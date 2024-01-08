Lamb & Feta Lamb & Feta @ HallPass
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
For the best Greek food in Salt Lake City, check out Lamb & Feta. This authentic kitchen, serves up classic dishes and fresh flavors with strong roots in the heritages and traditions of Greece. Available options include gyros, souvlaki, creamy lemon pasta, and more—all featuring the highest quality meat, veggies, and spices. Don’t skip the baklava for dessert
153 S. Rio Grande St. Suite 107, Salt Lake City, UT 84101
