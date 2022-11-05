- Home
- /
- Horsham
- /
- Breakfast & Brunch
- /
- Lancers Diner - Horsham
Lancers Diner Horsham
204 Reviews
$
858 Easton Rd
Horsham, PA 19044
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Popular Items
Snackatizers
Snackatizer Sampler
Two Chicken fingers, two mozzarella sticks, two cheddar cheese potato skins
Lancers Quesadilla
Stuffed with grilled onions, peppers, tomato and cheddar cheese. Served with sour cream and salsa
Chicken Quesadilla
Steak Quesadilla
Cheese Quesadilla
Sweet Potato Fries
French Fries
Cheese Fries
Chili Cheese Fries
Pizza Fries
Eggplant Fries
Served with Tzatziki Sauce
Loaded Pierogies
Sauteed Pierogies, topped with sautéed onions, bacon, and cheddar cheese and soufflé of Sour Cream
Onion Rings
With chipotle ranch dressing. A must try!
Chicken Fingers
With honey mustard
Mozzarella Stticks
With marinara sauce
Boneless Wings
Comes with bleu cheese and celery sticks
Cheesesteak Rolls
Drizzed with ketchup and mustard
Garlic Bread
Garlic Cheese Bread
Salads
Taco Salad
Taco shell filled with seanoned ground beef, chopped lettuce, onion, tomato, peppers. and cheddar cheese. Severed with salsa and sour cream
Chicken Finger Salad
Lettuce with hardboiled egg, bacon, tomato, onion and Swiss cheese
Greek Salad
With feta cheese, olives, anchovies, sliced egg, cucumber, tomatoes, and peppers with Greek dressing
Elaine's "BIG" Salad
Lettuce, tomato, peppers, onioons, olives, cucumber, shredded cheddar and hardboiled egg
Chef Salad
Caesar Salad
Chopped Romaine lettuce with crotons and graded Romano cheese. Dressed with Caesar. Add grilled chicken, or grilled shrimp below.
Spinach Salad
Fresh Baby Spinach topped with Chopped Bacon, Hard-Boiled Egg, Red Onion, & Dressed with a Homemade Warm Bacon Dressing
Albacore Tuna Salad Platter
Our Fresh Albacore Tuna Salad over a Bed of Lettuce sided with Coleslaw and Potato Salad
Chicken Salad Platter
Our Fresh Chicken Salad over a Bed of Lettuce sided with Potato Salad and Coleslaw
House Salad
Lettuce, tomato, peppers. onions, cucumber
Soups
Meat Burgers
Texas Burger
Cheddar cheese, bacon, BBQ sauce, and grilled onion on a toasted Kaiser
Bacon Cheeseburger
Route 611 Burger
Served on grilled rye with Russian dressing, coleslaw and melted Swiss
Cheeseburger
Patty Melt
Satéed onion, melted Swiss cheese on grilled rye
Hangover Burger
Crispy fried egg topped burger with bacon, American cheese, lettuce, tomato, and onion
Hamburger
Veggie & Turkey Burgers
Cheesesteaks & Chicken Sandwiches
Cheesesteak
Lancers Cheesesteak
With onions and mushrooms
Pizza Steak
Steak Sandwich
Chicken Cheesesteak
Buffalo Chicken Cheesesteak
Florentine Chicken Cheesesteak
Spinach, garlic, onion, American cheese and chicken steak on a garlic roll
Chicken Pizza Cheesesteak
Chicken Lancers Cheesesteak
Chicken Steak Sandwich
Bacon Cheddar Chicken Sandwich
Served on a toasted bun
Chicken Melt
Sautéed onions, melted Swiss cheese, on grilled rye
Chipotle Ranch Melt
Grilled chicken, sautéed onions, melted Swiss with chipotle ranch sauce on grilled rye bread. Served with onion rings
Chicken Gyro
Lettuce, tomato, onion, tzatziki, pita bread
Sandwich Specialties
Open Faced Reuben
Grilled Corn Beef on grilled Jewish Rye with Russian Dressing, Sauerkraut with melted Swiss Cheese. Served with Fries.
Corn Beef Rachel
Grilled Corn Beef on grilled Jewish Rye with Russian Dressing, Cole Slaw and melted Swiss Cheese. Served with Fries.
BLT
Five slices of hot bacon, crisp lettuce, and fresh tomatoes on toast. Served with French fries, coleslaw and pickle.
Gyro
Sliced seasoned beef/lamb on pita bread with lettuce, tomato, onion and tzatziki sauce, served with French fries
Hot Open Faced Turkey Sandwich
Corned Turkey on grilled Jewish Rye, Russian dressing, sauerkraut and topped with melted Swiss cheese. Served with french fries, coleslaw and pickle.
Turkey Reuben
Corned Turkey on grilled Jewish Rye, Russian dressing, sauerkraut and topped with melted Swiss cheese. Served with french fries, coleslaw and pickle.
Turkey Rachel
Chicken Parm Sandwich
French Dip
Hot roast top sirloin of angus beef on a long roll, au jus with French fries, coleslaw and pickle
Hot Open Faced Roast Beef
With gravy, served with soup or salad and one vegetable
Pastrami Reuben
Pastrami on grilled Jewish Rye with Russian Dressing, Sauerkraut and melted Swiss Cheese. Served with Fries.
Pastrami Rachel
Pastrami on grilled Jewish Rye with Russian Dressing, Cole Slaw and melted Swiss Cheese. Served with Fries.
Chicken Fajita Panini
Grilled seasoned fajita veggies and chicken, cheddar jack cheese and salsa
Chicken Cubana Panini
Seasoned grilled chicken and ham with Swiss cheese, spicy mustard and pickles
Philly Panini
Traditional cheesesteak meat and cheese, with or without onion
Meatball Parm Sandwich
Meatloaf Melt
Our meatloaf with grilled onions, bacon, cheddar cheese and gravy on grilled rye, served with French fries
Corned Beef Special
Coleslaw and Russian dressing on Jewish rye. Served with potato chips and pickle
Roast Beef Special
Coleslaw and Russian dressing on Jewish rye. Served with potato chips and pickle
Turkey Special
Tuna Melt
Tomato and bacon with melted American cheese on a toasted English muffin. Served with potato chips, coleslaw and picke
Hot Dog
Served with potato chops, coleslaw and pickle
Grilled Crab Cake Sandwich
Served on a Brioche Bun with lettuce, tomato, red onion and tartar sauce. Come with Old Bay Fries.
Wraps
Clubs
Basic Sandwiches
Meat w/ Temperatures
Meat & Poultry
Roast Turkey
Our own oven roasted turkey breast, served with stuffing, gravy and cranberry sauce
1/2 Chicken
Our own roasted half chicken, served over stuffing with gravy and cranberry sauce
BBQ 1/2 Chicken
Pork Chops
Our own thick-cut pork chops, served with applesauce
Chicken Croquettes
Our own chicken croquettes, served over mashed potatoes with gravy and cranberry sauce with one side
Meatloaf
Our home made meatloaf, served with brown gravy
Fried Chicken
Our own southern fried chicken, served with cole slaw
Grilled Chicken Breast
Mediterranean seasoned grilled chicken breast. Served with 2 Sides.
Chicken Finger Platter
Served with French fries, honey mustard OR BBQ dipping sauces
Seafood
Fried Shrimp
Panco breaded golden fried jumbo shrimp. Served with lemon and cocktail sauce
Fried Flounder
Panco breaded golden fried Flounder. Served with lemon, tartar or cocktail sauce
Broiled Salmon Filet
Our broiled salmon filet, served with lemon and drawn butter
Broiled Stuffed Flounder
Filled with our own crab imperial served with lemon and tartar sauce
Fried Crab Baltimore
Our panco breaded golden fried crab, served with lemon, tartar, or cocktail sauce
Broiled Crab Cake
Homemade crab. cakes served with lemon and your choice of tartar or cocktail sauce
Broiled Flounder
Broiled Tilapia
Flounder Francaise
Flounder Greco
Flounder Piccata
Salmon Greco
Tilapia Greco
Sautees
Chicken Francaise
Egg dipped and sautéed in a lemon butter white wine sauce.
Chicken Greco
Greek-seasoned and sautéed in white wine, with fresh spinach, tomatoes, garlic butter sauce and topped with crumbled feta
Chicken Marsala
Mushrooms and scallions sautéed in marsala wine sauce
Chicken Picatta
Sautéed mushrooms, capers, lemon butter white wine sauce
Meatloaf Marsala
Italian
Cheese Ravioli & Meatballs
With meatballs or Italian Sausage
Ravioli & Italian Sausage
Spaghetti & Meatballs
With meatballs or Italian Sausage
Spaghetti & Meat Sauce
Spaghetti & Sauce
Chicken Parm
Served on toasted Kaiser roll with French fries, coleslaw and pickle
Meatloaf Parm
Omeletes
Western Omelete
Ham, onions and peppers
Protein Omelete with Broccoli
Egg whites, chicken breast and Broccoli. Add cheese for $.79
Protein Omelete with Spinach
Egg whites, chicken breast and Spinach. Add cheese for $.79
Bacon Omelete
Ham Omelete
Cheese Omelete
Choice of cheese
Nova Scotia Lox and Onion Omelete
Philly Cheesesteak Omlette
Chopped steak and cheese
Veggie Omelete
Broccoli, onions, peppers, mushrooms and spinach
Broccoli & Cheddar Cheese Omelete
Florentine Omelete
Spinach and feta
Feta and Tomato Omelete
Greek Omelete
Tomato, spinach, and feta cheese