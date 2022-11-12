- Home
Vietnamese
Lan Chi’s Vietnamese Restaurant
353 Reviews
$$
505 Main St
Middletown, CT 06457
Appetizers
Desserts
Entrees
Lemongrass Chicken
$16.00
Lemongrass Beef
$18.00
Lemongrass Vegan Tofu & Veggies
$15.00
Lemongrass Shrimp & Veggies
$20.00
Ginger Chicken
$16.00
Ginger Beef
$18.00
Ginger Vegan Tofu
$15.00
Ginger Shrimp & Veggies
$20.00
Stir-Fry Chicken
$16.00
Stir-Fry Beef
$18.00
Stir-Fry Vegan Tofu & Veggies
$15.00
Stir-Fry Shrimp & Veggies
$20.00
Grilled Chicken
$17.00
Grilled Pork Tenderloin
$18.00
Grilled Sirloin Steak
$19.00
Grilled Shrimp
$22.00
Grilled Scallop
$27.00
Grilled Chicken/Egg Roll/Vermi
$20.00
Grilled Pork Tenderloin/Egg Roll/Vermi
$21.00
Grilled Sirloin Steak/Egg Roll/Vermi
$22.00
Grilled Shrimp/Egg Roll/Vermi
$25.00
LC_Shaking Beef
$27.00
LC_Caramelized Shrimp
$24.00
LC_Scallop&Shrimp/Vermi
$29.00
LC_Grilled Salmon
$26.00
LC_Streamed Sea Bass
$30.00Out of stock
LC_Surf & Turf
$33.00Out of stock
LC_Seared Tuna
$23.00Out of stock
DS_Chicken Veneto
$16.00
DS_Shrimp Scampi
$18.00
DS_Seared Tuna
$23.00
Extras
1 Fried Pork Egg Roll
$1.75
1 Fried Veggies Egg Roll
$1.75
1 Roll Beef
$4.00
1 Roll Chicken
$4.00
1 Roll Jicama Egg
$3.50
1 Roll Jicama Egg Sausage
$3.50
1 Roll Jicama Tofu
$3.50
1 Roll Pork & Shrimp
$4.00
1 Roll Pork only
$3.50
1 Roll Tofu
$3.50
1 Roll Veggies Only
$3.00
1 Roll_Shrimp
$4.00
1 Skewer Beef
$4.00
1 Skewer Chicken
$4.00
1 Skewer Shrimp
$4.00
Extra Beef
$3.50
Extra Beef Tenderloin
$5.00
Extra Brisket
$3.50
Extra Chicken
$2.50
Extra Cole Slaw
$2.50
Extra Grilled Pork
$3.50
Extra Meatball
$2.50
Extra noodle
$2.00
Extra Scallop
$8.00
Extra Shrimp
$6.00
Extra Tendon
$3.00
Extra Tofu
$2.50
Extra Tripe
$3.00
Extra Veggies
$2.00
Side Rice
$2.00
Side Stir-Fry Veggies
$4.50
Side Vermicelli
$2.50
Fresh Spring Rolls
Salads
Soups
MeatBall Noodle Soup
$12.00
Brisket Noodle Soup
$14.00
Sirloin Noodle Soup
$14.00
Sirloin/Meatball Noodle Soup
$15.00
Sirloin/Brisket Noodle Soup
$15.00
Brisket/Meatball Noodle Soup
$15.00
Beef Deluxe Noodle Soup
$16.00
Shrimp Noodle Soup
$17.00
Shrimp/Scallop Noodle Soup
$20.00
Beef &Seafood Noodle Soup
$22.00
Chicken Noodle Soup
$14.00
Vegan Tofu Noodle Soup
$14.00
Braised Duck/Egg Noodle Soup
$20.00
Spicy Seafood Raman
$20.00
ZBroth_Chicken
$7.00
ZBroth_Vegan
$7.00
ZBroth_Beef
$8.00
ZBroth_Spicy Seafood
$9.00
ZBraised Duck Broth
$9.00
Z_Catering Trays
Z_LC Flavor Togo
House Dipping Sauce
$6.00
Hoisin Dipping Sauce
$6.00
Spicy Lemongrass Sauce
$12.00
Stir-Fried Sauce
$11.00
Pickled Jilliened Carrot
$3.50
Pickled Red Onion
$4.00
Vietnamese Cole Slaw
$4.50
Marinated Chicken Skewer
Marinated Beef Skewer
Marinated Chicken
Marinated Pork Tenderloin
Marinated Beef Tenderloin
Grilled Combo Package
Z_Lunch
Beers
Allagash White
$7.00
Amstel Light
$4.50
Blue Moon
$4.50
Blue Point Toasted Lager
$5.00Out of stock
Bud Light
$4.50
Chang
$4.50
Duvel Abbey Ale 330ml
$8.00
Duvel Abbey Ale 750 ml
$16.00
Guiness Draught
$5.00
Heineken
$4.50
Ommegang Hennepin
$7.00
Ommegang Abbey Ale
$7.00
Saison Dupont
$16.00
Sea Hag IPA
$5.00
Smutty Nose Robust Porter
$5.50
Stony Creek Cranky IPA
$5.00
Thimble Island American Ale
$5.00
Thimble Island Ghost D IPA
$6.50
Tiger
$4.50
Two Roads No Limits
$7.00
Two Roads Workers' Comp
$5.00
Tropical B* IPA
$7.00
Cocktails
Anditini
$9.00
Chattaquita_R
$12.00
Chocolate Maritini_M
$11.00
Dark & Stormy Daniels_R
$10.00
Dragon of the Sea
$10.00
Great Pauls of Smoke_T
$10.00
Green Cream
$9.00
Ha Long Bay_T
$10.00
Hanoi Bling_T
$10.00
Hanoi Heat_R
$10.00
Irish Sweetheart
$10.00
JoeLam Mintini
$11.00
Lan Chi Vesper_M
$13.00
Lan Chi Vietini_M
$10.00
Late Night Manhattan_M
$12.00
Lily's Limeade
$9.00
Lime Mintini_M
$10.00
Limoncello Collins_T
$11.00
Marianna Martini_M
$11.00
Mountain Breeze_F
$9.00
Oriental Bloody Mary_T
$10.00
Sake Car_M
$12.00
Sake Middletown_F
$10.00
Tee Time_T
$11.00
Tiger Roar_M
$12.00
Vietjito_R
$10.00
Yum Chata_R
$9.00
Coffee Drinks
Liquor
Basil Hayden
$9.00
Knob Creek
$9.00
Makers Mark
$9.00
Woodford Reserve
$9.00
Hennessy VSOP
$11.00
Martell
$16.00
Remy VSOP
$11.00
Remy XO
$18.00
Salignac
$8.00
Courvoisier XO
$18.00
Courvoisier 12 Yrs
$10.00
Beefeater
$8.00
Bershire Gin
$8.00
Bombay Sapphire
$8.00
Farmer Organic
$8.00
G'Vine
$9.00
Gin Well
$7.00
Hendrick's
$9.00
Tanqueray
$8.00
Bacardi
$8.00
Bacardi Gold
$8.00
Captain Morgan
$8.00
Malibu Rum
$8.00
Myers's Dark
$8.00
Rum Chata
$8.00
Rum Well
$7.00
Bushmill
$8.00
Dewars
$7.00
Jack Daniels
$8.50
JW Black 12 years
$9.00
Macallan 12 years
$10.00
Scotch Well
$7.00
Wemyss Blended
$9.00
Wemyss Single
$10.00
Wemyss Spice
$8.00
1800 Silver
$7.50
1800 Silver_Shot
$5.90
Don Julio Anejo
$9.95
Don Julio Anejo_Shot
$7.00
Don Julio Bianco_Shot
$5.90
Don Julio Blanco
$8.90
Don Julio Rep
$9.90
Don Julio Rep_Shot
$6.50
Jose Cuervo Gold
$6.50
Jose Cuervo Gold_Shot
$5.00
Jose Cuervo Silver
$6.50
Jose Cuervo Silver_Shot
$5.00
Tequila Well
$6.50
Absolut
$8.00
Black Lab
$8.00
Broken Shed
$7.50
Ciroc
$8.50
Crop Artisanal
$7.50
Crop Cucumber
$7.50
Crop Lemon
$7.50
Crop Tomato
$7.50
Grey Goose
$9.00
Hanger Lime
$7.50
Ketel One
$8.50
Ketel One Citreon
$8.50
Smirnoff_Lime
$7.00
Smirnoff_MangoPassion
$7.50
Smirnoff_Passion
$7.50
Smirnoff_Raspb_Pom
$7.50
Tito's
$8.00
Vodka Well
$7.00
Absolut Orient Apple
$8.00
Absolut Ruby Red
$8.00
7 Crown
$7.50
Bushmill
$8.00
Crown Royal
$8.50
Jack Daniels
$8.50
Jameson
$8.00
JB Black 8yr
$8.00
Mitchters Mash
$8.00
Mitchters Rye
$8.00
Whiskey Well
$7.00
1800 Silver Tequila
$8.50
Absinthe
$9.00
Amar Di Sarrono
$8.00
Aperol
$7.00
Averna Limoni
$7.00
Bailey's
$7.00
Bay Breeze
$7.00
Black Russian
$7.00
Bloody Mary
$8.50
Cape Cod
$7.00
Car Bomb
$7.50
Chambord
$7.00
Cointreau
$8.00
Cream de Cocoa Dark
$6.50
Cream de Menthe Green
$6.50
Cream de Menthe White
$7.50
Crown Royal
$8.50
Dirty Mary
$7.00
Drambuie
$8.00
Dry Vermouth
$6.50
Farretti Biscotti
$7.50
Farretti Chocolate
$7.50
Frangelico
$7.50
Fuzzy Navel
$6.50
Gibson
$8.00
Gimlet
$8.00
Grand Marnier
$8.50
Kahlua
$7.00
Kamikaze
$8.00
Lemon Drop
$9.00
Long Island Iced Tea
$9.00
Malibu Rum
$7.00
Margarita
$9.00
Melon Ball
$8.00
Michters Mash
$8.00
Mudslide
$8.00
Myers Dark
$8.00
Nutty Irishman
$7.50
Old Fashion
$9.00
Peach Schnapps
$6.50
Planters Punch
$8.00
Porto-Fonseca
$7.00
Porto-Taylor Fla
$7.50
Red Dead
$8.00
Rhum White Rum
$7.00
Rob Roy
$9.00
Rum Chata
$8.00
Russian Mule
$8.00
Rusty Nail
$8.00
Sailor Jerry
$7.00
Salignac
$8.00
Sambuca
$7.00
Sazerac
$10.00
Screwdriver
$7.00
Seabreeze
$7.00
Seven 7 Crown
$7.50
Sex on the Beach
$7.00
Side Car
$10.00
Slippery Nipple
$8.00
Sombra Mezcal
$7.50
Sombrero
$7.00
Southern Comfort
$7.00
St Germaine
$8.00
St. George Absinthe
$9.00
Stinger
$6.50
Suze Saveur
$7.00
Sweet Vermouth
$6.50
Tequila Sunrise
$6.50
Toasted Almond
$7.50
Tom Collins
$7.00
Triple Sec
$6.00
White Russian
$7.00
N/A Beverage
Cranberry
$3.00
Pineapple
$3.00
Orange Juice
$3.00
Apple Juice
$3.00
Young Coconut
$6.00
Jasmine Tea
$2.00
Sencha Japanese Green
$3.00
Chrisanthemun
$3.00
Wild American Ginseng
$5.00
Green Tea
$2.00
Coffee Drip
$3.50
Coffe_Milk
$4.50
San Pellegrino_300ml
$4.00
San Pellegrino_750ml
$6.00
Coke
$2.00
Diet Coke
$2.00
Sprite
$2.00
Ginger Ale
$2.00
Seltzer Water
$2.00
Tonic Water
$2.00
Soda Can
$1.00
FT_Bitter Lemon
$3.00
FT_Ginger Beer
$3.00
FT_Tonic Water
$4.00
Kaliber N/A Beer
$4.50
Limeade
$3.00
Milk
$2.00
San Pellegrino_500ml
$5.00
San Pellegrino_750ml
$6.00
Shirley Temple
$3.50
Virgin Mary
$3.50
Young Coconut
$6.00
Wine
GL_Blend_Avalon_R
$8.00
GL_Cabernet_7 Falls_R
$10.00
GL_Cape White_Goats do Roam_W
$8.00
GL_Chard_Chateau St Jean_W
$8.00
GL_Chardonnay_HW
$7.00
GL_T_Sake
$7.50
GL_Dry Furmint, Evolucio_W
$7.00
GL_Lambrusco_SP
$9.00
GL_Malbec_Padrilla_R
$8.00
GL_Merlot_HR
$7.00
GL_Merlot_Raymond R_R
$8.00
GL_Pinot Blanc, Willm_W
$9.00
GL_Pinot Grigio_Kris_W
$9.00
GL_Pinot Gris_Hess_W
$8.00
GL_Pinot Noir_Chateau St Jean_R
$10.00
GL_Pinotage_Six Hats_R
$7.00
GL_Primative Sasseo_Masseria_R
$9.00
GL_Prosecco_SP
$8.00
GL_Reisling, Saint M_W
$9.00
GL_Rose_Jean Luc Colombo_R
$8.00
GL_Sauvignon Blanc_HW
$7.00
GL_Sauvignon Blanc_Oyster Bay_W
$9.00
GL_Soave, Vin Woave_W
$10.00
GL_Toz-Snow Maiden sake
$9.00
GL_Tozai Plum Wine
$9.00
GL_Zinfandel_Bonterra_R
$10.00
GL_Cabernet_Shannon Ridge
$8.00
GL_Tozai Typhoon sake
$9.00
BT_Blend_Avalon_R
$28.00
BT_Blend_Ghostrunner_R
$36.00
BT_Cabernet_Emblem_R
$76.00
BT_Cabernet_Oberon_R
$56.00
BT_Cabernet_7 Falls_R
$36.00
BT_Cabernet_Shanon Ridge_R
$32.00
BT_Cape White_Goats do Roam_W
$28.00
BT_Chard_Black Stallion_W
$40.00
BT_Chard_Chateau St Jean_W
$28.00
BT_Chardonnay_HW
$24.00
BT_Dry Furmint, Evolucio_W
$24.00
BT_Garnacha_Punto y Coma_R
$28.00
BT_Rose_Jean Luc Colombo_R
$28.00
BT_Lambrusco_SP
$32.00
BT_Merlot_HW
$24.00Out of stock
BT_Merlot_Raymond R_R
$28.00
BT_Merlot_7 Falls_R
$36.00
BT_Montefelco_Rocca di Fabbri_R
$40.00
BT_Pinot Blanc, Willm_W
$32.00
BT_Pinot Grigio_Kris_W
$32.00
BT_Pinot Gris_Hess_W
$28.00
BT_Pinot Noir_Chateau St Jean_R
$36.00
BT_Pinot Noir_Erath Resplendent_R
$48.00
BT_Pinotage_Six Hats_R
$24.00
BT_Primative Sasseo_Masseria_R
$32.00
BT_Prosecco_SP
$28.00
BT_Reisling, Saint M_W
$32.00
BT_Sauvignon Blanc_HW
$24.00
BT_Sauvignon Blanc_Oyster Bay_W
$32.00
BT_Segura Brut Cava_SP
$27.00
BT_Soave, Vin Woave_W
$36.00
BT_Torrontes, Los Ailos_W
$25.00
BT_Veuve Cliquot_SP
$92.00
BT_Zinfandel_Bonterra_R
$36.00
Attributes and Amenities
Tourists
Family-Friendly
Casual
LGBTQ-Friendly
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Contactless Payments
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Catering
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
505 Main St, Middletown, CT 06457
Gallery
