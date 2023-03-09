Lancaster Brewing Company (Harrisburg)

Restaurant info

We cook like we brew our award-winning brews; with craftsmanship and quality in every detail. There’s really no substitute for fresh, natural ingredients prepared from scratch. Located among some of the world’s richest farmland, we’re committed to fresh, local and sustainably grown products. Our menu changes often to take advantage of the seasons and utilize the fresh produce, dairy, poultry, cheeses and meats Produced on the 5,300+ independent, family farms located in Lancaster & Dauphin County.

