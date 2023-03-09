Restaurant header imageView gallery

Lancaster Brewing Company (Harrisburg)

469 Eisenhower Boulevard

Harrisburg, PA 17111

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Popular Items

THE LBC BURGER
FRENCH ONION
TWISTED CHICKEN CLUB SANDWICH

DINNER MENU

SOUPS

WILD BOAR CHILI

WILD BOAR CHILI

$6.50

Fossil Farms® boar, cheddar jack, scallion

FRENCH ONION

FRENCH ONION

$7.50

Milk Stout beef broth, garlic crouton, provolone

APPETIZERS

SOUTHERN FRIED OYSTERS

SOUTHERN FRIED OYSTERS

$12.00

pickles, cajun ranch

CAST IRON BRUSSELS

CAST IRON BRUSSELS

$9.50

bacon, local maple, sauteed onions, pickled banana peppers

SPICY TUNA CRISPY RICE

SPICY TUNA CRISPY RICE

$15.00

ahi tuna, smashed avocado, jalapeño, wasabi crema, toasted sesame, ginger, sweet soy

BREWERY WINGS

BREWERY WINGS

$14.50

buffalo, BBQ, sweet bourbon chili, jerk rub or bbq rub, with bleu cheese & celery

REUBEN EGGROLLS

REUBEN EGGROLLS

$10.50

house-cured corned beef, sauerkraut, gruyere, thousand island sauce

LBC SPICY POT STICKERS

LBC SPICY POT STICKERS

$10.50

wasabi cream, firecracker sauce, sweet soy drizzle, scallion, toasted sesame, lime

BREWERS MUSSELS

BREWERS MUSSELS

$14.00

Lancaster Lager, garlic, shallots, smoked sausage, honey, whole grain mustard, cream, herb toast

FIRECRACKER SHRIMP

FIRECRACKER SHRIMP

$14.00

creamy sriracha glaze, pickled ginger, jalapeño, toasted sesame, micro cilantro

PHILLY SOFT PRETZEL

PHILLY SOFT PRETZEL

$8.00

beer cheese fondue

FOCACCIA BREAD STICKS

FOCACCIA BREAD STICKS

$7.00

rosemary, red sauce

STEAMED EDAMAME

STEAMED EDAMAME

$7.50

sesame oil, smoked sea salt

SWEET POTATO FRIES

SWEET POTATO FRIES

$7.50

cherry pepper aioli

CHICKEN TENDERS

CHICKEN TENDERS

$9.50
FRESH CUT FRIES

FRESH CUT FRIES

$3.00

CRAB SLIDERS

$17.00

SALADS

PITTSBURG STEAK SALAD

PITTSBURG STEAK SALAD

$18.00

red onions, cucumbers, tomatoes, sweet potato fries, cheddar jack cheese, buttermilk ranch

BLACKENED SHRIMP LOUIE SALAD

BLACKENED SHRIMP LOUIE SALAD

$18.00

field greens, cucumbers, tomatoes, chopped egg, bacon, cheddar-jack cheese, louie dressing (spicy 1000 Island)

BEET & GOAT CHEESE SALAD

BEET & GOAT CHEESE SALAD

$12.00

arugula, swiss chard, roasted beets, crumbled goat cheese, candied walnuts, citrus vinaigrette

CAESAR SALAD

CAESAR SALAD

$8.00

romaine, garlic croutons, shaved parmigiano, housemade caesar dressing

GREEK SALAD

GREEK SALAD

$10.00

mixed greens, feta cheese, kalamata olives, peppers, cherry tomatoes, red onions, cucumbers, oregano, Greek vinaigrette

PIZZA

LBC ORIGINAL

LBC ORIGINAL

$13.00

pepperoni, sausage, caramelized onion, roasted peppers, red sauce, aged mozzarella

CHEESE PIZZA

CHEESE PIZZA

$12.00

red sauce, aged & fresh mozzarella

THICK CUT PEPPERONI

THICK CUT PEPPERONI

$13.00

pepperoni, red sauce, aged & fresh mozzarella

BBQ CHICKEN RANCH PIZZA

BBQ CHICKEN RANCH PIZZA

$14.00

bbq sauce, smoked bacon, aged mozzarella, pepperjack, red onion, jalapeño, ranch drizzle

FIG & BACON PIZZA

FIG & BACON PIZZA

$14.00

caramelized onion, aged mozzarella, arugula

SANDWICHES

PULLED PORK

PULLED PORK

$12.50

BBQ sauce, country slaw, house chips

LBC CORNED BEEF REUBEN

LBC CORNED BEEF REUBEN

$13.50

house made corned beef, gruyere, beer braised kraut, spicy thousand island, marble rye, house chips

TWISTED CHICKEN CLUB SANDWICH

TWISTED CHICKEN CLUB SANDWICH

$12.50

marinated grilled chicken, cheddar cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomato, dijonnaise, pretzel roll, house chips

GRILLED CHICKEN SANDWICH

GRILLED CHICKEN SANDWICH

$12.50

Grilled marinated chicken breast, lettuce, tomato, toasted brioche roll, house chips

CRISPY FISH SANDWICH

CRISPY FISH SANDWICH

$13.50

Lancaster Lager battered fresh Alaskan cod, lettuce, tomato, spicy remoulade, house chips

BLACK BEAN BURGER

BLACK BEAN BURGER

$12.00

caramelized onion, arugula, roasted red peppers, cheddar, cherry pepper aioli, house chips

THE LBC BURGER

THE LBC BURGER

$14.00

1/2 lb. of our signature ground chuck & steak blend, american cheese, lettuce, tomato & house-cut fries

DOUBLE BURGER

DOUBLE BURGER

$18.00

Two 1/2 lb. patties of our signature ground chuck & steak blend, american cheese, lettuce, tomato & house-cut fries

BOSS HOG PORK CRUNCH BURGER

BOSS HOG PORK CRUNCH BURGER

$13.50

fresh ground pork butt & ground bacon, cheddar cheese, crumbled honey bbq kettle chips, garlic aioli, house-cut fries

WAGYU BURGER

WAGYU BURGER

$19.00

Eleven Oaks Farm® baby swiss, bourbon onion jam, rosemary aioli, local onion poppy roll, house cut fries

LARGE PLATES

LBC WAGYU MEATLOAF

LBC WAGYU MEATLOAF

$21.00

Eleven Oaks Farm® Wagyu & Heritage Pork whipped potatoes, honey roasted carrots, Milk St. demi-glace, sauteed mushrooms

BABY BACK RIBS

BABY BACK RIBS

$24.00

BBQ OR HONEY CHILI GLAZED fresh-cut fries, country slaw

AMISH CHICKEN

AMISH CHICKEN

$19.00

100% HORMONE AND ANTIBIOTIC FREE pan seared 1/2 chicken, creamy herb polenta, roasted brussels, toasted pumpkin seeds, cider jus

HOUSE-CUT RIBEYE STEAK

HOUSE-CUT RIBEYE STEAK

$32.00

14oz. PREMIUM CERTIFIED ANGUS BEEF® herb rubbed, whipped potatoes, broccolini, house steak sauce

ROASTED PRIME PORK CHOP

ROASTED PRIME PORK CHOP

$24.00

PRIME® all natural rack of pork roasted root vegetables, garlicky swiss chard, rosemary maple gastrique

CRISPY SKIN SALMON

CRISPY SKIN SALMON

$26.00

Candian - Jail Island® butternut squash puree, roasted brussels, maple crème fraîche

LANCASTER LAGER BATTERED FISH & CHIPS

LANCASTER LAGER BATTERED FISH & CHIPS

$19.00

hand battered fresh Alaskan cod, house-cut fries, country slaw, tartar sauce, malt vinegar

DESSERT

PEANUT BUTTER PIE

PEANUT BUTTER PIE

$7.00
CLASSIC CREME BRULEE

CLASSIC CREME BRULEE

$7.00
LBC MILK STOUT LAVA CAKE

LBC MILK STOUT LAVA CAKE

$7.00
SNICKERDOODLE CHEESECAKE BLONDIE

SNICKERDOODLE CHEESECAKE BLONDIE

$7.50

ICE CREAM

$4.00

NON-ALCOHOLIC BEVS

ICED TEA

$2.95

PEPSI

$2.95

DIET PEPSI

$2.95

SIERRA MIST

$2.95

RASPBERRY TEA

$2.95

DR. PEPPER

$2.95

MTN DEW

$2.95

ROOT BEER DRAFT

$4.50

PINK LEMONADE

$2.95

BIRCH BEER

$2.95

GINGER ALE

$2.95

Soda Water

$1.95

KIDS MENU

KIDS CHICKEN FINGERS

$9.00

KIDS PIZZA

$9.00

KID CHEESEBURGER

$9.00

KID FISH & CHIPS

$9.00

KIDS MAC-N-CHEESE

$9.00

KIDS GRILLED CHICKEN

$9.00

BEER

TOGO BEER

4-PK MIXED

$10.00

4PK PEANUT BUTTER ALE

$12.00

4PK DBL CHOC MILK STOUT

$10.00

4PK BOSS HOG 2X IPA

$12.00

4PK WINTER WARMER

$12.00

4PK HAZE FARMER NE IPA

$12.00

4PK HEFE

$10.00

4PK IMPERIAL JO

$10.00

4PK SHOO FLY PORTER

$10.00

4PK TEMP CRASH COLD IPA

$10.00

4PK BLOOD ORANGE TART ALE

$10.00

4PK JAM SERIES

$10.00

4PK TIRAMISU - LIMITED

$24.00

4PK SHAGGY BULLZ - LIMITED

$20.00

6PK MIXED

$12.00

6PK STRAWBERRY WHEAT

$10.00

6PK MILK STOUT

$10.00

6PK HOP HOG IPA

$10.00

6PK BLUE TRAIL SHANDY

$10.00

6PK LAGER

$10.00

6PK CERVEZA MEXICAN LAGER

$10.00

6PK PUMPKIN ALE

$12.00

6PK HOP BELLY SESSION IPA

$10.00

6PK KOLSCH

$10.00

6PK OKTOBERFEST

$10.00

6PK JAM SERIES

$12.00

6PK CIDER

$16.00

12PK VARIETY

$24.00

12PK PUMPKIN

$22.00

750ml CHIMERA - LIMITED

$15.00
All hours
Sunday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

We cook like we brew our award-winning brews; with craftsmanship and quality in every detail. There’s really no substitute for fresh, natural ingredients prepared from scratch. Located among some of the world’s richest farmland, we’re committed to fresh, local and sustainably grown products. Our menu changes often to take advantage of the seasons and utilize the fresh produce, dairy, poultry, cheeses and meats Produced on the 5,300+ independent, family farms located in Lancaster & Dauphin County.

Website

Location

469 Eisenhower Boulevard, Harrisburg, PA 17111

Directions

