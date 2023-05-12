A map showing the location of Land & Lake RosemontView gallery

Land & Lake Rosemont

6600 Mannheim Road

Rosemont, IL 60018

Lunch/Dinner

Snacks

Seasonal Pickled Veggies

Seasonal Pickled Veggies

$6.00

Assorted selection of seasonal pickled vegetables (vegan)

BBQ Chicken Wings

BBQ Chicken Wings

$12.00

House made dry rub, pickled celery

Meatballs

Meatballs

$10.00

Two beef meatballs, parmesan, Italian gravy

Buffalo Marinated Crispy Cauliflower

Buffalo Marinated Crispy Cauliflower

$7.00

Crispy Cauliflower, fried onions, corn sauce (vegan)

Salads

Add Chicken $7.00 or Shrimp $8.50
House Salad

House Salad

$10.00

Mixed field greens, tomato, cucumber, house made red wine vinaigrette (vegan)

Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$11.00

Chopped romaine hearts, croutons, parmesan, house made caesar dressing (vegetarian)

Steak Salad

Steak Salad

$23.00

Grilled flank steak, green beans, fried potatoes, tomato, radish, fried onion strings, house ranch dressing

In a Bowl

Mac & Cheese

Mac & Cheese

$8.00

Macaroni, house made cheese sauce Add Bacon $3.50 (vegetarian)

Three Bean Midwestern Chili

Three Bean Midwestern Chili

$13.00

Turkey, hominy, cheddar, green onions, pickled chilis, sour cream, house biscuit crumbles

Handhelds

All handhelds served with fresh cut fries. Add Bacon $3.50
Burger

Burger

$17.00

Two 4oz patties, American cheese, house made dill pickles, onions, Thousand Island dressing. Served with fresh cut fries. Add Bacon +$4 | Add Egg +$3

Fried Chicken Sandwich

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$16.00

Fried chicken breast, pickled fennel slaw, honey, dijonnaise, house pickles, potato bun. Served with fresh cut fries.

Buffalo Grilled Chicken Sandwich

Buffalo Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$16.00

Grilled marinated chicken breast, Buffalo mayo, blue cheese cabbage slaw, potato bun. Served with fresh cut fries.

Grilled Cheese

Grilled Cheese

$16.00

Swiss cheese, smoked cheddar, tomato, mayonnaise, house pickles, sourdough. Served with fresh cut fries. (vegetarian)

Roasted Turkey Sandwich

$15.00
Fried Fish Sandwich

Fried Fish Sandwich

$16.00

Lake Superior white fish, house made dill pickles, onions, curry tartar sauce, potato bun. Served with fresh cut fries.

Portobello Mushroom Burger

Portobello Mushroom Burger

$15.00

Avocado, grilled peppers and onions, pickled chilis, red pepper sauce, toasted wheat bread. Served with fresh cut fries. (vegan)

Pasta

Pesto Fettuccine

Pesto Fettuccine

$16.00

House made pesto, shaved parmesan (vegetarian)

Fettuccine Alfredo

Fettuccine Alfredo

$14.00

Sautéed mushrooms, shaved parmesan (vegetarian)

Big Plates

Boneless Seared Half Chicken

Boneless Seared Half Chicken

$23.00

15 oz seared chicken with garlic, olive oil & thyme served with fresh cut fries, house pickles & garlic aioli.

Steak Frites

Steak Frites

$30.00

10 oz flank steak, steak sauce, fresh cut fries

Pork Chop

Pork Chop

$23.00

Roasted apple and whole grain mustard, pickled apples, served with fresh cut fries

Sides

Fresh Cut Fries

$5.00

Garlic Parmesan Fries

$6.00

Cheesy Fries

$7.00

Broccoli With Bacon

$7.00

Mixed field greens, tomato, cucumber, house made red wine vinaigrette

Kids Menu

Kid's meal comes with a choice of fresh cut fries or garden salad

Kids Grilled Cheese

$7.00

Served with choice of fries or salad

Kids Bolognese

$7.00

Served with choice of fries or salad

Kids Mac & Cheese

$7.00

Served with choice of fries or salad

Kids Tomato Soup

$7.00

Served with choice of fries or salad

Kids Burger

$7.00

Served with choice of fries or salad

Seasonal Pickled Veggies

$5.00

BBQ Chicken Wings

$12.00

Meatballs

$10.00

Buffalo Crispy Cauliflower

$7.00

Beverages

Coke

$4.50

Diet Coke

$4.50

Sprite

$4.50

Ginger Ale

$4.50

Lemonade

$4.50

Iced Tea

$5.00

Club Soda

$4.00

Tonic

$4.00

Ginger Beer

$4.00

Bottled Water

$5.50

Sparkling Water Bottle

$6.50

Cranberry Juice

$6.00

Apple Juice

$6.00

Orange Juice

$6.00

Grapefruit Juice

$6.00

Coffee

$4.50

Hot Tea

$5.00

Selection of Rishi organic teas

Milk

$6.00

Arnold Palmer

$5.50

Decaf Coffee

$4.50

Red Wine

Bottle

House Red Blend

$40.00

Lynfred Winery, IL

Folly Of The Beast Pinot Noir

$56.00

The Kinker by Four Vines, Paso Robles, CA

Bread & Butter Red Blend

$51.00

2018, Fidelity, Alexander Valley, CA

Elemental Substance Cabernet Sauvignon

$42.00

2016, Folly of the Beast, Central Coast, CA

White Wine

Bottle

Lynfred House White Blend

$40.00

Lynfred Winery, IL

Borgo Imperiale Cuvee Brut

$42.00

2016, Left Foot Charley, Old Mission Peninsula, MI

Wycliff Brut Rosé

$42.00

Brut Ombré Rosé, IL Illinois Sparkling Company

Wycliff Sparkling white

$40.00

2016, Finke’s Widow, CA

Summer Water Rosé

$56.00

August Hill Rosé, IL

Francis coppola Pinot Grigio

$51.00

2021, Hanh Family Wines, Pinot Gris

The Hess Sauvignon Blanc

$56.00

2020, Cline Seven Ranch Hands Sauvignon Blanc, North Coast CA

Toasted Head Chardonnay

$51.00

2016, Pacificana, Central Coast, CA

All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

6600 Mannheim Road, Rosemont, IL 60018

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

