99

FAJITAS LA TOXICA for 2

$37.99

VEGGIE FAJITAS

$15.99

VALENTINES ESPECIAL

$46.99

FAJITAS FOR 10

$175.00

FAMILY PACK FOR 4

$74.99

ESPECIALIDADES DOÑA CHOLE

Served with rice, beans, pico de gallo and tortillas

POLLO EN MOLE

$15.99

POLLO LA MACHAKA

$15.99

PECHUGA DE POLLO

$14.99

POLLO CHIPOTLE

$15.99

CAMARONES TAMPICO

$19.99

CAMARONES A LA MEXICANA

$18.99

CAMARONES AL MOJO DE AJO

$18.99

CAMARONES LA TOXICA

$18.99

FILETE MAZATLAN

$19.99

STUFFED AVOCADO

$16.99

CARNITAS MICHOACAN

$15.99

SHRIMP FAJITAS

$17.99

TEX-MEX SPECIALTIES

TACOS AL CARBON chicken fajitas

$14.99

TACOS AL CARBON beef fajitas

$15.99

PORK TACOS

$13.99

CRISPY OR SOFT TACOS

$10.99

STREET TACOS

$13.99

FISH TACOS

$13.99

FLAUTAS DE POLLO

$13.99

BURRITO PLATE/chicken fajita

$13.99

BURRITO PLATE/beef fajita

$14.99

CHIMICHANGA chicken fajita

$13.99

CHIMICHANGA beef fajita

$14.99

CHILE RELLENO POBLANO

$13.99

TAMALES

$12.99

CHALUPAS chicken fajita

$11.99

CHALUPAS beef fajita

$12.99

CHALUPAS NOT MEAT

$9.99

SIDE ORDER

REFRIED BEANS

$2.75

MEXICAN RICE

$2.75

FRENCH FRIES

$2.95

A LA CARTGROUND BEEF ENCHILADA

$3.50

A LA CARTCHICKEN RANCHERO ENCHILADA

$3.50

A LA CART CHEESE ENCHILADA

$3.50

A LA CARTFAJITA ENCHILADA

$4.50

A LA CART SHRIMP ENCHILADA

$4.50

A LA CART PORK TAMAL

$3.50

PICO DE GALLO

$1.50

SIDE DE GUACAMOLE

$3.50

SIDE SOUR CREAM

$1.50

SIDE JALAPEÑOS

$1.50

SHRED CHEESE

$1.95

4 flour tortillas

$1.50

Shred lettuce

$0.99

Fresh chop onions

$0.50

side slide avocado

$2.95

RED SALSA TABLES 16 OZ

$4.99

CHARROS 32 OZ

$11.99

a la carta TACO CARBON BEEF

$5.99

A LA CARTA TACO CARBON CHICKEN

$5.99

SIDE DE TOXICA

$1.99

A LA CART SHRIMP TAMPICO

$3.50

SIDE DE TOMATE PICADO

A LA CART CRISPY TACO

$2.95

Kids Menu

KIDS QUESADILLAS

$7.99

GRILLED CHEESE SANDWICH

$5.99

CHICKEN TENDERS

$6.99

KIDS CHEESE ENCHILADA

$5.99

KIDS ENCHILADA AL CARBON

$7.99

KIDS TACO AL CARBON

$7.99

CHEESE-BURGER

$6.99

KIDS CRISPY TACO

$5.99

DESSERTS

CHURROS

$4.95

SOPAPILLAS (3)

$4.95

FLAN

$4.95

3 LECHES CAKE

$5.95

CHEESECAKE

$4.95

Drinks Menu

Cocktails

Paloma

$10.00

Mexican Martini

$9.00

Chocolate Martini

$9.00

Mojito.

$8.00

Mimosa

$5.00

Blue Hawaian.

$9.00

Bloody Mary

$8.00

Cosmopolitan.

$9.00

Lemon Drop Martini

$9.00

Apple Martini

$8.00

Piña Colada

$8.00

Strawberry Daiquiri

$8.00

Piña Colada

$8.00

Beer Rita

$12.00

Long Island Tea

$10.00

RANCH WATER

$8.00

VAMPIRO

$9.00

Red Wine

Cabernet.

$6.00

Merlot

$6.00

Malbec

$6.00

Sangria

$7.50

White Wine

Chardonnay

$6.00

Pinot Grigio

$6.00

Moscato

$6.00

Sauvignon Blanc.

$7.00

Shots

Mexican Candy

$7.00

Vegas Bomb

$9.00

Jager Bomb

$8.00

Green Tea Shot

$8.00

Old Fashion

$8.00

Non Alcoholic Drinks

Virgen Piña Colada.

$4.95

Virgen Strawberry Daiquiri

$4.95

Red Bull

$4.00

Bottle water

$2.50

Domestic Beer

Bud Light

$3.25

Budweiser

$3.25

Miller Lite

$3.25

Michelob Ultra

$3.25

Shiner

$3.25

Coors Light

$3.25

Imported Beer

Corona

$3.75

Corona Light

$3.75

Dos XX Lager

$3.75

Dos XX Amber

$3.75

Modelo Especial

$3.75

Negra Modelo

$3.75

Bohemia

$3.75

Tecate

$3.75

Victoria

$3.75

pacifico

$3.75

HEINEKEN

$3.75

Margaritas

HOUSE MARGARITA small

$5.00

HOUSE MARGARITA large

$9.00

SKINNY RITA small

$7.00

SKINNY RITA large

$10.00

FLAVORED MARGARITAS small

$6.00

FLAVORED MARGARITAS large

$10.00

MELTDOWN MARGARITA small

$9.95

MELTDOWN MARGARITA large

$13.50

GOLD MARGARITA small

$9.95

GOLD MARGARITA large

$13.95

TOP SHELF MARGARITA small

$10.50

TOP SHELF MARGARITA large

$14.95

MARGARITA FLIGHT

$14.00

Choose any 4 different flavors

LA MACHAKA MARGARITA

$11.00

GRANDE MACHAKA RITA

$14.95

1/2 GALLON MARGARITA

$50.00

1 GALLON MARGARITA

$85.00

SAN PATRICKS MARGARITA SMALL

$5.00

SAN PATRICK MARGARITA

$9.00

Soft Drinks

COKE

$2.95

DIET COKE

$2.95

DR PEPPER

$2.95

SPRITE

$2.95

LIMONADE -

$2.95

FANTA

$2.95

ICE TEA

$2.95

AGUA HORCHATA

$3.95

TOPO CHICO

$2.95

ORANGE JUICE

$3.95

CRANBERRY JUICE

$3.95

Pinneaple juice

$3.95

BOTTLE WATER

$2.50

COFFEE

$2.95

Tequilas

Don julio 1942

$18.00

Don julio 1970

$15.00

herradura silver

$10.00

patron silver

$10.00

patron reposado

$11.50

patron anejo

$13.00

casamigos silver

$10.00

hornitosreposado

$8.00

pancho villa

$5.00

JOSE CUERVO

$7.00

DON JULIO REPOSADO

$11.50

DON JULION SILVER

$10.00

CASAMIGOS REPOSADO

$11.50

CASAMIGOS ANEJO

$13.00

CAZADORES

$7.00

happy hour

SMALL RITA FROZEN

$5.00

SMALL RITAS ROCKS

$5.00

SMALL SKINNY

$7.00

LGE SKINNY

$10.00

MEXICAN BEER

$3.75

DOMESTIC BEER

$3.25

WELLS DRINKS

$5.00

SANGRIA

$7.00

SMALL FLAVORED MARGARITAS

$6.00

LARGE FLAVORED MARGARITAS

$10.00

LARGE MARGARITA FROZEN

$9.00

LARGE MARGARITA ROCAS

$9.00

CHARDONNAY

$5.00

PINOT GRIGIO

$5.00

SAUVIGNON BLANC

$5.00

MERLOT

$5.00

CABERNET

$5.00

scotch

BUCHANNAS

$8.99

JOHNNY WALKER BLACK

$8.99

JOHNNY WALKER RED

$8.99

JAMESON

$7.99

bourbon

jim beam

$6.00

jack daniel

$6.00

makers mark

$7.00

Crown

$7.00

RUM

BACARDI

$6.00

CAPTAIN MORGAN

$6.00

MALIBU

$6.50

Gin

Tanqueray

$7.00

Beefeater

$7.00

VODKA

ABSOLUT

$7.50

GREY GOOSE

$8.00

TITOS

$6.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:30 pm
Location

23135 Morton Ranch Road, Suite 100, Katy, TX 77449

