Mexican & Tex-Mex

La Morenita Market

3,319 Reviews

$

2434 Jefferson Street

Napa, CA 94558

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Popular Items

Torta Regular

$11.99

Our Torta regular comes with your choice of meats, beans, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, sour cream, avocado, pickled jalapeños

Agua Fresca

$1.99+

Asada Fries

$11.99

Food

Tacos

3 Tacos Chicos

$7.49

3 delicious tacos, warm tortillas are topped with your choice of meat, onions, cilantro, and salsa

2 Tacos Grandes

$7.49
3 Tacos a la Plancha

$13.49

Napa's favorite taco! 3 Tacos a la Plancha with your choice of meat, salsa, cilantro and onion.

4 Tacos de Papa

$10.99

4 crunchy tacos filled with mashed potatoes, lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream, and cotija cheese.

Taco a la Plancha Solo

$4.50

Taco Chico Solo

$2.50

Taco Grande Solo

$3.75

Taco de Papa Solo

$2.75

Burritos

Regular Burrito

$11.99

Our regular burrito, a warm flour tortilla filled with your choice of meat, rice, beans, lettuce, pico de gallo salsa, cream, salsa, and guacamole.

Super Burrito

$12.99

Chimichanga

$13.99

BCR Burrito

$7.99
Burrito Famoso

$12.99

Our regular burrito, a warm flour tortilla filled with your choice of meat, rice, beans, lettuce, pico de gallo salsa, cream, salsa, and guacamole.

Tortas

Torta Regular

$11.99

Our Torta regular comes with your choice of meats, beans, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, sour cream, avocado, pickled jalapeños

Torta A La Plancha

$13.99

Torta Cubana

$16.99

Quesadillas

Quesadilla Regular

$9.99

Quesadilla A La Plancha

$9.99
Super Quesadilla

$12.49

Warm flour tortilla filled with melted cheese, your choice of meat. Comes with a side of beans, rice, lettuce, cream, and guacamole.

Quesabirria

$5.99

Combo

Carne Asada Combo

$16.99

Our Carne Asada Combo comes with 3 Sides and 6 Tortillas

Milanesa Combo

$13.99

Filete De Pescado Combo

$14.99

Pescado Frito Combo

$14.99

Camarones A La Diabla Combo

$14.99

Chile Relleno Combo

$13.99

Birria Combo

$16.99

Especial Del Dia Combo

$14.99

3 Enchiladas Combo

$11.99

3 Flautas Combo

$12.99

Mas Combo

$27.99

Family Dinner

$49.99

Taco Meat Combo

$11.99

Specialty

Coctel De Camaron

$14.99

3 Gorditas

$12.99

3 Sopes

$12.99

Asada Fries

$11.99

Nachos

$12.99

6 Tamales

$15.99

Caldos

Caldo De Res

$12.99

Tostadas

2 Tostadas de Ceviche

$9.99

Tostada De Carne

$4.99

Sides

Rice

$2.99+

Beans

$2.99+

Salad

$2.99+

Fries

$3.99+

Guacamole

$4.99+

2 Tostadas

$1.00

6 Tortillas

$1.00

Chips and Salsa

$2.99

Chips and Guacamole

$5.99

Salsa

$2.99+

A La Carte

Birria A La Carta

$7.99+

Camarones A La Diabla Carta

$3.99+

Carne Asada Steak - Single

$9.99

Ceviche A La Carta

$7.99+

Chile Relleno - Single

$8.99

Enchilada - Single

$3.00

Especial Del Dia A La Carta

$0.00+

Filete De Pescado - Single

$9.99

Flauta - Single

$2.99

Gordita - Single

$4.99

Meat A La Carta

$6.99+

Milanesa - Single

$6.99

Pescado Frito - Solo

$5.99

Sope - Single

$4.99

Kids

Kids Sandwich

$5.99

Hot Dog

$5.99

Salchipulpos

$5.99

Drinks

Agua Fresca

$1.99+

Soda Mexicana Grande

$2.99

Soda Mexicana Regular

$1.99

Soda Can

$1.00

Water Bottle

$1.00

Jugo Natural

$5.99

Atole

$2.99

Catering

Entradas

Birria (Per Lb)

$14.99

Carnitas (Per Lb)

$9.99

Pollos Asados

$12.99

Pollo Asado Para Tacos

$90.00+

Pollo Desebrado

$75.00+

Ceviche

$100.00+

Carne Asada Para Tacos

$100.00+

Al Pastor Para Tacos

$100.00+

Tinga De Pollo

$90.00+

Tinga De Puerco

$90.00+

Pollo A La Crema

$90.00+

Chicharron

$70.00+

Costillas De Puerco

$90.00+

Puerco en Salsa Verde

$90.00+

Tamales Per Dozen (Min 4 Doz)

$27.99

Fajitas

Fajitas Res

$85.00+

Fajitas Pollo

$85.00+

Fajitas Camaron

$110.00+

Fajitas Mix

$110.00+

Salads

Pasta Salad W/ Vegetables

$45.00+

Chicken Salad

$65.00+

Nopales Salad

$50.00+

Pasta Salad W/Ham

$60.00+

Salsas

Salsa Roja

$40.00+

Salsa Verde

$40.00+

Salsa Casera (Chips)

$50.00+

Pico De Gallo

$45.00+

Sides

Rice

$34.99+

Beans

$34.99+

Frijoles Puercos

$49.99+

Tortillas

Tortillas Per Doz

$2.19
check markKid-Friendly
check markBike Parking
check markDelivery
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markCryptocurrency
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markTakeout
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Come in and enjoy!

2434 Jefferson Street, Napa, CA 94558

