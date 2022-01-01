Restaurant header imageView gallery
Italian

Lamberti's Tutti Toscani

1,528 Reviews

$$

1491 Brace Road

Cherry Hill, NJ 08034

FIRE

***

12" PIZZA

12" BRUSSELS SPROUTS

$14.00

12" BUFFALO CHICKEN

$13.00

12" FIASCHETTO

$13.00

12" FIORENTINA

$13.50

12" FIRENZE

$13.00

12" FRU FRU

$13.00

12" LA VERACE

$12.00

12" MILANO

$13.50

12" SAN MARZANO

$12.00

12" SPECIAL RED

$13.50

12" SPECIAL WHITE

$13.50

12" TRADITIONAL

$11.00

12" VENTURA

$13.00

14" PIZZA & SICILIAN

14" BRUSSELS SPROUTS

$17.00

14" BUFFALO CHICKEN

$16.00

14" FIASCHETTO

$16.00

14" FIORENTINA

$16.50

14" FIRENZE

$16.00

14" FRU FRU

$16.00

14" LA VERACE

$15.00

14" MILANO

$16.50

14" SAN MARZANO

$15.00

14" SPECIAL RED

$16.50

14" SPECIAL WHITE

$16.50

14" TRADITIONAL

$14.00

14" VENTURA

$16.00

16" SICILIAN

$18.00

L. FLATBREADS

SAUSAGE & PEPPERONI

$13.00

PROSCIUTTO

$13.00

GARLIC BREAD TRAY

$12.00

L. STARTERS

ANTIPASTO

$14.00

BRUSSELS SPROUTS

$11.50

CALAMARI

$15.50

MEATBALLS (3)

$10.00

PASTA E FAGIOLI

$6.00+

SOUP OF THE DAY

$6.00+

ROASTED PEPPERS

$12.00

SEAFOOD SALAD

$17.00

TUTTI MUSSELS

$13.50

ZUCCHINI PAESANI

$12.00

GARLIC BREAD BASKET

$5.00

GLUTEN-FREE BREAD

L. SALADS

CAESAR

$9.50

INSALATA TUTTI

$9.50

GORGONZOLA

$11.00

ARUGULA

$11.00

CAPRESE

$11.50

1/2 TUTTI

$3.75

1/2 CAESAR

$3.75

1/2 PORTION

$5.50

L. SANDWICHES

BACON BURGER

$15.50

CHIC&BROC RABE SANDWICH

$13.50

CHICKEN PARM SANDWICH

$13.50

CHICKEN SENESE

$13.50

CRABCAKE SANDWICH

$15.00

GORGONZOLA BURGER

$15.50

SAUSAGE & PEPPERS

$13.50

TUTTI BURGER

$15.50

SHORT RIB SANDWICH

$15.50

VEGETARIAN

$12.50

L. SIDES

SD FRENCH FRIES

$6.00

SD SAUTÉED SPINACH

$9.00

SD SAUTÉED BROCCOLI RABE

$10.00

SEASONAL VEGETABLES

$9.00

SD MEATBALLS (2)

$7.00

L. CHICKEN & VEAL

CHICKEN PARM

$15.00

CHICKEN MAXIMO

$15.00

CHICKEN MARSALA

$15.00

CHICKEN MONTE ROSA

$15.00

ROASTED GARLIC CHICKEN

$17.00

CHICKEN PICCATA

$15.00

CHICKEN MILANESE

$15.00

VEAL PARM

$18.50

VEAL MAXIMO

$18.50

VEAL MARSALA

$18.50

VEAL MONTE ROSA

$18.50

VEAL PICCATA

$18.50

VEAL MILANESE

$18.50

L. PASTA

CAPELLINI PRIMAVERA

$14.00

RITA'S RAVIOLI

$14.00

RIGATONI BOLOGNESE

$15.00

LOBSTER RAVIOLI

$18.00

SHRIMP & BROCCOLI

$16.00

PENNE ARRABBIATA

$14.00

TRI-COLOR TORTELLINI

$17.00

ZA ZA ZINGARA

$13.50

PENNE MARINARA

$12.00

FETTUCCINE ALFREDO

$14.00

GNOCCHI AL FORNO

$14.50

EGGPLANT PARMIGIANA

$16.00

LASAGNA

$15.50

SAUSAGE, BROC RABE & CHICKEN

$18.00

PENNE VODKA

$14.50

L. SEAFOOD

SHRIMP SCAMPI

$19.50

SALMON TOSCANO

$19.00

GRILLED SALMON

$19.00

SALMON SCAMPI

$19.00

L. KIDS

KD PENNE BUTTER

$7.00

KD PIZZA

$10.00

KD SPAGHETTI & MB

$9.50

KD CHICKEN PARM

$10.50

KD CHICKEN FINGERS

$9.50

KD MOZZARELLE FRITTE

$10.00

KD FETT ALFREDO

$9.50

KD RAVIOLI

$9.50

KD PENNE MARINARA

$7.00

SPECIALS

Buffalo Chicken Arancini

$15.00

Sauteed Octopus

$16.00

FOD Stuffed Salmon

$35.00

ROD NY Strip

$40.00

ROD Veal Chop

$40.00

Seafood Trio

$40.00

FOD Lunch

$30.00Out of stock

ROD Lunch

$30.00Out of stock

Vodka Trio

$30.00Out of stock

DESSERT

BROWNIE SUNDAE

$9.00

CAKE

$8.00

CANNOLI

$6.00

CREME BRULEE

$9.00

ICE CREAM

$3.75

TARTUFO

$5.00

CAKE ALA MODE

$10.00

BEVERAGES

FOUNTAIN SODA

$2.50

20oz BOTTLED SODA

$2.50

BOTTLE WATER

$2.00

ICED TEA

$2.50

HOT TEA

$2.50

COFFEE

$2.50

CAPPUCCINO

$3.75

ESPRESSO

$2.75

DOUBLE ESPRESSO

$4.25

MILK

$2.50

CHOCOLATE MILK

$2.50

PANNA

$5.00

PELLEGRINO

$5.00

KIDS FOUNTAIN

$2.00

BANQUETS

LUNCH PACKAGE #1

$24.50

LUNCH PACKAGE #1 2022

$25.50

LUNCH PACKAGE #2

$29.50

LUNCH PACKAGE #2 2022

$30.50

DINNER PACKAGE #1

$32.50

DINNER PACKAGE #1 2022

$33.50

DINNER PACKAGE #2

$37.50

DINNER PACKAGE #2 2022

$38.50

KIDS LUNCH PACKAGE #1

$12.00

KIDS LUNCH PACKAGE #2

$14.00

KIDS DINNER PACKAGE #1

$14.00

KIDS DINNER PACKAGE #2

$16.00

TABLECLOTHS

$2.50

PASTA COURSE

$2.50

TAKEOUT SPECIALS

TWO 14" PIZZA SPECIAL

$19.50

CHICKEN PARMIGIANA FOR 2

$45.00

EGGPLANT PARMIGIANA FOR 2

$45.00

SPAGHETTI & MB FOR 2

$45.00

PENNE ALLA VODKA FOR 2

$45.00

PENNE BOLOGNESE FOR 2

$45.00

SAUSAGE, CHICKEN & BROC RABE FOR 2

$45.00

PARTY PLATTERS

ANTIPASTO TRAY

$120.00

ARUGULA TRAY

$100.00

CAESAR TRAY

$100.00

CALAMARI CROCCANTI TRAY

$120.00

CAPRESE TRAY

$120.00

CHICKEN FINGERS TRAY

$100.00

CHICKEN GRIGLIA TRAY

$165.00

CHICKEN MARSALA TRAY

$160.00

CHICKEN MAXIMO TRAY

$160.00

CHICKEN PARMIGIANA TRAY

$160.00

CHICKEN PICCATA TRAY

$160.00

EGGPLANT PARMIGIANA TRAY

$130.00

EGGPLANT ROLLATINI TRAY

$120.00

GORGONZOLA TRAY

$100.00

INSALATA TUTTI TRAY

$85.00

LASAGNA TRAY

$160.00

MEATBALLS TRAY

$120.00

MOZZARELLA STICKS TRAY

$100.00

MUSSELS TUTTI TRAY

$120.00

PENNE ALLA VODKA TRAY

$120.00

PRIMAVERA TRAY

$120.00

RIGATONI AL FORNO TRAY

$120.00

RITA'S RAVIOLI TRAY

$120.00

ROASTED PEPPERS TRAY

$110.00

SALMON SCAMPI TRAY

$190.00

SALMON TOSCANO TRAY

$190.00

SEAFOOD SALAD TRAY

$140.00

TUTTI PASTA CLASSICA TRAY

$110.00

1/2 PARTY PLATTERS

1/2 ANTIPASTO TRAY

$65.00

1/2 ARUGULA TRAY

$55.00

1/2 CAESAR TRAY

$55.00

1/2 CALAMARI CROCCANTI TRAY

$65.00

1/2 CAPRESE TRAY

$65.00

1/2 CHICKEN FINGERS TRAY

$55.00

1/2 CHICKEN GRIGLIA

$90.00

1/2 CHICKEN MARSALA TRAY

$85.00

1/2 CHICKEN MAXIMO TRAY

$85.00

1/2 CHICKEN PARMIGIANA TRAY

$85.00

1/2 CHICKEN PICCATA TRAY

$85.00

1/2 EGGPLANT PARMIGIANA TRAY

$70.00

1/2 EGGPLANT ROLLATINI TRAY

$65.00

1/2 GORGONZOLA TRAY

$55.00

1/2 INSALATA TUTTI TRAY

$45.00

1/2 LASAGNA TRAY

$85.00

1/2 MEATBALLS TRAY

$65.00

1/2 MOZZARELLA STICKS TRAY

$55.00

1/2 MUSSELS TUTTI TRAY

$65.00

1/2 PENNE ALLA VODKA TRAY

$65.00

1/2 PRIMAVERA TRAY

$65.00

1/2 RIGATONI AL FORNO TRAY

$65.00

1/2 RITA'S RAVIOLI TRAY

$65.00

1/2 ROASTED PEPPERS TRAY

$60.00

1/2 SALMON SCAMPI TRAY

$100.00

1/2 SALMON TOSCANO TRAY

$100.00

1/2 SEAFOOD SALAD TRAY

$75.00

1/2 TUTTI PASTA CLASSICA TRAY

$60.00

QUARTS OF SAUCE

ALREDO QUART

$13.00

BOLONESE QUART

$13.00

BRANDY CREAM QUART

$13.00

CLAMS SAUCE (WHITE) QUART

$13.00

MARINARA QUART

$10.00

MONTE ROSA QUART

$13.00

RSTD GARLIC BRANDY QUART

$13.00

VODKA QUART

$13.00

Italian Cookies

1lb Box

$12.00

GLORIA WINE

MERLOT 2017

$29.00

PINOT GRIGIO

$26.00

RED SANGRIA

$26.00

SAUVIGNON BLANC

$26.00

SUPER TUSCAN

$31.00

WHITE SANGRIA

$26.00

Half Bottle Pinot Grigio

$16.00

Half Bottle Super Tuscan

$19.00
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

From the second you walk in the door at Lamberti's Tutti Toscani, you will be welcomed to a homey and casual atmosphere. Enjoy your lunch or dinner in a family-friendly setting that encompasses the same warmth as your family dinner table. In the warmer months, we welcome our guests to enjoy the unique dining experience of an outdoor Tuscan patio, with an authentic wishing well granting all your gourmet wishes. Embrace the wood, flowing vines and homegrown floral garden view, while enjoying your meal at the only "real" Tuscan restaurant in the area.

Location

1491 Brace Road, Cherry Hill, NJ 08034

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
Main pic

