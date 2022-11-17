Italian
Pizza
Sandwiches
Lamberti Pizza & Market
187 Reviews
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|9:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|9:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|9:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|9:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|9:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|9:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info
Lamberti Pizza and Market is an Italian market for the modern world. We have solutions to your rushed lunch breaks and quick dinner preparations. Freshly prepared meals are waiting for you to enjoy inside our restaurant, or to take back home or to the office. Our grab-n-go offerings change daily so you will always find something new to enjoy. In keeping with Philadelphia tradition, you will also find we make the best hand-made pizzas and cheesesteaks.
Location
707 Chestnut St, Philadelphia, PA 19106
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Bricco Pizza a Taglio Romano
No Reviews
111 S Independence Mall E Philadelphia, PA 19106
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Philadelphia
Han Dynasty - University City - 3711 Market St
4.6 • 5,775
3711 Market St Philadelphia, PA 19148
View restaurant
Cuba Libre Restaurant & Rum Bar - Philadelphia
4.1 • 5,635
10 S 2nd St Philadelphia, PA 19106
View restaurant