Lana's

review star

No reviews yet

1135 Okie Street Northeast

Washington, DC 20002

Valentine’s Menu

Cookie Cake

Cookie Cake

$20.00

Brown butter chocolate chip cookie but much bigger! 9.5 x 9.25 Heart shaped container. Choose your own message to write! Allergy: Gluten, butter, eggs Not gluten or vegan friendly

Chocolate cupcakes

Chocolate cupcakes

$6.00+

Moist chocolate cake with a hint of coffee topped with Mocha or Vanilla buttercream buttercream. (2 count) Allergy: Gluten, butter, eggs Not gluten or vegan friendly

Brown Butter Chocolate Chip Cookies

Brown Butter Chocolate Chip Cookies

$3.50

The usual brown butter chocolate. Chip cookies but in a mini HEART SHAPED tin. 2 in x 2 in. Allergy: Gluten, butter, eggs Not gluten or vegan friendly

Spring Menu

Brown Butter Chocolate Chip Cookies

Brown Butter Chocolate Chip Cookies

$6.00+

Soft, slighty chewy chocolate chip cookies with a sprinkle of Maldon salt on top. These are best sellers for a reason. The browned butter and the additional of a full 24 in the fridge really help develop that toffee, deep flavor of this cookie.

All hours

Call for Open Hours

Quality organic small batch baked goods. Gluten free and vegan treats available

1135 Okie Street Northeast, Washington, DC 20002

