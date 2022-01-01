Restaurant header imageView gallery

La Mo Cafe 310 E Main St

310 East Main Street

Turlock, CA 95380

Order Again

Popular Items

Breakfast Bagel
Latte
La Lechada

Espresso Drinks

Espresso

$3.75

Double Shot of Espresso

Americano

$3.90+

Espresso, filtered water.

Macchiato

$4.00

Espresso, steamed local milk.

Cortado

$4.80

Espresso, equal amount of steamed local milk.

Cappuccino

$5.20

Espresso with equal parts steamed local milk & foam. Classic six ounces.

Cubano

$5.10

Espresso, raw sugar, steamed local milk.

Latte

$5.45+

Espresso, local milk.

Mocha

$5.95+

Espresso, local milk, house-made dark chocolate ganache.

Turkish Latte

$5.95+

Espresso, house-made cardamom syrup, fresh mint, local milk

El Pueblo

$5.95+

House-made spicy dark chocolate ganache, local steamed milk, double espresso.

Valencia

$5.95+

Espresso, house-made chocolate ganache, house vanilla bean syrup, fresh orange peel, local milk.

La Lechada

$5.95+

House-made Dulce de Leche caramel, double espresso, local milk.

Vanilla Latte

$5.95+

Espresso, house-made vanilla bean syrup, local milk.

Frida

$5.95+

House-made brown sugar & cinnamon syrup, made from authentic Mexican Piloncillo, espresso, orange, and local milk.

Dulce Macchiato

$5.95+

Espresso, house-made dulce de leche, house-made vanilla bean syrup, local milk.

Specials

Peppermint Mocha

$5.95+

Pumpkin Spice Latte

$5.95+

Espresso, housemade pumpkin syrup and milk.

London Fog

$5.95+

Rishi earl grey tea with vanilla simple syrup and milk.

Matcha

$6.10+

Rishi matcha, honey, lemon peal and almond milk.

Brityns Special

$5.80+

Espresso, honey, almond milk.

Whole30 Style Frida

$6.00+

Espresso, date syrup, fresh orange peel, cinnamon and almond milk.

Brown Sugar Espresso

$5.95+

Espresso shaken with brown sugar.

Espresso + Tonic

$4.00

Espresso and tonic water.

Coffee

Community Drip

$3.55+

Black coffee.

Pour over

$4.55+

V60 Pour over

Chemex

$5.65+

Chemex Pour over.

French Press

$4.55+

French Press

Cafe Au Lait

$4.55+

2/3 black coffee, 1/3 steamed milk

Cold Brew

$4.20+

Cold brew steamed for 18 hours.

Riced Coffee

$4.90+

House-made horchata, cold brew.

Horchata

$4.75+

House made horchata with whole milk.

Tea + Drinks

Organic Loose Leaf Tea

$4.95+

Seasonal selections from Rishi Tea.

Chai Latte

$5.70+

House-made from scratch: Rishi loose leaf chai, infused with fresh orange, ginger, cloves, honey and cinnamon. Served with local milk.

Iced Tea

$4.40+

Fresh iced tea

Iced Tea + Lemonade

$4.80+

Fresh iced tea and lemonade.

Milk / Steamer

$3.60+

Cold milk or Steamed milk.

Hot Cocoa

$3.55+

House made chocolate, vanilla syrup and steamed local milk.

Juice / Lemonade

$4.00+

Orange juice, Apple juice or Lemonade.

Bagel

Breakfast Bagel

$8.80

Local organic egg, bacon, tillamook cheddar, organic mixed greens, tomato, cream cheese. Served until 11:00A

Garden Bagel

$8.55

Avocado, tomato, cucumber, organic mixed greens, cream cheese. Served until 2:00P

Bagel w/ CC

$5.05

Toasted, served with cream cheese. Served all day.

Bagel No CC

$4.55
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday8:00 am - 2:00 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 2:00 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 2:00 am
Thursday8:00 am - 2:00 am
Friday8:00 am - 2:00 am
Saturday8:00 am - 2:00 am
We have a welcoming atmosphere for you and your loved ones to enjoy delicious, fresh food, craft cocktails and specialty coffee. Please take your time and enjoy!

310 East Main Street, Turlock, CA 95380

La Mo Cafe image
La Mo Cafe image
La Mo Cafe image

