La Mer Seafood 407 Main Street
TO GO MENU
Sandwiches
La Mer Fried Fish Sandy
Garlic her, creamy dill, tomato Brioche
La Mer Grilled Fish Sandy
Shrimp Po'Boy
Wrap, cheese, tartar
Oyster Po'boy
Sesame Tuna Wrap
Broccoli Slaw, wasabi mayo,
Salmon Burger
Jalapenos, creamy dressing, on Briche
Grilled Chicken Sandwich
The Fish Taco
Wrap, Cheddar onion Tomato
Tuna salad
On brioche, celery, onions Craisins
Soft Shell Crab Bahn Mi
Crab Cake sandwich
Dijon lime, tomato, brioche
Appetizers and dumplings
Dinners to Go
Grilled Shrimp by the Lb
Salmon W/ garlic Herb by the lb
Fried Sole by the pound
Branzino Provencal
Shrimp and Veggie Stir Fry
Lobster Bake
1.5 lb lobster, clams & Mussels, Veg, Rice Coleslaw, Garlic Bread
Lemon Dill Halibut
Salmon Cake
Grilled Chicken by the lb
Chilean Sea Bass
Eggplant Parm
Lobster Rolls/Seafood Specials
Salads/Appetizing
House salad
Romaine, tomato, carrots, onions, Honey-Dijon Dressing
Greek
Romaine, olives, onion, feta, yellow peppers cucumbers, Lemon Dressing
Kale Caeser
Kale, peppers, raddish, sunflower seeds, Lemon Ginger dressing
Tuna Salad
Whitefish salad
Lobster Salad
Broccoli Slaw
Hand Sliced Nova
Avocado Salad
Seaweed Salad
Herring - Pint
Soups
New England Clam Chowder
Served w Oyster Crackers
Manhattan Clam Chowder
Served w Oyster Crackers
Split Pea
Served w Oyster Crackers
Shrimp Chili
Served w Oyster Crackers
Lobster Bisque
Served w Oyster Crackers
Turkey Chili
Served w Oyster Crackers
Gazpacho
Served w Oyster Crackers
Shrimp and Corn Chowder
Minestrone
Zuppa de Pesce
Butternut Squash Soup
Sides
Sauces
4 Oz Cocktail
8 Oz Cocktail
Pint Cocktail
Pint Yakitori
Pint Lemon Herb Marinade
8 Oz Tartar
Pint GF Yakitori
8 Oz Dill Mustard
8 Oz Wasabi Sauce
8 Oz Dijon Lime Mayo
8 Oz Lemon Ginger
7 Oz Miso Glaze
7 Oz Sweet Thai Chili
Pint Scampi Sauce
8 Oz Honey Mustard
Pesto - 8 oz
White Clam Sauce
8-oz Creamy Dill
CATERING
Super Bowl
Artichoke Dip
Crudite Platter
8 piece crab bites
Lemon Hummus with Naan
Dumpling combo of 6
Chips with Guac or Salsa
Crudites platter
4 oz Tuna Poke bowl
4 oz Salmon Poke Bowl
Seafood Paella with safron broth
Boneless wing
Bone in chicken wing
Ribs
Skirt Steak Skewers
Salmon sliders
Valentines Day
Platters
Shrimp Cocktail Platter
Cold Seafood Platter
Cheese Board Platter
Tuna Carpacio Platter
Crudites Basket
Sesame Crusted Ahi Bites
Sandwich Basket
Salmon Filets catering
Shrimp Shumi Skewers
Seafood Canape Platter
Raw Bar to go
American Caviar
Tortilla basket
3 Dip Basket
Nova Platter
Mezze Basket
Grilled Veggies Platter
Caprese Platter
Classic Antipasto Platter
Nova Bites
Wrap Platter (5 Veg, 5 Shrimp, 4 Lob sal
Poached Salmon Platter
Breakfast
Hot Hors D'oeuvres
Spinach and feta filo catering
Zuchini Cheddar catering
Lobster & Brie Tartlets
Apple and fig spread
Lobster Grilled Cheese bites
Seared Beef Satay
Sesame pepper chicken satay
Rosemary Lamb Chops
Crab Bites
Shrimp and Veg Shumi
Bacon Wrapped Scallops
Egg Rolls
Pigs in Blanket
Cocktail Quesadilla
Brie en Croute
Pulled Pork
Roasted Veg Goat cheese Crisps
Swedish Meatballs
Clams Casino
Coconut Shrimp
Cold Hors D'eoures
Sandwiches
Sushi
Dips
Salad
Pasta Salad
Pasta Entress
Shrimp Scampi over Linguine 1/2 Pan
Veggie Lasagna 1/2 Pan
Seafood Pasta 1/2 Pan
Eggplant Parm
Broccoli Penne garlic and Oil (per portion)
Broccoli Penne garlic and Oil (per portion) w Shrimp
Broccoli Penne garlic and Oil (per portion) w/Chicken
Tomato Basilica 1/2 Pan
Salmon Ragu 1/2 Pan
Penne pancetta alla Vodka 1/2 Pan
Penne, grilled chix lemon/capers 1/2 Pan
Lobster Bolognese (per portion)
Lobster Mac n Cheese 1/2 Pan
Mac n Cheese 1/2 Pan
Picnic Salad
Marinades/Sauces
RAW SEAFOOD
Raw Seafood
Organic Salmon
Salmon
Cleaned Large Shrimp
Cleaned Jumbo Shrimp
Sea Scallop
Cod
Flounder
Baby Scallop
Shell on Lrg Shrimp
Medium Cleaned Shrimp
Ora King Salmon
Squid
Swordfish
Branzini
Lobster 1.5 LB
Lobster 2lb +
Halibut
Littleneck clams
Yellowfin Tuna
Blue Point Oysters
Chilean Sea Bass
Colossal Shrimp - Shell on
Lobster Tails
Kumamoto Oysters
Black Cod
Pink Moon Oyster
Top Neck Clams
Lump Crab Meat
Jumbo Lump Crab Meat
Colossal Lump Crab Meat
Grill
Fry
Tobiko - red
Sautee
Steam
Caviar
GROCERY
Lemon
Lime
Cucumbers
Chickpeas
Chips
Clarified Butter
Lemon Herb Crust
Blinis
Garlic Bread - White
Garlic Bread - Multigrain
Ciabatta
Mini Brioche Dinner rolls
Baguette
Avocado
Butter Cookie
Kids chopsticks
Momofuku Soy Sauce
Momofuku Noodles 5 pack
Momofuku Single Noodles
Momofuku Chili Crunch
Fly by Jing - Zhong
Pasta
|Sunday
|9:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|9:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|9:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|9:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|9:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|9:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Seafood, sandwiches and catering in the heart of Armonk, NY.
407 Main Street, Armonk, NY 10504