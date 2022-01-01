Restaurant info

From the second you walk in the door at Lamberti's Tutti Toscani, you will be welcomed to a homey and casual atmosphere. Enjoy your lunch or dinner in a family-friendly setting that encompasses the same warmth as your family dinner table. In the warmer months, we welcome our guests to enjoy the unique dining experience of an outdoor Tuscan patio, with an authentic wishing well granting all your gourmet wishes. Embrace the wood, flowing vines and homegrown floral garden view, while enjoying your meal at the only "real" Tuscan restaurant in the area.