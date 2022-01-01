Lambs Seafood Restaurant 152 Us Highway 158 W
152 US Route 158
Camden, NC 27921
Appetizers
1 lb Steamed Shrimp
1/2 lb Steamed Shrimp
Alligator Bites
Golden fried and lightly seasoned. Served with sweet thai chili sauce.
Blackened Tuna Bites
Buffalo Shrimp
Golden fried and tossed with house made buffalo sauce. Served with ranch or blue cheese dressing.
Cajun Clam Strips
Cajun Lobster Egg Rolls
Filled with lobster chunks, fire roasted red peppers, roasted corn and cream cheese. Served with sweet thai chili sauce.
Calamari Fried
Golden fried and served with dipping sauce.
Chicken Planks
Lightly seasoned and golden fried. Served with your choice of dipping sauces.
Chicken Wings
Buffalo, Caribbean, BBQ, Cajun or Lemon Pepper. Served with carrot and celery sticks and Blue Cheese or Ranch Dressing.
Clams Casino
Broiled and topped with green peppers, onions, fire roasted red peppers and bacon.
Crab Bites
Serves 2 to 4.
Crab Dip
Lump crab meat with Old Bay, cream cheese, melted jack and cheddar cheese. Served with toasted french bread slices.
Crab Stuffed Mushrooms
Fresh Roasted Jalapenos
Stuffed with cream cheese, topped with crab meat and finished with chipotle sauce.
Grilled Tuna Bites
Bite sized chunks of golden fried tuna served with wasabi cucumber sauce.
Loaded Baked Potato Skins
Mozzarella Sticks
Golden fried and served with marinara sauce.
Nachos with Cajun Chicken
Pepper Encrusted Seared Ahi Tuna w/wasabi & soy sauce
Sweet Potato Fries
Buffalo Chicken Wings
Scallops and Bacon
Buffalo chicken tenders
Onion Ring Basket
Cajun Fried Mahi Mahi Fingers
Grilled or Blackened Catfish
Extra Sides Additional Charge
Entree
12 oz. Rib Eye Steak
Caribbean Grilled Mahi Mahi
Caribbean Grilled Pork Loin
Caribbean Grilled Tuna
Catfish
Served with your choice of two sides
Ceasar Salad with Grilled Salmon
Chicken Broccoli Alfredo with a Tossed Salad
Chicken Parmigiana
Clams
Served with your choice of two sides
Crab Cakes
Served with your choice of two sides
Fish of the Day
Ask Your Server
Flounder
Served with your choice of two sides
Flounder Oyster Basket
Grilled or Blackened Tuna
Grilled Tuna with Chipotle Sauce
Italian Sausage Marinara
Jambalaya with Sausage, Chicken and Catfish
Larry's Seafood Platter
Fish, shrimp, crab cakes, oysters and scallops and two sides
Mahi Mahi Tacos
Mussels
Served with your choice of two sides
Oysters
Served with your choice of two sides
Prime Rib
Market Price
Scallops
Served with your choice of two sides
Seafood Kabobs
Seafood Marinara
Shrimp and Bacon Quesadilla
Shrimp and Grits
Served with your choice of two sides
Shrimp Creole
Shrimp Dinner
Served with your choice of two sides
Smothered Ribeye Steak with Baked Potato and Tossed Salad
Steamed Alaskan Crab Legs
Surf and Turf
Surf and Turf Quesadilla
Surf and Turf Steak and Crab Legs
Tuna Oscar
Prime Rib Bites and Shrimp
Chicken Parmesan, Blackened
Grilled Shrimp Caesar Salad
Seafood Symphony
Blackened Catfish over Pasta Alfredo
Shrimp Marinara
Pepper Steak with Gravy
Caribbean Grilled Mahi Mahi
Mixed Grill
Grill Tuna and Shrimp
Steamer Platter
Shrimp and Scallop Alfredo
Chicken and Pop Shrimp Basket
Grilled Porkloin
Chicken Parmesan
Prime Rib with Choice of Surf
Lobster Alfredo
Seafood platter
Pork chops over potatoes
Flounder Parmesan, Stuffed and Over Pasta Marinara
Grilled Pork Loin
Blackened Tuna Cajun Pasta
Shrimp jambalaya
Andouille pasta
Catfish and shrimp
From the Steamer
Shrimp and Crab Boil
Snow crab legs, shrimp, potatoes and corn
Shrimp and Sausage Boil
Shrimp, sausage, potatoes and corn
Snow Crab and Sausage Boil
Shrimp, snow crab legs, sausage, potatoes and corn
Steamed Dungeness Crabs
Market Price
Steamed Shrimp
Served with your choice of two sides
Steamed Snow Crab Legs
Market Price
Kid's Menu
Appetizers as Meals
Salads
Soup
Beer
NA Beverages
Wine By The Bottle
Wine By The Glass
Appetizers
Sandwiches
Buffalo Fried Chicken
Caribbean Jerk Chicken
Crab Cake Sandwich
Cuban
French Dip
Grilled BBQ Pork Loin
Grilled Chicken Sandwich
Philly Steak Sub
Sausage and Pepper Sandwich
Surf and Turf Philly Steak and Shrimp
Catfish Po Boy
Oyster poboy
Tuna BLT
Caribbean Steak & Shrimp
Buffalo shrimp wrap
Cajun grilled chicken topped with crab
Chicken Philly
Caribbean Grill Tuna
Caribbean Jerk Pork Chop Sandwich
Apple Bacon BLT
Soup & Sandwich
Grilled Tuna Sandwich
Bayou philly
Lobster and shrimp quesadilla
Burgers
Baskets
Entrees
1 lb Steamed Shrimp
1/2 lb Steamed Shrimp
Chicken Parmigiana
Grilled Pork Loin
Roast Beef Sandwich
Shrimp and Scallops Alfredo
Shrimp Jambalaya
Tuna tacos
Shrimp Marinara
Caribbean Grilled Mahi
Pepper Steak with Gravy
8oz ribeye
Mahi Mahi
Blackened Catfish w/red pots and corn
1/2 lb Shrimp with Salad
BBQ Chicken
Jambalaya Stuffed Pepper w/ Salad
Hamburger Steak
Tuna Tacos
Blackened Chicken over red beans and Rice
Shrimp and Grits
Chicken and Dumplings
Black cat over red beans and rice
Flounder Marinara
Sweet Thai Pork over Rice
Chili with Grilled Cheese
Kid's Menu
Salads
NA Beverages
Wine By The Glass
Beer
Extra Sides Additional Charge
Baked Potato
Black Beans and Rice
Green Beans
Homemade Potato Salad
House Cut French Fries
House Made Coleslaw
House Made Macaroni Salad
Hushpuppies
Roasted Red Potatoes
Sweet Potato Fries
Cheddar Bacon Ranch Potatoes
Beets
Yams
Limas and corn
Applesauce
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Serving fresh seafood and signature dishes in a relaxed atmosphere. Come in and enjoy!
152 US Route 158, Camden, NC 27921