Italian
Pizza
Sandwiches

Lamberti Pizza & Market

187 Reviews

$$

707 Chestnut St

Philadelphia, PA 19106

Popular Items

* PLAIN LG
LG CHICKEN FINGERS
TURKEY HOAGIE

SLICES

REGULAR SLICE

$3.25

PEPPERONI ROLL

$3.00

CALZONE\ROLLS

$8.00

EXTRA DRESSING

$0.75

EXTRA BREAD

$0.75

CALZONES

ALLOW 20 MINUTES FOR PREP TIME. SERVED WITH A SIDE OF MARINARA

CHEESE CALZONE

$10.00

RICOTTA, MOZZARELLA, PARMIGIANO, SIDE OF MARINARA

CHEESESTEAK CALZONE

$12.00

STEAK, RICOTTA, MOZZARELLA, SIDE OF MARINARA

CHICKEN CHEESESTEAK CALZONE

$12.00

VEGETABLE CALZONE

$12.00

SPINACH, MUSHROOMS, BROCCOLI, PEPPERS, RICOTTA, MOZZARELLA, SIDE OF MARINARA

LARGE PIZZA

* PLAIN LG

* PLAIN LG

$14.00

BBQ CHICKEN LG

$21.00

BBQ sauce

BUFFALO CHICKEN LG

$21.00

buffalo sauce and blue cheese

CALZONE PIZZA LG

$17.00

tomato sauce, ricotta, mozzarella

CHICKEN BACON RANCH LG

$21.00

Grilled chicken, bacon, ranch dressing

CHICKEN TERIYAKI LG

CHICKEN TERIYAKI LG

$21.00

broccoli, sesame seeds, General Tso’s sauce

FIVE CHEESE LG

$21.00

provolone, mozzarella, parmesan, ricotta, american cheese

GODFATHER LG

$21.00

prosciutto, ricotta, tomatoes, pesto, shaved parmigiano

HAWAIIAN LG

$17.00

ham, pineapple, mozzarella, tomato sauce

LAMBERTI GARDEN LG

$22.00

chopped tomatoes, broccoli, spinach, mushrooms, peppers, onions, olives, mozzarella, parmesan

MARGHERITA LG

MARGHERITA LG

$17.00

fresh mozzarella, evoo, fresh basil, filetto di pomodoro sauce

MEAT LOVERS LG

MEAT LOVERS LG

$22.00

ham, sausage, pepperoni, meatballs, bacon, mozzarella, tomato sauce

NONNA LAMBERTI GARDEN LG

$24.00

NONNA LG

$21.00

thin-crust, 14”x19” rectangular, brooklyn-style

NONNA MARGHERITA LG

$22.00

NONNA MEAT LOVERS LG

$24.00

PIZZA DOUGH

$6.00
SICILIAN LG

SICILIAN LG

$21.00

traditional square pizza

SPINACH LG

SPINACH LG

$17.00

mozzarella, garlic, chopped tomatoes, ricotta

STUFFED CHEESESTEAK LG

$24.00

STEAK, MOZZARELLA TOMATO SAUCE. ALLOW FOR 30 MINUTES PREP TIME

SUPREME LG

SUPREME LG

$22.00

mushrooms, onions, sausage, pepperoni, mozzarella, tomato sauce

TACO PIZZA LG

TACO PIZZA LG

$22.00

steak, lettuce, tomatoes, red onions, drizzled with buffalo sauce and ranch

TOMATO PIE SICILIAN LG

$17.00

tomatoes, marinara, basil, garlic, evoo

WHITE LG

WHITE LG

$17.00

ricotta, garlic

MEDIUM PIZZA

* PLAIN MD

* PLAIN MD

$12.00

BBQ CHICKEN MD

$19.00

BUFFALO CHICKEN MD

$19.00

CALZONE MD

$15.00

CHICKEN BACON RANCH MD

$19.00
CHICKEN TERIYAKI MD

CHICKEN TERIYAKI MD

$19.00

FIVE CHEESE MD

$19.00

GODFATHER MD

$19.00

HAWAIIAN MD

$15.00

LAMBERTI GARDEN MD

$20.00
SUPREME MD

SUPREME MD

$20.00
MARGHERITA MD

MARGHERITA MD

$15.00
MEAT LOVERS MD

MEAT LOVERS MD

$20.00
SPINACH MD

SPINACH MD

$15.00
TACO MD

TACO MD

$20.00
WHITE MD

WHITE MD

$15.00

MADE TO ORDER

BACON CHICKEN CHEESESTEAK

$11.50

BUFFALO CHICKEN CHEESESTEAK

$11.00

CHICKEN CHEESESTEAK

$11.00

CHICKEN CHEESESTEAK HOAGIE

$12.00

lettuce, tomatoes, onions

CHICKEN PIZZA STEAK

$11.00

tomato sauce, mozzarella

CHICKEN STEAK - PLAIN

$10.00

CHICKEN STEAK WORKS

$12.00

onions, green peppers, mushrooms, pepperoni

CHICKEN STEAK WRAP

$11.00

CHEESEBURGER

$9.00

HAMBURGER

$8.00

PIZZA BURGER

$9.00

MOZZARELLA, MARINARA SAUCE

CHEESE HOAGIE

$11.00

ITALIAN HOAGIE

$11.00

TURKEY HOAGIE

$11.00

EGGPLANT PARM SANDWICH

$12.00

FRIED & BREADED EGGPLANT, MARINARA SAUCE, MOZZARELLA, LONG ROLL

ROAST BEEF SANDWICH

$12.00

HORSERADISH AIOLI, CARAMELIZED ONIONS, SPINACH, SWISS CHEESE

ROAST PORK SANDWICH

$12.00
SM FRENCH FRIES

SM FRENCH FRIES

$4.00

CHEESE FRIES

$6.00

MOZZARELLA STICKS

$7.00

(6), side of marinara

LG CHICKEN FINGERS

LG CHICKEN FINGERS

$10.00

(5) honey mustard and fries

6 WINGS

6 WINGS

$9.00

served with blue cheese dressing

12 WINGS

12 WINGS

$18.00

served with blue cheese dressing

OLD BAY FRIES

$6.00

ONION RINGS

$7.00

ZUCCHINI STICKS

$7.00

TOSTONES

$5.00

BACON CHEESESTEAK

$11.50
CHEESESTEAK

CHEESESTEAK

$11.00

CHEESESTEAK HOAGIE

$12.00

lettuce, tomatoes, onions

CHEESESTEAK WORKS

$12.00

onions, green peppers, mushrooms, pepperoni

CHEESESTEAK WRAP

$11.00

PIZZA STEAK

$11.00

tomato sauce, mozzarella

STEAK - PLAIN

$10.00

BUFFALO CHICKEN WRAP

$8.00

GRILLED CHICKEN, LETTUCE, TOMATO, BLUE CHEESE, HOT SAUCE

CHICKEN CAESAR WRAP

$8.00

GRILLED CHICKEN, ROMAINE LETTUCE, CAESAR DRESSING

CHICKEN CUTLET WRAP

$8.00

FRIED & BREADED CHICKEN, LETTUCE, TOMATO, BACON, RANCH DRESSING

GRAB & GO

DIRTY FUNKY FUSION 2 OZ

$1.95

DIRTY MESQUITE BBQ 2 OZ

$1.95

DIRTY SEA SALTED 2 OZ

$1.95

DIRTY SOUR CREAM & ONION

$1.95

DORITOS NACHO CHEESE 1.75 OZ

$2.00

DORITOS COOL RANCH 1 OZ

$0.75

LAY'S CLASSIC 1. OZ

$1.00

LAYS BBQ 1.5 OZ

$1.50

LAYS CLASSIC 1.5 OZ

$1.50

ROSEMAR & OLIVE OIL KETTLE POTATO CHIPS 2 OZ

$2.00

RUFFLES BAKED CHEDDAR & SOUR CREAM 1.5 OZ

$1.50

RUFFLES ORIGINAL 1.5 OZ

$1.50Out of stock

STACY'S PITA CHIPS 1.5 OZ

$1.75

BUFFALO WINGS

$8.00

CAPRESE SALAD - SMALL

$4.50

CHICKEN MACARONI SALAD

$4.00

CHICKEN SALAD

$3.50

granny smith apples, mayo, celery, chicken NO SUBSTITUTIONS

CREAMY COLLE SLAW

$3.50

CRISPY SHRIMP

$10.00

FISH MILANESE

$7.00

GRILLED BELL PEPPERS

$3.50

GRILLED VEGETABLES

$4.00

HARD BOILED EGGS

$3.00

HOMEMADE CAESAR DRESSING

$4.50

HOMEMADE ROASTED PORK

$3.50

LAMBERTI GARLIC BREAD SMALL

$3.00

tomato sauce, garlic, served cold NO SUBSTITUTIONS

MADUROS SWEET PLATAINS

$4.50

MARINATED ARTICHOKES

$4.00

MARINATED EGGPLANT

$4.00

MEDITERRANEAN SALAD

$5.00

OIL-CORE WHOLE BLACK OLIVES

$4.00

PILAF RICE

$4.00

ROAST BEEF

$7.50

ROASTED BRUSSEL SPROUTS

$4.50

ROASTED CHICKEN

$4.00

SKIN ON CHICKEN BREAST, BONE IN.

ROASTED LONG HOTS

$4.00

olive oil, garlic, served cold NO SUBSTITUTIONS

ROASTED POTATOES

$4.00

SAUTEED SPINACH

$4.00

TUNA SALAD

$5.00

celery, carrots, onions, mayo NO SUBSTITUTIONS

ANTIPASTO SALAD

$12.00

CAESAR - LARGE

$8.00

romaine lettuce, shaved parmesan, croutons NO SUBSTITUTIONS

CAESAR -SMALL

$5.00

romaine lettuce, shaved parmesan, croutons NO SUBSTITUTIONS

CHICKEN CAESAR

$11.50

romaine lettuce, shaved parmesan, croutons, grilled chicken NO SUBSTITUTIONS

CHICKEN ZINGER

$11.50

lettuce, blue cheese, red peppers, buffalo chicken, cucumbers NO SUBSTITUTIONS

EXTRA DRESSING

$0.75

GREEK

$10.00

lettuce, tomatoes, onions, cucumbers, Kalamata olives, feta cheese NO SUBSTITUTIONS

LAMBERTI SALAD

$10.00

lettuce, portobello mushrooms, blue cheese crumbles, bell peppers, apples, walnuts NO SUBSTITUTIONS

SHRIMP CAESAR SALAD

$12.00

TOSSED - LARGE

$8.00

lettuce, onions, tomato, cucumbers, roasted peppers NO SUBSTITUTIONS

TOSSED - SMALL

$5.00

lettuce, onions, tomato, cucumbers, roasted peppers NO SUBSTITUTIONS

TUNA SALAD LARGE

$12.00

GRILL SALMON

$10.00

BEVERAGES

AQUAFINA 20 OZ

$1.50

BRISK ICE TEA 20 OZ

$2.75

BUBBLY LIME 16oz

$2.75

BUBLY GRAPEFRUIT 16oz

$2.75

BUBLY SPARKLING WATER

$2.75

CAPPUCCINO

$3.50

COCA COLA 2L

$4.75

COCA-COLA 8OZ

$2.00

COCA-COLA CAN

$1.50

COLA & COLD-BREW

$3.25

DIET PEPSI 2 L

$4.75

DIET PEPSI 20 OZ

$2.75

ESPRESSO

$2.25

FIJI WATER 1L

$4.25

GINGER ALE 20 OZ

$2.75

ICE TEA CUP

$1.75

LEMON-LIME & COLD-BREW

$3.25

LEMONADE

$2.75

LEMONADE DOLE 20 OZ

$2.75

LIPTON ICE TEA PEACH 20 OZ

$2.75

MEXICAN COCACOLA

$3.00

MTD DEW FROST BITE 20 OZ

$2.75

MTN DEW 20 OZ

$2.75

MTN DEW MYSTERY

$2.75

MTN DEW SPARK RASBERRY

$2.75

MTN DEW ZERO

$2.75

MUG ROOT BEER 20 OZ

$2.75

NAKED BLUE MACHINE

$4.50

NAKED ORANGE MANGO

$4.50

ORANGE CRUSH 20 OZ

$2.75

PANNA 250 ML

$2.00

PELLEGRINO 25.3 OZ

$4.75

PEPSI 20 OZ

$2.75

PEPSI 2L

$4.75

PEPSI BLACK CHERRY COLA

$2.75

PEPSI CREAM SODA

$2.75

PERRIER 330 ML

$2.25

POLAND SPRING 20 OZ

$1.50

POLAND SRPINGS 16.9 OZ

$1.25

PURE LEAF BLACK TEA LEMON UNSWEETENED

$2.75

PURE LEAF EXTRA SWEET TEA

$2.75

PURE LEAF GREEN TEA UNSWEETENED

$2.75

PURE LEAF PASSIONFRUIT GREEN

$2.75

SAN PELLEGRINO 500 ML PLASTIC

$3.00

SAN PELLEGRINO ARANCIATA

$2.50

SAN PELLEGRINO ARANCIATA ROSSA

$2.50

SAN PELLEGRINO LIMONATA

$2.50

SCHWEPPES 2 L

$4.75

SCHWEPPWS GINGER ALE 20 OZ

$2.75

SIERRA MIST 20 OZ

$2.75

STRAWBERRY LEMONADE

$2.75

PURE LEAF LOWER SUGAR

$2.75

DOLE APPLE JUICE

$2.75

DOLE ORANGE JUICE

$2.75
check markTourists
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markLGBTQ-Friendly
check markKid-Friendly
check markRestroom
check markGift Cards
check markSommelier
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markFast Service
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Lamberti Pizza and Market is an Italian market for the modern world. We have solutions to your rushed lunch breaks and quick dinner preparations. Freshly prepared meals are waiting for you to enjoy inside our restaurant, or to take back home or to the office. Our grab-n-go offerings change daily so you will always find something new to enjoy. In keeping with Philadelphia tradition, you will also find we make the best hand-made pizzas and cheesesteaks.

Location

707 Chestnut St, Philadelphia, PA 19106

Directions

Lamberti Pizza & Market image
Main pic

