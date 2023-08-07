Lamezze 210 N Stanton Ste 4
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
New Restaurant located in Downtown El Paso :) Welcome to LAMEZZE! A new & unique dining experience in town! With us, you will find a fusion cuisine menu, a twist from classics and a focus on Mediterranean dishes. Taking bits and pieces from different cultures, and our own local border-town influences, our craft kitchen will create a meal you won't want to miss. Join us for breakfast, lunch, dinner or weekend brunch!
210 N Stanton Ste 4, El Paso, TX 79901
