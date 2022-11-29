Restaurant header imageView gallery

Land Shark Bar and Grill 101 East Grand River Avenue

No reviews yet

101 East Grand River Avenue

East Lansing, MI 48823

NA Beverages

Pepsi

$3.00

Diet Pepsi

$3.00

Mountain Dew

$3.00

7-up

$3.00

Vernors

$3.00

Dr. Pepper

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Water

Ice Tea

$3.00

Arnold Palmer

$3.00

Coffee

$2.00

Decaf Coffee

$2.00

Red Bull

$4.00

Red Bull - Sugar Free

$4.00

Red Bull - Blueberry

$4.00

Red Bull - Tropical

$4.00

Red Bull - Watermelon

$4.00

Soda Water

$1.50

Tonic Water

$1.50

Cranberry Juice

$3.00

Orange Juice

$3.00

Pineapple Juice

$3.00

Ginger Beer

$3.00

Appetizer

Bruschetta

$10.00

Fresh Roma, sliced mozzarella and baguettes

Cheese Bread

$10.00

Grilled bread topped with melted mozzarella cheese, brushed with garlic oil and served with house made marinara sauce

Chili Cheese Fries

$10.00

Chips/Salsa

$8.00

House made salsa served with fresh tortilla chips

Fried Ravioli

$10.00

Sausage ravioli deep fried and served with marinara sauce

Hummus

$9.00Out of stock

House made generational recipe served with Pita bread, carrots, cucumber and celery

Jalapeno Poppers

$8.00

Deep-fried jalapenos stuffed with cream cheese and served with ranch

Mozzarella Sticks

$8.00

Onion Rings

$8.00

Deep fried onion rings garnished with pickles and crispy bacon

Queso/Chips

$9.00

White queso made in house and served with fresh tortilla chips

Salad / Chili / Mac&Chz

Charred caesar Salad

$12.00

Flash grilled romaine chopped to order and topped with tomato, red onion, parmesan, house made croutons and tossed in Caesar dressing

Greek Salad

$13.00

Loaded with Chickpeas, beets, tomato, red onion, cucumber, kalamata olives, and Feta cheese over a bed of romaine and iceberg lettuce. Served with traditional Greek Dressing

Michigan Salad

$12.00

House Salad

$9.00

Romaine and iceberg blend topped with tomato, red onion, croutons and cheddar. Served with your choice of dressing

Chili - Bowl

$9.00

House made chili

Chili - Cup

$7.00

House made chili

Macaroni & Cheese

$11.00

Pizza

Pepperoni Pizza

$11.00Out of stock

Margherita Pizza

$13.00

Fresh mozzarella, sun-dried tomato, pesto and balsamic glaze

The GREEK Pizza

$12.00

Tomato, red onion, kalamata olive, pepperoncini, beets, chickpeas, feta cheese, mozzarella and marinara

BBQ Chicken Pizza

$12.00

Wednesday $15 Pizza Combo

$10.00Out of stock

Handhelds

BLT

$11.00

More bacon than any one person needs! Served with lettuce, grilled steak tomato and fried garlic aioli on house baked white bread

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

$12.00

Caesar Pita

$9.00

Chicken Sandwich

$12.00

Hand breaded or seared chicken breast with lettuce and tomato served on a golden brioche bun served with breaded butter pickles..

Club Sandwich

$13.00

Greek Pita

$9.00

Grinder

$13.00

Mac & Chz Sandwich

$11.00

Smoked gouda, cheddar and muenster cheese on our house baked white bread served with a side of house made apple slaw

Pesto Chicken Sandwich

$13.00

Seared chicken breast with pesto, bfresh mozzarella, marinated sun-dried tomatoes and balsamic glaze on a brioche bun

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$13.00

Smoked BBQ pulled pork with cheddar cheese, apple slaw served on house baked white bread

Burger

214 Traditional Burger

$10.00

A classic choice for a burger with all the fixens! Lettuce, tomato, red onion and Cheddar Cheese

Duck Burger

$17.00

Yeah, WE DID IT! 1/3 lb. hand pattied ground duck mixed with grilled apple and topped with caraelized onion and balsamic glaze on a brioche bun.

Rodeo Burger

$13.00

Waffle fries

Mushroom & Swiss Burger

$12.00

Grilled burgaundy mushrooms with swiss cheese on top of a beef patty

Olive Burger

$12.00

Chz Burger

$10.00

Beyond Burger

$12.00

Baskets & More

Fish & Chips

$14.00Out of stock

6 piece hand breaded chicken breast

Chicken Tenders

$11.00

6 piece hand breaded chicken breast

Chili Dog

$9.00

Wings

$10.00

Greek Dog

$9.00

Quesadilla

$9.00

Nachos

$10.00

Fresh tortilla chips covered with house queso, lettuce, tomato, onion and jalapenos

2 Hot Dogs

$8.00

Additions

Dressing/Sauces

$0.50

House Chips

$4.00

Waffle Fries

$4.00

Coleslaw

$2.00

Bacon

$2.00

Tortilla Chips

$3.00

Queso - Small

$1.00

Jalapenos

$1.00

Baguettes

$2.00

BRUNCH

Bagel w/ Cream Cheese

$5.00

Breakfast Bowl

$11.00

Breakfast Sandwich

$10.00

Corned Beef Hash

$12.00Out of stock

French Toast

$10.00

Fruit Salad W\ Granola

$10.00Out of stock

Oatmeal w/ Cherry&Almond

$7.00

Yogurt Sd

$4.00

Bacon $3 Sd

$3.00

Hashbrowns Sd

$3.50

Fruit Cup Sd

$6.00Out of stock

Toast Sd

$3.00

Bagel Sd

$4.00

Two Eggs Sd

$4.00

Yogurt w/ Granola Sd

$10.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Monday3:00 pm - 12:00 am
Tuesday3:00 pm - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Kick back and enjoy the game! Enjoy the night at East Lansing's local Sports Bar with refreshing cocktails, great food and friendly staff.

101 East Grand River Avenue, East Lansing, MI 48823

