Breakfast & Brunch

Lancers Diner Horsham

204 Reviews

$

858 Easton Rd

Horsham, PA 19044

Popular Items

2 Eggs with Meat
Home Fries
Bacon

Snackatizers

Snackatizer Sampler

$10.34

Two Chicken fingers, two mozzarella sticks, two cheddar cheese potato skins

Lancers Quesadilla

$8.04

Stuffed with grilled onions, peppers, tomato and cheddar cheese. Served with sour cream and salsa

Chicken Quesadilla

$10.34

Steak Quesadilla

$10.34

Cheese Quesadilla

$8.04

Sweet Potato Fries

$4.59

French Fries

$3.44

Cheese Fries

$4.59

Chili Cheese Fries

$6.89

Pizza Fries

$5.16

Eggplant Fries

$6.89

Served with Tzatziki Sauce

Loaded Pierogies

$6.89

Sauteed Pierogies, topped with sautéed onions, bacon, and cheddar cheese and soufflé of Sour Cream

Onion Rings

$5.74

With chipotle ranch dressing. A must try!

Chicken Fingers

$8.04

With honey mustard

Mozzarella Stticks

$5.74

With marinara sauce

Boneless Wings

$8.04

Comes with bleu cheese and celery sticks

Cheesesteak Rolls

$8.50

Drizzed with ketchup and mustard

Garlic Bread

$2.98

Garlic Cheese Bread

$4.59

Salads

Taco Salad

$11.49

Taco shell filled with seanoned ground beef, chopped lettuce, onion, tomato, peppers. and cheddar cheese. Severed with salsa and sour cream

Chicken Finger Salad

$12.64

Lettuce with hardboiled egg, bacon, tomato, onion and Swiss cheese

Greek Salad

$12.64

With feta cheese, olives, anchovies, sliced egg, cucumber, tomatoes, and peppers with Greek dressing

Elaine's "BIG" Salad

$10.34

Lettuce, tomato, peppers, onioons, olives, cucumber, shredded cheddar and hardboiled egg

Chef Salad

$12.64

Caesar Salad

$11.49

Chopped Romaine lettuce with crotons and graded Romano cheese. Dressed with Caesar. Add grilled chicken, or grilled shrimp below.

Spinach Salad

$11.49

Fresh Baby Spinach topped with Chopped Bacon, Hard-Boiled Egg, Red Onion, & Dressed with a Homemade Warm Bacon Dressing

Albacore Tuna Salad Platter

$12.64

Our Fresh Albacore Tuna Salad over a Bed of Lettuce sided with Coleslaw and Potato Salad

Chicken Salad Platter

$12.64

Our Fresh Chicken Salad over a Bed of Lettuce sided with Potato Salad and Coleslaw

House Salad

$6.20

Lettuce, tomato, peppers. onions, cucumber

Soups

French Onion Soup

$5.74

Soup of the Day (Cup)

$2.98

Soup of the Day (Bowl)

$4.13

Homemade Chili (Cup)

$3.44

Homemade Chili (Bowl)

$4.59

Soup of the Day (Quart)

$11.49

Meat Burgers

Texas Burger

$12.64

Cheddar cheese, bacon, BBQ sauce, and grilled onion on a toasted Kaiser

Bacon Cheeseburger

Bacon Cheeseburger

$11.49

Route 611 Burger

$12.64

Served on grilled rye with Russian dressing, coleslaw and melted Swiss

Cheeseburger

$10.34

Patty Melt

$11.49

Satéed onion, melted Swiss cheese on grilled rye

Hangover Burger

$13.79

Crispy fried egg topped burger with bacon, American cheese, lettuce, tomato, and onion

Hamburger

$9.99

Veggie & Turkey Burgers

Double Turkey Burger

$14.94

Turkey burger with Swiss cheese, lettuce, tomatto and onion topped with turkey bacon and served with sweet potato fries and cranberry ketchup

Veggie Burger

$11.49

Served with lettuce, tomato, and onion

Turkey Burger

$11.49

Cheesesteaks & Chicken Sandwiches

Cheesesteak

$10.34

Lancers Cheesesteak

$11.49

With onions and mushrooms

Pizza Steak

$10.34

Steak Sandwich

$8.73

Chicken Cheesesteak

$11.49

Buffalo Chicken Cheesesteak

$12.64

Florentine Chicken Cheesesteak

$12.64

Spinach, garlic, onion, American cheese and chicken steak on a garlic roll

Chicken Pizza Cheesesteak

$11.49

Chicken Lancers Cheesesteak

$11.49

Chicken Steak Sandwich

$9.88

Bacon Cheddar Chicken Sandwich

$11.49

Served on a toasted bun

Chicken Melt

$11.49

Sautéed onions, melted Swiss cheese, on grilled rye

Chipotle Ranch Melt

$12.18

Grilled chicken, sautéed onions, melted Swiss with chipotle ranch sauce on grilled rye bread. Served with onion rings

Chicken Gyro

$11.49

Lettuce, tomato, onion, tzatziki, pita bread

Sandwich Specialties

Open Faced Reuben

$12.64

Grilled Corn Beef on grilled Jewish Rye with Russian Dressing, Sauerkraut with melted Swiss Cheese. Served with Fries.

Corn Beef Rachel

$12.64

Grilled Corn Beef on grilled Jewish Rye with Russian Dressing, Cole Slaw and melted Swiss Cheese. Served with Fries.

BLT

$8.04

Five slices of hot bacon, crisp lettuce, and fresh tomatoes on toast. Served with French fries, coleslaw and pickle.

Gyro

$10.34

Sliced seasoned beef/lamb on pita bread with lettuce, tomato, onion and tzatziki sauce, served with French fries

Hot Open Faced Turkey Sandwich

$13.79

Corned Turkey on grilled Jewish Rye, Russian dressing, sauerkraut and topped with melted Swiss cheese. Served with french fries, coleslaw and pickle.

Turkey Reuben

$12.64

Corned Turkey on grilled Jewish Rye, Russian dressing, sauerkraut and topped with melted Swiss cheese. Served with french fries, coleslaw and pickle.

Turkey Rachel

$12.64

Chicken Parm Sandwich

$12.64

French Dip

$11.83

Hot roast top sirloin of angus beef on a long roll, au jus with French fries, coleslaw and pickle

Hot Open Faced Roast Beef

$13.79

With gravy, served with soup or salad and one vegetable

Pastrami Reuben

$12.64

Pastrami on grilled Jewish Rye with Russian Dressing, Sauerkraut and melted Swiss Cheese. Served with Fries.

Pastrami Rachel

$12.64

Pastrami on grilled Jewish Rye with Russian Dressing, Cole Slaw and melted Swiss Cheese. Served with Fries.

Chicken Fajita Panini

$12.64

Grilled seasoned fajita veggies and chicken, cheddar jack cheese and salsa

Chicken Cubana Panini

$12.64

Seasoned grilled chicken and ham with Swiss cheese, spicy mustard and pickles

Philly Panini

$12.64

Traditional cheesesteak meat and cheese, with or without onion

Meatball Parm Sandwich

$9.19

Meatloaf Melt

$11.49

Our meatloaf with grilled onions, bacon, cheddar cheese and gravy on grilled rye, served with French fries

Corned Beef Special

$11.49

Coleslaw and Russian dressing on Jewish rye. Served with potato chips and pickle

Roast Beef Special

$11.49

Coleslaw and Russian dressing on Jewish rye. Served with potato chips and pickle

Turkey Special

$11.49

Tuna Melt

$11.49

Tomato and bacon with melted American cheese on a toasted English muffin. Served with potato chips, coleslaw and picke

Hot Dog

$3.78

Served with potato chops, coleslaw and pickle

Grilled Crab Cake Sandwich

$13.79

Served on a Brioche Bun with lettuce, tomato, red onion and tartar sauce. Come with Old Bay Fries.

Wraps

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$11.49

Served with French fries, coleslaw, and pickle.

Honey Mustard Chicken Wrap

$11.49

Chicken Chipotle Ranch Wrap

$11.49

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$11.49

Messy Turkey Wrap

$12.64

Clubs

Bacon Cheeseburger Club

$11.49

Turkey Club

$11.49

BLT Club

$9.88

Grilled Chicken Club

$12.64

Ham & Cheese Club

$8.73

Tuna Salad & Egg Club

$9.19

Shrimp Salad Club

$13.33

Basic Sandwiches

Turkey Breast Sandwich

$11.59

Tuna Salad Sandwich

$6.89

Chicken Salad Sandwich

$6.89

Grilled Cheese

$6.89

Grilled Cheese with Ham

$6.89

Grilled Cheese with Bacon

$6.89

Pork Roll & Cheese

$5.74

Egg Salad Sandwich

$4.93

Cold Roast Beef Sandwich

$6.89

Meat w/ Temperatures

Served with Soup OR Salad and two vegetables or side of spaghetti

Liver

$14.94

Our grilled baby beef liver, served with sautéed onions and gravy

Chopped Steak

$14.94

Our own fresh chopped beef steak, served with sautéed onions and gravy

NY Strip Steak

$25.29

Our own broiled New York strip steak, served with homemade onion rings

Meat & Poultry

Served with Soup or Salad, two vegetables or side of Spaghetti, rolls and butter

Roast Turkey

$17.24

Our own oven roasted turkey breast, served with stuffing, gravy and cranberry sauce

1/2 Chicken

$16.09

Our own roasted half chicken, served over stuffing with gravy and cranberry sauce

BBQ 1/2 Chicken

$16.09

Pork Chops

$16.09

Our own thick-cut pork chops, served with applesauce

Chicken Croquettes

$14.94

Our own chicken croquettes, served over mashed potatoes with gravy and cranberry sauce with one side

Meatloaf

$14.94

Our home made meatloaf, served with brown gravy

Fried Chicken

$16.09

Our own southern fried chicken, served with cole slaw

Grilled Chicken Breast

$17.24

Mediterranean seasoned grilled chicken breast. Served with 2 Sides.

Chicken Finger Platter

$13.79

Served with French fries, honey mustard OR BBQ dipping sauces

Seafood

Fried Shrimp

$21.84

Panco breaded golden fried jumbo shrimp. Served with lemon and cocktail sauce

Fried Flounder

$20.69

Panco breaded golden fried Flounder. Served with lemon, tartar or cocktail sauce

Broiled Salmon Filet

$17.24

Our broiled salmon filet, served with lemon and drawn butter

Broiled Stuffed Flounder

$22.99Out of stock

Filled with our own crab imperial served with lemon and tartar sauce

Fried Crab Baltimore

$19.54Out of stock

Our panco breaded golden fried crab, served with lemon, tartar, or cocktail sauce

Broiled Crab Cake

$21.84Out of stock

Homemade crab. cakes served with lemon and your choice of tartar or cocktail sauce

Broiled Flounder

$20.69

Broiled Tilapia

$16.09

Flounder Francaise

$18.39

Flounder Greco

$18.39

Flounder Piccata

$18.39

Salmon Greco

$18.39

Tilapia Greco

$16.09

Sautees

Chicken Francaise

$16.09

Egg dipped and sautéed in a lemon butter white wine sauce.

Chicken Greco

$16.09

Greek-seasoned and sautéed in white wine, with fresh spinach, tomatoes, garlic butter sauce and topped with crumbled feta

Chicken Marsala

$16.09

Mushrooms and scallions sautéed in marsala wine sauce

Chicken Picatta

$16.09

Sautéed mushrooms, capers, lemon butter white wine sauce

Meatloaf Marsala

$13.79

Italian

Cheese Ravioli & Meatballs

$12.64

With meatballs or Italian Sausage

Ravioli & Italian Sausage

$12.64

Spaghetti & Meatballs

$12.64

With meatballs or Italian Sausage

Spaghetti & Meat Sauce

$12.64

Spaghetti & Sauce

$11.49

Chicken Parm

$17.24

Served on toasted Kaiser roll with French fries, coleslaw and pickle

Meatloaf Parm

$13.79

Omeletes

Western Omelete

$11.49

Ham, onions and peppers

Protein Omelete with Broccoli

$12.64

Egg whites, chicken breast and Broccoli. Add cheese for $.79

Protein Omelete with Spinach

$12.64

Egg whites, chicken breast and Spinach. Add cheese for $.79

Bacon Omelete

$11.49

Ham Omelete

$11.49

Cheese Omelete

$11.49

Choice of cheese

Nova Scotia Lox and Onion Omelete

$13.79

Philly Cheesesteak Omlette

$12.64

Chopped steak and cheese

Veggie Omelete

$11.49

Broccoli, onions, peppers, mushrooms and spinach

Broccoli & Cheddar Cheese Omelete

$11.03

Florentine Omelete

$11.03

Spinach and feta

Feta and Tomato Omelete

$10.91

Greek Omelete

$12.64

Tomato, spinach, and feta cheese

Plain Omelete

$9.19

Mushroom Omelete

$10.34

Turkey Bacon Omelete

$12.64

Turkey Sausage Omelete

$12.64

Grilled Chicken Omlete

$13.33

Salami Omelete

$11.49

Spanish Omelete

$11.49

Breakfast Sandwiches

Ham, Egg & Cheese

$5.74

Bacon, Egg & Cheese Sandwich

$5.74

Pork Roll Egg & Cheese Sandwich

$5.74

Sausage, Egg & Cheese Sandwich

$5.74

Scrapple, Egg & Cheese Sandwich

$5.74

Pastrami Egg & Cheese Sandwich

$5.74

Open Faced Bagel with Lox

$12.64

Bacon, Egg & Cheese

$5.74

Egg Sandwich

$5.51

Ham Egg & Cheese

$5.74

Lancer Sandwich

$5.51

Western Sandwich

$5.51

Sausage Egg & Cheese

$5.74

Turkey Bacon Egg & Cheese

$5.51

Pork Egg & Cheese Sandwich

$5.74

Turkey Sausage Egg & Cheese

$6.66

Bacon & Egg Sandwich

$5.51

Bagel & Lox

$12.64

Ham & Egg Sandwich

$5.51

Scrapple & Egg Sandwich

$5.51

Sausage & Egg Sandwich

$5.51

Turkey Bacon & Egg Sandwich

$5.51

Turkey Sausage & Egg Sandwich

$5.51

Pork Roll & Egg Sandwich

$5.51

Turkey Sausage & Egg Sandwich

$6.89

Turkey Bacon & Egg Sandwich

$6.89

Hot Cakes, French Toast & Waffles

Waffle & Chicken

$11.49

Hot Belgium Waffle with three golden fried chicken fingers

Hot Cakes

$6.89

Short Stack Hot Cakes

$5.74

French Toast

$8.73

Short French Toast

$6.08

Silver Dollar

$5.39

Waffle

$6.89

Eggs

2 Eggs

$6.89

2 Eggs with Meat

$10.33

2 Eggs NY Strip Steak

$25.29

Bene's/Chipped Beef

Eggs Benedict

$11.49

Lox Benedict

$13.79

Benny Pork Roll

$10.34

Florentin Benny

$10.34

Chipped Beef on HF

$10.34

Chipped Beef

$10.34

Chipped Beef Eggs

$11.49

Breakfast Sides

Home Fries

$3.29

Bacon

$4.19

Scrapple

$3.99

Canadian Bacon

$4.19

Turkey Sausage

$4.89

Turkey Bacon

$4.89

Hebrew National Salami

$4.13

Hot Italian Suasage

$4.19

Ham

$4.19

Sausage

$4.19

Pastrami

$4.19

Pork Roll

$4.19

Cottage Cheese

$2.49

Fruit Salad

$4.01

1/2 Grape Fruit

$4.01

1/2 Cantalope

$4.01

1/2 Honey Dew

$4.01

Grilled Chicken

$4.59

Lox

$11.49

Cinamon Toast

$2.86

1 Egg

$1.19

2 Egg

$2.29

1 HC

$1.19

Strawberries

$2.52

Tomato

$1.19

Toast

$1.60

Egg Beaters

$1.60

Egg White

$1.60

Grits

$2.79

Hollandaise Sauce

$1.99

Grilled Tomato

$1.19

Kids

Kids Chicken Fingers

$6.99

Kids Cheeseburger

$6.99

Kids Hamburger

$6.99

Kids Grilled Cheese

$6.99

Kids Spaghetti

$6.99

Kids Ravioli

$6.99

Kids Hot Dog

$6.99

Kids Beef Steak

$6.99

Kids Fried Flounder

$10.99

Kids Meatloaf

$6.99

Kids Turkey

$6.99

Drinks

Water

Coffee

$2.19

Soda

$2.39

Fresh Brewed Iced Tea

$2.39

Raspberry Iced Tea

$2.39

Hot Chocolate

$2.29

Decaf Coffee

$2.19

Hot Tea

$1.79

Bigelow Herbal Teas

$2.19

Cold Brew

$2.79

Milkshake

$4.79

Rootbeer Float

$3.99

Perrier

$2.99

Aquafina Bottle Water

$2.39

Crystal Lite Lemonade

$2.39

SM Milk

$1.49

S Chocola Milk

$1.59

Italian Roast

$2.39

Costa Rica

$2.39

Kona Blend

$2.39

LG Milk

$1.79

L Chocolate Milk

$1.89

Irish Cream

$2.39

Pumpkin Coffee

$2.39

Winter Blend

$2.39

XL Milk

$2.39

XL Chocola Mil

$2.49

Cherry Syrup

$0.50

Vanilla Syrup

$0.50

Chocolate Syrup

$0.50

Pepsi

$2.39

Mountain Dew

$2.39

Rootbeer

$2.39

Raspberry Brisk

$2.39

Sobe Water

$2.39

Schweppes Ginger Ale

$2.39

Diet Pepsi

$2.39

Sierra Mist

$2.39

SM OJ

$2.19

SM Apple Juice

$1.49

SM Cran Juice

$1.49

SM Tomato Juice

$1.49

SM Grpfrt Juice

$1.49

LG OJ

$3.09

LG Apple Juice

$2.19

LG Cran Juice

$2.19

LG Tomato Juice

$2.19

LG Grpfrt Juice

$2.19

XL OJ

$3.99

XL Apple Juice

$2.99

XL Cran Juice

$2.99

XL Tomato Juice

$2.99

XL Grpfrt Juice

$2.99

SM Pineap Juice

$1.49

LG Pineap Juice

$2.19

XL Pineap Juice

$2.99

Sobe Yum Berry Pomegranate Lifewater

$2.99

Mountain Dew Amp

$2.99

Mountain Dew Kick Fruit

$2.99

Mountain Dew Kick Start Orange Citrus

$2.99

Mountain Dew Black Cherry

$2.99

Gatorade

$2.99

Sides

Cottage Cheese

$2.29

Fruit Cup

$3.99

Muffin Blueberry

$2.29

Muffin Corn

$2.29

S Lettuce Tom

$1.82

S Hollandaise

$1.83

Side Pasta

$4.60

Side Veg

$2.29

Side Tzatziki

$1.48

S Strawberries

$2.52

Side Gravy

$0.68

Yellow Gravy

$0.68

Side Marinara

$0.68

Side Toast

$1.60

Side Tomato

$1.14

Pastries & Slices

Apple Turnover

$4.01

Blueberry Muffin

$2.29

Brownie

$4.24

Cannoli

$3.44

Corn Muffin

$2.29

Sl Chocolate Cake

$5.59

Sl White Cake

$4.36

Sl Lemon Coconut Cake

$4.36

Sl Cheese Cake

$5.74

Sl Cheese Cake w/ Fruit

$6.43

Pie Sl Apple

$4.59

Pie Sl Blueberry

$4.59

Pie Sl Cherry

$4.59

Whole Cakes & Pies

Chocolate

$35.00

Vanilla

$34.00

Lemon Coconut

$34.00

Carrot

$36.00

Strawberry Short Cake

$29.90

Cannoli Cake

$29.90

Peanut Butter Cake

$29.90

CheeseCake

$36.00

Fruit Topped CheeseCake

$38.99

Apple Pie

$14.00

Blueberry Pie

$14.00

Cherry Pie

$14.00

Coconut Custard Pie

$15.00

Lemon Meringue

$17.29

Pecan Pie

$15.00

Pumpkin Pie

$14.00

SugarFree Apple pie

$18.40

Red Velvet Cake

$35.00
