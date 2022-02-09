Restaurant header imageView gallery

Lamaii - Henderson 2645 St. Rose Pkwy

review star

No reviews yet

2645 St. Rose Pkwy

Henderson, NV 89052

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

SMALL PLATES

Garlic Green Beans

$11.00

Stirred fried green beans in garlic sauce

Basil Eggplants

$11.00

Eggplants stirred fried with fresh basil in garlic sauce

Som Tum

$14.00

Shredded green papaya salad dressed with Thai chili, lime juice, and fish sauce

Taro Crispy Roll

$9.00

Golden fried taro roll with sweet plum sauce

Hed Sarm Yang

$12.00

Stirred fried shimeji, shiitake, and king oyster mushroom

Loui Suan

$11.00

Saute ground pork, green leaf, Thai herbs wrapped in fresh rice paper

Moo Tod Nam Pla

$14.00

Marinated deep fried pork belly with Northern style dipping sauce

Wing Zaap

$14.00

Spicy fried chicken wings with lime and chili dry rub

*Salmon Noir

$13.00

Premium grade king salmon with Thai seafood dressing, truffle oil and topped with crispy garlic

Satay Salad

$16.00

Grilled marinated chicken satay on bed of greens with crispy noodles in peanut dressing

Goong Ceviche

$15.00

Chopped shrimp, jicama, shallot dressed with spicy lime sauce

Moo Ma Now

$16.00

Grilled pork jowl with fresh lime red radish in spicy sauce

Shrimp Cakes

$16.00

Shrimp cake serve with creamy plum and blueberry sauce

*Fresh Oyster

$22.00

Half dozen fresh oysters drizzled in spicy chili lime sauce topped with fried shallots

*Steak Tartare

$25.00

6 oz Tenderloin fillet mignon diced with chili lime dressing

SOUPS

Tom Yum Goong

$16.00

Shrimp spicy lime soup with lemongrass and kaffir lime leaves

Tom Kah Gai

$16.00

Spicy chicken coconut milk soup with galanga and mushroom

Tom Zaap

$16.00

Spicy braised spare ribs soup with fresh basil

MAINS

Gang Rawaeng

$20.00

Ancient Tumeric curry with slow cooked braised beef

Panang Crispy Duck

$28.00

Deep fried crispy duck breast with panang curry sauce

Panang Crispy Prawns

$26.00

Deep fried crisipy prawns with panang curry sauce

Gang Pu

$18.00

Spicy Crab curry served with vermicelli noodles

Kao Soi

$22.00

Thin egg noodles with braised beef in Northern curry

*Yum Nuer

$24.00

Grilled Ribeye steak salad with chili and lime dressing

Pla Crispy Beef

$18.00

Deep fried crispy steak with toasted rice powder in spicy lime sauce

Lobster Yum Takrai

$24.00

Poached lobster tail in butter herbs dressed with spicy lemongrass sauce

*Sua Rong Hai

$32.00

Grilled 12oz Angus Ribeye steak served with North Eastern style dipping sauce

Garlic Herb Cripsy Prawn

$26.00

Deep Fried golden crispy prawn in fresh herbs and garlic sauce

Kua Gling

$15.00

Ground pork stirred fried with spicy southern curry paste and young peppercorn

Gai Him

$15.00

Crispy chicken cubes stirred fried with roasted cashew nuts, onions, and peppers

Ga Prow Moo Grob

$16.00

Spicy Crispy pork belly stirred fried with basil leaves

Pra Dook Pad Ped

$17.00

Stirred fried crispy catfish with spicy curry paste and peppers

Tom Yum Hang

$18.00

Grilled salmon with saute bok choy and tom yum sauce

Pad Sen Lobster

$26.00

Stirred fried soba noodles in garlic sauce topped with crispy lobster

Pad Thai Chicken

$15.00

Stirred fried small rice noodles with egg, green onion, and beansprout

Pad Thai Prawns

$26.00

Stirred fried small rice noodles with egg, green onion, and beansprout

Drunken Noodles Steak

$26.00

Wide rice noodles stirred fried with basil leaves and peppers

Drunken Noodles Crispy Duck

$28.00

Wide rice noodles stirred fried with basil leaves and peppers

Pad See Aew Chicken

$15.00

Wide rice noodles stirred fried with Chinese broccoli

Pad See Aew Shrimp

$18.00

Wide rice noodles stirred fried with Chinese broccoli

Pad See Aew Steak

$26.00

Wide rice noodles stirred fried with Chinese broccoli

Duck Basil Fried Rice

$28.00

Spicy fried rice stirred fried with roasted duck, fresh basil leaves, and peppers

Mun Pu Fried Rice

$18.00

Fried rice stirred fried in crab fat with crab meat lumps

Mango Crispy Catfish

$19.00

Crispy fillet catfish with chopped mango salad in chili lime dressing

Branzino Tod Nam Pla

$40.00

Drunken Noodles Chicken

$18.00

Panang Chicken

$18.00

Drunken Noodles Shrimp

$20.00

Pad See Aew Tofu

$15.00

Pad Thai Tofu

$15.00

SIDES

STEAMED RICE SMALL

$2.50

STEAMED RICE LARGE

$6.00

PANANG SAUCE

$5.00

WONTON CHIPS

$3.00

STICKY RICE

$3.00

FRIED EGG

$3.00

PEANUT SAUCE

$5.00

DESSERTS

Classic Honey Toast

$14.00

Toast brioche bread drizzled in honey topped with vanilla bean ice cream and fresh fruits

Egg Yolk Ice Cream

$8.00

Coconut ice cream with creamy egg yolk served with caramelized banana

Parath Puff

$14.00

Fresh banana in a crispy roti puff top with nutella, cashew nut and house made fresh cream

Mango Lamaii

$15.00

TEA

CHOCOLATE PEPPERMINT

$6.00Out of stock

LAMAII BOUQUET

$6.00Out of stock

CINNAMON ROOIBOS

$6.00

Iced Tea

$5.00

Hot Jasmine Green Tea

$5.00

Herbal Tea

$6.00

SODA

COKE

$4.00

DIET COKE

$4.00

SPRITE

$4.00

GINGER ALE

$4.00

COKE ZERO

$4.00

ETC

LONDON FOG ICED TEA

$5.00+

THAI ICED COFFEE

$5.00

THAI ICED TEA

$5.00

BAEL FRUIT JUICE

$5.00

FRESH COCONUT

$6.00

GINGER BEER

$5.00

HOUSE BREW COFFEE

$4.00

SAN PELLEGRINO

$3.00+

ACQUA PANNA

$3.00+

ORANGE JUICE

$5.00

CRANBERRY JUICE

$5.00

PINEAPPLE JUICE

$5.00

GRAPEFRUIT SODA

$5.00

CLUB SODA

$4.00

Vellamo Sparkling 750ML

$7.00

Fresh Lemonade

$7.00

Evian

$7.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Lamaii is the Modern Thai Eatery Cocktails and wines. Every dish created to accomplish with our specialty cocktails and wines program.

Location

2645 St. Rose Pkwy, Henderson, NV 89052

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Scrambled - Henderson - St. Rose
orange starNo Reviews
2645 St. Rose Pkw Henderson, NV 89052
View restaurantnext
Carmine's Pizza Kitchen - Horizon
orange starNo Reviews
2520 W Horizon Ridge Pkwy Henderson, NV 89052
View restaurantnext
Trattoria Italia
orange star4.6 • 1,443
9905 S Eastern Ave Las Vegas Valley, NV 89183
View restaurantnext
Baguette Cafe - 10604 S Eastern Ave Ste A
orange starNo Reviews
10604 South Eastern Avenue Henderson, NV 89052
View restaurantnext
Makai Island Grill - St Rose
orange starNo Reviews
2560 Saint Rose Parkway suite 190 Henderson, NV 89074
View restaurantnext
Twisted Chicken - 9500 S Eastern Ave Ste 170
orange starNo Reviews
9500 S Eastern Ave Ste 170 Las Vegas, NV 89123
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Henderson

The Great Greek Mediterranean Grill - Henderson
orange star4.6 • 4,273
1275 W Warm Springs Rd Henderson, NV 89014
View restaurantnext
Sonrisa Grill
orange star4.0 • 1,853
30 Via Brianza Henderson, NV 89011
View restaurantnext
Mothership Coffee Roasters - Green Valley
orange star4.5 • 1,032
2708 N Green Valley Pkwy Henderson, NV 89014
View restaurantnext
Munch Box - 10604 S Eastern
orange star4.8 • 792
10604 S Eastern Ave Henderson, NV 89052
View restaurantnext
Mustang Sally's
orange star4.4 • 614
280 Gibson Road Henderson, NV 89014
View restaurantnext
PKWY Tavern - District
orange star4.2 • 341
2235 Village Walk Dr Henderson, NV 89052
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Henderson
Las Vegas
review star
Avg 4.4 (466 restaurants)
Boulder City
review star
Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)
North Las Vegas
review star
Avg 4.2 (24 restaurants)
Bullhead City
review star
No reviews yet
Kingman
review star
Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)
Saint George
review star
Avg 4.5 (33 restaurants)
Lake Havasu City
review star
Avg 4.5 (20 restaurants)
Colorado City
review star
Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)
Springdale
review star
Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston