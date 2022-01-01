  • Home
  • /
  • Camden
  • /
  • Lambs Seafood Restaurant - 152 Us Highway 158 W
Restaurant header imageView gallery

Lambs Seafood Restaurant 152 Us Highway 158 W

review star

No reviews yet

152 US Route 158

Camden, NC 27921

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Appetizers

1 lb Steamed Shrimp

$18.00

1/2 lb Steamed Shrimp

$13.00

Alligator Bites

$10.00

Golden fried and lightly seasoned. Served with sweet thai chili sauce.

Blackened Tuna Bites

$13.00

Buffalo Shrimp

$14.00

Golden fried and tossed with house made buffalo sauce. Served with ranch or blue cheese dressing.

Cajun Clam Strips

$9.00

Cajun Lobster Egg Rolls

$12.00

Filled with lobster chunks, fire roasted red peppers, roasted corn and cream cheese. Served with sweet thai chili sauce.

Calamari Fried

$10.00

Golden fried and served with dipping sauce.

Chicken Planks

$14.00

Lightly seasoned and golden fried. Served with your choice of dipping sauces.

Chicken Wings

$14.00

Buffalo, Caribbean, BBQ, Cajun or Lemon Pepper. Served with carrot and celery sticks and Blue Cheese or Ranch Dressing.

Clams Casino

$14.00

Broiled and topped with green peppers, onions, fire roasted red peppers and bacon.

Crab Bites

$13.00

Serves 2 to 4.

Crab Dip

$13.00

Lump crab meat with Old Bay, cream cheese, melted jack and cheddar cheese. Served with toasted french bread slices.

Crab Stuffed Mushrooms

$13.00

Fresh Roasted Jalapenos

$11.00

Stuffed with cream cheese, topped with crab meat and finished with chipotle sauce.

Grilled Tuna Bites

$12.00

Bite sized chunks of golden fried tuna served with wasabi cucumber sauce.

Loaded Baked Potato Skins

$7.00

Mozzarella Sticks

$9.00

Golden fried and served with marinara sauce.

Nachos with Cajun Chicken

$14.00

Pepper Encrusted Seared Ahi Tuna w/wasabi & soy sauce

$15.00

Sweet Potato Fries

$6.00

Buffalo Chicken Wings

$14.00

Scallops and Bacon

$15.00

Buffalo chicken tenders

$14.00

Onion Ring Basket

$6.00

Cajun Fried Mahi Mahi Fingers

$13.00

Grilled or Blackened Catfish

$14.00

Extra Sides Additional Charge

Baked Potato

$5.00

Black Beans and Rice

$3.00

Green Beans

$3.00

Homemade Potato Salad

$3.00

House Cut French Fries

$4.00

House Made Coleslaw

$3.00

House Made Macaroni Salad

$3.00

Hushpuppies

$2.00

Roasted Red Potatoes

$3.00

Sweet Potato Fries

$4.00

Entree

12 oz. Rib Eye Steak

$22.00

Caribbean Grilled Mahi Mahi

$18.00

Caribbean Grilled Pork Loin

$14.00

Caribbean Grilled Tuna

$17.00

Catfish

$15.00

Served with your choice of two sides

Ceasar Salad with Grilled Salmon

$16.00

Chicken Broccoli Alfredo with a Tossed Salad

$18.00

Chicken Parmigiana

$14.00

Clams

$14.00

Served with your choice of two sides

Crab Cakes

$23.00

Served with your choice of two sides

Fish of the Day

$18.00

Ask Your Server

Flounder

$18.00

Served with your choice of two sides

Flounder Oyster Basket

$22.00

Grilled or Blackened Tuna

$18.00

Grilled Tuna with Chipotle Sauce

$17.00

Italian Sausage Marinara

$13.00

Jambalaya with Sausage, Chicken and Catfish

$17.00

Larry's Seafood Platter

$30.00

Fish, shrimp, crab cakes, oysters and scallops and two sides

Mahi Mahi Tacos

$14.00

Mussels

$10.00

Served with your choice of two sides

Oysters

$20.00

Served with your choice of two sides

Prime Rib

$28.00

Market Price

Scallops

$23.00

Served with your choice of two sides

Seafood Kabobs

$18.00

Seafood Marinara

$17.00

Shrimp and Bacon Quesadilla

$14.00

Shrimp and Grits

$14.00

Served with your choice of two sides

Shrimp Creole

$17.00

Shrimp Dinner

$17.00

Served with your choice of two sides

Smothered Ribeye Steak with Baked Potato and Tossed Salad

$30.00

Steamed Alaskan Crab Legs

$25.00

Surf and Turf

$30.00

Surf and Turf Quesadilla

$14.00

Surf and Turf Steak and Crab Legs

$32.00

Tuna Oscar

$30.00

Prime Rib Bites and Shrimp

$18.00

Chicken Parmesan, Blackened

$18.00

Grilled Shrimp Caesar Salad

$17.00

Seafood Symphony

$45.00

Blackened Catfish over Pasta Alfredo

$18.00

Shrimp Marinara

$17.00

Pepper Steak with Gravy

$16.00

Caribbean Grilled Mahi Mahi

$18.00

Mixed Grill

$22.00

Grill Tuna and Shrimp

$24.00

Steamer Platter

$28.00

Shrimp and Scallop Alfredo

$28.00

Chicken and Pop Shrimp Basket

$15.00

Grilled Porkloin

$16.00

Chicken Parmesan

$17.00

Prime Rib with Choice of Surf

$38.00

Lobster Alfredo

$28.00

Seafood platter

$32.00

Pork chops over potatoes

$12.00

Flounder Parmesan, Stuffed and Over Pasta Marinara

$18.00

Grilled Pork Loin

$14.00

Blackened Tuna Cajun Pasta

$18.00

Shrimp jambalaya

$18.00

Andouille pasta

$20.00

Catfish and shrimp

$18.00

From the Steamer

Shrimp and Crab Boil

$35.00

Snow crab legs, shrimp, potatoes and corn

Shrimp and Sausage Boil

$22.00

Shrimp, sausage, potatoes and corn

Snow Crab and Sausage Boil

$33.00

Shrimp, snow crab legs, sausage, potatoes and corn

Steamed Dungeness Crabs

$34.00

Market Price

Steamed Shrimp

$20.00

Served with your choice of two sides

Steamed Snow Crab Legs

$36.00

Market Price

Kid's Menu

Kid's Chicken Tenders

$7.00

Served with one side

Kid's Fish Sticks

$7.00

Served with one side

Kid's Fried Clam Strips

$9.00

Served with one side

Kid's Grilled Cheese

$6.00

Kid's Popcorn Shrimp

$8.00

Served with one side

Desserts

Belgian Chocolate Mousse Cake

$6.00

Cheese Cake

$6.00

Key Lime Pie

$6.00

Ten layer cake

$6.00

Appetizers as Meals

Blackened Tuna Bites as a Meal

$13.00

Chicken Tenders as a Meal

$14.00

Crab Bites as a Meal

$13.00

Fried Calamari as a Meal

$10.00

Old Bay Crab Dip as a Meal

$13.00

Steamed Shrimp, 1 lb.

$18.00

Steamed Shrimp, 1/2 lb.

$13.00

Salads

Small House Salad

$5.00

Large House Salad

$7.00

Caesar Salad

$16.00

Fried Oyster Caesar

$22.00

Catfish Ceasar

$17.00

Blackened Salmon Caesar

$19.00

Grilled tuna ceasar

$18.00

Soup

Bowl of She Crab Soup

$7.00

Cup of She Crab Soup

$5.00

Bowl of Clam Chowder

$6.00

Cup of Clam Chowder

$4.00

Bowl of Bayou Lobster Bisque

$7.00

Cup of Bayou Lobster Bisque

$5.00

French Onion

$8.00

Quart of New England Chowder

$18.00

Quart of She Crab Soup

$21.00

Beer

Blue Moon

$5.00

Bud Light

$4.00

Budweiser

$4.00

Coors Light

$4.00

Corona

$5.00

Michelob Ultra

$4.00

Miller Lite

$4.00

Stella Artois

$5.00

Yuengling

$5.00

NA Beverages

Cheerwine

$3.00

Coffee

$2.00

Diet Pepsi

$3.00

Dr. Pepper

$3.00

Milk

$2.00

Mountain Dew

$3.00

Nature's Twist Lemonade

$3.00

Pepsi

$3.00

Seltzer water

$3.00

Senior Coffee

$2.00

Senior Tea

$2.00

Sierra Mist

$3.00

Sunkist Orange

$3.00

Sweet Tea

$2.00

Unsweetened Tea

$2.00

Water

Wine By The Bottle

Merlot

$38.00

Red Blend

$33.00

Cabernet Sauvignon

$44.00

Pinot Noir

$45.00

Chardonnay

$36.00

Sauvignon Blanc

$32.00

Pinot Grigio

$30.00

Wine By The Glass

Cabernet Sauvignon

$9.00

Chardonnay

$8.00

Merlot

$8.00

Pinot Grigio

$7.00

Pinot Noir

$9.00

Red Blend

$7.00

Sauvignon Blanc

$7.00

Merlot

$8.00

Red Blend

$7.00

Cabernet Sauvignon

$9.00

Pinot Noir

$9.00

Chardonnay

$8.00

Sauvignon Blanc

$7.00

Pinot Grigio

$7.00

Merlot BTL

$38.00

Red Blend

$33.00

Cabernet Sauvignon BTL

$44.00

Pinot Noir BTL

$45.00

Chardonnay BTL

$36.00

Sauvignon Blanc

$32.00

Pinot Grigio BTL

$30.00

Appetizers

Buffalo Shrimp

$13.00

Calamari

$11.00

Chesapeake Bay Crab Dip

$13.00

Chicken Wings

$14.00

Fried Mozzarella Sticks

$9.00

Sandwiches

Buffalo Fried Chicken

$13.00

Caribbean Jerk Chicken

$13.00

Crab Cake Sandwich

$15.00

Cuban

$14.00

French Dip

$15.00

Grilled BBQ Pork Loin

$12.00

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$13.00

Philly Steak Sub

$13.00

Sausage and Pepper Sandwich

$9.00

Surf and Turf Philly Steak and Shrimp

$15.00

Catfish Po Boy

$12.00

Oyster poboy

$12.00

Tuna BLT

$14.00

Caribbean Steak & Shrimp

$14.00

Buffalo shrimp wrap

$13.00

Cajun grilled chicken topped with crab

$15.00

Chicken Philly

$12.00

Caribbean Grill Tuna

$14.00

Caribbean Jerk Pork Chop Sandwich

$9.00

Apple Bacon BLT

$8.00

Soup & Sandwich

$10.00

Grilled Tuna Sandwich

$16.00

Bayou philly

$14.00

Lobster and shrimp quesadilla

$16.00

Burgers

Bacon and Blue Cheese

$14.00

Caribbean Jerk Burger

$12.00

Lamb's Classic

$11.00

Pimento Cheese Burger

$12.00

OBX Burger W/CrabCake

$15.00

Jalapeño Burger

$12.00

Breakfast Burger

$12.00

Obx burger

$18.00

Ring of Fire Burger

$12.00

Baskets

Basket Catfish

$12.00

Basket Chicken

$14.00

Basket Flounder

$12.00

Basket Oysters

$12.00

Basket Popcorn Shrimp

$12.00

Basket Scallops

$13.00

Flounder and oyster

$18.00

Entrees

1 lb Steamed Shrimp

$18.00

1/2 lb Steamed Shrimp

$13.00

Chicken Parmigiana

$14.00

Grilled Pork Loin

$12.00

Roast Beef Sandwich

$14.00

Shrimp and Scallops Alfredo

$23.00

Shrimp Jambalaya

$16.00

Tuna tacos

$15.00

Shrimp Marinara

$14.00

Caribbean Grilled Mahi

$16.00

Pepper Steak with Gravy

$14.00

8oz ribeye

$14.00

Mahi Mahi

$15.00

Blackened Catfish w/red pots and corn

$12.00

1/2 lb Shrimp with Salad

$17.00

BBQ Chicken

$9.00

Jambalaya Stuffed Pepper w/ Salad

$16.00

Hamburger Steak

$12.00

Tuna Tacos

$15.00

Blackened Chicken over red beans and Rice

$12.00

Shrimp and Grits

$14.00

Chicken and Dumplings

$11.00

Black cat over red beans and rice

$14.00

Flounder Marinara

$13.00

Sweet Thai Pork over Rice

$12.00

Chili with Grilled Cheese

$11.00

Kid's Menu

Grilled Cheese Sandwich

$5.00

Kid's Cheeseburger

$7.00

Kid's Macaroni and Cheese

$5.00

Kid's Pasta with Marinara

$7.00

Kid's Chicken Planks

$8.00

Kid's Fried Clam Strips

$10.00

Kid's Hamburger

$6.00

Salads

Caesar Salad

$12.00

Chef's Salad

$14.00

Large Tossed House Salad

$7.00

Small Tossed House Salad

$5.00

Ceasar Crabcake Salad

$17.00

Apple salad

$12.00

Blackened Salmon Lg House

$16.00

Feather and fin ceasar

$16.00

Desserts

Cheesecake

$6.00

Key Lime Pie

$6.00

Chocolate Cake

$6.00

Belgian Chocolate Mousse Cake

$6.00

NA Beverages

Cheerwine

$3.00

Coffee

$2.00

Diet Pepsi

$3.00

Dr. Pepper

$3.00

Milk

$2.00

Mountain Dew

$3.00

Nature's Twist Lemonade

$3.00

Pepsi

$3.00

Seltzer water

$3.00

Senior Coffee

$2.00

Senior Tea

$2.00

Sierra Mist

$3.00

Sunkist Orange

$3.00

Sweet Tea

$2.00

Unsweetened Tea

$2.00

Water

Wine By The Glass

Cabernet Sauvignon

$9.00

Chardonnay

$8.00

Merlot

$8.00

Pinot Grigio

$7.00

Pinot Noir

$9.00

Red Blend

$7.00

Sauvignon Blanc

$7.00

Merlot

$8.00

Red Blend

$7.00

Cabernet Sauvignon

$9.00

Pinot Noir

$9.00

Chardonnay

$8.00

Sauvignon Blanc

$7.00

Pinot Grigio

$7.00

Merlot BTL

$38.00

Red Blend

$33.00

Cabernet Sauvignon BTL

$44.00

Pinot Noir BTL

$45.00

Chardonnay BTL

$36.00

Sauvignon Blanc

$32.00

Pinot Grigio BTL

$30.00

Beer

Blue Moon

$5.00

Bud Light

$4.00

Budweiser

$4.00

Coors Light

$4.00

Corona

$5.00

Michelob Ultra

$4.00

Miller Lite

$4.00

Stella Artois

$5.00

Yuengling

$5.00

Extra Sides Additional Charge

Baked Potato

$5.00

Black Beans and Rice

$3.00

Green Beans

$3.00

Homemade Potato Salad

$3.00

House Cut French Fries

$4.00

House Made Coleslaw

$3.00

House Made Macaroni Salad

$3.00

Hushpuppies

$2.00

Roasted Red Potatoes

$3.00

Sweet Potato Fries

$4.00

Cheddar Bacon Ranch Potatoes

$4.00

Beets

$3.00

Yams

$3.00

Limas and corn

$3.00

Applesauce

$3.00
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Serving fresh seafood and signature dishes in a relaxed atmosphere. Come in and enjoy!

Location

152 US Route 158, Camden, NC 27921

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Itza Boutza Pizza in Camden NC
orange starNo Reviews
100 Plank Bridge Rd Camden, NC 27921
View restaurantnext
Itza Boutza Pizza in Elizabeth City NC
orange star5.0 • 1
109 S Hugh’s Blvd Elizabeth City, NC 27909
View restaurantnext
The Suite
orange star4.1 • 105
522 S hughes blvd Elizabeth City, NC 27909
View restaurantnext
Kathy's Kreations - 1775 Weeksville Road Suites C-F
orange star4.6 • 248
1775 Weeksville Road Suites C-F Elizabeth City, NC 27909
View restaurantnext
Eagle Creek Golf Club and Grill
orange star4.6 • 575
109 Green View Rd Moyock, NC 27958
View restaurantnext
Currituck Crab Pot Company
orange starNo Reviews
716 Caratoke hwy Moyock, NC 27958
View restaurantnext
Map
More near Camden
Elizabeth City
review star
Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)
Moyock
review star
Avg 4.2 (7 restaurants)
Corolla
review star
No reviews yet
Chesapeake
review star
Avg 4.3 (30 restaurants)
Virginia Beach
review star
Avg 4.4 (169 restaurants)
Kitty Hawk
review star
Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)
Kill Devil Hills
review star
Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)
Portsmouth
review star
Avg 4.2 (22 restaurants)
Norfolk
review star
Avg 4.3 (73 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston